ESPN Loses 500,000 Subscribers In 30 Days

ESPN lost nearly 17,000 subscribers a day in the month of April, costing them $48 million in annual revenue - and bringing the total subscriber count down to around 86 million, reports Outkick the Coverage.
Putting that into context, this is $48 million in revenue that ESPN has lost forever. (That’s $8 a month x 500,000 lost subscribers x 12 months in a year).
The loss in subscribers puts ESPN down to just north of 86 million, which is a precipitous decline from the 100 million subscribers the network had as recently as the end of 2011. -Outlook the Coverage
Not only is ESPN losing 17,000 subscribers PER DAY but ratings have imploded across the board -- including the disastrous new WokeCenter AM (which is getting clobbered by Peppa the Pig). pic.twitter.com/6h27QSdiX8— Outkick the Coverage (@Outkick) May 2, 2018
OtC's Clay Travis says that part of the trend may be attributed to the fact that come tax season, penny pinching cable and satellite subscribers cut back, or "whether the end of the NFL, college football, and college basketball causes many sports fans to tune out for the summer."
While the numbers of lost subscribers haven’t been as bad in the past few months, I suspect that’s because ESPN threw such a fit over last year’s numbers that Nielsen slowed down its subscriber attrition data for several months to make sure they weren’t off in their data measurements. -Outlook the Coverage
Here's ESPN compared to other networks:
ESPN: -500K households— Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) April 30, 2018
FS1: -328K households
Golf Channel: -505K
NBCSN: -544K
NFLN: -842K (Comcast kicked it up a tier with the Fox TNF news)
Meanwhile, the NFL network is regretting its decision to bring Thursday night football to Fox - resulting in its former network Comcast, which owns NBC, kicking them into a lower programming tier. This caused the network to also lose nearly half a million subscribers.
That said, ESPN's loss is more notable considering the dollar figures involved:
The larger story here remains that ESPN, which is the most expensive channel on cable by far, loses more than any other channel with cord cutting because their revenue takes the biggest hit. That’s easy to illustrate by using FS1 as an example. FS1 brings in roughly $1 a month in subscriber fees so losing 328,000 subscribers would cost it just shy of $4 million total a year. Whereas ESPN 500,000 lost subscribers cost it $48 million a year.
Given that ESPN costs three times what every other channel costs — and given the substantial fixed rate costs involved with its insanely overpriced and paid sports programming schedule — the network needs to be saving money wherever it can.
So it’s probably a good thing the network isn’t spending $35 million a year on a brand new New York City studio and paying three people $15 million a year to host a show whose ratings are declining by 20% over the much cheaper show they replaced. -Outlook the Coverage
Between cord cutters and penny pinching subscribers, ESPN better think of a solution to their dwindling subscriber base, and fast.
I haven't seen an NBA game or NFL game in years. Never watched a baseball game on tv...although I do enjoy hockey now and again.
Watching other men play sports? Meh.
Yep, political correctness destroys everything it touches.
Hope it sucks for Disney [NYSE: DIS]
ESPN mocks viewers threatening a boycott:
(I guess payback is a bitch)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2ZXOk8auRc
ESPN Inc, (The Walt Disney Company (80%), Hearst Communications (20%))
ESPN obviously needs to keep going full-tilt gay, and diversity, coverage to recover as a SPORTS channel.
WHO THE FUCK CARES IF THERE IS A GAY GUY PLAYING SPORTS?!?!?!?
Get back to sports, ESPN.
they went full blm sjw crap. they, like the rest of nyc media, dont give a sh-t about subs or ratings. it's all about the (((agendas)))
What is ESPN?
Extra
Stupid
People
Network
ESPN Inc, (The Walt Disney Company (80%), Hearst Communications (20%))
I am a mind-slave of TV.
TV people seduce me.
I sit in a trance.
America is not a nation, it's a TV show.
Democracy is a cartoon.
Trump is a TV character.
We all live TV lives
with commercial breaks.
I've been telling them for years I would finally sign up if they carried women's Jello™ wrestling, but they must not be interested in my demographic.
Yea...and would mind seeing women wrestling in a pool of gravy around Thanksgiving. Local bar had that last year and it was wall to wall guys with a line out front. Bar made a killing that day. Disney sells sugar to kids on the bottom shelf at the grocery...just check the cereal isle for starters. And Uncle Warren sells salt, sugar, and fat to the rest of us.
Yeah, and it wasn't for the fact that we have to pay for ESPN to watch a movie on Comcast, they'd lose another 50 million.
Hope they go down together...
Social Justice sells... but who's buying?
The drug-addled CEOs will just double-down again on the whole SJW angle. Loose more customers. Bankrupt the company (good riddance) and blame "white privilege" for their demise.
too big to fail - just like the rest of nyc.media. their (((bank))) will take care of them - as long as they keep up the blm sjw agenda
Here's the cure; free of charge:
Broadcast Sports and keep the Politics out of it!
So, forward looking indicator of people trimming back expenses to improve cash flow?
Or, blowback for shit programming?
Or, little bit of both?
Have "cut the chord" and don't regret it one damn bit ... especially the NFL & NBA, where I could care less which felon is currently in trouble or rehab ... fuck all of 'em.
couldn't care less
take heart though, you are not alone
If one wants to watch the NBA/NFL/MLB, reddit ALWAYS has live streams for fucking free.
That ignorant broad on ESPN Sunday night baseball should take her top off to improve ratings because she sure as hell knows nothing about baseball.
or Doris what's-her-name, who's screeching voice is LITERALLY on 7 days a week covering some sport somewhere (but not knowing much about any of them).
May ESPN die a quick, painful death--and take pedo-enabling Disney down with them.
This is FAKE NEWS! Why? Because there is no way in H E L L that they even had 500k subscribers left to lose! If you had said 50k....okay, then maybe. 500 thousand?? No way.
I don't watch sports anyway, but after reading about how ESPN turned into a leftist cesspool, I do get a certain joy in reading about their rapid decline.
espn 2020 earnings forecast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dbR2JZmlWo
I stopped watching ESPN probably 10 years ago or so. I like to watch sports, not idiot talking heads.
It's game over. And well deserved. I've stopped watching 20 years ago when every day a new idiot was screaming at me. Then they bought in the no nothing about sports women to scream at me. Never went back.
I actually thought at one time if they just went back and just gave the scores and highlights like professionals, they might make it back. But up against the Internet, I doubt it.
Screw espn, abc, nbc, cbs, msnbc, cnn....
Ohhhhh yeah!!! Looks like it's back to 3 hrs of weight training videos in the mornings and world's strongest man replays all afternoon!!! I'm pumped
that was when it was actually enjoyable to watch.
hot chicks training beats sjw negroes whining
As a baseball fan MLBN blows them out of the water it's not even close and there's no SJW bullshit on MLBN.
They have a show called "Woke Center AM?" Hahahahahahahaha!
Never insult your audience. These idiots forgot that football (and sports) is entertainment, period.
There are no more chariot races or gladiator events at the Roman Coliseum, either. Just tourists and pickpockets and stray cats. Oh and muzzies, now, those are new.
The ticket prices are too high....
The commercials are too long....
The announcers are too boring.....
The kneeling is too annoying......
I gamble on football that's the only reason I visit espn.com. Degenerate gamblers watching games and tracking stats are the only ones keeping it afloat now.
They even put the point spreads on the game previews now, even 2 years ago they didn't do that.
IDK how the hell baseball will survive a 162 game season as the economy gets worse. These billionaire owners don't realize how bad it is out there.
ESPN panders to the viewers of MSNBC. It is inevitable that they will end up with the same number of viewers minus the people on MSNBC that don't watch sports, which may be 80%.
yea do these retards actually think women, fags, trannys and muslims are watching sports wtf.
Good for those faggots.
Not looking good for the $100 million pay packages.
Ain't nothing like older over weight white white women wearing $100 jerseys and no makeup.
I will not miss that trend if it ever ends!
Unfortunatly, they have the rights to Formula One now. At least they run the live feed without commercials but the replays are murder.