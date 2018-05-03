Are Tesla Claims That Its Autopilot Reduces Crash Rates By Up To 40% Exaggerated?

Just when you thought Elon Musk has had enough headaches for one day, here comes Vertical Group's Gordon Johnson with some more bad news for the flamethrower man.
Are TSLA's Claims That Its Autopilot Feature Reduce Crash Rates By As Much As 40% Exaggerated?
Quick Take: In short, we note this recent blog post from TSLA (link) dated March 30, 2018, where the company stated:
“Over a year ago, our first iteration of Autopilot was found by the U.S. government to reduce crash rates by as much as 40%. Internal data confirms that recent updates to Autopilot have improved system reliability.”
In our view, this statement has been used by TSLA many times in the past, and has been a key underpinning of its “software advantage”. Furthermore, institutional analysts have used it as a means to justify TSLA’s current valuation (link).
However, we note this article from Reuters, published last week, which has gotten very little fanfare – link. More specifically, the article states:
“In 2017, NHTSA closed a probe into a May 2016 fatal crash involving a driver using the system and cited data from the automaker that crash rates fell by 40 percent after installation of Autopilot’s Autosteer function. Tesla has repeatedly cited the statistic in defending the system. NHTSA said Wednesday that its crash rate comparison “did not evaluate whether Autosteer was engaged.” The agency added that it “performed this cursory comparison of the rates before and after installation of the feature to determine whether models equipped with Autosteer were associated with higher crash rates, which could have indicated that further investigation was necessary.”
CONCLUSION: While this topic was not covered on TSLA’s 1Q18 conference call last night (our analysis on this call will be published shortly), given Autopilot is among the main key drivers of TSLA’s current valuation, and the “Autopilot was found by the U.S. government to reduce crash rates by as much as 40%” line has been used by TSLA time-and-time again, we feel this development could prove more important than the company’s earnings conference call yesterday.
Comments
No. They are made up entirely is my guess.
I'm thinkin they were on autopilot when they said that...lol...and now that "new pilots" are taking control of the ummm...regulatory Death Star...why...there's just no telling what could happen ;-)
In reply to No. They are made up… by VWAndy
When is he going to change the company's name to Elon's Car-B-Que?
In reply to I'm thinkin they were on… by nmewn
Tesla == Theranos
Lone Skum == Lizzy Holmes
In reply to When is he going to change… by Whoa Dammit
Dupe.
In reply to I'm thinkin they were on… by nmewn
If elon musk can figure out how jet fuel can melt steel beams we will give him the peanut farmer award.
All you need is enough heat to weaken the metal, which is far below melting point, then gravity and the weight the metal is supporting will do the rest.
In reply to If elon musk can figure out… by wisefool
somebody should start a company based on these principals. we will talk about it on zerohedge.
In reply to All you need is enough heat… by not dead yet
Who the hell needs auto pilot anyway?
Elon intends you to "car share" your model 3, which is why there are no controls, or instrument cluster etc inside it, basically he's designed it to be a taxi.
How he can claim its a "premium" car eludes me, the only thing premium about it is its price.
Even more astounding is he's making YOU pay $10K+ for this self driving feature, even though it doesn't work and isn't available.
the 40% safer number come out of his arse, same as most of his other claims.
In reply to Who the hell needs auto… by dark pools of soros
Let's hope Musk just keeps talking himself into a prison cell...
if my computer crashes, sad, lose some info and it sucks...When my car computer crashes, I am dead. Fix basic compuiters, THEN make a car. I got caught up on a robocall thing, and after researching endlessly, the only thing I can do is change my phone number...No government agency does a thing about it...go online and research robocalls...they are everywhere, and no way to top them...5 and 6 phone calls most everyday...
Hi Elon, if you fix the robocalls, I will buy one of your cars ok?
Actually it looks like the FTC did do something. They held a contest to see what private company could come up with the best solution. Of course, only outfits already working on it would bother to enter, so what the FTC really did was make it look like they did something, but hey, what do you expect?
Anyway, the winner was Nomorobo (www.nomorobo.com ) It is free for landlines and $1.99/mo for cell phones. I have not tried it yet, as I don't get that many calls, but if it gets worse I might try it.
In reply to if my computer crashes, sad,… by stefan-coast
Well, as a former safety investigator, my assessment is that the NHTSA "cursory comparison of rates" was simply to see if there was a clear indication of a higher accident rate with autosteer equipped vehicles. This kind of comparison is normal in safety investigations to narrow down which areas of potential causes are most likely to have led to the accident.* It was not intended to, nor can it validly be used to, indicate whether autosteer has a lower accident rate. It is not necessary to assess whether autosteer was engaged for the former cursory assessment. It is necessary to assess autosteer usage to establish the latter. A further more detailed assessment would have been needed to establish autosteer effectiveness if the initial assessment had shown a higher rate.
So, factually, the Tesla statement "was found by the U.S. government to reduce crash rates by as much as 40%.", if based solely on this cursory assessment, is a straight lie.
*For example, driver age and weight would be used to see if it was worth initially investigating whether heart failure or stroke were a likely cause. Age 30 and normal, no; aged 65 and obese, yes. That said, the heart failure possibility for a 30-year-old wouldn't be dismissed, it would just be looked at after other more reasonable possibilities had been looked at first.
No more exaggerated than Obama’s “jobs created OR SAVED” claims.
It's like having Mr. Magoo as your chauffeur. Sure, he can follow a lane as long as there are no sudden shifts, but come up on one of those and he can't react fast enough due to his inherent disability of not being able to see beyond his nose.
Saying autopilot prevents 40% of accidents is disingenuous at best, unless Tesla can prove their vehicles get into 40% less accidents than similar competitors.
I am certain it stays awake better than a human for hundreds of miles in a straight line.
In reply to It's like having Mr. Magoo… by Abbie Normal
One of the problems here is that "autopilot" has not been an overwhelming driver in Tesla sales, anyway.
And I suspect The Boring Company was conceived as a way to hide and bury a bunch of dead Teslas, in the end...
It's all in the phrasing douche bags.
Like this: 'tesla autopilot reduces human operator -error crashes by 100%' : )
This early in development the real numbers dont look good. From here they will be going down dramatically.
Crashes? Perhaps.
Horrific fiery crashes that result in death? Most likely not.
Let's qualify the scope; otherwise, it's just marketing doing what it does best to narrow the field to look the best.
Everything that clown claims is exaggerated!
87% of all statistics are made up out of thin air on the spot - such as this one.
The first thing a company that's losing it's edge does, is call a "press blitz".
FWIW, Elon's rocket program was doomed from the start.
Strapping rocket motors on an toothpick, does NOT equivocate maximum thrust.
Been tried many times with internal combustion engines.
And guns are used for far more defensive purposes than crime but that doesn't count so then neither does Tesla's account of what good the programming has accomplished.