Dow Futures Break Key Technical Support, Gold Jumps

Dow futures suddenly dropped at around 0745ET - led by a drop in the dollar and Treasury yields - breaking below its 200-day moving average...
There was no clear catalyst though some suggested an 'old news' headline that hit Bloomberg at 0740ET - GIULIANI SAYS COHEN `DEFINITELY' WAS REIMBURSED - may not have helped. But as Dow futures broke the 200DMA, gold jumped...
And Treasury yields have been dropping all night...
As has the dollar...
Post-FOMC, Gold is winning...
Comments
Everything is fine! Now get in there and BTFD you muppets!
bear stearns is fine.
btw, another few hundred points down on the s&p and i am going to start buying.
In reply to Everything is fine! Now get… by T-NUTZ
Reminds me of the Einhorn call about (SINCE) Lehman years ago. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtKXAoZV84o
Maria is such a phony.
In reply to bear stearns is fine. by buzzsaw99
Cleavium!
In reply to Reminds me of the Einhorn… by American Psycho
In reply to Reminds me of the Einhorn… by American Psycho
falling knives getting sharper
Futures are magically levitating at 8:30
In reply to falling knives getting… by spastic_colon
In reply to falling knives getting… by spastic_colon
"Gold jumps $50 to $1300" tomorrow.... "gold crashes to $1250" year 2020, will have the same headline.. "Gold jump $50 to $1350..."
In reply to Futures are magically… by Juggernaut x2
so it turns out that stormy was a russian agent all along?
In reply to so it turns out that stormy… by buzzsaw99
More weird markets! While I think the markets will fall a long way I could be wrong. We never know what the future will bring but if it is a financial crisis liquidity is generally one of the first things to dry up and when it does cash is king.
I do a great deal of negotiating and I have found one word people wanting to reach an agreement don't want to hear is "IF"! This is why I will never call the holder of cash stupid unless it is during a long period of massive inflation. More on this subject in the article below.
Overheard in Essex, UK: Spent me dosh on gawld guvna, innit!
Even it crashes 30% what would drive its recovery? Return to here, then what? We have reached some limit of everything about money.
Peak everything.
In reply to Even it crashes 30% what… by two hoots
Oh look
Gold "jumped" maybe 6 bucks and went into consolidation. Maybe it'll "jump" some more later.
Wake me when it jumps $50 in a rising wedge.
Given the state of things, it should be $6,000/oz or more.
In reply to " gold jumped... " Oh look… by Byte Me
Gartman must have went long the Dow.
Wow! Gold back near 1320...
Yawn.
Blah, blah blah.....
How is it that gold can pop or drop, stumble or soar, fall or rise, and yet never ever get below 1300 or above 1380.
What a tempest in a teapot this is.
The DOW is now a policy tool. Been waiting on this turd to flush since 2008. Not gonna happen.
Your watching the Truman Show.
Love the negative comments on gold. Hang on guys. Does anyone notice how well the miners are hanging tough through all this. Not one word from any TV station, pundit, analyst or soothsayer about the miners. Wonder why they are doing better these past few weeks? Hmmm.
Just sayin.
Stop calling a $10 move a JUMP. It is < 1%.
Top formations, in order of strength, XCI, SOX, RUT, NDX, DJIA and SPX, are on or within 1-2-3% of breaking 6 month support at their Nov breakouts, the Feb lows, the March 22 collapse, the 25 days days of nothing in April, and now their 200 day MAs: the more lines like this are hit the weaker they become, and hiding in plain sight are indices ready to confirm the bear market by dropping another 4-5% to lower lows, at DJIA/SPX for example, at 22,750 and 2500 +/-, with the collapse probably starting now or soon. Been posting this for several weeks, and here it is, coming into focus for all to see.