FBI Wiretapped Michael Cohen, Intercepted "At Least One" Call With White House

Tell us again, James Comey, how the Deep State doesn't exist.
In the latest bombshell about the FBI's investigation into President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, NBC News reported Thursday afternoon that the FBI had been wiretapping phone lines used by Cohen during the weeks before the raid on his home, office and hotel room, as well as for an unknown amount of time before.
And what's more, NBC says prosecutors recorded at least one call between Cohen and somebody at the White House. We can almost guess who that "somebody" is...
Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, the longtime personal lawyer for President Donald Trump who is under investigation for a payment he made to an adult film star who alleged she had an affair with Trump, according to two people with knowledge of the legal proceedings involving Cohen.
It is not clear how long the wiretap has been authorized, but NBC News has learned it was in place in the weeks leading up to the raids on Cohen's offices, hotel room, and home in early April, according to one person with direct knowledge.
At least one phone call between a phone line associated with Cohen and the White House was intercepted, the person said.
Previously, federal prosecutors in New York have said in court filings that they have conducted covert searches on multiple e-mail accounts maintained by Cohen.
After the raid on Cohen's office, members of Trump's legal team reportedly advised him to speak with Cohen. But later, when Rudy Giuliani learned about the call, he advised Trump not to speak with Cohen on the phone again for fear prosecutors might be listening. Giuliani has also reportedly advised Trump that Cohen is likely to flip on him.
It is unclear what incriminating information Cohen could give prosecutors on Trump, if he chose to cooperate. He represented Trump and the Trump Organization in its business dealings for nearly two decades before Trump became president. Special counsel Robert Mueller is interested in any information that federal investigators in New York may pick up that would be relevant to his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Cohen has previously said publicly that he would invoke his Fifth Amendment rights if subpoenaed to avoid incriminating himself before a grand jury and there is no indication from public filings that Cohen is cooperating in the probe.
Given the volume of Trump legal drama scoops that have dropped this week, we expect to see more reports fleshing out what exactly the FBI learned from eavesdropping on conversations between Cohen and - presumably - his No. 1 client. Then again, none of this should come as a surprise: after all, thanks to the FISA warrant obtained as a result of the Hillary Clinton-funded dossier, both the FBI and the NSA already knew everything that Trump was saying long before he became president.
Let me guess.. that deep state swamp creature Rosenstein signed off on the wire tap?
And Wtf is Jeff Sessions doing?? He must be compromised, or he joined the deep state coup attempt of the President. Sessions and Rosenstein need to be fired immediately for gross incompetence!
President Trump should fire them both then hold a 3 day mega Trump rally right on the white house grounds in a show of support. Million Deplorable March!
Who's in??
Mueller is investigating the man, not the crime. That's a mark of totalitarianism.
Wait, I'm confused. When NBC reports Kelley is leaving and says Trump is an idiot it's fake news, but when they say the FBI wiretapped Cohen it's true? I'm not debating the events, just the public's acceptance or denial of "reporting" from the same source.
I hear you, could be bs, no named sources in this article either. This entire investigation is BS after all
I'm even more convinced that Pence - and Sessions - are the ones really pushing this witch hunt. Brothahs in JEEEEEBUS!
This WITCH HUNT is to make sure Trump destroys Syria & Iran for Israhell,
and to allow the APARTHEID state to continue its CRIMES vs humanity.
WARNING: Graphic Images
Firing Mewler @ Critical Mass ???
don't worry trumptards...he'll pardon himself...
If you're the lawyer of the president, and especially a president with an entire army of dirty FBI, NSA, and CIA agents on his ass, and you have not set up encrypted communications with your client, you're a dumb ass.
If he's not a dumb ass, then any phone call that was not encrypted is something that you don't care that those dirty agents hear.
Great call... blame the victims of a treasonous DOJ... well dumb!
After the raid on Cohen's office, members of Trump's legal team reportedly advised him to speak with Cohen.
That seems like colossally bad advice, even if you think Cohen won't turn.
@Davy - I agree with your point in general on the encrypted communication. However, even assuming the encryption can't be broken, there will still be traffic analysis based on metadata that will paint an incriminating picture.
Let me get this straight....The Deep State just wiretapped the President of the United States and his personal attorney.
Our govt is out of control folks.
The Deep State wiretaps anyone they want, you, me, and the President of the United States and his attorney. I feel so special now.
I'm not sure I trust Guiliani. Wouldn't surprise me one bit if he was sent by his deep state handlers to set up Trump and help take him down, albeit subtly. Guiliani and Mueller covered up 9/11 together. They’re joined at the hip and in crime/treason. Continuing to cover up the crime/treason of the Century would take precedence over all else. If Rudy allows Trump to sit down with Mueller, I suspect he is a Judas rat. No lawyer worth his salt would ever allow this to take place with an obviously corrupt prosecutor, given the fact that the Constitution and the law are on Trump’s side, and there is no evidence of any kind he has committed a crime. And who was the genius on his legal team who recommend he talk to Cohen, when they must know they are listening to everything? This is an investigation in search of a crime, and if they can't find one, they are willing to manufacture one, because that is exactly what they have been doing from day one.
Sessions is another one you have to wonder about. If he doesn't indict someone soon, he's a deep state plant and operator as well, or has something egregious to hide. You can indict a ham sandwich for God’s sake, and he hasn’t indicted anyone. WTF is going on? What’s he waiting for?
Hmmm, I tend to agree that Trump & Co would be on to this happening. If so, they deliberately let this happen to trap them & the FISA shits. Hope they hang for treason
Ah, raacist. The last resort cry of the Hollow Man.
You okay though with all of Hitlery's unpunished crimes?
Clinton Foundation operating with discrepancies and didn't file required donation reports
"Clinton family’s mega-charity took in more than $140 million in grants and pledges in 2013 but spent just $9 million on direct aid."
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-09-07/clinton-foundation-charity-fr…
Uranium One
MIC donations to Clinton Foundation and then receiving large contracts while H.C was SoS
Members of CGI receiving .gov favors
Using a private server when sending/receiving classified government documents
Not handing over the server and wiping it (with a cloth) to the FBI
Benghazi
White water
Vince Foster
etc.
Pesky Vultures...
Hillary is broke again. She’s bashing big business hoping the plebs will shower her with money.
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.timeinc.net/fortune/2018/05/02/hillary-clinton-big-business-is-disrupting-our-democracy
It isn’t big business that is the problem, It’s Hillary and corrupt big charities that corrupt officials refuse to investigate even though there is clear evidence of criminal activity.
Wiretapping people around Trump, while averting their blind eyes from all the Chinese money controlling the Clintons and certain other full-fledged members of the Washington Mob.
Deep State, my ass, these fucking criminals are the engorged leeches killing this nation.
So they got him on the non crime of Russian collusion, sorry it's just about banging a porn star 10 years ago
"After the raid on Cohen's office, members of Trump's legal team reportedly advised him to speak with Cohen"
with legal advice like this, who needs a deep state.
good luck fucksticks. you're orange god is going down
Yeah sure just like Russian Collusion, it's right around the corner. He's been going "down" for a year and a half, so when is he going down? Tomorrow? In a month? In another year? Make a prediction libturd.
If Trump goes ... Washington DC burns to the ground. Mark it down.
Trump is a mile from perfect, but you fucking criminals living off the backs of other people, need your asses scraped raw and soaked in a vat of turpentine.
And your cankled god has been operating with impunity since her days at Rose Law Firm. And you're okay with that because she is a demorat.
You partisan demtards would be supporting satan if he had the backing of the DNC.
<<Mueller is investigating the man, not the crime. That's a mark of totalitarianism. >> +1000
Doubleplus good comment.
You must not see it. It's kinda like the story of 'The Emperor's New Clothes', but to the Democrats, the crime is instead clearly visible:
Trump obstructed Hillary from being President. That's the crime to which the delusional Democrats have all found him guilty.
Democrats- legal fees paid by dirty money and taxes.
Way past time to kick this card table over.
Never kill a customer, unless you make more profit out of his death than out of his life
cold regards from my grave,
Seth Rich
Why can't Trump simply pardon Cohen, and for that matter Flynn?
Not a lawyer but my understanding is that while long ago the idea was you couldn't pardon pre-conviction [which makes sense], I guess it was Carter with Nixon who did it ahead of time... dunno if the SC ever ruled on it or how it stands, but seems like an option to try, anyway, no?
They do not have to be charged with a crime for the President to pardon them. The issue is if pardoned they can be required to testify and they lose their 5th amendment rights as self incrimination is off the table.
Legally, nothing would stop that. The political fallout is the problem, becomes a rallying cry for his "lawlessness", would almost certainly start impeachment proceedings. On what grounds is not important, half the country would impeach for no legal reason at all. So, that. Has to play the long game.
See my post on that.
Trump can pardon HIMSELF NOW.
https://www.amazon.com/Three-Felonies-Day-Target-Innocent/dp/1594035229
United Slainists of America.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oBuPQgV8yBM
Sessions is a drunken pedo.
In reply to Rosenstein sign off on that… by lester1
In between his naps....fify
Sessions spent how many years n the Senate? To think he is not part of the Deep State (or as Comey puts "Deep Culture") is being naive.
