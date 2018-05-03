"Input Costs Are Soaring" - ISM/PMI Surveys Signal Mixed Growth, Spiking Prices

Following the mixed (PMI up, ISM down) message from Manufacturing, the Services sector was just as mixed (PMI up, ISM down). However, one message is clear from all the surveys - prices are rising... fast!
Markit's Services PMI showed a bounce as business confidence jumped to its highest since May 2015.
ISM's Services survey disappointed, dropping to 56.8 from 58.8.
Under the hood, ISM Services data was mixed too... new orders up, business activity and employment fell... and prices paid continued to rise.
Commenting on the Composite PMI data's modest rise, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said:
“The improved service sector performance comes on the heels of news of faster manufacturing growth, pointing to a welcome broad-based strengthening of the economy at the start of the second quarter.
“As such, the data support the view that second quarter GDP growth will come in stronger than the 2.3% rate seen at the start of the year.
“The two surveys also collectively point to another month of solid job gains, commensurate with the official measure of non-farm payrolls rising by approximately 200,000 in April."
Finally, Williamson notes that perhaps the most important development, however, is the upturn in price pressures.
"Survey evidence indicates that rising demand has allowed increasing numbers of companies to raise prices for both goods and services in recent months. Higher oil prices are also pushing up costs. Measured across both manufacturing and services, input costs are rising at the fastest rate since 2013, which will inevitably put greater pressure on consumer prices in coming months, all of which makes for a hawkish policy outlook.”
Comments
fed says... those are not the rising prices you are looking for...
Demand will fall with rising prices.
That's 'win/win' in Fed Speak.
In reply to fed says... those are not… by bullet
In reality, what we are looking at is Stagflation. Perfect!!
In reply to Demand will fall with rising… by espirit
Gas prices are rising due to inflation.
Say bye bye to any gains from tax cuts!
In reply to fed says... those are not… by bullet
This isn’t 1975...
In reply to Gas prices are rising due to… by lester1
This isn’t 1975...
In reply to Gas prices are rising due to… by lester1
We are gonna need a bigger war
Creeping to 2011 highs, when gold was at its peak, we know how that ended.
rut-roh shaggy! Better increase min-wage again to try and get that inflation pass-thru so that we can minimalize the atrocious debt that all .gov have on the books.
So we'd need like $25,000/hr min wage or so to start reversing the $2T/yr spending gap?
In reply to rut-roh shaggy! Better… by gmak
The Fed held rates steady bcuz they don't see any significant signs of inflation- while fuel prices rose 30% and gold was whacked 3%.
Its a strange, new world, boys and girls. Trust your gut, not your government.