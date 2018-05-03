Canada Blames Their Illegal Immigration Problem On The US

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:50

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has hilariously blamed the United States for Canada’s illegal immigration of asylum seekers. The announcement that the US was to blame provoked a lot of questions for Trudeau in his country’s Parliament yesterday.

Trudeau thinks the US is to blame because Nigerians are requesting and obtaining visitor visas to come to the United States.  Once in the US, they are promptly heading to an obscure, unofficial border crossing on the northern end of New York state. Once there, they cross into Canada illegally and request refugee status.

More than 26,000 asylum seekers have crossed illegally into Canada from the United States to file refugee claims in the past 15 months, walking over ditches and on empty roads along the world’s longest undefended border.

According to Hot Air, up until now, the Canadians have claimed it as a point of pride to quickly accept and resettle the new arrivals while bashing President Donald Trump for his “immigrant unfriendly” policies. But now Canada is running out of room and resources to take them all in and the Prime Minister would like the US to do a better job of screening them.

Of course, once Trudeau announced that he was blaming the US and their visitor visas for his problems,  it provoked a lot of questions for Trudeau in his country’s Parliament yesterday. People were demanding answers as to how the situation has gotten so far out of hand and what Trudeau planned to do about it. All he seemed to have for an answer is that it’s the fault of the United States.  There’s currently no plan to solve the problem Trudeau is complaining about.

Trudeau wants the legal authority to turn back thousands of asylum seekers crossing the border illegally. According to Reuters, Canada wants to amend a bilateral agreement to allow it to block border-crossing refugee claimants however, they say that the United States is not cooperating.

Under the Safe Third Country Agreement or STCA, asylum seekers who arrive at a formal Canada-U.S. border crossing going in either direction are turned back and told to apply for asylum in the first country they arrived in. Now Canada wants that agreement rewritten so that it would apply to the entire border, and not just formal border crossings.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has said it is reviewing Canada’s proposal but has not made a decision.

Tags
Social Issues
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Albertarocks nmewn Thu, 05/03/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

The only difference between Justin Trudeau and his father was that his dad's IQ was over 80.  The fact that Justin is dumber than a bag of hammers, and licks the ass of Soros... that's not his problem.  That's Canada's problem.  And judging by the latest polls he's going to get his ass kicked so far out into the Atlantic in Oct. 2019 that they'll hear his splashdown in England.

Please understand that Canadians hate that bastard more than the rest of the world does.  But you can relax, we're going to take care of business.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
GoldenDonuts Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

Trudeau with his mommy's brain, and all of his brain dead followers are to blame for just about EVERYTHING that is wrong with Canada.   We are not the only country with a large percentage of residents who are too unthinking to be allowed to vote but we are a world leader.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Green2Delta Thu, 05/03/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

Operation Get Behind the Darkies.

 

Sounds like it's time to deploy the National Guard to the northern border. You ain't sending shit back. You wanted 'em, you keep 'em.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
gwar5 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 19:07 Permalink

Give every illegal immigrant in USA a bus ticket to the Canadian border in North Dakota where they won't have any trouble crossing. I am not kidding.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ShakenNotStirred Thu, 05/03/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

For everyone who ever lived in that frozen toilet, Cuckistanis are not exactly known for taking responsibility. Where I saw that....? Oh right, all the sandnigga trash they love to import do the same!