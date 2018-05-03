Banks Bloodbath Into Red For 2018

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 10:54

"No brainer" bank stocks are being battered...

All the big banks are now in the red for 2018...

Maybe the Libor-OIS, credit/liquidity issues mattered after all...

As The S&P 500 Financials sector drops to five-month lows...

It seems a collapsing yield curve matters more than one-off tax-cut gimmicks and some deregulation after all.

 

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
LawsofPhysics Thu, 05/03/2018 - 10:59 Permalink

So, let me get this straight. These fuckers have had access to tens of billions of dollars at ZERO percent interest for 10+ years and they still can't run a successful business?

Let me be clear, fuck em!

Jump you fuckers!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
sister tika Thu, 05/03/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

Credit will be difficult to get if it exists for the plebs (at all) in the future. Banks can't lend what they do not have.

Pay off debt now as much as you can (if you can).

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
LawsofPhysics sister tika Thu, 05/03/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

Sitting on the banks balance sheets, perhaps they should loan it out?

But you knew this already. No matter, such "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiments have been tried before, although not with almost 8 billion people on the planet.

As someone who owns and control a lot of productive capital, my tribe and I are looking forward to the coming opportunities.