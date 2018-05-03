Argentine Peso Continues To Collapse Despite 2nd 300bps Rate-Hike In A Week

For the second time in a week, Argentina's Central Bank has hiked its key rate 300bps today (300bps on 4/27) to 33.25% for 7-Day repo in an attempt to stall the currency's freefall... for now it's not working!
Today's actions follows yesterday's collapse, as we detailed here, as Morgan Stanley analysts led by Fernando Sedano wrote in note:
"Both domestic and external factors are likely to test Argentine assets again, keeping volatility and risk premia high,"
"Because Argentina has used almost two-thirds of the FX reserves acquired this year, we think any eventual FX volatility may have to dealt with via further hikes"
Additionaly, Nomura said in a note yesterday that:
"traders will need further signs from the Macri administration and from the central bank that there's commitment to lowering inflation and narrowing the deficit...
it's important officials aren't tempted with pro-growth policies like in December/January. "
And, despite the rate-hike today - seemingly reaffirming this commitment to battle a plunge into hyperinflation, as Bloomberg reports today, Argentina's central bank (BCRA) seems cornered between a rush for dollars and a fragile economy, as spot sales and surprise rate hikes fail to arrest the peso’s depreciation and may lead officials to eye a different angle.
"Eventually, the central bank might decide to intervene in the onshore NDF (Rofex) as well," said Daniel Chodos, a strategist at Credit Suisse in Buenos Aires.
Critically, Chodos says that such a move would undermine credibility, given that a free market was one of the main planks of Macri’s government.
"The BCRA can combine all its instruments to stabilize the exchange rate market, but it is appropriate that it does not lean too much against external volatility," Mauro Roca, managing director for emerging markets sovereign research at TCW Group in Los Angeles, said yesterday.
The problem, as Bloomberg notes, is that BCRA no longer fighting against global trend.
The Argentine Peso is the worst EMFX currency today by a significant distance.
Comments
ban la Cucaracha is antisemitic.
Having spent most of the last 7 yrs in Argentina it becomes difficult to describe all the shortfalls of their economy that cause this mess.
My prognosis is that the country will survive and prosper though there is more immediate pain to endure here.
I think they will default again and go crypto.
In reply to Having spent most of the… by charlewar
Let's see how this flies, shall we?
https://cointelegraph.com/news/india-to-get-30-discount-on-venezuelan-c…
Standard Disclaimer: So can anyone show me the Petro to U.S. dollar exchange rate?
In reply to I think they will default… by DEMIZEN
Prior to the Macri government, the Argentine government had little external debt, except the debt that Paul Singer held and used to justify an act of international piracy: a crime for which, by the way, he has yet to be prosecuted. The Macri government has begun borrowing again from international and Wall-Street banks, but the level of external debt is not large relative to the size of the economy.
The Peso frequently falls in January and February of each year as Argentine consumers purchase dollars for international travel. Forex traders have begun to anticipate this early year moves in the Peso and begin dollar purchases in December, which is what begins the Peso's mid-summer fall each year.
The downward move of the Peso is not dramatic. It has fallen only 5%, which 2 years ago often was how much the Peso would move per day on FX markets: up and down (though down more often than up, of course). However, the timing of this move in the Peso is very suspicious. The underlying economics do not fit the move. The Argentine government deficit (or the rate at which the government is incurring debt) is decreasing significantly. Foreign reserves are growing. It has been another abundant season for Argentine agriculture, which means a heavy inflow of Yuan as soy arrives in China over the next few months.
My suspicion, though it is only a suspicion, is that China is deliberately selling Pesos via proxies to cause weakness in the Peso and reduce the cost of soy imports.
That being said, there is one underlying economic condition in Argentina that is very troubling, that is certainly contributing to Peso weakness, and is not related to international manipulation of FX markets. That problem is the enormous expansion of consumer credit in the past 4 years, dating back to the last years of the Kirschner government. 5 years ago, few Argentines had bank accounts, and even fewer sought bank credit. Argentines did not trust the banks, and the economy was mostly a cash economy in which people purchased what they could afford. In the past 4 years, however, the expansion of credit for the purchase of autos and homes has expanded dramatically. This expansion of credit coincides with an additional expansion of consumer credit, both via credit cards and merchants offering merchandise on payment plans (with interest).
The expansion of consumer credit has increased the money supply (in what is, mostly, a closed system, since few Pesos circulate externally) and has offset many of the government's efforts to curb inflation. Also, it has pulled demand forward and created the conditions for a future recession and contraction of demand. Higher interest rates are therefore welcome and a better solution to the Peso's fall than intervention in FX markets.
Argentina cannot wage war with China in the FX markets. China's reserves are orders of magnitude larger than those of Argentina. Chinese manipulation (if such manipulation indeed exists) is a problem that must be resolved through foreign policy and not through currency market intervention. If the U.S. imports tariffs on Chinese goods, Argentina should play this to their advantage by threatening to increase tariffs on imports and exports to China to match the new U.S. tariffs. Argentina must have a firm hand in dealing with China. Every weakness will be exploited by the Chinese to gain trade advantages. Argentina must play the multi-polar game to its own best advantage.
In reply to I think they will default… by DEMIZEN
Please tell us all that is wrong with Argentina`s economy.
Quick, before someone comes up with some conspiracy facts about
of who is doing what to Argentina.
In reply to Having spent most of the… by charlewar
I'm surprised Argentina doesn't put more eggs in the tourism/advertising basket.
Lots to do for nature lovers in Patagonia. And lovers of steak and wine can eat and drink top notch stuff for cheap money. Very 'European' country ethnically and culturally {my understanding is the same 'globalist' forces are at work, as always, trying to increase non-Euro immigration...can't have Europeans being majorities anywhere now, that's racist, of course}...
It's not like they're Venezuela. Argentina's problems are solvable in the long run.
In reply to Having spent most of the… by charlewar
I'm telling you now after the middle east fiasco is done with the NWO is going to get it's MIC profit train marching through South America.
I just happened to have some Argentine tenderloin at lunch today.
It is still in a league of it`s own , even though I raise grass fed cattle myself.
Saw US beef tenderloin at a wholesale place yesterday for three times the price.
Would not even buy that hormone/antibiotics laced poisonous shit for one third
of the real thing.
Argentina has no friends for sure among those trying to push exports of US "goods".
P.S. wine from the Mendoza valley as I type...not yet the consistent quality approach coca cola variety as on most shelf`s today
In reply to I'm telling you now after… by English herbsman
Wait, beggar thy neighbor not cool anymore?
Although President Maurice Macri doesn't look tribal..get a load skiable nose of his father
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=http://www.clarin.com/politica/Fra…
same prob wherever you go..Macri took those loans at 7.5% for 100 years..Arg is dead...humorous note..Cristina was asked by school children ..which Shakespeare should they all read, Romeo and Juliet? to understand our world ..Cristina Kirchner said..no Merchant of Venice..ha