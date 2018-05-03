FBI Wiretapped Michael Cohen, Intercepted "At Least One" Call With White House

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 13:14

Tell us again, James Comey, how the Deep State doesn't exist.

In the latest bombshell about the FBI's investigation into President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, NBC News reported Thursday afternoon that the FBI had been wiretapping phone lines used by Cohen during the weeks before the raid on his home, office and hotel room, as well as for an unknown amount of time before.

And what's more, NBC says prosecutors recorded at least one call between Cohen and somebody at the White House. We can almost guess who that "somebody" is...

Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, the longtime personal lawyer for President Donald Trump who is under investigation for a payment he made to an adult film star who alleged she had an affair with Trump, according to two people with knowledge of the legal proceedings involving Cohen.

It is not clear how long the wiretap has been authorized, but NBC News has learned it was in place in the weeks leading up to the raids on Cohen's offices, hotel room, and home in early April, according to one person with direct knowledge.

At least one phone call between a phone line associated with Cohen and the White House was intercepted, the person said.

Previously, federal prosecutors in New York have said in court filings that they have conducted covert searches on multiple e-mail accounts maintained by Cohen.

After the raid on Cohen's office, members of Trump's legal team reportedly advised him to speak with Cohen. But later, when Rudy Giuliani learned about the call, he advised Trump not to speak with Cohen on the phone again for fear prosecutors might be listening. Giuliani has also reportedly advised Trump that Cohen is likely to flip on him.

It is unclear what incriminating information Cohen could give prosecutors on Trump, if he chose to cooperate. He represented Trump and the Trump Organization in its business dealings for nearly two decades before Trump became president. Special counsel Robert Mueller is interested in any information that federal investigators in New York may pick up that would be relevant to his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Cohen has previously said publicly that he would invoke his Fifth Amendment rights if subpoenaed to avoid incriminating himself before a grand jury and there is no indication from public filings that Cohen is cooperating in the probe.

Given the volume of Trump legal drama scoops that have dropped this week, we expect to see more reports fleshing out what exactly the FBI learned from eavesdropping on conversations between Cohen and - presumably - his No. 1 client. Then again, none of this should come as a surprise: after all, thanks to the FISA warrant obtained as a result of the Hillary Clinton-funded dossier, both the FBI and the NSA already knew everything that Trump was saying long before he became president.

If you're the lawyer  of the president, and especially a president with an entire army of dirty FBI, NSA, and CIA agents on his ass, and you have not set up encrypted communications with your client, you're a dumb ass.

If he's  not a dumb ass, then any phone call that was not encrypted is something that you don't care that those dirty agents hear.

After the raid on Cohen's office, members of Trump's legal team reportedly advised him to speak with Cohen.

That seems like colossally bad advice, even if you think Cohen won't turn.

@Davy - I agree with your point in general on the encrypted communication.  However, even assuming the encryption can't be broken, there will still be traffic analysis based on metadata that will paint an incriminating picture.

I'm not sure I trust Guiliani. Wouldn't surprise me one bit if he was sent by his deep state handlers to set up Trump and help take him down, albeit subtly. Guiliani and Mueller covered up 9/11 together. They're joined at the hip and in crime/treason. Continuing to cover up the crime/treason of the Century would take precedence over all else. If Rudy allows Trump to sit down with Mueller, I suspect he is a Judas rat. No lawyer worth his salt would ever allow this to take place with an obviously corrupt prosecutor, given the fact that the Constitution and the law are on Trump's side, and there is no evidence of any kind he has committed a crime. And who was the genius on his legal team who recommend he talk to Cohen, when they must know they are listening to everything? This is an investigation in search of a crime, and if they can't find one, they are willing to manufacture one, because that is exactly what they have been doing from day one.

Sessions is another one you have to wonder about. If he doesn't indict someone soon, he's a deep state plant and operator as well, or has something egregious to hide. You can indict a ham sandwich for God's sake, and he hasn't indicted anyone. WTF is going on? What's he waiting for?

Sessions is another one you have to wonder about.  If he doesn't indict someone soon, he's a deep state plant and operator as well, or has something egregious to hide.  You can indict a ham sandwich for God’s sake, and he hasn’t indicted anyone.   WTF is going on?  What’s he waiting for? 

You okay though with all of Hitlery's unpunished crimes?

Clinton Foundation operating with discrepancies and didn't file required donation reports

"Clinton family’s mega-charity took in more than $140 million in grants and pledges in 2013 but spent just $9 million on direct aid."

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-09-07/clinton-foundation-charity-fr…

Uranium One

MIC donations to Clinton Foundation and then receiving large contracts while H.C was SoS

Members of CGI receiving .gov favors

Using a private server when sending/receiving  classified government documents

Not handing over the server and wiping it (with a cloth) to the FBI

Benghazi

White water

Vince Foster

etc.

 

 

Hillary is broke again. She’s  bashing big business hoping the plebs will shower her with money.

https://www.google.com/amp/amp.timeinc.net/fortune/2018/05/02/hillary-clinton-big-business-is-disrupting-our-democracy

 

It isn’t big business that is the problem, It’s Hillary and corrupt big charities  that corrupt officials refuse to investigate even though there is clear evidence of criminal activity.