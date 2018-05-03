Amazon Halts Seattle Office Development, Demands Tax To Help Homeless Be Withdrawn

This could be a little awkward for the virtue-signaling crowd.
Amazon has halted development of a new 17-story building in Seattle (that will create 7,000 jobs), threatening to ditch the plans altogether unless the city withdraws a proposed new tax to fund help for homelessness programs.
Drew Herdener, vice president of the e-commerce behemoth, also said the firm may not occupy space in another skyscraper currently in development in the city, choosing instead to sublet it to another firm.
“I can confirm that pending the outcome of the head tax vote by City Council, Amazon has paused all construction planning on our Block 18 project in downtown Seattle and is evaluating options to sub-lease all space in our recently leased Rainer Square building."
The Daily Caller's Kyle Perisic notes that the so-called "head tax" would charge 26 cents per employee per hour for Seattle-based companies with $20 million or more in annual sales, affecting 585 of Seattle’s largest businesses.
There are more than 45,000 Amazon employees in Seattle.
As RT reports, Seattle expects to raise an extra $75 million under the plans, the majority of which would go to affordable housing, in an effort to combat the rampant homelessness which has reached crisis point in the city, with 169 deaths recorded across the King County area last year.
It is estimated that Amazon’s tax obligation under the proposal would be around $39 million.
The council will vote on the proposal on May 14.
As a reminder, Amazon has come under fire in recent times over its rates of pay as well as the standard of work conditions for the company’s employees. A 2017 investigation by the Daily Mirror found that workers at the retail giant are treated “like animals” and forced to work in warehouses without air-conditioning. The company is also said to have had paramedics on call during the summer months for those who fainted at work. As RT notes, it remains to be seen if Amazon will actually shelve the development entirely, or if the pause is simply an attempt to rattle Seattle’s politicians. The move undoubtedly has placed the city council between a rock and a hard place.
Don't demand anything. Just pack up and leave the shithole that is Seattle.
Don't you know? Terrorists and their families are welcome here. Not the homeless.
Jeffy Kisses says I breaka you legs.
..and if Hilary was in control she would back Mr. Bezozon.
Trump sure ain’t.
..Up yers, Marxists in Sociattle.
“threatening to ditch the plans altogether unless the city withdraws a proposed new tax to fund help for homelessness programs”
Said by the man who is worth over 120 Billion Dollars. If you earned 1 million dollars a year, it would take you 12,000 years to earn what that guy already has.
What a complete fucking asshole.
Go suck a whole bag of dicks (again) Jeff. I hope your greedy, non-compassionate ass rots in Hell.
You will NEVER hear this story on CNN< NBC< CBS< MSNDS< NPR or any pigs at the feeding station that he provides .
Anything stolen is pure profit, so steal from the homeless. Show how low you kind is. Is he one of 'those"?
You don't get it. There is tons of money in Seattle that has been spent, for decades, and the homeless problem only gets worse. The money from this tax won't go to help the homeless. It will go to help those that work for the city so they can help themselves and their families.
Never drink the kook-aid! Never get on the bus!
No money goes to fix the real problem which would mean the laws on vagrancy, addiction, and mental illness would have to be drastically changed to give more power to the police and doctors to physically lock these people up in a secure facility. For their own good and that of the community. Do you think that kind of law is every going to be passed in la la Seattle? I can give you the answer: no. Not until there is no money left and Seattle looks like Baltimore or Detroit and by then it will be too late.
Didn't I read something about Seattle spending $16M PER MILE FOR BICYCLE LANES?
Even with this $70M expected shakedown, they will probably build 5 housing units. And then they'll come looking for more.
This is hilarious! It sounds like Bezos is saying that is exactly what he plans on doing! Popcorn, get your popcorn!
Pass the popcorn! :)
Can't they use their drones to entice the homeless away with bottles of liquor or does Seattle already provide that?
Good question. DESC, the non-profit that went from one shelter to owning seven (the last time I checked) allows drinking in one of their facilities on Lake Union. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Downtown_Emergency_Service_Center
Feed the homeless sum dat Amazonian Market Cap.
"HELP the homeless? On MY Dime?? Are you outta your fucking MIND???" - Bezos
the guy is worth fucking $134B.
This tax will change their P/E ratio from 1000 to 2000
- and STILL looks as repulsive as shit...
Hey Buzz how much is Soros and Rothschilds worth if Bezos is worth $134?
Shit gonna fly it is in FIAT money alot more .. way fucking more.
Better get that HQ2 going bezos. Then you can relocate all your employees.
nowhere to hide on this one.
I thought all these lefty liberals like Bezos cared about people?
Guess not.
Only on Deep state controlled TV.
no ...you are mistaking libertarians like Ron Paul about caring for people:
http://www.ontheissues.org/2012/Ron_Paul_Welfare_+_Poverty.htm
So Bezos is on the Left when it is Socialism for the masses, but he is suddenly on the Right when it is Socialism for All (including corporations)? What a change!
What is going on here?
Good Democrat Bezos suddenly turned NIMBY? I see upper West Side Democrat NYC yentas don't want those nasty schwartza's diversifying their school district either.
Ha ha. Liberals are liberals only as long as socialism doesn’t affect them. Time for a special crony carve out.
Back in the day such people were called 'limousine liberals'. The kind who were all for housing projects that were far away from their gated communities. Some things never change.
In ten years Amazon will be the government.
Quite possibly ... but you will be on the other side blowing it up.
Humanity is fucked .. is no balance left.
Someone needs to remind that little CUNT BEZOS that "there by the grace of God so go he" Maybe we will see a Trading Places 2.0 in real time and that sorry little twerp will understand the plight of those less fortunate.Head taxes suck no doubt but that's part of doing business in a left coast socialistic shit hole.
" It is estimated that Amazon’s tax obligation under the proposal would be around $39 billion."
No it was just $39 Million! HaHa, Got You! Bezos, Bezos, Bezos!
This not about who is right or wrong it is about Amazon and Bezos always asking for governments to give them "more incentives" but saying FU when it is time to give back. The article below urges you to loudly "just say NO" to Amazon. Consider this as another reason to join the movement.
Taxes? Texas. Taxes? Florida. Taxes? Oklahoma.
Next in Seattle they'll be special tax to prosecute the NRA and confiscate all the guns which they'll then donate to Jihadists.
Perhaps just tax them for every foreign employee they have and for every illegal they give jobs to. That way they can be encouraged to hire American citizens so they can afford their own places to live.
Greed is good.
For $40 million Amazon should just build its own housing complex as a community service and take a tax write off. Low earners gotta live somewhere too, or who's gonna pour those espressos? Old school philanthropy, good for public relations.
Naaaaaah, gotta fly to outer space instead.
Russian hypersonic missiles say you do not escape.
but muh capitalism
How many of you Amazon haters buy from them ? Asking for a friend
I buy from Amazon, all the time...and will continue to do so... because I believe in free market capitalism and my God given right as a libertarian to purchase goods from whomever I wish .It is simply a free market exchange and voluntarism.
Isn't that what ZH/the Tylers believe in?
or are you all fucking hypocrites?
I buy most of what I buy from amazon.
See, I don't see Amazon as the problem. If it wasn't them, it would be someone else.
The fix is rules and regulations that benefit the actual people of this country, instead of just the corporations. But, good luck with that, since we are now an Oligarchy.
You know your federal taxes subsidize every package this prick mails out right ?
Bezos has a heart of gold: yellow and hard.
Hahahahahaha! Oh look people, King Bezos doesn't want to share his wealth to help the homeless! Is anyone here NOT surprised? I think this is hilarious!
perhaps Amazon could hire the homeless in one of Bezolbob's gulags...slap a pair of depends on them and they're good to go.
fuck Amazon, boycott the pricks
why? you don't like libertarian style free market capitalism?
Pretty sure giving homeless people a house isn't going to solve anything. They'll just be able to do drugs in their house instead of on the street. Stupid stupid liberals.
The DESC non-profit provides housing that allows alcohol use in their room. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Downtown_Emergency_Service_Center
A food fight among socialists is delicious.