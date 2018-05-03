Bean Ban Blowback: Bunge CEO "China Deliberately Not Buying US Products"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 15:30

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

In its trade dispute with the US, started by Trump, China is deliberately not buying US products.

Bunge Ltd. CEO Soren Schroder told Bloomberg on Wednesday China has essentially stopped buying U.S. supplies amid the brewing trade war. Bunge is the world’s biggest oilseed processor.

“They’re buying beans in Canada, in Brazil, mostly Brazil, but very deliberately not buying anything from the U.S.”

It’s “very clear” that the trade tensions have already stopped China from buying U.S. supplies, Schroder said.

“How long that will last, who knows? But so long as there is this big cloud of uncertainty, that’s likely to continue.”

Bunge has still been able to meet Chinese demand by filling shipments with supplies from outside the U.S., Schroder said. The White Plains, New York-based company has a large presence in South America.

Soybean Price

The futures symbol for soybeans is "ZS". A chart shows the price of soybeans peaked in summer of 2012 near $1790.

Since bottoming in September of 2014, the price has mostly flatlined between $900 and $1,050.

It appears that the lack of Chinese buying US soybeans has neither hurt nor helped US farmers. But the dispute not done a damn thing for the deficit either.

At best, China's soybean retaliation has made the US the deficit with China worse while improving it by the same degree elsewhere.

Trump Playing With Fire

President Trump is playing with fire. He has started a trade war on multiple front simultaneously: China, the EU, NAFTA (Canada and Mexico).

Nothing good can possibly come from this. For discussion, please see Germany Seethes and Juncker Warns Trump About Tariffs: Can Trump Win?

hooligan2009 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

china is a one party, communist, state.

if you support free trade, why would you support "trading" with china?

china sets the level of its gdp and exports according to quotas/volumes, regardless of price.

the demand within the US, is set, via QE infinity and wally world, by the Fed.

as the Fed debased the dollar, China filled the void with its quota driven syatem.

6,000 chinese deputies in the chinese politburo, supported by the red army can't be wrong, hey?

cwsuisse Thu, 05/03/2018 - 15:38 Permalink

Many a little makes a mickle. I would presume there are many people on this globe which have privately black-listed US-products for the behaviour of the US government. And it is possible. For most products there are substitutes from other countries. 

dognuts Thu, 05/03/2018 - 15:38 Permalink

I'm still waiting for someone to tell us what the alternative is or does the US keep sending $400B of wealth over to China every year. 

redd Thu, 05/03/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

good,
maybe the franken-beans grown in the usa taste like shit, bland nontasting crap, half grown weak looking, full of monsanto chemicals and have been genetically altered to attack certain types of people.

like the chicken for example.
nobody has been eating chicken this year have they??? nobody questioned here on zh why of all things they sent back the chicken. nobody thought that was odd? mmmMmmm

bluskyes Thu, 05/03/2018 - 16:02 Permalink

Basis is already covering the shipping from Amerika to Kanadian ports on the great lakes. Tariffs are all based on last port of departure - so as long as they are loaded on the boat in a Kanadian port - they are free from such things.

Warren, and his trains should be making good money this year.