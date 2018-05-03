Bean Ban Blowback: Bunge CEO "China Deliberately Not Buying US Products"

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
In its trade dispute with the US, started by Trump, China is deliberately not buying US products.
Bunge Ltd. CEO Soren Schroder told Bloomberg on Wednesday China has essentially stopped buying U.S. supplies amid the brewing trade war. Bunge is the world’s biggest oilseed processor.
“They’re buying beans in Canada, in Brazil, mostly Brazil, but very deliberately not buying anything from the U.S.”
It’s “very clear” that the trade tensions have already stopped China from buying U.S. supplies, Schroder said.
“How long that will last, who knows? But so long as there is this big cloud of uncertainty, that’s likely to continue.”
Bunge has still been able to meet Chinese demand by filling shipments with supplies from outside the U.S., Schroder said. The White Plains, New York-based company has a large presence in South America.
Soybean Price
The futures symbol for soybeans is "ZS". A chart shows the price of soybeans peaked in summer of 2012 near $1790.
Since bottoming in September of 2014, the price has mostly flatlined between $900 and $1,050.
It appears that the lack of Chinese buying US soybeans has neither hurt nor helped US farmers. But the dispute not done a damn thing for the deficit either.
At best, China's soybean retaliation has made the US the deficit with China worse while improving it by the same degree elsewhere.
Trump Playing With Fire
President Trump is playing with fire. He has started a trade war on multiple front simultaneously: China, the EU, NAFTA (Canada and Mexico).
Nothing good can possibly come from this. For discussion, please see Germany Seethes and Juncker Warns Trump About Tariffs: Can Trump Win?
Comments
gonna load me up some bunge futures............
No shit Shedlock
In reply to gonna load me up some bunge… by spastic_colon
Didn't TRUMP start the trade "war"?
The USG never met a war it didn't like.
In reply to No shit Shedlock by all-priced-in
Old cucks who benefited most from the nationalism of yesteryear telling us it's bad.
The young don't care, because nationalism is the only thing that gives them hope.
Coulda, woulda, shoulda not embroiled us all in this globalist mess. Now suffer the consquences of its rejection.
In reply to Didn't TRUMP start the trade… by beepbop
Soybeans peaked in 2012 because the commodity index peaked in mid 2011, not surprisingly around the same time PM's peaked too.
In reply to Old cucks who benefited most… by Gaius Frakkin'…
plenty of soyboys right here at home to make up for drop in orders
Idiots, when the demand for soybeans drops because China is not buying.. How about growing something else.
Na, that would be too fucking easy and no one would have anything to blame Trump for.
In reply to plenty of soyboys right here… by ted41776
Canada has a next cash crop....beans...GMO free I hope...
Its fascinating coming into North Dakota from Canada. On one side of the border, there's wheat crops. Never any soybeans. The moment you cross that border, wham, its heavily soybeans.
In reply to Canada has a next cash crop… by mydogma
china is a one party, communist, state.
if you support free trade, why would you support "trading" with china?
china sets the level of its gdp and exports according to quotas/volumes, regardless of price.
the demand within the US, is set, via QE infinity and wally world, by the Fed.
as the Fed debased the dollar, China filled the void with its quota driven syatem.
6,000 chinese deputies in the chinese politburo, supported by the red army can't be wrong, hey?
Free trade is free trade. Sanctions are not free trade. The ban of products for alleged security concerns is not free trade. There is a lot of talk about free trade. But what many governments mean is free trade for us but not for anybody else.
In reply to china is a one party,… by hooligan2009
The fact that it takes a few years of negotiations and thousands of pages to make a "free trade" agreement proves it is not about free trade.
In reply to Free trade is free trade… by cwsuisse
Taxpayer subsidies to US soybean farmers totaled $35.6 billion from 1995-2016. China wouldn't be buying one stinking soybean from us if not for government meddling.
Many a little makes a mickle. I would presume there are many people on this globe which have privately black-listed US-products for the behaviour of the US government. And it is possible. For most products there are substitutes from other countries.
Not always! My family still prefers by far Ronnie Raygun's old favourite, Jelly Bellies, but only those still made in the USA. Now the crap Jelly Bellies made in Thailand are imported into Australia, not so much!
In reply to Many a little makes a mickle… by cwsuisse
I'm still waiting for someone to tell us what the alternative is or does the US keep sending $400B of wealth over to China every year.
Nobody could have seen this coming.
Would you trade a crate of American soy for a box of Chinese-made fag-bottom pants?
"This tshirt is NOT a large."
In reply to Would you trade a crate of… by Yukon Cornholius
Bumper soy bean harvest forecast in Russia this year.Planting now, harvest in 90 days.
The blowback is going to be epic from this.
good,
maybe the franken-beans grown in the usa taste like shit, bland nontasting crap, half grown weak looking, full of monsanto chemicals and have been genetically altered to attack certain types of people.
like the chicken for example.
nobody has been eating chicken this year have they??? nobody questioned here on zh why of all things they sent back the chicken. nobody thought that was odd? mmmMmmm
Canada???? Can't be buying much because there is very little Soybean production in Canada.
Maybe Bunge can do some bean buybacks to increase its earnings per share
Two can play at this silly game. Seize all the land the Chinese have bought up for food production here in the U.S.
https://newfoodeconomy.org/who-really-owns-american-farmland/
Standard Disclaimer: Long pork bellies.
Frankenfoods are a "product"?
Basis is already covering the shipping from Amerika to Kanadian ports on the great lakes. Tariffs are all based on last port of departure - so as long as they are loaded on the boat in a Kanadian port - they are free from such things.
Warren, and his trains should be making good money this year.