WTI/RBOB Extend Losses After Big Surprise Crude, Gasoline Build

WTI/RBOB flatlined after last night's bigger-than-expected crude build from API, but both has slipped lower since Europe opened ahead of the DOE data. Prices extended their losses after DOE confirmed a much bigger-than-expected crude build (+6.22mm vs +1.23mm exp) and surprise gasoline build.
API
-
Crude +3.427mm (+1.23mm exp)
-
Cushing +725k
-
Gasoline +1.602mm
-
Distillates -4.083mm
DOE
-
Crude +6.218mm (+1.23mm exp)
-
Cushing +416k
-
Gasoline +1.171mm (-500k exp)
-
Distillates -3.9mm (-1.5mm exp)
Biggest build in crude since January and a surprise build in gasoline confirmed API's data...
Bloomberg Intelligence's Energy Analyst Fernando Valle noted that wide crude price differentials are likely to be pushing refinery utilization higher in the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions, slowing the pace of product-inventory draws.
As usual production is a key focus. Bloomberg Intelligence's Senior Energy Analyst Vince Piazza explains that growing strength in Brent prices combined with elevated U.S. crude output is widening the discount for WTI vs. seaborne blends and encouraging domestic production. And sure enough US crude production rose 33k b/d to a new record high...
WTI/RBOB prices did not react to API data overnight but started to fall again as Europe opened overnight, and extended losses after DOE data confirmed the surprise API builds...
However, “the geopolitical-risk forces are strong,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB in Oslo. “For the time being, the risk for the oil price is on the upside.”
And there goes Bucky...
Saudi willing to risk all of what it has left to finance the biggest last war that will see itself and Israel wiped off the map...
Predictable.
Was there any doubt that commodities would drop, after all, Goldman was/is pushing them hard.
Also, "surprise" - lol ok.
Is every report a surprise?
There would be oil and gas enough for all if we didn't waste it all on fighting wars. The potential of creative minds unfortunately is lost.
U.S. macro is starting to deteriorate.
The Jobs numbers were heavily revised lower[last month], and barely beat today. Car and truck sales were crappy yesterday. Housing numbers were weak today.
Higher rates and $ buying are causing problems.
"it's a kind of magic!"
..how 'someone' 'discovers' another armada of filled oil freighters, another stored reserve or another oil deposit for that matter.. whenever the crude price gains a few bucks..
This one big baloney and not market capitalism!