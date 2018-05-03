Cornell Course Examines "Derangement" Of "Climate Denialism"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:10

Authored by Neetu Chandak via Campus Reform,

A new seminar at Cornell University is determined to shut down “climate denialism,” claiming that there is “mounting evidence” that “global warming is real.”

Deranged Authority: The Force of Culture in Climate Change, worth four academic credits, is set to be taught in the Fall 2018 semester by cultural anthropologist Jennifer Carlson.

The course description asserts that “climate denialism is on the rise,” suggesting the increase is related to the rise of “reactionary, rightwing [sic] politics in the United States, UK, and Germany.” The proposed solution to combat such denialism and assumed ignorance is “climate justice,” even though over 30,000 scientists reject global warming alarmism.

Richard Lindzen, MIT emeritus professor of meteorology and a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, found the course “an insult to the intelligence of the students.”

He clarified to Campus Reform that many scientists do not argue against slight warming of the Earth after the Little Ice Age (the unusually cool period of the Earth around the 1700s A.D.), nor do those critical of anthropogenic climate change argue that humans have made no impact on the planet, merely that the effect has been small and largely beneficial. 

“The point of such courses as are proposed for Cornell, is to replace science with belief,” Lindzen argued, adding that students are “encouraged to replace understanding with virtue signaling.”

Course readings will focus on the question of “authority” in the field of climate science, exploring “climate research, popular environmentalist texts, and industry campaigns aimed at obfuscating evidence of ecological collapse.”

The class is also influenced by Amitav Ghosh’s 2016 book Great Derangement, which, according to the course description, “suggests that the world’s collective failure to meet the challenges of climate change stems from an ongoing crisis of culture and, more fundamentally, of the imagination.”

“More fundamentally, the course moves the question of how our own senses of environmental authority are grounded in ordinary life, shaped by our respective social positions as well as our everyday practices,” the description adds. 

While the course aims to push for scientific discourse, it will also teach students to recognize indigenous “ecoauthority” so that they can “become familiar with models for ecological resiliency that do not conform to scientific or ‘expert’ discourses of climate remediation.”

The course is part of the Society for the Humanities’ general theme for the 2018-2019 school year, Authority. Courses under this theme will focus on the consequences of authority in science, law, the arts, and politics. 

“In the age of a superabundance of information, what differentiates ‘real’ (authoritative) information from ‘fake news,’ and how one can be interchanged with the other as an ‘equal’ source of authority?” the description of the theme reads. 

Stacey Langwick, the director of Undergraduate Studies in the Anthropology department, told Campus Reform that the class is a “one-time opportunity,” and “will never be taught again” because Carlson is a visiting fellow. 

Tags
Environment
Education

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Umh Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

Many things won't pass the casual examination of someone with a good high school education, but they get pushed as proven science or accepted wisdom by fast talkers.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
SmittyinLA Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:18 Permalink

Funny how the masses of the anti-deniers believe Global Warming is only occurring in the West. One has to question their common sense and sanity. Africa coal is just barely coming online, US coal consumption has been transferred to China and India and spiked up.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

Either shoot me now or lock me up on house arrest the way they did Galileo. Or why not just burn down my house and they set me on fire the way they did Giordono Bruno? FFS, why are parents paying to sent their children to these shitholes of indoctrination?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Ethelred the Unready Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

I believe that we are in for a modest but significant period of global cooling.  Many of the Dutch canals froze this winter and most of the Champagne grape crop was lost to a freeze.   However there are a lot of Global cooling deniers out there.  I say we burn them at the stake and huddle around the fire to keep warm.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
dark fiber Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:25 Permalink

Stop handing out student loans for useless degrees that cannot possibly repay them and cut funding to nonsense SJW departments.  What we see here is another effect of easy QE money policies, the liquidity wall has eroded everything.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
cougar_w Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:33 Permalink

A new seminar at Cornell University is determined to shut down “climate denialism,” claiming that there is “mounting evidence” that “global warming is real.”

 

AGW IS real. Denialism IS an organized corporate/MIC conspiracy. Denialist ARE useful stooges. Dunning-Kruger IS a thing.

What part of all that is not still clear to anyone?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Pft Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

Just have to look at our climate history over the last 600K years to know another ice age is looming. These rather short interglacials of 10-20K years are followed by 100+k years if glacial periods.  It may be that mans CO2 is prolonging this interglacial although thats not known.  The neomalthusians among us would probably like to accelerate the ice age since it probably wipes out 90% of the population so they can start over. Safe havens for the ruling elite will be Central America, Middle East, North Africa, southern parts of EuroAsia.  Hmmm

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Kendle C Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:40 Permalink

All you guys are micro-agressing Science Boy Savior of Gaia. The only thing that can make him come out of his safe space is intense virtue signaling. Thank you for your obedience.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Grosvenor Pkwy Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

In about 25 years we will enter another ice age, and Cornell University will be buried under a 1000-foot deep glacier. Climate change deniers will be preserved permanently beneath the ice.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Kartolas Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:48 Permalink

It has been proved that man are different from woman, and yet...

There are only 2 genders, and yet...

Peak oil, and yet...

No Icecaps by 2000 something, and yet...

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Heroic Couplet Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

The start is to confirm: is Faux News using the same air conditioning that CNN uses? Is Faux News using special Republican air conditioning shat out by unicorns eating Skittles? Oops.

Is Faux News or Faux Opinion or Faux Entertainment a credible source of science? There has never been a Chief Science Officer at Faux. It's a simple look up on Google.

All Republican leaders in Washington, DC, are sitting in air conditioned offices and homes. That is not a sign of global cooling. All Republican rank and file voters use air conditioning. I've asked how many Republican medical doctors have listened to Faux and have disabled their air conditioning in their offices. None of them have.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
In Stasis Thu, 05/03/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

"One time opportunity". Well that's good news. At least until they invite the next idiot to lecture on something they know absolutely nothing about.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Kagemusho Thu, 05/03/2018 - 19:01 Permalink

It's not global warming but global cooling we have to worry about. And it's the Sun causing it, nothing that man is doing.

The Sun is going into a step-down mode, a 'solar minimum', producing less energy. This leads to winters are staying longer, causing food crop planting to be delayed, and cutting short the grow cycles. Less food will be grown, leading to higher prices.

Recall that Arab Spring stuff? Caused by high food prices caused by high oil prices, because oil is used for agriculture, for fertilizers and insecticides. This time, because of the solar minimum, causing this year's winter to be extended, the Developed World can expect higher food prices. What that will do to the Developing World we have already had a glimpse. Watch for food prices in the Turd World to go sky-high, sparking real honest-to-God revolutions.

Gaseous Gore and his global warming cult have always been blowing this global warming shite out of their arseholes. The only real threat of methane production came from them, and the threat was not  to Nature but to your wallet and your freedoms.