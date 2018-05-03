Banks Bloodbath Into Red For 2018

"No brainer" bank stocks are being battered...
All the big banks are now in the red for 2018...
Maybe the Libor-OIS, credit/liquidity issues mattered after all...
As The S&P 500 Financials sector drops to five-month lows...
It seems a collapsing yield curve matters more than one-off tax-cut gimmicks and some deregulation after all.
I encourage them to burn down their own buildings
The TBTF Zombies with all kinds of derivatives tanking?
Say it ain't so Joe?
No need for banks in teh Crypto-World-Order.
No - they may have to sell them, they are among the few hard assets they have.
Deutsche Bank is on the brink of collapse and will take all the other major banks down with them! It's a massive black swan event.
Talking your book....
They won't need the paper shredders then.
Banks battered. No shit Sherlock.
Why are they more shitty today than they were yesterday though?
So, let me get this straight. These fuckers have had access to tens of billions of dollars at ZERO percent interest for 10+ years and they still can't run a successful business?
Let me be clear, fuck em!
Jump you fuckers!
PPT has been activated a few minutes ago
Maybe we will get lucky and all of the international banks will go bankrupt and we will find another way to run the world.
Has that smug fuck whatshisname been on BBG to push bank stocks yet?
Credit will be difficult to get if it exists for the plebs (at all) in the future. Banks can't lend what they do not have.
Pay off debt now as much as you can (if you can).
"Banks can't lend what they do not have." -- Indeed, now remind us, where is all that ZIRP/NIRP money parked right now motherfucker?
Why don't you answer your own question, LOP. Enlighten us.
Sitting on the banks balance sheets, perhaps they should loan it out?
But you knew this already. No matter, such "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiments have been tried before, although not with almost 8 billion people on the planet.
As someone who owns and control a lot of productive capital, my tribe and I are looking forward to the coming opportunities.
quick, to the FAZmobile!
Bahha haha ha...
Damn near spit coffee everywhere!
I've been holding that dog since 2 months before trump got elected. I overestimated the average american.
So, let me get this straight.
Banks interest spreads continue to widen, but their projected profits shrink?