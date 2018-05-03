Cornell Course Examines "Derangement" Of "Climate Denialism"

Authored by Neetu Chandak via Campus Reform,
A new seminar at Cornell University is determined to shut down “climate denialism,” claiming that there is “mounting evidence” that “global warming is real.”
Deranged Authority: The Force of Culture in Climate Change, worth four academic credits, is set to be taught in the Fall 2018 semester by cultural anthropologist Jennifer Carlson.
The course description asserts that “climate denialism is on the rise,” suggesting the increase is related to the rise of “reactionary, rightwing [sic] politics in the United States, UK, and Germany.” The proposed solution to combat such denialism and assumed ignorance is “climate justice,” even though over 30,000 scientists reject global warming alarmism.
Richard Lindzen, MIT emeritus professor of meteorology and a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, found the course “an insult to the intelligence of the students.”
He clarified to Campus Reform that many scientists do not argue against slight warming of the Earth after the Little Ice Age (the unusually cool period of the Earth around the 1700s A.D.), nor do those critical of anthropogenic climate change argue that humans have made no impact on the planet, merely that the effect has been small and largely beneficial.
“The point of such courses as are proposed for Cornell, is to replace science with belief,” Lindzen argued, adding that students are “encouraged to replace understanding with virtue signaling.”
Course readings will focus on the question of “authority” in the field of climate science, exploring “climate research, popular environmentalist texts, and industry campaigns aimed at obfuscating evidence of ecological collapse.”
The class is also influenced by Amitav Ghosh’s 2016 book Great Derangement, which, according to the course description, “suggests that the world’s collective failure to meet the challenges of climate change stems from an ongoing crisis of culture and, more fundamentally, of the imagination.”
“More fundamentally, the course moves the question of how our own senses of environmental authority are grounded in ordinary life, shaped by our respective social positions as well as our everyday practices,” the description adds.
While the course aims to push for scientific discourse, it will also teach students to recognize indigenous “ecoauthority” so that they can “become familiar with models for ecological resiliency that do not conform to scientific or ‘expert’ discourses of climate remediation.”
The course is part of the Society for the Humanities’ general theme for the 2018-2019 school year, Authority. Courses under this theme will focus on the consequences of authority in science, law, the arts, and politics.
“In the age of a superabundance of information, what differentiates ‘real’ (authoritative) information from ‘fake news,’ and how one can be interchanged with the other as an ‘equal’ source of authority?” the description of the theme reads.
Stacey Langwick, the director of Undergraduate Studies in the Anthropology department, told Campus Reform that the class is a “one-time opportunity,” and “will never be taught again” because Carlson is a visiting fellow.
Comments
And, In other news.............
"Climate change is ‘not as bad as we thought’ say scientists"
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/950748/climate-change-scientists-impa…
The real deniers are the ones that deny global warming is a Hoax.
The warmers need to be registered as a cult.
In reply to https://www.express.co.uk… by 1981XLS
Green derangement...
https://www.kgw.com/amp/article?section=news&subsection=education&headline=air-dancers-could-protect-eagles-from-wind-turbines-osu-researchers-say&contentId=283-548320501&__twitter_impression=true
In reply to The warmers need to be… by Bitchface-KILLAH
A "belief" ??
It's a fuckin' religion, and its sacrament is a generation of wasted tuition.
In reply to Green derangement... https:/… by Lumberjack
Ding ding ding we have a winner!
In reply to A "belief" ?? It's a fuckin'… by Ignatius
The Marxist left continues in its full-blown, pants-shitting panic over the fact that the slumbering masses have awakened and are PISSED AS ALL FUCKING HELL about all this commie crybully shit.
Just wait 'til we fire up the choppers, commies...
In reply to Ding ding ding we have a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
How about a course in the pathology of Clinton/DNC criminality denial?
In reply to The Marxist left continues… by HopefulCynical
1. The lie of global warming 2. The lie of climate change. Nothing but a hoax conjured up by the elites, hiding we have a brown dwarf nearing our solar system. Messing with our magnetic field. They build bunkers and prepare and leave the rest in the dark. Wait for the possible pole shift.
In reply to How about a course in the… by Bastiat
.
In reply to A "belief" ?? It's a fuckin'… by Ignatius
Cornell has always been, well, you know, um... second-rate.
At least, ever since Ed Marinaro graduated...
In reply to The Marxist left continues… by HopefulCynical
The Cult of Gore.
By the way, what are we up to now on Charlie Rose, like 27 "liberal womynz"?! So glad to see the Cult of Alinsky Nuuuz Networkz gettin gang banged in the alley out behind the studio without condoms.
(Wait, did I just say that out loud?) ;-)
In reply to A "belief" ?? It's a fuckin'… by Ignatius
A religion? No shit. Cult.
In reply to A "belief" ?? It's a fuckin'… by Ignatius
The War mists need to be culled for being Galactic Cycle Deniers.
The Galactic Cycle always has and always will be the cause of Climate change.
In reply to The warmers need to be… by Bitchface-KILLAH
There is only one way to stop Global Warming... we must stop all unnecessary CO2 emissions immediately.
My proposed solution... all true believers in Global Warming shall seal a plastic bag over there heads to save us from their toxic emissions.
In reply to https://www.express.co.uk… by 1981XLS
Butt plugs as well.
In reply to There is only one way to… by The_Dude
Stupid fucking retard.alert..
We knew you were here asshole no need to warn us. we can smell you, it is disgusting.
In reply to Stupid fucking retard.alert… by Bill of Rights
there is definitely some manmade culture change going on.
lol
Many things won't pass the casual examination of someone with a good high school education, but they get pushed as proven science or accepted wisdom by fast talkers.
...someone with a good high school education...
...which is not what's attending these shitshow Marxist indoctrination centers like Cornell.
In reply to Many things won't pass the… by Umh
All ivy league programming centers should be slagged from orbit.
College has become a good place to screw folks up.
College degrees: the new resume stain.
Especially Colleges from NY like Cornell.
In reply to College degrees: the new… by Sanity Bear
dupe
Funny how the masses of the anti-deniers believe Global Warming is only occurring in the West. One has to question their common sense and sanity. Africa coal is just barely coming online, US coal consumption has been transferred to China and India and spiked up.
Either shoot me now or lock me up on house arrest the way they did Galileo. Or why not just burn down my house and they set me on fire the way they did Giordono Bruno? FFS, why are parents paying to sent their children to these shitholes of indoctrination?
Our institutions of higher learning are all about finding the truth; so long as the truth agrees with them.
You talk about a con job, they get paid for this shit.
The Global Warming hoax, is little more than a "Go Fund Me" scam for academia.
In reply to You talk about a con job,… by ShrNfr
SO STUPID - THAT HURTS TO READ.
If those morons read the data correctly - they would have figured that we had a 3 sigma cooling event from Feb 2016 to Feb 2018. And it's ongoing.
https://www.realclearmarkets.com/articles/2018/04/24/did_you_know_the_greatest_two-year_global_cooling_event_just_took_place_103243.html
Why do we allow morons to engage and rule the scientific community?
Why do we allow morons to engage and rule the scientific community?
Short answer: Follow the money
In reply to SO STUPID - THAT HURTS TO… by spencer
The Russians did it or maybe the world ganged up on the US>
In reply to Why do we allow morons to… by markar
But, but....the 6million poor little species!!
I believe that we are in for a modest but significant period of global cooling. Many of the Dutch canals froze this winter and most of the Champagne grape crop was lost to a freeze. However there are a lot of Global cooling deniers out there. I say we burn them at the stake and huddle around the fire to keep warm.
Stop handing out student loans for useless degrees that cannot possibly repay them and cut funding to nonsense SJW departments. What we see here is another effect of easy QE money policies, the liquidity wall has eroded everything.
A new seminar at Cornell University is determined to shut down “climate denialism,” claiming that there is “mounting evidence” that “global warming is real.”
AGW IS real. Denialism IS an organized corporate/MIC conspiracy. Denialist ARE useful stooges. Dunning-Kruger IS a thing.
What part of all that is not still clear to anyone?
Just have to look at our climate history over the last 600K years to know another ice age is looming. These rather short interglacials of 10-20K years are followed by 100+k years if glacial periods. It may be that mans CO2 is prolonging this interglacial although thats not known. The neomalthusians among us would probably like to accelerate the ice age since it probably wipes out 90% of the population so they can start over. Safe havens for the ruling elite will be Central America, Middle East, North Africa, southern parts of EuroAsia. Hmmm
Cornell has always been a shit school!
All you guys are micro-agressing Science Boy Savior of Gaia. The only thing that can make him come out of his safe space is intense virtue signaling. Thank you for your obedience.
I don't know anyone who denies there's a climate or that it is changing....
In about 25 years we will enter another ice age, and Cornell University will be buried under a 1000-foot deep glacier. Climate change deniers will be preserved permanently beneath the ice.
http://www.newyorkupstate.com/weather/2018/03/buffalo_snowfall_record_e…
In reply to In about 25 years we will… by Grosvenor Pkwy
It has been proved that man are different from woman, and yet...
There are only 2 genders, and yet...
Peak oil, and yet...
No Icecaps by 2000 something, and yet...
The start is to confirm: is Faux News using the same air conditioning that CNN uses? Is Faux News using special Republican air conditioning shat out by unicorns eating Skittles? Oops.
Is Faux News or Faux Opinion or Faux Entertainment a credible source of science? There has never been a Chief Science Officer at Faux. It's a simple look up on Google.
All Republican leaders in Washington, DC, are sitting in air conditioned offices and homes. That is not a sign of global cooling. All Republican rank and file voters use air conditioning. I've asked how many Republican medical doctors have listened to Faux and have disabled their air conditioning in their offices. None of them have.
Ice Age Farmer on YouTube explains the real problems.
"One time opportunity". Well that's good news. At least until they invite the next idiot to lecture on something they know absolutely nothing about.
It's not global warming but global cooling we have to worry about. And it's the Sun causing it, nothing that man is doing.
The Sun is going into a step-down mode, a 'solar minimum', producing less energy. This leads to winters are staying longer, causing food crop planting to be delayed, and cutting short the grow cycles. Less food will be grown, leading to higher prices.
Recall that Arab Spring stuff? Caused by high food prices caused by high oil prices, because oil is used for agriculture, for fertilizers and insecticides. This time, because of the solar minimum, causing this year's winter to be extended, the Developed World can expect higher food prices. What that will do to the Developing World we have already had a glimpse. Watch for food prices in the Turd World to go sky-high, sparking real honest-to-God revolutions.
Gaseous Gore and his global warming cult have always been blowing this global warming shite out of their arseholes. The only real threat of methane production came from them, and the threat was not to Nature but to your wallet and your freedoms.
oh oh...bet we got some Flat Earthers here