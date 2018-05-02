US Judge Orders Iran To Pay Billions To Families Of 9/11 Victims

Despite judge's ruling, official US report says Iran did not play a direct role in the attacks
A US federal judge in New York ordered Iran to pay billions of dollars in damages to families affected by 9/11, ABC news reported on Tuesday.
Judge George B Daniels found the country liable to more than 1,000 “parents, spouses, siblings and children” involved in the lawsuit. Daniels said the payment amounts to $12.5m per spouse, $8.5m per parent, $8.5m per child and $4.25m for each sibling, according to the ABC report.
The lawsuit claims that Iran provided technical assistance, training and planning to the al-Qaeda operatives that conducted the attacks.
However, the official investigation on the attacks, known as the 9/11 Commission Report, said that Iran did not play a direct role.
In addition, there is no binding mechanism to force Iran to pay, making the judgment symbolic.
The lawsuit is linked to a case filed against Saudi Arabia, which families of 9/11 victims say provided direct support for the attackers.
Back in March, judge Daniels rejected Saudi Arabia's request to dismiss lawsuits accusing it of being involved in the attacks.
The cases are based on the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (Jasta), a 2016 law that provides an exemption to the legal principle of sovereign immunity, allowing families of the victims to take foreign governments to court.
The families point to the fact that the majority of the hijackers were Saudi citizens, and claim that Saudi officials and institutions "aided and abetted" the attackers in the years leading up to the 9/11 attacks, according to court documents.
The Saudi government has long denied involvement in the attacks in which hijacked planes crashed into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon outside Washington, DC, and a Pennsylvania field. Almost 3,000 people died.
Riyadh and its Gulf allies had strongly opposed Jasta, which was initially vetoed by then-President Barack Obama. The US Senate overturned the veto by overwhelmingly adopting the legislation.
Critics of the law say it is politically motivated and an infringement on the sovereignty of foreign nations.
Comments
Sorry brb....
(sprints to the coffee machine, cream, 3 sugars, back to desk, big mouthful....)
(spits coffee on keyboard)
PIFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF!
(another big mouth full)
PIFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF! all over the desk. Another big mouthful. PIFFFFFFFFFFFFF! That one got the cat.
Just keep making coffee boys this post is gonna need it. Oh yeah and I be needing a new keyboard, desk and cat.
More push for war with Iran. Wow the Deep State thinks we are really dumb.
In reply to Sorry brb by a Smudge by an…
As I said, US of A is full of tards and assholes
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
The DEMONIZATION of Iran for Israhell continues!
Next step, the bombing!
In reply to As I said, US of A is full… by ne-tiger
Lemme get it straight… Fifteen of the 19 9/11 hijackers were citizens of Saudi Arabia, and the others were from the United Arab Emirates (2), Egypt (1), and Lebanon (1).
On top of that, the Saudi government officials have been proven to conspire and participate in the 9/11 attack, and yet… Iran is ordered to pay $6 billion for aiding Al-Qaeda in 9/11 attacks?
BTW… Al-Qaeda is an ARAB thing, a SUNNI ARAB thing to be exact – it has nothing to do with the Shia, let alone the Persian “infidels” (Iran).
Looney
In reply to Next step, Bomb Iran by beepbop
The 911 attack was arranged from withen. Going after Iran gets us nowhere. If the sheep buy this one - unfortunately the consequences will be more than deserved.
In reply to Lemme get it straight…… by Looney
IRAN!? WTF!?
What about suing the jews or sauds who actually did it?
In reply to The 911 attack was arranged… by bigkahuna
7 of the 11 alleged 911 hijackers are still alive, we have been BS'ed long enough http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/hijackers.html
In reply to IRAN!? WTF!? What about… by E-Knight
They just piss in our faces with stuff like this. It's become insane.
In reply to Lemme get it straight…… by Looney
what the fuck? iran?? 911??? wait a sec. i lost my place...
guess he failed to read any script...oh...sorry...I meant dick cheney and rummy..did i really say Iran? sorry my bad...
In reply to Next step, Bomb Iran by beepbop
Why did'nt the fucking idiots in washington give that 6 trillion dollars to the victims and let them spend it in the US, instead of killing 10,000 more Americans and 1 million Iraq?
Bush and all his henchmen need to swing from a rope.
In reply to what the fuck? iran?? 911?… by wildbad
Now why wouldn't this article mention that it's a default judgment and not at all on the merits.
Also - what was the nationality of the people arrested on 9/11 filming the WTC and laughing and celebrating?
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
Wait. What? Iran?
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
People aren't buying it.Big FF has to on the agenda fairly soon to herd the sheep.
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
The only real terrorists are SUNNIS.
In reply to Sorry brb by a Smudge by an…
Wow. Comment of the day.
NWO Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Hillary, Gladio, Nato, etc are all about you not making that connection.
I see now they failed.
Lets hope the world opens their eyes before it is too late.
In reply to The only real terrorists are… by GlassHouse101
Gimme a freaking break
Like the Texas court appealing the sale of Yukos oil. Like they have jurisdiction around the world.
In reply to Gimme a freaking break by spanish inquisition
Like Iran was really responsible.
When all air traffic across united states was grounded, only one plane was allowed to fly. The criminals watched the show and left the scene.
In reply to Like Iran was really… by STP
I knew it was Iran all along.
It was actually Barzini --- but that name could sorta pass as Iranian maybe...
In reply to I knew it was Iran all along… by ToSoft4Truth
Not Saudi Arabia? Does the judge hold Israeli citizenship by any chance?
Iran should sue the US for facilitating the Mongol invasion.
Convenient the Billions in Cash and Gold were already delivered to Iran a while back. Good luck collecting now.
Check made out to Trumptard is in the mail. you will have it by Tuesday.
WTF!!?? all cannons fire at IRAN!!
http://www.wsav.com/livestream
Hahahahahahahahahahahahha
..................................................
this is top of the top.
saudi and israel behind it....
but we all know iran is on the hit list. PNAC.......
I am outraged.
Praise God.
Is this an Onion article?
war coming, nothing you can do about it.
they decide your future, you ain't worth shit.
And Saudi Arabia?
Saudi Arabia is our great friend and ally. You did note how Trump - and everyone else in the Establishment - feted their king last month on his love-fest tour.
I wonder why this is so ... well, actually, I don’t.
In reply to And Saudi Arabia? by Stuto
the double talk coming from the west...
"assad a dictator!"
meanwhile mass genocide in yemen, middle east in ruins based on a bunch of lies
...not a word......about that
"Al-Qaeda is Bad"
"Unless they're in Syria. Then they're moderate rebels and A-OK".
In reply to the double talk coming from… by Labworks
The courts are FUBAR as well. Executive branch, Legislative branch, Judicial branch. You can throw in the Fourth Estate, the MSM.
This leaves us who exactly to fix things?
Um...Al-Qaeda are Sunni, right? And the Iranians are Shiite?? And the judge I'm sure is aware that the Iranian government has been actively suppressing the Sunni minority?
So we're supposed to assume that the Iranian Government hit the pause button on their Sunni-Hate to finance 9-11?
It is beyond the slightest shadow of doubt that Israeli agents had foreknowledge of the 911 attacks, and, together with scientific forensic proof of controlled demolitions of WTC 1, 2 and 7.
The very first people arrested on suspicion of involvement in the 9/11 attacks turned out to be five Israeli Jews: Sivan Kurzberg, Paul Kurzberg (Sivan's brother), Oded Ellner, Yaron Shmuel and Omer Marmari. Their white Urban Moving Systems van was stopped and they were arrested within hours of the attacks, on the afternoon of 9/11/01. Sivan Kurzberg, Ellner and Shmuel had been observed by several eyewitnesses at the rear parking lot of the Doric apartment complex in Union City, New Jersey. They were seen atop the van with cameras, high-fiving, smiling, joking with cries of joy and mockery, hugging each other, and taking photographs and video of the Twin Towers within a few minutes of the first plane impact.
Marc Perelman of New York's Jewish weekly The Forward reported on March 15, 2002 that the FBI had concluded that at least two of the Israelis were agents working for the Mossad, and their employer Urban Moving Systems Incorporated was a suspected intelligence front. On September 14, 2001, Urban's owner Dominick Suter fled the U.S. for Israel. Perelman also tells on video of how he was able to confirm that, according to the FBI, two of the five Israelis were "Mossad agents". Christopher Ketcham says the transcripts of the Carl Cameron report were later removed from the Fox News website following pressure from Abe Foxman of the ADL, and replaced with the rather Orwellian message: "This story no longer exists".
When arrested, the Israelis - dubbed the "High-Fivers" by the FBI - were found to have airline tickets with immediate travel dates for destinations world-wide, and tie-ins to 9/11. Dual US-Israeli citizen Michael Chertoff, who co-authored the USA Patriot Act" and headed the Justice Department's Criminal Division in the aftermath of 9/11, is a prime suspect for pulling strings to get the Israelis released and sent home.
Not only is Bush, Obama & now Trump Pure Fuck Pure Evil Psychopaths. They’re all now officially become, although they always have been, an accessory to War Crimes, Treason & Conspriacy to Muder Amercian's.
Its safe to say now, any Criminal Fraud CEO "President" of the Criminal Fraud UNITED STATES, CORP. INC. from here on out would have to defacto continue the Crime, swear an Oath to Treason & continue the PsyOp / False Narrative Flag of 911.
OK idiot. Here's some highlights of what I've already told you on this site in the past.
911 was NOT a false flag OR a hoax. Rather, it was a retaliatory strike by Islam against the "Crusaders," ie. the US military headquarters and the New York financial interests that support US foreign interventionism in Muslim lands. Bin Laden had threatened something like this for years; and they pulled it off on 911.
The more these 911 "Truthers" continue parroting the delusional nonsense about it being a false flag or an inside job, the more difficult it is for otherwise reasonable people to focus on the real enemy of Western Civilization: Islam. The only reasonable solution is to withdraw US forces from the Middle East while simultaneously deporting Muslims from within our borders. Unfortunately, both positions appear to be politically untenable.
I'm usually one of several commenters on the thread trying to talk sense into these idiot 9/11 "Truthers" and Apollo Moon Landing deniers, whose judgment has been completely compromised by Alex Jones nuttery.
Notice how they employ the "gallop" logical fallacy when defending their controlled demolition theory? It's never just one reason for why it's "clear" that the whole thing was an inside job, it's like 20 reasons. Apparently, their high school debate coach didn't do a good job of disabusing them of logical fallacies.
On molten steel:
The steel didn't melt. That's absurd. Nobody is claiming that it did. You don't have to heat steel past its eutectic to weaken it to stress failure point.
On WTC7:
WTC7 was heavily damaged by the fall of the North Tower. This damage was mostly on the South side, the opposite of that from which most pictures were taken. A fire burned for hours inside the building, weakening its central columns. When those collapsed, it caused an inward tumbling effect, pulling down the outer extremities of the building. Look at the WTC7 video footage and you'll see the collapse began in the center of the building, quickly cascading to the outer edges. This is the opposite of what one would expect in a controlled demolition. Also, there was no evidence of rigging for controlled demo., eg. blasting cord debris in the rubble.
And the reason we typically don't see fires taking down skyscrapers is because of their construction. WTC 1& 2 were uniquely built, without central support columns. Once the cascade of falling floors began, the only place the buildings could collapse was into their own footprints. Airplanes flying into them absolutely could, and did, cause this to happen.
On the Pentagon hit:
When you work aviation mishaps, the first thing you learn is that at the moment of impact, an airliner (or any other large aircraft) stops flying as a single solid body, and becomes a disconnected jumble and mash of aluminum, steel, fiberglass, wood, wiring, seat cushions, blankets, carpeting, overhead bin plastic, luggage, jet fuel, and, yes, human flesh and bone; all of which behaves more like a fluid, flowing in the general direction the aircraft used to be flying. It is entirely consistent with every other aviation mishap to observe that the front of the aircraft poked a hole in the Pentagon, and all the other jumble and mash of "stuff" funneled into that hole. One should not expect to see a perfectly-shaped aircraft silhouette on the side of the Pentagon where the plane hit - like in a Loony Tunes cartoon, which is where you 9-11 Truthers belong.
No, the aircraft did not "vaporize." But it's close to the truth to say it "liquidized." And the engines were all accounted for - including the APU, which is the one “Truthers” mistake for an engine of a cruise missile.
On "evidence" of explosions from a controlled demolition:
I work at a sand mine, where we do controlled demolitions every day. Prepping a wall face for a demolition takes the better part of a day. And that's just a mostly-flat 50 foot by 40 foot wall face. Prepping a fucking skyscraper for a demo is exponentially more difficult/time consuming. The suggestion that WTC 1, 2, or 7, were prepped for demolition during the weeks/months leading up to 9/11, which would have involved hard-hat wearing industrial crews working around the clock, drilling holes in support columns, hauling/pumping in thousands of pounds of explosives, and wiring the miles of det cord required for such a job, and NOT BEING OBSERVED BY ANYONE WORKING IN THE BUILDING is absolutely preposterous. The absence of any blasting cord residue at Ground Zero after the collapses is another observation the "inside-jobbers" carelessly ignore. Blasting cord is bright orange or yellow, and pieces of it are very conspicuous in rubble after a blast.
Pull your heads out of your asses! There was no controlled demo. Not a false flag. Aircraft piloted by Muslim hijackers really did take the buildings down. It was a clever plot, which worked only due to the unique design of WTC1 & 2, ie. no central support columns. The event is just the latest example of Muslims doing what Muslims do to the ones they call, "infidels."
In reply to It is beyond the slightest… by Chupacabra-322
thanks Sundar
In reply to OK idiot. Here's some… by thatthingcanfly
Nice try. 911 was indeed a false flag operation planned and executed by ZioNazi terrorists.
Now you should just get back to your regularly scheduled programming...
In reply to OK idiot. Here's some… by thatthingcanfly
Better chance of squeezing blood out of a rock.
They must be talking bout that car dealer down in Texas.......heyyyyyy.......whatever happened to him?
They should be sueing Dick Cheney/Bush et al.
What the fuck, I thought it was Saddam.
LOL Bwahahahahah ....
And what about the Saudi and the internal traitors?
I got money.... on... Iran giving the middle finger lolz
These Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Zionist Psychopaths are Gas Lighting & seething the stage for another Isreal False Flag & engulf the World In yet another Zionist War. WWIII with a Sampson Option.
The Western globalist billionaires and elites are ultimately responsible for any aggression coming from Israel. If they can conquer and control Iran and take over its oil and gas reserves, risking the fate of the millions of people in Iran, Syria and in Israel, then the losses to them will be incidental. The Western-globalist-Zio-hawk Axis no doubt feels it has to act now against Iran in case everything settles down in the ME with the Syrian war cooling off. Any expansion of Israeli turf or getting control of resources to the north would be stymied with further waiting and allowing both Syrian and Iranian defense systems to be further fortified. The Israelis appear to be completely confident that if they can instigate a war with Iran that it will be backed by the US, the UK, France and other NATO nations.
That confidence could only come from the Western elites running things. However, after their last fizzled false-flag poison-gas attack in Syria, the support by many NATO nations for more Axis aggression may not be that solid. So what does the Israeli tough talk and threats mean at this time? Perhaps it means that Israel is in the process of concocting a massive and much more sophisticated false-flag attack, like the taking out of a US war ship and blaming Iran for starting the war.
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
9-11 terrorists must have changed citizenship from the grave.
No Saudis?