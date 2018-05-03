Dow Futures Break Key Technical Support, Gold Jumps

Dow futures suddenly dropped at around 0745ET - led by a drop in the dollar and Treasury yields - breaking below its 200-day moving average...

There was no clear catalyst though some suggested an 'old news' headline that hit Bloomberg at 0740ET - GIULIANI SAYS COHEN `DEFINITELY' WAS REIMBURSED - may not have helped. But as Dow futures broke the 200DMA, gold jumped...

And Treasury yields have been dropping all night...

As has the dollar...

Post-FOMC, Gold is winning...