Bill Gross Throws In Towel On Bond Bear Market

It appears that Jeff Gundlach was right when he said, "Bill Gross Is Early" on his bond bear market call.
From Gundlach's January DoubleLine Conference Call...
Reminding his audience of the rivalry between himself and Bill Gross, Gundlach disagreed with the former bond king, who made headlines today with his statement that the bond bull market is over, and said that "Gross is too early with his TSY bear market call." What is the catalyst for Gundlach? As he explained, one "needs to see the 30Y at 2.99% or above for the trendline to break."
And now, Janus Henderson tweeted this...
Gross: There is a level on U.S. 10yr Tsys above which stocks and economy are negatively affected because corporations are highly levered. 3.25% is a close estimate. Expect a Hibernating Bond Bear Market for 2018: 2.80-3.25% range.
Following Bill Gross' appearance on Bloomberg where he appears to throw in the towel - for 2018 at least - on the bond bear market.
As Bloomberg reports, billionaire bond investor Bill Gross now believes most of this year’s excitement in the Treasury market is behind us and yields won’t see a substantial move from here.
“Supply from the Treasury is a factor in addition to what the Fed might do in terms of a mild, bearish tone for U.S. Treasury bonds,” Gross told Bloomberg TV.
“I would expect the 10-year to basically meander around 2.80 to perhaps 3.10 or 3.15 for the balance of the year. It’s a hibernating bear market, which means the bear is awake but not really growling.”
Which leaves speculators with a record short position now wondering who will be the one holding the greatest fool bag by the end of the year...
Comments
Chit, I wouldn't even make a call unless I knew Gartmans position.
ever since his umbilical cord with the fed was cut bill gross is worse than gartman. every thing he said was wrong. especially this:
As Bloomberg reports, billionaire bond investor Bill Gross now believes most of this year’s excitement in the Treasury market is behind us and yields won’t see a substantial move from here.
he's out of his damn mind. rates are going to go up and down more than trump's ass on top of stormy's pussy.
"...up and down more than trump's ass on top of stormy's pussy."
Hmmmmn, quite an interesting visual. Has that come out in DVD yet ?
In reply to ever since his umbilical… by buzzsaw99
So who's going to buy up bonds/Treasuries and soak up all this new debt that's coming ??
watch and learn.
In reply to So who's going to buy up… by lester1
You worry to much when the Federal government is collecting a $trillion plus a month in taxes the treasury buys are moot.
Keep stacking that boat with silver..
In reply to So who's going to buy up… by lester1
China
In reply to So who's going to buy up… by lester1
Firstly, all the accrued interest payments off the gigantic US debt have to be invested somewhere. Stocks clearly are overvalued and present a great risk presently. Bond yields over 3% are nothing to wet your pants about, but are the only market large enough to absorb this amount of capital without moving so far against you that the investment becomes unwise.
But the big driver that will allow the bond market to absorb the huge supply of new issues coming will be the transfer of capital out of stocks. A trillion dollars out of stocks is only a 5-10% move for stock indices to the downside, but it pays for all the new debt the Treasury is issuing.
There will be a day when the US government no longer can find the financing to pay for its fiscal irresponsibility. That actually happened during the last nine years, which was a major impetus for at least the last QE program and perhaps a part of the second to last one. But that is not the case now, there is an abundance of capital in the world to fund the US profligacy, which is a shame because it creates the kind of negative moral suassion that permits the profligacy of the US government.
In reply to So who's going to buy up… by lester1
...A trillion dollars out of stocks is only a 5-10% move for stock indices to the downside, but it pays for all the new debt the Treasury is issuing.
that is what it looks like sometimes but that isn't really how it works. the stock market isn't a pile of cash the size of the total market cap. that is all just notional ponzi valuations. what ends up happening is more like a shift in opinion among investors along with a starving out of would be borrowers that would seek loans in competition with the treasury.
In reply to Firstly, all the accrued… by Harry Lightning
The way it works was demonstrated in the most illustrative of ways in the 4th quarter of 2008. You could see the money transferring by having two monitors side by side, with 5 minute charts on each, one of the S&P futures and one with the Bond Yield. They moved in lock step.
Ordinarily its a bit slower than that, but the correlation still exists. As stocks as sold, the capital transfers. Its not a ponzi scheme, because as margin closes out in one market its established in another, and there is always real capital backing that margin. So even if a $20 trillion stock market is only worth $5-$10 trillion in capital after the margin purchases are paid off, when the actual capital is reinvested in another market, new margin is established there and the nominal value of the transfer is complete.
In reply to ...A trillion dollars out of… by buzzsaw99
Gross never had an original idea in his life. He's the worst kind of go-with-the-flow parasite. Before Gross utters his drivel, his opinions are sanitized for popular consumption by Fed groupthink, just like every other stock or bond "king."
Gross has a habit of saying one thing and doing another. This tactic was an important part of being able to make moves with a gigantic bond portfolio like what he managed at PIMCO without his moves sending the market in an adverse direction from what he was trying to do.
I would not underestimate his abilities as a bond trader, because he has proven to be a great one. And he is a nice fellow if you ever get the chance to know him. But if I factor his commentary at all into my decisions, I tend to do the opposite from what he says publicly.
In reply to Gross never had an original… by small axe
A young banker decided to get his first tailor-made suit.
As he tried it on, he reached down to put his hands in the pockets but to his surprise found none.
He mentioned this to the tailor who asked him, "You're a banker, right?"
The young man answered, "Yes, I am."
"Well, whoever heard of a banker put his hand in his own pocket?"
In reply to Gross never had an original… by small axe
Gross is the new Gartman. Sorry to say it Bill, but farrrk, you're really giving up on that trade?
No one on earth or in the universe above is anywhere as precious as Gartman. Just fade his calls and you can live a life of luxury like those guys in the Trading Places movie.
In reply to Gross is the new Gartman… by Nomad Trader
I agree with the upside yield target for the 10s, but as I see it the big surprise will be later this year when the bond market rips peoples' lungs out with a monstrous rally fueled by capital transfer out of stocks. Wait for the rest of the downtrade for 10s to wash out the remaining longs above 3.00%, and let the stock market guide you as to when to get on board the ensuing rally.
And PAY NO ATTENTION to the bogus chart that the imbeciles at ZH keep putting up that says the Treasury market is short by a record amount. See the CFTC Commitment of Traders report that is an actual weekly compilation of net positions in Treasury futures. That Report shows the market to actually be LONG right now, which confirms that yields still need to go higher before they can go lower. Once THAT Report shows a large short net short Treasury futures position among traders, the market will be ripe for a big rally.
10 ha ha ha ha ha
In reply to I agree with the upside… by Harry Lightning
Laugh now, cry later.
In reply to 10 ha ha ha ha ha by Bill of Rights
Stock up on prep gear and water supplies.
I'd like some 10 year treasuries and magic beans, please.