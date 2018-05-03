James Comey Says Deep State Doesn't Exist, Then Describes The Deep State's Existence

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Former FBI director James Comey, who was fired, said during a question and answer session that there is no deep state right before describing the existence of the deep state perfectly. He simply called it a “deep culture” instead.
The context, as reported by Twitchy, was a question about what would happen if Trump were to fire special counsel Robert Mueller. Comey was specifically addressing whether those under Trump would adhere to such an order or not. “I don’t know. That’s a really interesting question,” Comey begins. “I think there’s an argument to be made that it would be utterly ineffective in practice.” And why, exactly would it be “ineffective” for Trump to fire Mueller? Because of the deep state, wait…no…the “deep culture.”
“You’d have to fire the entire FBI and the entire justice department for two reasons,” Comey says. The first reason is that Comey doesn’t think Trump could find an executive willing to carry out the order to fire Mueller. And the second reason firing Mueller would be ineffective is because of the “deep culture.”
“There is no deep state, but there’s a deep culture and commitment to the rule of law that runs all the way down through not just the Department of Justice and the FBI but the military services and the intelligence community. It would be interesting to see what would happen next,” Comey said.
Comey: Firing Mueller could be "utterly ineffective" because there is a deep culture of commitment to the rule of law in the FBI pic.twitter.com/gKhQAzjZCA— Axios (@axios) May 1, 2018
So basically, there is no deep state, but there’s a deep culture that would try desperately to stop Donald Trump from firing Robert Mueller. Thanks for the clarification, Comey.
Comey: There is a #DeepState. https://t.co/GvwcRgUXm6— Dale Jackson (@TheDaleJackson) May 1, 2018
deep culture, deep state ... poTAYto poTAHto— Zach Brewer (@zwbrewer) May 1, 2018
It is absolutely fascinating that Comey described what he just previously said didn’t exist. But we all remember who Comey really is: the deep state puppet who let Hillary Clinton off the hook.
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has discovered that edits made to former FBI Director James Comey’s statement exonerating Hillary Clinton for transmitting classified info over an unsecured, private email server went far beyond what was previously known, as detailed in a Thursday letter from committee chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
The letter reveals specific edits made by senior FBI agents when Deputy Director Andrew McCabe exchanged drafts of Comey’s statement with senior FBI officials, including Peter Strzok, Strzok’s direct supervisor, E.W. “Bill” Priestap, Jonathan Moffa, and an unnamed employee from the Office of General Counsel (identified by Newsweek as DOJ Deputy General Counsel Trisha Anderson) – in what was a coordinated conspiracy among top FBI brass to decriminalize Clinton’s conduct by changing legal terms and phrases, omitting key information, and minimizing the role of the Intelligence Community in the email investigation. Doing so virtually assured that then-candidate Hillary Clinton would not be prosecuted. -Zerohedge
Sleep tight, everyone; because James Comey says there’s no deep state. It’s just a deep culture.
Comments
Lies, and the lying liers that tell them...
Rule of law? Really? There is no rule of law anymore!
It's "some pigs are more equal than others" and it has been since the sixties! (If not longer)
A deep culture of deep throating in the copy room
In reply to Lies by toady
"part of this culture is why I let Hillary off the hook"
exactly
In reply to A deep culture of deep… by Solosides
The Deep State doesn't exist?
Okay, then please explain how EXACTLY the same Agenda continues, incrementally, regardless of which "Party" wins elections?
Please explain why MOAR:
"Globalism", "Free Trade", "Balkanization", "Israel-First Foreign Policy", "Hate Crime Laws" (only applicable to Whites), GMO & Soy in Foods, et cetera, continues, unabated, IF:
There isn't a group of people, working together towards "a New World Order", wherein a handful of people OWN the entire planet's resources, and control the population through brainwashing propaganda,a corrupt legal system, and a high-tech surveillance infrastructure?
I find it an interesting coincidence that the #2 spots in many "power" positions are often occupied by Jews. Marschalko even touched on this in The World Conquerors.
Fucking disgusting, evil assholes.
IF You are opposed to THEIR plans for your future, DO NOT EVER turn in your guns.
In reply to "part of this culture is why… by Amaroosta
If this Nations Legal System can't hang this guy, then who can they hang? (besides you and I of course)
In reply to The by Croesus
Listening to this liar is nauseating. He could give Orwell lessons on Double speak.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Did this douchebag really say, "Rule of law?" ROFL
What a fucking criminal. Lock this motherfucker up! That'll prove that we're a nation of laws.
In reply to Listening to this liar is… by JimmyJones
I want to hit this guy's face with a hammer.
In reply to Did this douchebag really… by Americano
The truly sad thing is that there are people out there, tens of millions of them, who actually believe Comey. Let that sink in. The depth of the ignorance is astounding. And they have the right to vote.
In reply to I want to hit this guy's… by ParkAveFlasher
Probably easier to kneecap the son of a bitch as he does stand 6'6" tall.
Standard Disclaimer: I agree with the overall sentiment though.
In reply to I want to hit this guy's… by ParkAveFlasher
A BIG FUCKING HAMMER!
In reply to I want to hit this guy's… by ParkAveFlasher
Hillary ADMITS ON CAMERA to:
>Setting up a private server for "convenience".
>Conducting High Level State Department business on that server.
>Transmitting, at a minimum, "sensitive" documents through that server.
>DESTROYING EVIDENCE on that server.
...and Comey lectures on the "rule of law".
In reply to Did this douchebag really… by Americano
Where does the law stand on the use of torture Mr. Comey?
In reply to Listening to this liar is… by JimmyJones
Really, why is this man still alive?
Comey needs to be on the list of top 100 that go down with the Collapse.
Sooner rather than later.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Comey needs to under a Special Council along withe his friends for REAL felonies, NOT Trump.
In reply to Comey needs to be on the… by ZENDOG
If this were true, Hillary would be in jail.
In reply to . by FireBrander
People think this LYING son of Baal, is more truthful than Trump are insane he is Captain Chameleon,I assume he doesn't remember that his speeches before Congress and elsewhere WERE TAPED?.................to think this can of shite was Head of the FBI is embarrassing.What a waste of oxygen.
In reply to "part of this culture is why… by Amaroosta
I look at it like this:
At an absolute minimum, there are a great number of unanswered questions, and unexamined coincidences, and specious answers regarding 9/11.
But Mueller's FBI very much wanted us to believe the 'official narrative' - to question any bit of it was to be a "conspiracy theorist." For example, if you see a news broadcast about a plane that crashed after heroic passengers tried to wrestle control away from the hijackers, and they mention how debris was found over a mile away from a crash site that looked like any other crash site you'd seen...and you thought "why would there be debris a mile away unless it was shot down" -you're just 'crazy.'
Much more simply - I can go do a google image search and essentially prove that the Boston marathon bombing was very likely not done by the accused brothers but by a private contractor whose matching backpack goes missing from his shoulders.
But according to the FBI, it was just those eeeeevil brothers. Their buddy in Florida would have confessed, was about to, but then he decided, injured knee and all, to attack several armed FBI agents and state police with a pipe, or a sword, or something... which is why he was shot several times, including in the top of the head.
The FBI? It grooms terrorists, entraps them, stops the odd fake terror plot, and gets its budget increased. Or it blows up something and blames a patsy. Whatevs.
Power corrupts, and the FBI figures it *is* the law. It, like the CIA, is a criminal organization in purpose and practice, irrespective of the fact the average agent is certainly a good egg.
Brennan, Clapper, Comey... they all need to be tried and sent to jail, along with Lynch, Clinton, Obama, Power and a number of other.
In reply to A deep culture of deep… by Solosides
Does Mr James Conme feel a deep state of Patriots exist in this country ???
In reply to A deep culture of deep… by Solosides
And that, ladies and gents, is why we can't have nice things.
In reply to Lies by toady
There are White People, and then there are Comey's; Comey's fuck it up for all the White People.
In reply to And that, ladies and gents,… by css1971
Off with his head !
Man, this guy is one dumb fuck.
He also happens to be a huge pussy.
Whiny bitch Comey should join Killary on her "I coulda been a contender" World Tour.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efHzGxEzDQA
In reply to Man, this guy one dumb fuck… by The Tavern's Martini
DEATH!
Let the asshole keep talking (digging).
He is possibly the worst person to represent the dark side of the force. The more he talks the less I believe. I am at or near zero now.
I love when he says stuff like "deep culture and commitment to the rule of law".
The fact that he can say shit like that without even cracking a smile is impressive. He should have gone to Hollywood. That is Academy award level performance right there.
In reply to Let the asshole keep talking… by BandGap
He's just following the footsteps of politicians such as the Clintons, Obama, and the Bushes. Just say what he wants people to hear, whether it's true or not.
Heck, most of the GOP lies about being conservative and wanting to repeal Obamacare, while all the Democrats lie (or truly believe when their policies don't) they're for the little guy.
In reply to I love when he says stuff… by bowie28
The more Comey yaps, the deeper he sinks in his own shit. I'm wondering if he's retarded? Or maybe setting up an insanity defense?
In reply to I love when he says stuff… by bowie28
Trumptard burger eating fucktards should take up a collection and hire a lawyer for the orange idiot.
I forgot to say.
HA HA
In reply to Trumptard burger eating… by QueenDratpmurt
Lol
In reply to Trumptard burger eating… by QueenDratpmurt
That's an interesting vocabulary you dumb fucks invented. Must be all that free time you have between giving glory hole blowjobs in your mothers basement.
In reply to Trumptard burger eating… by QueenDratpmurt
We already know Trump is a liar. If Trump lies about Stormy, what else is he lying about?
Who cares about the prostitute?
In reply to We already know Trump is a… by Heroic Couplet
Riiiight.
And if you banged a hooker/porn/star/unwed mother ten years ago and now you were president you wouldn't try to bury that.
What a good Scout (formerly Boy Scout) you would make!
Fuck you, idiot.
In reply to We already know Trump is a… by Heroic Couplet
He fucked her BEFORE he was POTUS. Big diff moron.
In reply to Riiiight. And if you banged… by BandGap
I see the Democrat plantation is missing one of it's idiots
In reply to We already know Trump is a… by Heroic Couplet
Comey is White; the Plantation is only for Blacks.
The good part of town is "missing one of it's idiots"; the Village of Liberalism.
In reply to I see the Democrat… by 1stepcloser
I'm sure he's lying about a lot... you do realize he's a politician, right?
If his lips are moving, he is lying.
It's just that the consequences of his lies are hookers and blow, while the consequences of the deep state are genocide and nuclear annihilation.
In reply to We already know Trump is a… by Heroic Couplet
hang this lying, corrupt, traitor cunt!
I was hoping ZH would have either a israel, hillary, obama, or comey article...after all the infighting from the bitcoin articles, its nice to see an article where all the comment section agrees... :-) hah
stackers are worse losers than Hillary fans
ya'll lost gold buggers!! crypto killed your dreams!!!
crypto drank your milkshake!!!
In reply to I was hoping ZH would have… by stefan-coast
New drinking game, one for every time Comey says "I don't know."
Not surprising. As an insider you sometimes lose your sense of reality.
...and he's not a Big Dick, he's just a Misunderstood Cock.
Commitment to the rule of law? Then why, pray tell, did you admit that Hillary broke the law, under oath, and then proceeded to do nothing? I thought you had a commitment to the rule of law?
I'd love to smash his skull with a Louisville Slugger!
The actual name of the Deep.... is Senior Executive Service (SES). A select group of high level unelected bureaucrats operating outside of the Federal govt normal structure--hired during the Obama admin. Thousands of them, including the top level FBI.
Tons of info at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMuYU5euwfM
"SES: The Vermin Among Us" by American Intelligence Media
People make way too much of this ideological Deep State. They have an easy gig, Fed employee, and often big bills to pay, and possibly not very competitive in the private sector.