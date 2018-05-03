Giuliani Calls On Sessions To "Step In" On Cohen Probe

Moments after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders finished a grueling daily press briefing where he was grilled by reporters on a range of subjects - including Rudy Giuliani's Wednesday night revelation that President Trump was aware of Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels - the former New York Mayor unloaded on the FBI during a phone call with the Hill, which the Washington media organization promptly published.
During his conversation with the Hill's Niall Stanage, Giuliani - echoing comments made by Trump in a similarly angst-ridden Fox & Friends interview last week - called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to intervene in the Cohen case and "put the people behind the probe under investigation."
After first threatening to "do something" about the DOJ's legal overreach during his Fox interview, Trump tweeted on Wednesday that "at some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency to get involved!"
Now, Giuliani is stepping up the pressure on Sessions, to whom he lost out when Trump was making his cabinet selections. Of course, Trump himself has repeatedly threatened to fire his AG over Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Mueller probe, and devoted a few minutes to bashing Sessions during his Fox interview.
"I am waiting for the Attorney General to step in, in his role as defender of justice, and put these people under investigation," Giuliani said, reacting to an NBC News report that phones belonging to Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal attorney, had been tapped by investigators.
Giuliani argued that the wiretapping of Cohen's phone was a blatant violation of attorney-client privilege, adding that the FBI was deliberately trampling over the Constitution. Giuliani, who said he has not yet spoken with Trump following his Wednesday night comments, said he is already anticipating the first question that Trump will ask him when they speak next.
He also reiterated that Trump was aware "in general terms" of what Giuliani was planning to say during his interview last night with Sean Hannity. Asked if Trump was content with his performance, Giuliani responded "yep."
When he does so, Giuliani predicted, "He is going to say to me, 'Isn’t there an attorney-client privilege?' And I am going to tell him, 'No, the Department of Justice seems to want to trample all over the Constitution of the United States.'"
As the Hill reminds us, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein signed off on the Cohen raid after prosecutors after approving a criminal referral to the Southern District of New York put forth by Special Counsel Bob Mueller and his team.
Giuliani also pushed back against former FBI Director James Comey's accusation that he had compared the FBI with the Nazis by referring to the agents who executed the Cohen raid as "stormtroopers."
Giuliani countered that he had not made a Nazi comparison, arguing, "there are stormtroopers all over."
But, he added, "If you don’t like it, don’t act that way."
The comments are the latest indication that Giuliani is siding with Trump lead attorney Jay Sekulow in advocating an "aggressive" course of action in terms of dealing with the Mueller probe.
Now, we're waiting to see if Giuliani will say anything about the chances of Trump agreeing to sit for an interview with Mueller. Earlier this week, Giuliani said an interview would likely take place, but it would probably be limited to two or three hours and the final decision likely won't be made for a few weeks.
Comments
This is just one big clusterfuck of neocons, jews, and zionists.
Giuliani has done more harm than good to Trump. Between his recent disclosure about Cohen, and his less recent muslim ban interview [1], he's batting 2 for 2 for the democrats.
[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/01/29/trump-asked-f…
In reply to This is just one big… by Robot Traders Mom
Fuck these trolls at Wray, Mueller, and Rosenstein LLC.
Throw them out. They add nothing to the American dream and are not what the 2016 electorate intended.
Shut down their legal machine NOW and start building real machines to compete with China.
In reply to Giuliani by Davy Crockett
Better yet, call in the military to clean house.
In reply to Tap these fuckers Mr… by ???ö?
Hey, Rudy... we've all been waiting for Sessions to do something!
You'll accomplish more by telling Trump to just fire his useless ass!
In reply to Better yet, call in the… by Bush Baby
D O T R
O
T
R
In reply to Hey, Rudy... we've all been… by wee-weed up
Does anyone actually care?
In reply to D O T R O T R by HopefulCynical
This Giuliani stuff is, well, weird
REVEALED: Donald Trump vows to 'reopen 9/11 probe'
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/561076/donald-trump-9-11-i…
In reply to Does anyone actually care? by Haus-Targaryen
Article is from 2016
In reply to This Giuliani stuff is, well… by DingleBarryObummer
Yes, it's a campaign promise that has yet to be delivered. Thank you for pointing that out.
In reply to Article is from 2016 by Davy Crockett
But then he would find out his jew friends/family did it. Talk about awkward dinner convo.
In reply to This Giuliani stuff is, well… by DingleBarryObummer
"I am waiting for the Attorney General to ... put these people under investigation..."
That's RICH coming from the guy who oversaw 9/11 for Israhell.
In reply to But then he would find out… by HominyTwin
Caution: Website contains Viruses and Malware
In reply to "I am waiting for the… by beepbop
Trump won't follow up on his promise, because he knows:
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
In reply to This Giuliani stuff is, well… by DingleBarryObummer
Giuliani is busy storing 10 000 gallons of flammable generator fuel in Trumps legal defense bunker. ... should end well.
In reply to Hey, Rudy... we've all been… by wee-weed up
Truth!
In reply to Hey, Rudy... we've all been… by wee-weed up
Frito Corleone
An entire life based on deception.
He has no deep learning, only crude instincts.
One shameful episode after another.
His mind is full of funhouse mirrors,
darkened and corrupted.
In reply to Better yet, call in the… by Bush Baby
Deep Snorkeler runs amok!
https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2018/05/03/police-use-stun-gun-on-man-atte…
In reply to Frito Corleone by Deep Snorkeler
If he had on women's clothes and a butt plug, THAT would be the faggot Deep Dick Snorkler.
In reply to Deep Snorkeler runs amok!… by cheech_wizard
OMG.... Someone just publicly called out the sleeping dwarf. What is DC coming too???
Will he have to do his job, even one time?
In reply to Better yet, call in the… by Bush Baby
Wakes up daily at 12 noon according to George Sorrows' astroturf work ethic.
In reply to OMG.... Someone just… by MozartIII
The dude should be called Capt. Huffenpuff. Captain of the aptly named Leakin' Lena who hides in his cabin whenever trouble is afloat. This whole DC charade is worse than an episode of Beany and Cecil.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0lq5moG3sE
In reply to Wakes up every afternoon… by ???ö?
down here in Alabama he's known as bathhouse sessions.
In reply to OMG.... Someone just… by MozartIII
I live next to you, to the right. If we were to ever have a bath house any where around here. I don't believe it would last long. Go long red necks at night! The police would be tipped off so they could show up to do an investigation in a couple days...
You gotta love it. How did you get a bath house in Bama? I know they are all over DC.
In reply to down here in Alabama he's… by curbjob
Over here they're called "men's clubs"
This is the one sessions frequents.
https://goo.gl/maps/UeSxP9Uhkd52
In reply to I live next to you, to the… by MozartIII
"Better yet, call in the military to clean house."
Wouldn't that be fun. You want to call me a fascist? Let me show you what that really looks like.
Activate USMC to go round up all of them and line them up for a firing squad on the WH lawn with MSM cameras rolling.
The best reality tv show EVER!!!
In reply to Better yet, call in the… by Bush Baby
Cunts like you is why we have the Second Amendment
In reply to "Better yet, call in the… by bowie28
Lighten up Francis.
It was a joke but I will clarify for you.
I'm all for the 2A and cutting the fedgov down to what it was intended to be - as in what Ron Paul believes it should be.
As for the current crop of treasonous scum in DC, they should all have their fair trial and due process before being sentenced.
ok?
In reply to Cunts like you is why we… by curbjob
Yup, the idea of the US "for profit" Military staging a coup is hysterical .. no clarification needed.
In reply to Lighten up Francis. It was… by bowie28
I would argue it's not far from what we have already seen over the past few decades with our secret police and rouge intel agencies running amok, and if Hillary got elected it we would probably be experiencing it for real by now.
In reply to Yup, the idea of the US "for… by curbjob
"Back in USSR!"
-" Enough of the fucking, lying lawyers everywhere, ..."
In reply to Tap these fuckers Mr… by ???ö?
Yes! ^ " Lawyers add nothing here "
In reply to Tap these fuckers Mr… by ???ö?
Doesn't much matter how he's batting for the democrats because they will never vote for Trump. The play here aside from the legal aspect is to appeal to the fairness of the independent voters, to convince them that the Justice Department is trampling the Constitution and the FBI is their order boys. Very important foundation for the campaign later this year in which Trump will make the case that the Republicans mustg retain control of both houses of Congress lest the nation become a police state run by dictators in the back offices of government.
Additionally, Giuliani is preparing the political battlefield for the firing of Sessions and that Jew bastard Rosen-whatever his name is. By drumming it into peoples' heads across America that those two clowns are rogue agents of the deep state, the nation will then accept and approve of Trump showing those two jack ass bastards the door. Its a good strategy carried out by a man who has the credentials as both a prosecutor and politician necessary to make this case. Another stroke of genius by Trump, whose political savvy constantly is underestimated.
In reply to Giuliani by Davy Crockett
I agree, I watched the Fox interview with Hannity. I thought he was doing real good UNTIL he (without) provocation unloaded about Stormy FAKE TITS.
In reply to Giuliani by Davy Crockett
Mueller: "First question Mr. Trump ... "
Trump: "EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE. INTERVIEW OVER. YOU'RE FIRED. TAKE HIS BADGE."
In reply to This is just one big… by Robot Traders Mom
um, you are ruining his big scene. I'm ready for my closeup, Mr. Demille
In reply to Tap these fuckers Mr… by ???ö?
NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim May 2018 as Jewish American Heritage Month. I call upon all Americans to celebrate the heritage and contributions of American Jews and to observe this month with appropriate programs, activities, and ceremonies.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this thirtieth day of April, in the year of our Lord two thousand eighteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-second.
DONALD J. TRUMP
In reply to Tap these fuckers Mr… by ???ö?
President Donald J. Trump Proclaims May 2018 as Jewish American Heritage Month
In reply to NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J… by bruno_the
Do it, Trump! ^
In reply to Tap these fuckers Mr… by ???ö?
more like an anal fucking, dick jerking, pussy sharing circus of an orgy meant to entertain the dumbasses who willfully watch 'programming'. its clear who the real enemy of the people are and where to find them.
In reply to This is just one big… by Robot Traders Mom
The Eccles Building.
In reply to more like an anal fucking,… by regular
it is a big clusterfuk....with the media just cashing in every time someone tunes in...Drudge should drop it and not cover it at all....he's no better than CNN at times for re-broadcasting this crap
In reply to This is just one big… by Robot Traders Mom
Rudy sez, "I fucked up and now I need your help."
In the FISA Faussier saga, Mueller and his 7 dwarfs go another month holding donkey dick.
In reply to Rudy sez, "I fucked up and… by roadhazard
Oh is this going to be interesting.
They who do nothing can be considered guilty ... so nobody is going to do anything /S
Clown Rudy Does it again! HA HA
DNC modus operandus: Do some fuckery. Blame the fuckery on the other side.
In reply to Clown Rudy Does it again! HA… by PeeWeedUp
What does Jeff Sessions have over Trump?
Trump has fired many more cabinet officials for lesser problems.
Nearly every person Trump nominates is slow walked through the confirmation process. An article here on ZeroHedge today explains. If Trump fires Sessions it will take forever to get another AG confirmed. Trump is stuck between a rock and a hard place. The Mueller investigation is losing steam, has no credibility, and by summers end will be over. Then, it will be time to investigate the investigators. Fun, fun, fun.
In reply to What does Jeff Sessions have… by 107cicero
So what? The job just falls to the next Deputy AG. Call him in the office and tell him "Do your fucking job or you'll be fired too and lose your pension and health insurance".
Fire. Them. All.
Or do you think a swamp drains itself?
In reply to Nearly every person Trump… by Pollygotacracker