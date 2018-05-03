Goldman: Global Economic Momentum Just Slowed The Most Since 2011

Hopefully putting to an end for at least a few months any still latent confusion over whether there "coordinated global growth" ended some time ago, Goldman reports that the Y/Y growth of its proprietary headline Global Leading Indicator (GLI), supposedly a more accurate proxy of the economy than GDP, growth decreased to 2.62% in April, down from the bank's March estimate of 2.87%.
On a month-over-month basis the move was even more pronounced, with March GLI momentum decreasing to 0.026% in April from 0.041% in February, the lowest level since 2011.
Here, Goldman's Charles Himmelberg writes that this signal "is consistent with the moderation in global growth evident in our other activity indicators".
Digging through the assorted components that make up Goldman's GLI, half of the ten underlying GLI components strengthened in April. The two financial, i.e. market driven, variables showed the largest increases as the GS industrial metals index and the AUD & CAD TWIs increased by half a standard deviation.
That was the good news. The bad news is that the components that weakened, weakened more significantly. The Japan IP inventory/sales ratio fell one and a half standard deviations while both the Belgian and Netherlands manufacturing surveys and Korean exports softened by half a standard deviation.
Putting it all together, here is Goldman's infamous swirlogram.
Finally, for those who haven't read our previous posts tracking the evolustion of the FLI, Goldman explains that the GLI is a Goldman Sachs proprietary indicator "that is meant to provide an early signal of the global industrial cycle on a monthly basis." It was introduced in 2002 and has been revised twice since then, in 2006 and 2010.
Comments
Gartman went long today?
Time to recite Goldman creed ... altogether now:
" A rising tide lifts all yachts. "
In reply to Gartman by 1981XLS
.
In reply to A rising tide lifts all… by ???ö?
all news is good news
Bullshit we are running on all cylinders fuck Goldman.
Fuck your arrows you assholes are talking your losing stacks of Aluminum.
Why the surprise,the PBOC credit impulse was due to die around now.
The uptick I saw in my biz last year also seems to have died off.Seems to be back in the Obozo tepid economy.
BS govt. stats are still BS stats,nothing has changed there.
How about you other ZHers in biz,any input ?
In reply to Bullshit we are running on… by Bill of Rights
Everything is so great the Orange Dotard needs to issue $1T+ in debt/year for the foreseeable future
In reply to Bullshit we are running on… by Bill of Rights
.
In reply to Bullshit we are running on… by Bill of Rights
Goldman is so full of criminal shit!
It is very important people understand that economic growth does not necessarily equal economic strength. we have been pushing on a string. The article below highlights the fact that not all economic growth is equal.
http://Economic Growth Does Not Equal Economic Strength.html
What difference does it make to Goldman when the PPT can reverse a 400pt loss in a few hours?
If anyone is interested in the real GDP numbers, here is the link below. The US is in contraction, and has been in contraction for some time, but all of you know this already.
http://www.shadowstats.com/alternate_data/gross-domestic-product-charts