Ty Cobb Retires As White House Lawyer, Replaced With Clinton Impeachment Lawyer

Update: Rudy Giuliani just dropped an important clue about the fate of a possible Trump-Mueller interview.
In a tweet posted Wednesday, Washington Post White House reporter Robert Costa said Rudy Giuliani told him in an on-the-record statement taken minutes after the Cobb news broke that if Trump does submit to an interview with Mueller, it will be a brief one.
"Some people have talked about a possible 12-hour interview," Giuliani said. "If it happens, that's not going to happen...it'd be, max, two to three hours around a narrow set of questions."
NEWS-Giuliani, mins after Cobb exit, goes on-rec w/ @WashingtonPost re: Mueller intvw. “Some people have talked about a possible 12-hour interview. If it happens, that’s not going to happen, I’ll tell you that. It’d be, max, two to three hours around a narrow set of questions."— Robert Costa (@costareports) May 2, 2018
Futhermore, Giuliani revealed that Trump Attorney Jay Sekulow had been the dominant force behind Cobb's departure, as well as the (still unconfirmed) hiring of Flood.
NEWS - Giuliani just now: "We’ve been talking about this. We are going to ask for a narrowing of the questions... we’d like to know more about what they have, if anything... They are going to need to narrow, to a great extent, the questions."— Robert Costa (@costareports) May 2, 2018
Giuliani re: Cobb: “[Legal team] had a long talk about it last week. The president let us know he had Emmet coming for an interview and we talked it through. Jay had the most to do with it. Jay felt he need someone that more aggressive."— Robert Costa (@costareports) May 2, 2018
* * *
Some days, it seems like President Trump's legal team gets more press than he does. And today is definitely one of those days.
In this case, we're referring the New York Times' latest Trump legal team exclusive (its second in three days) - a report that White House lawyer Ty Cobb is "retiring" from the president's service. Meanwhile, as his replacement, President Trump is reportedly in talks with Emmet T Flood, the veteran Washington lawyer who represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment, to take Cobb's place.
Cobb's retirement was unexpected, and is the latest major shakeup on Trump's legal team, which is struggling to negotiate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller over the terms of a potential presidential interview.
Just this morning, Bloomberg reported that Cobb is the only person on Trump's legal team who has a valid security clearance. But since Cobb is technically employed by the White House, he can't serve as Trump's lead personal attorney.
Ty Cobb
"It has been an honor to serve the country in this capacity at the White House," he said. "I wish everybody well moving forward."
Of course, this isn't Flood's first go-round at the Mueller probe media circus. News organizations reported earlier this year that Flood was being courted to join Trump's team, though he never officially joined.
According to the Times, Flood is expected to take a more adversarial approach with Mueller than Cobb, who had urged the president to embrace a conciliatory path that would end with him sitting for an interview with investigators (and quite possibly walking into a perjury trap).
Mr. Flood is expected to take a more adversarial approach to the investigation than Mr. Cobb, who had pushed Mr. Trump to strike a cooperative tone. Mr. Flood initially spoke with the White House last summer about working for the president, but the talks ultimately fell apart because Mr. Flood did not want to deal with Mr. Trump’s longtime New York lawyer, Marc E. Kasowitz, who was overseeing the president’s dealings with the special counsel at the time.
[...]
It was not clear what prompted Mr. Flood to sign on. The president’s legal team for the special counsel investigation has been marked by turnover and uncertain strategy, complicated by a client liable to dismiss his lawyers’ advice. That factor prompted Mr. Trump’s lead lawyer on the case, John Dowd, to quit this year. Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York who is a longtime confidant of the president, has come on board pledging to negotiate an interview for the president with the special counsel.
Rudy Giuliani, who joined Trump's legal team last month to take on the "minor role" of negotiating the terms of an interview with Mueller, might now find himself stymied by Flood.
Flood is best-known for his work as a member of Clinton's legal team during his impeachment proceedings, but Flood did not have a high-profile role.
Cobb's tenure at the White House was marred by clashes with former Trump lead attorney John Dowd and with White House Chief Counsel Don McGahn, who had warned Cobb that he was rushing to turn over documents requested by Mueller, and that he should take the time to review the documents and weigh whether to assert executive privilege.
But his departure is the surest sign that Trump's legal team might be leaning toward denying Mueller the in-person interview with Trump that he so desperately craves. Jay Sekulow, the current lead attorney, is said to be in favor of asserting executive privilege to avoid an interview.
You say that based on what grounds? Your emotions? Name 1 thing Mueller has done in the past that make you question his integrity. Maybe you are the one that should question yours.
In reply to IN A SIDE NOTE WHY IS THE… by Four chan
"CLINTON WAS IMPEACHED RIGHT?"
Flood Represented Clinton during the impeachment process. He did not prosecute the impeachment.
In reply to CLINTON WAS IMPEACHED RIGHT? by Four chan
Fire Mueller and Rosenstein on Friday !!
Then hold a mega 2 day rally at the White House!.. Us deplorables all camp out and protect the President!.. The media would have to report on it.
In reply to C by SloMoe
Trump tweeted earlier today that he may soon use the powers of the President to intervene, which people assumed would be fire Mueller and/or start pardoning people.
Interestingly he mentioned it in a tweet about FBI withholding and redacting info requested by Congress. Wonder if he is talking about the authority to declassify? That would be a far better weapon to use IMO.
Also, OT, anyone wonder if Julian Assange is even still in the Embassy? Cut off from communication for over a month now. Perhaps a cover for the fact that he was removed?
In reply to Fire Mueller on Friday !! by lester1
How come DOJ is, at least publically, doing nothing at all as to all these leaks coming out of what is still a DOJ investigation?
Nowhere in the Constitution are journalists working for an Establishment media corporation deemed to be above the laws the rest of us must obey. Nowhere - I have checked.
In reply to C by SloMoe
This stupid Mueller crap is hindering our president from making America great again. Endit already.
What's the definition of 'is' agoin?
The president needs to mount a scorched-earth defense against the special counsel's attempt to secure testimony. The Constitutional crisis is being precipitated by the absurdity of some lawyer entirely outside the three branches of government attempting to seize the power to subject the president to examination for an act taken as the sole arbiter of executive action (i.e., the firing of Mr. Comey). A president can theoretically be impeached for such an action if Congress deems it to have constituted serious misconduct (an entirely political decision clearly allowed under the Constitutional framework), but he cannot have his authority in that regard second-guessed by any other institution. The special counsel is quite clearly drunk on his subjective perception of his own power. President Trump needs to defend both himself and the institution of the Presidency itself for the benefit of all his successors.
Doesn't a crime have to be committed first?
Trump can fire Comey for picking his nose.
In reply to The president needs to mount… by L Cornelius Sulla
So let me follow your logic, "Why investigate anything as there is no proof that there has been a crime"?
In reply to Doesn't a crime have to be… by YourAverageJoe
"So let me follow your logic, "Why investigate anything as there is no proof that there has been a crime"?"
There are so many ridiculous laws that every breaks the law 4 or 5 times a day. DNC/Deep State want Trumpet gone. So they keep on throwing darts until they find something that sticks. Mid term elections are around the cornered. If the DNC takes control or partners with the NeoCons\RINO's they will have the votes to impeach. It would be helpful to have a real or fictitious impeachable crime ready for them.
That said, Trumpet is the DNC's Best Friend: Higher taxes (via Tariffs & SALT elimination), More Wars, A figure head to be used to boot more RNC reps out of Congress & Senate. Trumps there man to finally make America a single party state!
In reply to So let me follow your logic,… by GoingBig
The only absurdity is those that follow Trump and think he is sane.
In reply to The president needs to mount… by L Cornelius Sulla
This whole thing is meaningless. The Orange Jew in White house will do what every US president do when going gets tough he will just starts a new war. He will have a fatal go at Iran.
Robert Mueller was once a Marine. Trump should reactivate him and send him on a mission into Iran. He should make Mueller walk the whole way, since the last time a president tried using helicopters to get into Iran it didn't work out all that well.
Maybe Trump can get John Kerry to pilot a boat with Mueller aboard to get him closer to Iran.
In reply to This whole thing is… by Thordoom
You are afraid of what Mueller will find? Is that it? All sides have talked about his integrity but you don't seem to like it because you are afraid of what he will find? Amazing!
In reply to Robert Mueller was once a… by GeezerGeek
"You are afraid of what Mueller will find? Is that it?"
No, but they find something fictitious, ie Hillary lost because of the Russians & Conclusions with Trump. Considering that the Russians got sweet deals with Hitlery, seems improbably they would mettle to exclude her. Really it comes down to fake\false evidence.
In reply to You are afraid of what… by GoingBig
What is Trump so afraid of? Did you ever think of that? You Trump supporters are as irrational as he is.
Ty Cobb hanging up his spikes, eh? Sad day indeed!