After 108 Years, Boy Scouts Drop "Boy" In Name, Become Gender-Neutral

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 13:36

Authored by Alex Christoforou via TheDuran.com,

After 108 years with no issues pertaining to its gender specific name, the Boy Scouts of America has finally fallen to the pressure of liberal left, identity politics and is now set to drop the gender from its name and re-brand as “Scouts BSA”… a name that is more “inclusive”.

The gender neutral BSA will also soon welcome girls into its ranks, which means that the Girl Scouts of America will now be faced with the prospects of losing would be members to the new BSA. 

Isn’t it funny how feminism and identity politics always seems to leave women (and girls) worse off than where they originally started.

Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh, said of the announcement to drop the “Boy” in Boy Scouts…“we’re trying to find the right way to say we’re here for both young men and young women.”

Fox News reports…

Boy Scouts of America, the parent organization of the Boy Scouts program, made the announcement Wednesday. Though the decision to toss “Boy” aside was considered controversial by some, Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh said the new name came about after an “incredibly fun” deliberation.

“We wanted to land on something that evokes the past but also conveys the inclusive nature of the program going forward,” he said. “We’re trying to find the right way to say we’re here for both young men and young women.”

The name change is expected to take effect next February. Boy Scouts of America and Cub Scouts will keep their titles. Cub Scouts – the program for 7- to 10-year-olds – has already started to admit girls.

The 11- to 17-year-olds who join Scouts BSA will likely start referring to themselves as scouts without a gender modifier, Surbaugh said.

The program will have separate units for boys and girls, which Surbaugh said should alleviate concerns that girls joining the new program might be at a disadvantage in seeking leadership roles.

The Girl Scouts said their organization was blindsided by the move and are planning an aggressive campaign to ramp up recruitment numbers

“Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development organization for girls,” Sylvia Acevedo, the Girl Scouts’ CEO, said.

“We are, and will remain, the first choice for girls and parents who want to provide their girls opportunities to build new skills…and grow into happy, successful, civically engaged adults.”

Boy Scout leaders have cited busy and diverse families as a reason to make the change. They said they hoped the switch would give parents more options. The Boy Scouts began offering co-ed programs in 1971. Leaders have said participation has been at 2.3 million – down from 2.6 million in 2013.

Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo weigh in on new gender neutral BSA…

Tags
Religion Belief

Comments

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 1
Toxicosis cheka Thu, 05/03/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

Exactly.  The war on men and boys continues unabated.  Only when the women and children lose the majority of men to protect them will they possibly realize what they have done.  Of course it will be too late, and us men will not either have the means nor the desire to protect them.  You can't treat someone like shit and expect them to stick around.

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 2
J S Bach Toxicosis Thu, 05/03/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

My son is just starting Boy Scouts.  It’s a travesty that every single institution is undergoing emasculation.  But, it makes our jobs as parents all the more essential in instilling truth and natural law into our young adults. God knows, they will surely not imbibe this wisdom with insane ex-hippie liberals in charge.

No worries of girls joining this troop. Even the wives are appalled at the absurdity of it all.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DaiRR rejected Thu, 05/03/2018 - 14:25 Permalink

As an Eagle Scout, I spent a summer on the staff at an awesome BSA camp in a National Forest, and now can't fathom what the hell is going on with females in the BSA.  My sister did the same thing as me only in the GSA.  For the ages concerned in BSA and GSA, there is nothing wrong with the sexes being separate and in my experience it was way preferable.  Less distractions, more common interests and abilities, etc.  And my troop was all about outdoor adventure, backpacking and camping.  26 mile one-day hike, no problem with all boys.  Hiking-in and tent camping in the woods at least one weekend every month of the year, even with low temps down in the minus teens, no problem with all boys.  In my adult life I haven't been in a situation to give back to BSA as a volunteer, but if I was in that position I'd rather do it with Trail Life USA rather than the hugely morphed Scouting BSA. 

One last thing I want to mention.  On the staff at that BSA camp I became friends with a significant number of Jewish young men who were the same as me, American, hard working, fun, adventurous and brothers for that summer.  Later in the U.S. military I had the same experience with comrades whose religion happened to be Judaism.  As long as we're together in MAGA, we're great patriots.  If we're not, regardless of religion, we're enemies.  Don't let the stereotypes keep you from seeing the trees in the forest. 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
SocratesSolves J S Bach Thu, 05/03/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

It's not hippie liberals in charge, it is the Satanic Jews under Rothschild. They promoted Women's Lib to get more tax dollars. You are seeing the Boy removed in Scouts according to the Protocols of Zion—which are absolutely authentic and real. It is down to the wire here. The Satanic Jews must be completely and permanently brought down. Have absolutely no doubt, that is who is doing this ignorant evil. Rothschild and the Jews under him are dead meat. Nobody fucks with innocent children. Those stupid satanic pieces of shit have no idea that a real devil is after them now. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Aerows cheka Thu, 05/03/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

All of those "destroyed boys" will be overjoyed when they meet a wife that can field dress a deer and keep the family together. Does it make you less masculine when your wife is able to take care of the family just like you do in the event of bad circumstances, or is that some sort of sin now?

I'm going to go out on a limb and say you want ignorant wives because you are dumb as hell yourselves. No honey, a wife is your partner in life, as is your husband.  If you want somebody to beat down everyday, instead of working hard with you to build a good life together, you are crazy.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
BandGap spastic_colon Thu, 05/03/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

Caller this morning, a mom, said she would enroll her girls in the "Scouts". Asked why she wouldn't just put them in the Girl Scouts she said they were up until a few years ago when the Girl Scouts went completely wacko. The Girl Scouts are more male than the Boy Scouts is the gist of it. So the boy scouts went gay/trans and the girl scouts went lesbian/trans.

There are few sanctuaries anymore. Up is down and we'll meet in the middle anyway.

Society is near death. I am checking out and just watching from here on out.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Toxicosis vulcanraven Thu, 05/03/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

Like all narcissistic, histrionic, emotionally retarded control freaks.  You can't win, and they won't stop.  That's why they need to be corralled into their own country, and left to do everything for themselves.  Only at that point will they see how non-independent they really are.  Will suck to die in such a terrible way, but nature is indifferent to being indifferent to being indifferent.