China Accused Of Using High-Powered Lasers To Harass US Fighter Jets Over Djibouti

Less than a year after China deployed troops to its first overseas base in Djibouti, near the Horn of Africa, located next to the key oil transit chokepoint, the Bab el-Mandeb strait, the US military has warned fighter jet pilots to beware of laser attacks near China’s military base amid what the SCMP said were "increasing signs of friction between the two armed forces in the Horn of Africa."
According to the WSJ, the Pentagon issued a Notice to Airmen, later reproduced on the US Federal Aviation Administration’s website, that there had been multiple events “involving a high-power laser” just 750 metres (2,400ft) from China’s base in Djibouti.
“Use extreme caution when transiting near this area,” the notice cautioned.
Quoted by the WSJ, Maj. Sheryll Klinkel, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said "the U.S. has notified airmen to exercise caution when flying in certain areas in Djibouti" adding "this notice was issued due to lasers being directed at U.S. aircraft on a small number of separate occasions over the last few weeks."
“Lasers pointed at aircraft have the potential to cause serious harm to the aircrew and the surrounding area,” she said.
According to a report in Jane’s Defence Weekly last month, multiple intelligence sources reported the Chinese garrison in Djibouti is suspected of operating a high-power laser weapon to temporarily blind pilots at the base or on a ship offshore.
However, according to SCMP, Chinese military observers said the lasers might have been used to scare off birds near the airfield or disrupt possible spy drones, rather than targeting foreign US pilots. They also pointed out that China is a signatory to the Protocol on Blinding Laser Weapons, which bans the use of lasers that cause permanent blindness.
Which, of course, would never stop China from attempting precisely that.
“The Chinese and US bases in Djibouti are really close, so one could disturb the other if the two sides don’t have a proper communication mechanism,” said Zhou Chenming, a Beijing-based military analyst was quoted by the Hong Kong publication. Zhou noted that China has already publicly demonstrated its use of laser weapons against drones at air exhibitions.
Some experts said the use of the laser amounted to the kind of aggression the Chinese have displayed on other occasions.
In 2014 over the South China Sea, a Chinese jet fighter pilot, conducted so-called barrel rolls around an American P-8 surveillance jet. That incident led the U.S. to lodge a formal diplomatic complaint with Chinese officials and the pilot was ultimately removed from the unit, according to American officials at the time. China’s Defense Ministry publicly dismissed the U.S. complaint as groundless at the time.
* * *
As we reported last year, the Chinese military base in Djibouti is just a few miles northwest of Camp Lemonnier, the only permanent US military base in Africa and home to 4,000 US military personnel.
Camp Lemonnier was established after the 9/11 attacks, and is mainly used as a counterterrorism hub in the region. A 2013 Washington Post report said the Djibouti government had forced it to stop drone flights – which numbered up to 16 a day – from the base due to safety fears and relocate its unmanned spy aircraft to a more remote location.
With the US increasingly viewing China as a strategic superpower rival, the peculiar proximity of the two bases in Djibouti means the two sides will be involved in a “quiet contest” to gather information about each other, according to Ni Lexiong, a Shanghai-based military expert, although neither side “would announce this openly”.
Work began on the 36-hectare Chinese base in 2016, which was to be used a logistics hub to resupply vessels taking part in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions off the coasts of Yemen and Somalia. Weeks after the base opened at the start of August 1 the troops based there started live-fire drills.
Djibouti sits in a vital strategic location, right off the Bab el-Mandeb and close to the Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, and offers troops stationed there easy access to trouble spots such as Sudan, Somalia and Yemen and could provide a base for aerial missions over Iraq and Syria.
The government has been happy to provide facilities for other countries’ armed forces, and France, Spain and Japan all have opened facilities there.
In 2016 Japan announced that it would increase the size of its base following the announcement that Chinese was planning to open its own facility there.
That year a Japanese warship was reported by Chinese state media to have dispatched frogmen to collect information on Chinese vessels that had docked nearby before they were driven away by “strong lights” and verbal warnings. The Japanese side denied the claims, saying the divers were checking their own ships.
Comments
750m from the base, you say?
Just a guess, but maybe the Chinks didn't want US jets 750m from their base...
holy fuck, now we want a real war too?
In reply to 750m from the base, you say?… by Urban Roman
China is playing nice; I would have shot those planes down well before 2400'.
Second thought, no, I wouldn't have shot them down as that would play right into the hand of the "Axis of Evil's" desire for WAR!
(Axis of Evil = USA, Israel, Saudi Arabia)
In reply to holy fuck, now we want a… by ne-tiger
The USSA has more African-Americans than China has...
That base belongs to US.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Yeah but Canaduh has more African-Canadians than you guys do!
In reply to The USSA has more African… by espirit
It wasn't a laser it was an image projection of Hillary's cankles.
In reply to Yeah but Canaduh has more… by Bitchface-KILLAH
That would violate the "no blinding" protocol.
In reply to W by eforce
Can we get some Chinese lasers on the southern border to harass invaders? That'd be great. Anything down there besides unarmed National Guard would be great.
The US military is a bunch of faggots and cuckolds.
They will sniff Chinese crotch when given the earliest opportunity.
In reply to That would violate the "no… by Bendromeda Strain
No worry. Trump said that he and Xi are the best friends (like Hitler and Stalin before the WW2). Our transgender, pervert, and female military personnel is the best!?
Fucking Orage Orangutan and the Banking Mafia have no clue of what they are doing.
Now, wait when Kim will show Trump, Bolton, etc., a middle finger.
In reply to Can we get some Chinese… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Or maybe it's just another hoax: they invent attacks by the dozen nowadays.
Maybe because the "high powered lasers" also sound like an impressive machine, it immediately reminded me of this sketch of Monty Python's Flying Circus:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wd9NQxIeAAc
In reply to That would violate the "no… by Bendromeda Strain
ECM would be a better choice for fending off US warplanes. Use of lasers to blind opponents is considered a war crime, IIRC.
In reply to W by eforce
I upvoted you BTW.
War Crime, that's a hoot by any definition.
In reply to ECM would be a better choice… by tmosley
... and you guys have less brains than the lot of them.
In reply to Yeah but Canaduh has more… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Hell NO! Let them have it!
Eventually they'll "refugee" the natives to Europe to make room for the billions of Chinese looking for new real-estate deals in a warm climate with clean air.
In reply to The USSA has more African… by espirit
Sure it wasn’t some sharks with Freek’n lasers on their heads!”
In reply to Hell NO! Let them have it! … by FireBrander
USA, #1 in manufacturing refugees...
https://www.telesurtv.net/english/news/Ecuador-Signs-Security-Deal-with-US-Military-Presence-Expected-20180426-0006.html
In reply to The USSA has more African… by espirit
I love the use of the word "aggression" when Chinese politely tell the gunboat diplomats they can't buzz every fucking square inch of the planet.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Well than by all mean pack your shit and go live there....
In reply to . by FireBrander
The question to ask here (and any time the US, UK, or Israeli militaries are the ‘victims’) is: What {if anything} did they {the US} do first?
I don’t expect the Chinese just up and decided to ‘harass’ US forces. It’s possible. More likely is the Chinese are signaling they won’t be intimidated out of Africa.
China is very likely to dig into South America soon, too.
Off topic, but, careful what you say in Russia:
https://forward.com/news/breaking-news/197664/holocaust-deniers-in-russia-now-face-five-years-in/
In reply to holy fuck, now we want a… by ne-tiger
Germany enslaves Jews to power the war industry.
When they can no longer work, Germany keeps them in "Camps".
When the Allies find these camps, they find ~60,000 starving Jews.
..and the goal of the Nazi's was extermination? Hard to believe Germans are that inefficient at carrying out a plan. No doubt pure Evil ran free and lot's of people died horrendous deaths...but I see "slavery" gone horribly wrong more than a failed "extermination" plan.
German efficiency would dictate that once you couldn't work, a bullet in the head was your retirement...it takes a lot of money and manpower to "camp" ~60,000 people until they starve to death. Anyone that knows Germans, knows they have no business criticizing Jews about their "Love of Money"..German Bankers would probably kill "The Son of God" too if he threatened their profitability.
In reply to The question to ask here … by I Am Jack's Ma…
Don't forget the soap the evil Germans from the fat of starving, skinny jooz!
In reply to Germany enslaves Jews to… by FireBrander
No, it's obvious to anybody who uses their brain to actually think, that if the Germans actually intended to kill all the Jews, they simply would have done so. Instead, there were millions of "holocaust" survivors. Not much of a "holocaust" if millions survived it.
Halfway through the war, when it became clear to the Germans that increasingly desperate measures would be required to win the war, they began using some of the interned Jews as slave labor. The Jews that were not put to work slowly starved during the last year of the war, and obviously many died. The ones that were used as slave labor were kept fed, but many were simply worked to death. The total number of Jews that died were probably somewhere around half a million. The number of German civilians and POWs that died between May 1945 and the end of 1946 was easily over a million. Most of the German women who survived the aftermath of the war were raped.
I guarantee you, if the US was put in the same position, all the Japanese and Germans that FDR put in internment camps would have met a similar fate. That's what happens during wartime.
In reply to Germany enslaves Jews to… by FireBrander
So I get a Down-vote, and that's all they have.
I'm listening Down-vote, really, I am...explain to me my errors.
In reply to No, it's obvious to anybody… by Buckaroo Banzai
Scumbag https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6j2SOlQl1A
In reply to So I get a Down-vote, and… by FireBrander
Your thinking on this subject is so fucked up on a personal level, never mind devoid of military consideration, that it's not worth a response other than this.
In reply to No, it's obvious to anybody… by Buckaroo Banzai
"You're wrong, and that's all I have to say about it"
No better way to "get the truth out there" and change minds...
Keep up the good work!
In reply to Your thinking on this… by A Likely Story
I've informed a few people that the USA ran it's own prison camps filled with Japanese in WW2.
They think I'm nuts...then they find it's true...then I tell them it was Hillary's "idol" (Franklin Roosevelt) that built the camps!
Heads pop!
In reply to No, it's obvious to anybody… by Buckaroo Banzai
The fact is the US ignored Africa for decades as a "write-off", other than Nigerian oil perhaps. China then moved into Africa forging "win-win" deals all over without "Demands for democracy" in return and without making "investments" purely in corrupt dictators who simply transferred the funds to Switzerland.
Only AFTER China essentially took over Africa did the US, suddenly, seem to develop a new intrest in Africa and its abundant resources??
In reply to The question to ask here … by I Am Jack's Ma…
We are ALWAYS at war.
In reply to holy fuck, now we want a… by ne-tiger
Africa is the USSA playground. Nobody tells the playground bully, what they can and cannot do. You know that.
In reply to 750m from the base, you say?… by Urban Roman
Of course, with the quality of reporting we have been getting the last couple years, it was probably just some soldiers goofing around with a laser pointer.
In reply to Africa is the USSA… by To Hell In A H…
No doubt it is their play ground. But it is China´s working ground.
And that is just the difference that makes the future there.
In reply to Africa is the USSA… by To Hell In A H…
Hate to tell you this but Africa is African playground so go play in the traffic.
In reply to Africa is the USSA… by To Hell In A H…
Didn't you see the map of Port Djibouti? ANY aircraft are going to be near that range as they cycle thru the traffic pattern, but to your point, what you're seeing is testing/probing on both sided as to what they can get away with before one gets a green laser in the cockpit. I'll be good money SEALs have been scouting out the Chinese base from the surrounding hills and from the water.
Djibouti is today was Casablanca was in WW2 - a hotbed of Spook/SpecOps activity. The players change, but the game is still the same.
In reply to 750m from the base, you say?… by Urban Roman
Just saying, possibly going totally off track here: But, Maybe, just maybe, flying over a high-diversity area in 'olde Afrika is about the same experience as flying above one in, say, Europe?
A feature of the land, so to speak. Nothing in particular to do with China!
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/feb/27/laser-attacks-heathrow-ai…
In reply to 750m from the base, you say?… by Urban Roman
so funny: signatory to the Protocol on Blinding Laser Weapons
any of these "feel good" devices are made to be ignored...
Exactly! which is why I laugh when people bring up the 1967 treaty on nuclear weapons in space.
In reply to so funny: signatory to the… by BullyBearish
russia with its new weapon toys proved to be very tough for US to play with so we are now seeing US turning view towards china...
Nah, we are looki g to grab the brass ring (a smouldering crater): US, Canada (maybe), France, UK, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand (maybe) vs anyone who doesn't bend the knee.
In reply to russia with it's new weapons… by Debugas
I've noticed that we are "harassed" every time we are close to another countries' military installation. (With the exception of most of our allies)
excellent news, blind those motherfuckers
Talk about a low budget anti aircraft weapon. A couple of big upside down powerful green laser disco balls spinning blinding laser beams into the night sky. Plus you could mount them on the backs of a few drones and let them patrol the sky.
In reply to excellent news, blind those… by wafm
... and get a DJ to drop the bombs because soldiers aint got rhythm...
In reply to Talk about a low budget anti… by FEDbuster
I am fking sick of the commies. Down voters are commie sympathizers.
Which ones?
In reply to I am fking sick of the… by Angry Panda
In other news...the death rattle cometh
https://www.mysanantonio.com/technology/businessinsider/article/Subway-…
if this leads to a total boycott of chinese goods fine by me.
Lol@Harrassing fighter jets.
I love how the US is not at all embarrassed by telling the press that their fighter jets are being "harrassed", like fighter pilots are big tit women working in an office.
Boy howdy, we're gonna lose this thing.
Praise God.
any pretext that leads to not doing business with them anymore works for me.
In reply to Lol@Harrassing fighter jets… by Alexander De Large
The location of the system may be 750 meters from the Chinese base, but a powerful laser would have a slant range far in excess of that. At 10 meters height, the horizon would be at 11.3 kilometers, and the range at altitude would be much, much greater. So, the Chinese could fire a laser weapon at US aircraft, without the aircraft having to be close to the Chinese base at all.