ESPN Loses 500,000 Subscribers In 30 Days

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 15:45

ESPN lost nearly 17,000 subscribers a day in the month of April, costing them $48 million in annual revenue - and bringing the total subscriber count down to around 86 million, reports Outkick the Coverage

Putting that into context, this is $48 million in revenue that ESPN has lost forever. (That’s $8 a month x 500,000 lost subscribers x 12 months in a year).

The loss in subscribers puts ESPN down to just north of 86 million, which is a precipitous decline from the 100 million subscribers the network had as recently as the end of 2011. -Outlook the Coverage

OtC's Clay Travis says that part of the trend may be attributed to the fact that come tax season, penny pinching cable and satellite subscribers cut back, or "whether the end of the NFL, college football, and college basketball causes many sports fans to tune out for the summer."

While the numbers of lost subscribers haven’t been as bad in the past few months, I suspect that’s because ESPN threw such a fit over last year’s numbers that Nielsen slowed down its subscriber attrition data for several months to make sure they weren’t off in their data measurements. -Outlook the Coverage

Here's ESPN compared to other networks:

Meanwhile, the NFL network is regretting its decision to bring Thursday night football to Fox - resulting in its former network Comcast, which owns NBC, kicking them into a lower programming tier. This caused the network to also lose nearly half a million subscribers. 

That said, ESPN's loss is more notable considering the dollar figures involved:

The larger story here remains that ESPN, which is the most expensive channel on cable by far, loses more than any other channel with cord cutting because their revenue takes the biggest hit. That’s easy to illustrate by using FS1 as an example. FS1 brings in roughly $1 a month in subscriber fees so losing 328,000 subscribers would cost it just shy of $4 million total a year. Whereas ESPN 500,000 lost subscribers cost it $48 million a year.

Given that ESPN costs three times what every other channel costs — and given the substantial fixed rate costs involved with its insanely overpriced and paid sports programming schedule — the network needs to be saving money wherever it can.

So it’s probably a good thing the network isn’t spending $35 million a year on a brand new New York City studio and paying three people $15 million a year to host a show whose ratings are declining by 20% over the much cheaper show they replaced. -Outlook the Coverage

Between cord cutters and penny pinching subscribers, ESPN better think of a solution to their dwindling subscriber base, and fast. 

Tags
Sports
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
HobbyFarmer Thu, 05/03/2018 - 15:47 Permalink

I haven't seen an NBA game or NFL game in years.  Never watched a baseball game on tv...although I do enjoy hockey now and again.  

Watching other men play sports?  Meh.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
blindfaith Pernicious Gol… Thu, 05/03/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

 

Yea...and would mind seeing women wrestling in a pool of gravy around Thanksgiving.  Local bar had that last year and it was wall to wall guys with a line out front.  Bar made a killing that day.  Disney sells sugar to kids on the bottom shelf at the grocery...just check the cereal isle for starters.  And Uncle Warren sells salt, sugar, and fat to the rest of us.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Cautiously Pes… Thu, 05/03/2018 - 15:48 Permalink

This is FAKE NEWS!  Why?  Because there is no way in H E L L that they even had 500k subscribers left to lose!  If you had said 50k....okay, then maybe.  500 thousand?? No way.

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
NYC80 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 15:50 Permalink

I don't watch sports anyway, but after reading about how ESPN turned into a leftist cesspool, I do get a certain joy in reading about their rapid decline.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Seasmoke Thu, 05/03/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

It's game over. And well deserved. I've stopped watching 20 years ago when every day a new idiot was screaming at me. Then they bought in the no nothing about sports women to scream at me. Never went back.

I actually thought at one time if they just went back and just gave the scores and highlights like professionals, they might make it back. But up against the Internet, I doubt it.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 16:00 Permalink

They have a show called "Woke Center AM?" Hahahahahahahaha!

Never insult your audience. These idiots forgot that football (and sports) is entertainment, period.

There are no more chariot races or gladiator events at the Roman Coliseum, either. Just tourists and pickpockets and stray cats. Oh and muzzies, now, those are new.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
chrbur Thu, 05/03/2018 - 16:00 Permalink

The ticket prices are too high....

The commercials are too long....

The announcers are too boring.....

The kneeling is too annoying......

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Nigger Rich Thu, 05/03/2018 - 16:00 Permalink

I gamble on football that's the only reason I visit espn.com. Degenerate gamblers watching games and tracking stats are the only ones keeping it afloat now. 

They even put the point spreads on the game previews now, even 2 years ago they didn't do that. 

IDK how the hell baseball will survive a 162 game season as the economy gets worse. These billionaire owners don't realize how bad it is out there. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
insanelysane Thu, 05/03/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

ESPN panders to the viewers of MSNBC.  It is inevitable that they will end up with the same number of viewers minus the people on MSNBC that don't watch sports, which may be 80%.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TheMexican Thu, 05/03/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

Not looking good for the $100 million pay packages.

Ain't nothing like older over weight white white women wearing $100 jerseys and no makeup.

I will not miss that trend if it ever ends!

 