Irony Defined: Eric Holder's Firm Enlisted By Facebook To Investigate Bias Against Conservatives

Whatever happened to "it takes one to know one"?
Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
The amount of irony here is astounding. Leftist liberal and former attorney general Eric Holder’s firm was enlisted by the leftists over at Facebook to investigate the social media giant’s bias against conservatives. There couldn’t be a more humorously ironic story than this one.
At first, it seemed like Facebook might be trying to do the right thing: investigate the bias against those who aren’t leftists using the social media platform.
The tech company enlisted a team from law firm Covington and Burling to advise them on combating perceptions of bias against conservatives. But there’s one minor detail that Breitbart happened to pick up on: Covington and Burling is the firm of Barack Obama’s left-wing former attorney general, Eric Holder.
Eric Holder was a part of the very administration that weaponized the IRS against conservatives during Barack Obama’s reign of terror.
In issuing an “apology” to the clients represented by the ACLJ, the IRS admitted that it was wrong to use the United States tax code simply because of an entity’s name. They also admitted the bombshell fact that this discrimination happened specifically because of the applicants’ political viewpoints. Keep in mind the fact that the mainstream media has spent years telling the American people that this didn’t happen.
In other words, outlets such as The Washington Post, CNN, and The New York Times directly lied to their readers and viewers to protect a Democratic president whose administration was openly breaking the law. –SHTFPlan
After the apology from the Department of Justice, Eric Holder flat out said that the DOJ should not have apologized to conservatives for using the IRS as a weapon against their political enemies.
Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder said the Trump administration was wrong to have apologized to tea party groups snared in the IRS’s targeting scandal, saying it was another example of the new team undercutting career people at the Justice Department who’d initially cleared the IRS of wrongdoing.
“That apology was unnecessary, unfounded and inconsistent, it seems to me, with the responsibilities that somebody who would seek to lead the Justice Department should have done,” Mr. Holder said. –The Washington Times
Holder had ordered a criminal probe into the IRS’s handling of tea party applications after the 2013 revelation by an inspector general that the tax agency had subjected conservative groups to intrusive and inappropriate scrutiny when they applied for nonprofit status.
And not surprising in the least, that probe eventually cleared the IRS, saying that while there was bungling, there was no ill intent. The probe specifically cleared former IRS senior executive Lois G. Lerner, saying rather than a problem, she was actually a hero, reporting bad practices when she spotted them.
But have no fear, conservatives! Now this same guy’s firm has your back and will be helping Facebook with the same problem. To sum up: Facebook, a California-based company, has enlisted the same firm that is providing legal advice to their state against the Trump administration, through none other than Eric Holder, to advise them on combating perceptions of bias against conservatives.
The good news is that The Heritage Foundation will also be working with Facebook on the same issue. According to Axios, the conservative think-tank will “will convene meetings on these issues with Facebook executives.” Klon Kitchen, a former adviser to Senator Ben Sasse who now works as a tech policy expert at Heritage, has reportedly hosted an event with Facebook’s head of global policy management.
Comments
Jail this jungle bunny with the rest of Soweeto’s crew.
The Onion?
In reply to Jail this jungle bunny with… by RumpleShitzkin
Just another enigma.
In reply to The Onion? by 1981XLS
So, this is what insanity looks like... Got it.
In reply to Just another enigma. by Lumberjack
This is not insanity or irony - it's crony corruption.
In reply to So, this is what insanity is… by El Oregonian
2 Thessalonians 2:7
In reply to So, this is what insanity is… by El Oregonian
Go long lamp posts! What a corrupt POS!
In reply to The Onion? by 1981XLS
Eric Holder is like a hooker. If you have the cash he will take whatever position you want.
In reply to Go long lamp posts! What a… by MozartIII
Assistant AG under Clinton Holder recommended fugitive Marc Rich pardon...
Fugitive with 5 legal passports Rich 1980'$ Iranian sanctions oil 'Traitor' defrauded Treasury of $48,000,000...Rich held 5 passports...
Wife Denise donated $1,000,000 to DNC before pardon...
Years later Denise became an Austrian citizen (through father) afterwards renunciating U.S. citizenship...
In reply to Eric Holder is like a hooker… by are we there yet
“That apology was unnecessary, unfounded and inconsistent, it seems to me, with the responsibilities that somebody who would seek to lead the Justice Department should have done,” Mr. Holder said. –The Washington Times"
Yeppers.
Totally, unnecessary, unfounded and inconsistent with the responsibilities of someone who not only sought BUT led the Justice Department.
Unless of course, he got paid for the recommendation ;-)
In reply to Z by Déjà view
Ok..this shit isn't funny anymore
In reply to Jail this jungle bunny with… by RumpleShitzkin
This 'no intent' thing seems to be a very popular finding with Team Obama.
"We dindu nuffin and if we did, we dint mean it.
In reply to Ok..this shit isn't funny… by Mr Pink
The Accused: "I didn't mean to run over the mother and her baby in the stroller at the crosswalk! My intent was to simply get to the soup kitchen in time to feed the homeless starving orphans! My intentions were pure!"
Prosecutor: "You killed a mother and her child inside a crosswalk while they had the right of way."
The Accused: "But that was not my intent!"
Prosecutor: "The mothers intent was to reach the other side of the street with her baby inside a clearly marked crosswalk, which is there, by the way, with that intent. Her mistake was relying on you to care for even one moment about her intentions.
Intent ;-)
In reply to This 'no intent' thing seems… by shovelhead
So does this mean Farcebook will soon be coming out with a "Fast and Furious" app?
In reply to Jail this jungle bunny with… by RumpleShitzkin
Eric Holder another douchebag asswipe.
In reply to So does this mean Farcebook… by johngaltfla
Fast & Furious, now there's a government op that was successful.
Back to my little rant on..."intent"...the government "intended" for those guns to get into the hands of murderous criminals and cause death.
It cannot be said that it was unsuccessful.
In reply to So does this mean Farcebook… by johngaltfla
You realize they are doing this just to piss us off and rub shit in our face. Congress absolutely did not make these pricks prove they aren’t discriminating against conservatives and so far nobody has challenged them on it for whatever reason.
In reply to Jail this jungle bunny with… by RumpleShitzkin
Trumptard Burger
Eat it! It's what's for dinner.
In reply to Trumptard Burger by QueenDratpmurt
Maybe he’ll run guns to... oh fuck no one cares anymore
He hates his blackness so White People are his targets.
Never vote black.
And you kids see what the fb joos hired. Big surprise !
Eric "Fast and Furious" Holder: The Thing from the Marxist Lagoon. Wind him up and he kisses Obama's ass for weeks.
I suppose when the "conservative" label has morphed in its latter stages into simply an interest and urgency in protecting the very concept of Rule of Law, and the Principles upon which Our Rule of Law was founded -- the "conservative" label is already useless.
We're gonna need a bigger label.
The label is fine.
It's the leftist infiltrators that hide behind it and use it as a subterfuge who are the problem.
In reply to I suppose when "conservative… by Cabreado
Here are a pictures of Hillary today in NYC. Does anyone else think she's wearing a bullet proof vest or maybe some sort of brace?http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5688573/Hillary-Bill-Clinton-vi…
Disgusting the thought as to who is paying for that armored vehicle. Even if they are paying out of pocket, it was all via ill gotten gains anyway.
In reply to Here are a pictures of… by Miss Expectations
Lol. That first photo of Willy looks like he's conjuring demons to help keep her upright.
In reply to Here are a pictures of… by Miss Expectations
It's an airbag the inflates when she hit the pavement.
In reply to Here are a pictures of… by Miss Expectations
I think she's wearing a suspensor belt like the Baron Harkonnen.
In reply to Here are a pictures of… by Miss Expectations
There is something wrapped around her torso from her gut to the top of her neck. Maybe she wriggled out of her ankle bracelet so they fit her with something better.
Do you see her laptop on the ground?
In reply to Here are a pictures of… by Miss Expectations
Sorry Eric.
You let the cat out of the bag when you plagiarized Joe Welch and were found in contempt of Congress.
[Attorney Joseph Welch to Senator Joseph McCarthy, during the Army-McCarthy hearings] "Fred Fisher is a young man who is starting what looks to be a brilliant career with us. Little did I dream that you could be so reckless, and so cruel, as to do an injury to that lad. Have you no sense of decency, sir; at long last, have you left no sense of decency?"
The guy who legalized discrimination against conervatives? Eric Himmler rides again!
Holder needs to be tried for crimes against humanity. 1,000's of deaths in Mexico via Fast and Furious, and he hasn't answered for any of it. Fuck that guy!
Eric Holder is responsible for the murders of at least 300 Mexicans, 1 US border guard and us suspect in hundreds of other murders in the USA. He was aided by the Clinton and Soetoro spies and other moles in ATF and DOJ. He is the only AG ever held in contempt by congress. Why is this cockroach even alive?