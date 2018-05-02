What Lies Beyond Capitalism And Socialism?

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
The status quo, in all its various forms, is dominated by incentives that strengthen the centralization of wealth and power.
As longtime readers know, my work aims to 1) explain why the status quo -- the socio-economic-political system we inhabit -- is unsustainable, divisive, and doomed to collapse under its own weight and 2) sketch out an alternative Mode of Production/way of living that is sustainable, consumes far less resources while providing for the needs of the human populace -- not just for our material daily bread but for positive social roles, purpose, hope, meaning and opportunity, needs that are by and large ignored or marginalized in the current system.
One cognitive/emotional roadblock I encounter is the nearly universal assumption that there are only two systems: the State (government) or the Market (free trade/ free enterprise). This divide plays out politically as the Right (capitalism, favoring markets) and the Left (socialism, favoring the state). Everything from Communism to Libertarianism can be placed on this spectrum.
But what if the State and the Market are the sources of our unsustainability?What if they are intrinsically incapable of fixing what’s broken?
The roadblock here is adherents to one camp or the other are emotionally attached to their ideological choice, to the point that these ideological attachments have a quasi-religious character.
Believers in the market as the solution to virtually any problem refuse to accept any limits on the market’s efficacy, and believers in greater state power/control refuse to accept any limits on the state’s efficacy.
I often feel like I’ve been transported back to the 30 Years War between Catholics and Protestants in the 1600s.
I’ve written numerous books that (in part) cover the inherent limits of markets and the state, so I’ll keep this brief. Markets are based on two premises: 1) profits are the key motivator of human activity and 2) whatever is scarce can be replaced by something that is abundant (for example, when we’ve wiped out all the wild Bluefin tuna, we can substitute farmed catfish.)
But what about work that creates value but isn’t profitable? This simply doesn’t compute in the market mentality. Neither does the fact that wiping out the wild fisheries disrupts an ecosystem that is essentially impossible to value in terms that markets understand: in a market, the supply and the demand in this moment set the price and thus the value of everything.
But ecosystems simply cannot be valued by the price set in the moment by current supply and demand.
As for the state, its ontological imperative is to concentrate power, and since wealth is power, this means concentrating political and financial power. Once bureaucracies have concentrated power, insiders focus on securing budgets and benefits, and limiting transparency and accountability, as these endanger the insiders’ power, security and perquisites.
Both of these systems share a single quasi-religious ideology: a belief that endless economic growth is an intrinsic good, for it is the ultimate foundation of all human prosperity. In other words, we can only prosper and become more secure if we’re consuming more of everything: resources, credit, energy, and so on.
The second shared ideological faith is that centralizing wealth and power are not just inevitable but good. In other words, Left and Right share a single quasi-religious belief that centralization is not just inevitable but positive; the only difference is in who should hold the concentrated wealth/power, private owners or the state.
This ideology assumes a winner take most structure of winners and losers,with the winnings being concentrated in the hands of a few at the top of the Winners. Thus rising inequality and divisiveness are assumed to be the natural state of any economy.
This ideology underpins the entire status quo spectrum. The "growth at any cost is good" part of the single ideology underpinning the status quo is captured by the 1960 Soviet-era film Letter Never Sent; in its haunting, surreal final scene, a character envisions a grand wilderness untouched by human hands transformed into an industrial wasteland of belching chimneys and sprawling factories. This was not a nightmare--this was the Soviet dream, and indeed, the dream of the "growth at any cost is good" West.
Simply put, the status quo of markets and states is incapable of DeGrowth, i.e. consuming less of everything, including credit, "money", profits, taxes—everything that fuels both the state and the market. As I have taken pains to explain, it doesn’t matter if a factory is owned by private owners or the state: the mandate of capital is to grow. If capital doesn’t grow, the resulting losses will sink the enterprise—including the state itself.
What lies beyond "growth at any cost" capitalism and socialism? My answer is the self-funded community economy, a system that is self-funded (i.e. no need for a central bank or Treasury) with a digital currency that is created and distributed for the sole purpose of funding work that addresses scarcities in local communities.
I outline this system in my book A Radiocally Beneficial World: Automation, Technology and Creating Jobs for All.
Rather than concentrate power in the hands of state insiders, this system distributes power to communities are participants. Rather than concentrate the power to create currency for the benefit of banks and the state, this system distributes the power to create currency for the sole benefit of those working on behalf of the community, on projects prioritized by the community.
This community economy recognizes that some work is valuable but not profitable. The profit-driven market will never do this work, and the central state is (to use Peter Drucker’s term) the wrong unit size to ascertain each community’s needs and scarcities.
Clearly, we need a socio-economic-political system that has the structure to not just grasp the necessity of DeGrowth and positive social roles (work benefiting the greater community) but to embrace these goals as its raison d’etre (reason to exist).
Human activity is largely guided by incentives, both chemical incentives in our brains and incentives presented by the society/economy we inhabit. In the current system, concentrating power and wealth in the hands of the few at the expense of the many and wasting resources / destroying ecosystems are incentivized if the activity is profitable to some enterprise or deemed necessary by the state.
In the current system, the state incentivizes protecting its wealth and power and the security/benefits of its insiders, and markets incentivize maximizing profits by any means available.
As I have explained many times in the blog and my books, we inhabit a state-cartel economy: the most profitable form of enterprise is the quasi-monopoly or cartel that limits supply and competition in order to extract the maximum profit from its customers.
Monopolies (or quasi-monopolies such as Google, which holds a majority share of global search revenues, excluding China) and cartels quickly amass profits which they then use to secure protection of their cartel from the state via lobbying, campaign contributions, etc. The elites controlling the state benefit from this arrangement, and so the system inevitably becomes a state-cartel system dominated by the state and private sector cartels and incentives that benefit the wealth and power of these institutions.
Once we understand the inevitability of this marriage of state and cartel, we understand socialism and capitalism--the State and Markets--are the yin and yang of one system. Reformers may recognize some of the inherent limits of the state and the market, but they believe these problems can be solved by tweaking policies--in systems-speak, modifying the parameters of the existing subsystems of lawmaking, the judiciary, regulatory agencies, and so on.
But as Donella Meadows explained in her classic paper, Leverage Points: Places to Intervene in a System tweaking the parameters doesn’t actually change the system. For that, we must add a new feedback loop.
The status quo, in all its various forms, is dominated by incentives that strengthen the centralization of wealth and power, increase inequality and divisiveness and the permanent expansion of consumption and credit. That this path leads to implosion / collapse does not compute because the status quo is constructed on the fundamental assumption that permanent growth/expansion of consumption, credit, wealth and state power is not just possible but necessary.
As many of us have labored to show, the financial system has been pushed to unprecedented extremes to maintain the illusion that rapid growth of consumption and credit can be maintained essentially forever.
We need an alternative system that’s built on sustainable incentives and feedback loops so we have a new blueprint to follow as the current arrangement unravels in the next decade or two.
Security and prosperity are worthy goals, but the means to achieve them, as well as the definition of security / prosperity, must be reworked from the ground up. We need to include positive social roles and meaningful work as essential components of security/prosperity.
My conception of a Third / Community Economy does not replace either the state or the free-enterprise market; rather, it does what neither of the existing structures can do. It adds opportunity, purpose, positive social roles and earned income for those left out of the state/cartel/market economy.
* * *
My new book Money and Work Unchained is $9.95 for the Kindle ebook and $20 for the print edition. Read the first section for free in PDF format. If you found value in this content, please join me in seeking solutions by becoming a $1/month patron of my work via patreon.com.
Comments
Where I live, the town dump is nearby.
As a leading Austrian Praxeologist I believe capitalism is just the natural order of humans buying, selling and trading to improve their lot. So no, you can never go beyond that.
In reply to Where I live, the town dump… by Aliens-R-Us
Feudalism with goyim debt serfs. They won't be slaves because slaves have to be fed.
In reply to As a leading by Bitchface-KILLAH
We are transitioning to global awareness. The speed of change and information flow keeps increasing. The tools to bypass government tyranny continue to evolve. Either we destroy civilization, or some kind of global tyranny gains effective control along the Chinese Communist model with computer managed hell, or the awakening of people's minds continues and the centers of pathological power continue to crumble.
Involuntary exchange = misery, suffering, and death.
Voluntary exchange = well-being, progress, and abundant life.
Everyone is under the dominion of natural law, we are therefore "equal" with regard to the same natural rights. Humans claiming dominion over humans has always failed, and always will.
In reply to Feudalism with goyim debt… by Heros
The problem with anything other than a free market is that there are some people who get to determine the fate of others rather than the individual themselves. Yes, some people will be wealthy and others not. Life's not fair. Too bad. At least you can make your own life choices and be your own man, or woman without having life bosses.
In reply to . by Voluntary Exchange
Communism?
In reply to The problem with anything… by bob_stl
As if central banking with central planning of the money supply controlled by the financial industry and debt currency represents a market economy (capitalism).
Good one!
In reply to Communism? by toady
Beyond Capitalism? True Freedom
Beyond Socialism? True Slavery
In reply to As if central banking with… by Pinto Currency
99.999% of humans are nowhere near ready for the next stage of evolution, which is anarchism.
Getting over retarded emotions will take a long time.
In reply to Beyond Capitalism? True… by ejmoosa
Behind both of them oligarchs. Or perhaps I should say that human nature lies behind both of them.
In reply to Beyond Capitalism? True… by ejmoosa
Capitalism and Socialism were both great on paper.....Democracy too....
Humans fucked them up because power and greed corrupts the top absolutely, while the bottom are slavish sheep looking up for guidance. And that is a fundamental flaw of human nature.
Always have one foot in society, and one foot outside it. The foot I keep outside society is what keeps me sane and out of pain. The foot I keep inside society is what gets me paid and laid.
In reply to Behind both of them… by Umh
Wake me up when we try capitalism. Don't try to tell me what we have is that.........
"Rule by Private Central Banker" is what we have.
In reply to Capitalism and Socialism… by Brazen Heist
Have any ‘off paper’ examples of real world anarchic utopias? Anything even approaching it will do.
No snark. Hear it a lot and would like to see it in action.
Not sure how it would be any more resistant to being co-opted than any other ism.
In reply to Capitalism and Socialism… by Brazen Heist
.
In reply to The problem with anything… by bob_stl
Oligarchical collectivism?
In reply to . by Voluntary Exchange
StarTrekism - apparently we're all going to not care about money and only live to better ourselves and humanity while embracing the unitard for all fashion
In reply to Feudalism with goyim debt… by Heros
Too many people trying to get on the same rung of the ladder. The top is full, top heavy.
Okay, so this man created thing will destroy life as we knew it. It is money. Placed between man and things he needs. You can't go around it....legally, so the control is in.
All other animals have no need for money. Money does not get between the cow and grass, the grizzly and salmon, the mosquito and blood. It is only humans that did this, initially for ease (hard to carry a sheep in your wallet .or purse. for trade) now a mechanism of control. It can't be reversed.
A sign of concern: when all your life is centered around finances, believing everything is affected by it, always the topic of discussion you have likely gone to far and lost touch with people/planet/yourself. Trump lives this world which leaves him little compassion, understanding for commoners (he has to fake it) and even likelier a questionable, harmful (to others) financial life which he thinks is normal. The end (of this musing).
In reply to Feudalism with goyim debt… by Heros
"Leading praxeologist"?
Whowouldathunk, you sound like an ordinary proctologist...
In reply to As a leading by Bitchface-KILLAH
Charles is describing what we had before our modern Godless era - a Christian society in which morals, humility, neighborliness, children, innocence, and a good name were ranked above wealth and power. "It's a Wonderful Life" illustrated it beautifully.
In reply to As a leading by Bitchface-KILLAH
+ 10 Robert Wright : The Moral Animal , zero sum - nonzero sum ...
reciprical altruism
In reply to Charles is describing what… by Stuck on Zero
Like Otto von Bismarck in the 1880s did for Germany:
disability, industrial accident, old age pension,
family leave and medical insurance, should be
fundamental and provided to all citizens at birth.
In reply to As a leading by Bitchface-KILLAH
Thats easy, TYRANNY
Tyranny lies beyond capitalism and socialism!
In reply to Like Otto von Bismarck in… by Deep Snorkeler
Even Otto knew that nothing of real value came to be without real work and real sacrifice..
"The great questions of the day will not be settled by means of speeches and majority decisions but by iron and blood." - Otto Von Bismark.
In reply to Like Otto von Bismarck in… by Deep Snorkeler
why not medical care, housing, and food? Why not transportation? plastic surgery?
Why can't the state take care of the children, too? You know - make sure they don't have any bad thoughts....
In reply to Like Otto von Bismarck in… by Deep Snorkeler
You left out returns/refunds, all important after Xmas!
In reply to As a leading by Bitchface-KILLAH
Yes, buying and selling are natural to humans. Religion is also natural to humans, sex is natural to humans; art, poetry are natural to humans, history is natural to humans (no other animal records the history of its species), and so on.
A world that would be entirely dominated by either religion, sex, art or history would be stifling and crippling.
A world dominated by buying and selling is an abomination.
It's all about putting things in their due place and reining in activities that can overtake humanity, so we have a livable world where we can breathe. The problem we have with capitalism is about setting cast-iron limits to greed. If we don't do that, they will eat us all up, because if not kept in check, greed is never satiated. It works like a mental illness.
In reply to As a leading by Bitchface-KILLAH
Generational Crypto currencies that appreciate with time every ten or so years a new one will be launched everyone gets a set amount and can contribute more through time if they want. As time passes this can be used or saved and will increase in value, can be left behind or bought etc etc. new era. Why is "money" so exclusive. We should create wealth bombs.
In reply to Where I live, the town dump… by Aliens-R-Us
LOL!!!! More "money" that is completely detached from anything fucking real will not help. Ownership is key, and in a world where fraud is the status quo, possession is the only "law" motherfucker.
Until the system stops rewarding bad behavior, things will only worsen.
In reply to Generational Crypto… by ikemike
Exactly. A real economy should operate on supply and demand of real goods and services. When you create money out of thin air at banks, it messes up any real chance for an honest and stable economy.
In reply to LOL!!!! More "money" that… by LawsofPhysics
We say that, but fractional reserve chicanery has worked for far longer than expected, and it reveals a deeper truth: confidence trickery still goes a loooong way with managing people.
In fact, can anything truly honest actually work? Bullshit is the glue that holds society together.....
In reply to Exactly. A real economy… by ElTerco
The best economy is the most voluntary economy, with the most important change being doing away with the legal protection for the corporation.
Utter horseshit, this article.
There is no economic or political system which is invulnerable to human corruption, and so they are all doomed to eventual failure.
Indeed, that has been my realization and I recently explained it carefully to my 14 yr old daughter who is taking World History. It seems that all forms of government, whether a Republic, Democracy, Monarchy, etc. all eventually coalesce around a common denominator: Centralization and accumulation of power and control. Two core requirements for this:
1.) Centralized control of money via a fiat/fractional reserve system.
2.) Absence of rule of law
And don't get me started on trying to be "academically correct" when I introduce economic systems such as Capitalism or socialism. They too merge with the political systems, the classic case being fascism: the duopoly of political and corporate control.
In reply to There is no economic or… by skeelos
I'm all for competing money systems taken out of the hands of a central govt. backed by a transferable commodity where profits from loans are transferred back to the community to add value and allow a currency to retain value while not constricting a money supply. Bills of credit between suppliers and customers that extinguish debt in full is an excellent way to accomplish this task. A non-profit State Bank that has transferable credits with other States would keep the banks conservative with adding too much currency relative to their economy as the exchange rate would reflect it's perceived value.
It's not a crazy idea for the people to own their money supply. I think a few guys in powdered hair put it in the rule book some time ago.
I still don't see how you get people to work for nothing. Even squirrels with tiny brains know you save nuts for winter. On the other hand, they don't strip the trees so they have nothing to save. It's generally a self regulating system. Any squirrel that takes that approach would be driven from the neighborhood as not to jeopardize the entire community. You just can't print nuts.
Surely we can be as smart as a squirrel? We could at least try.
In reply to There is no economic or… by skeelos
There has never been pure "capitalism" or pure "socialism" thanks to the corruptibility of man. Men inevitably form governments and issue the power to issue credit/currency to a person/corporation. This is a form of absolute power and absolute power corrupts, absolutely...
Well we could try Capitalism, per se.
Not the, "Privatizing of nearly all profits, and Socializing of all losses", distributing the losses to the 150,000,000 taxpayers thru various sabotage, and other techniques such as the TARP bailout, TBTF strategeries promulgated by Lord Blankfein and the FED, this hydra headed beast that has been castigated as Capitalism.
We could do that.
'As longtime readers know, my work aims to 1):'
My new book Money and Work Unchained is $9.95
So this guy monetizes his ideas. That doesn't discredit him. In fact, that might solidify his arguments.
Praise God.
In reply to 'As longtime readers know,… by Consuelo
What lies beyond capitalism and socialism?
Communism or Genocide.
Praise God.
Early in our history, we were a nation of church centered communities. Corporations were generally not permitted. Shops, not factories was the rule. Centralisation is a powerful seducer. Free stuff is irresistible. Any number of crimes by the Central Scrutinizer can be forgiven for free stuff. For the last couple hundred thousand years, since we've been walking upright, anyway.
Early 18th Century American colonies adopt usury laws, setting the interest cap at 8%.
After 1776 All of the States in the Union adopt a general usury. Most states set the interest limit at 6%.
And earlier in history, 'St. Jerome’s (ca. 347–420) “solution” to the conundrum was that it was wrong to charge interest to one’s brothers—and, to Christians, all other Christians were brothers—but it was fine to charge interest to one’s enemy. Usury was perceived as a weapon that weakened the borrower and strengthened the lender; so, if one loaned money at interest to one’s enemy, that enemy would suffer. This belief led Christians to the absurd practice of lending money to the Saracens—their enemies—during the Crusades.'
In reply to Early in our history, we… by Thugocracy
Glad to see a capitalist be a bit honest about capitalism.
Now for a few corrections:
socialism does not automatically mean you want the state to run everything. Lots of socialists don't like the gov. Gov is only as good as those who control it, they point out. While the crude simpleton says "govmint bad". And who runs the gov and controls it? Powerful private interests. That's not socialism (the proverbial revolving door).
Socialism is the people controlling the direction of their enterprise, not a few overpaid management fat cats who run it for their own profit. People wouldn't vote their jobs away. They would offer good prices while getting good pay because they wouldn't have bloated management compensation, perks and "costs of doing business", such as fines for causing death and dumping, to deal with.
If the people controlled the situation instead of an oligarchic capitalist class we might not be in this situation as socialists have been talking about for centuries.
There's no reason why society can't thrive if companies were brought into the hands of those who actually work them and need them.
https://therulingclassobserver.com/2018/04/21/the-attack-on-liberalism/
I don't think there is a definition of socialism, it is more a fuzzy concept that people like to bandy about as a magical cure all.
Marx defined socialism as the complete abolition of the market, with the substitute of a centrally planned economics-which doesn't work, as proved by famine after famine.
Modern socialists don't seem to have any clue what they mean, except some fantasy of free everything with no costs.
In reply to Glad to see a capitalist be… by wobblie
Socialism has very broad definitions.
That's because it is usually defined against capitalism. Broadly, socialism is the subordination of profit to the public good.
That doesn't mean you can't have freedom. It means that just as profit has priority over individual well-being now, the individual's well-being under socialism may not be infringed upon by profit. You just won't have mass poverty, crime, city bankruptcies.
It is encouraging to see capitalist being more mature about our system.
In reply to I don't think there is a… by beenlauding
It seems to be simply: "Look, give us all your power, and just, well, trust us. We'll do better than the last guys."
Not good enough.
We need a new economics that is very specific. Socialism as a meme needs to be tossed out.
The new economics should go after the usurers and should reinstitute the notions of the guild.
In fact, a return to something like the economic nationalism of Friedrich List might be the ticket.
In reply to Socialism has very broad… by wobblie
You say, "It seems to be simply: "Look, give us all your power, and just, well, trust us. We'll do better than the last guys.""
That's you conditioning talking.
Socialism means you voting on whether you want to replace yourself with cheaper labor. If you are in small business it wouldn't apply.
We're not going to figure out the specifics of a new economics here. Obviously it would have to be worked out.
"Look give us the power" you claim socialism says. Who has the power now? Not you, unless you are worth over $10 million.
Having power mean the individual who's given 30 years of his life won't have to train their replacement just before being laid off.
In reply to It seems to be simply: "Look… by beenlauding
I don't disagree with your criticisms of the current system nor your notions of directions to improve.
But I say that using the term 'socialism' to describe these reforms is nonsensical and defeats your purpose.
Socialism, as defined by Marx, is the abolition of the Market.
Your use of it is messianic-it is a notion of a cure all, a tikun-olam of sorts.
I would encourage dropping the whole socialism meme and focusing on your criticisms and solutions, perhaps coming up with a new name for them.
Also, the neo-socialists never seem to point out the real problem-finance and usury.
In reply to You say, "It seems to be… by wobblie
The market should be ruled by Bill Cosby's invisible hand.
Look up "Distributism."