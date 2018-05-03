James Comey Says Deep State Doesn't Exist, Then Describes The Deep State's Existence

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 12:35

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Former FBI director James Comey, who was fired, said during a question and answer session that there is no deep state right before describing the existence of the deep state perfectly. He simply called it a “deep culture” instead.

The context, as reported by Twitchy, was a question about what would happen if Trump were to fire special counsel Robert Mueller. Comey was specifically addressing whether those under Trump would adhere to such an order or not. “I don’t know. That’s a really interesting question,” Comey begins. “I think there’s an argument to be made that it would be utterly ineffective in practice.” And why, exactly would it be “ineffective” for Trump to fire Mueller? Because of the deep state, wait…no…the “deep culture.”

“You’d have to fire the entire FBI and the entire justice department for two reasons,” Comey says.  The first reason is that Comey doesn’t think Trump could find an executive willing to carry out the order to fire Mueller. And the second reason firing Mueller would be ineffective is because of the “deep culture.”

There is no deep state, but there’s a deep culture and commitment to the rule of law that runs all the way down through not just the Department of Justice and the FBI but the military services and the intelligence community. It would be interesting to see what would happen next,” Comey said.

So basically, there is no deep state, but there’s a deep culture that would try desperately to stop Donald Trump from firing Robert Mueller.  Thanks for the clarification, Comey.

It is absolutely fascinating that Comey described what he just previously said didn’t exist. But we all remember who Comey really is: the deep state puppet who let Hillary Clinton off the hook.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has discovered that edits made to former FBI Director James Comey’s statement exonerating Hillary Clinton for transmitting classified info over an unsecured, private email server went far beyond what was previously known, as detailed in a Thursday letter from committee chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The letter reveals specific edits made by senior FBI agents when Deputy Director Andrew McCabe exchanged drafts of Comey’s statement with senior FBI officials, including Peter Strzok, Strzok’s direct supervisor, E.W. “Bill” Priestap, Jonathan Moffa, and an unnamed employee from the Office of General Counsel (identified by Newsweek as DOJ Deputy General Counsel Trisha Anderson) – in what was a coordinated conspiracy among top FBI brass to decriminalize Clinton’s conduct by changing legal terms and phrases, omitting key information, and minimizing the role of the Intelligence Community in the email investigation. Doing so virtually assured that then-candidate Hillary Clinton would not be prosecuted. -Zerohedge

Sleep tight, everyone; because James Comey says there’s no deep state. It’s just a deep culture.

toady Thu, 05/03/2018 - 12:36 Permalink

Lies, and the lying liers that tell them...

Rule of law? Really? There is no rule of law anymore!

It's "some pigs are more equal than others" and it has been since the sixties! (If not longer)

Croesus Amaroosta Thu, 05/03/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

The Deep State doesn't exist?

Okay, then please explain how EXACTLY the same Agenda continues, incrementally, regardless of which "Party" wins elections?

Please explain why MOAR:

"Globalism", "Free Trade", "Balkanization", "Israel-First Foreign Policy", "Hate Crime Laws" (only applicable to Whites), GMO & Soy in Foods, et cetera, continues, unabated, IF:

There isn't a group of people, working together towards "a New World Order", wherein a handful of people OWN the entire planet's resources, and control the population through brainwashing propaganda,a corrupt legal system, and a high-tech surveillance infrastructure?

I find it an interesting coincidence that the #2 spots in many "power" positions are often occupied by Jews. Marschalko even touched on this in The World Conquerors.

Fucking disgusting, evil assholes.

IF You are opposed to THEIR plans for your future, DO NOT EVER turn in your guns.

Jesus von Einstein Solosides Thu, 05/03/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

I look at it like this:

At an absolute minimum, there are a great number of unanswered questions, and unexamined coincidences, and specious answers regarding 9/11.

But Mueller's FBI very much wanted us to believe the 'official narrative' - to question any bit of it was to be a "conspiracy theorist."  For example, if you see a news broadcast about a plane that crashed after heroic passengers tried to wrestle control away from the hijackers, and they mention how debris was found over a mile away from a crash site that looked like any other crash site you'd seen...and you thought "why would there be debris a mile away unless it was shot down"   -you're just 'crazy.'

Much more simply - I can go do a google image search and essentially prove that the Boston marathon bombing was very likely not done by the accused brothers but by a private contractor whose matching backpack goes missing from his shoulders.

But according to the FBI, it was just those eeeeevil brothers.  Their buddy in Florida would have confessed, was about to, but then he decided, injured knee and all, to attack several armed FBI agents and state police with a pipe, or a sword, or something...  which is why he was shot several times, including in the top of the head.

The FBI?  It grooms terrorists, entraps them, stops the odd fake terror plot, and gets its budget increased.  Or it blows up something and blames a patsy.  Whatevs.

 

Power corrupts, and the FBI figures it *is* the law.  It, like the CIA, is a criminal organization in purpose and practice, irrespective of the fact the average agent is certainly a good egg.

Brennan, Clapper, Comey...  they all need to be tried and sent to jail, along with Lynch, Clinton, Obama, Power and a number of other.

BandGap Thu, 05/03/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

Let the asshole keep talking (digging).

He is possibly the worst person to represent the dark side of the force. The more he talks the less I believe. I am at or near zero now.

MoreFreedom bowie28 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

He's just following the footsteps of politicians such as the Clintons, Obama, and the Bushes.   Just say what he wants people to hear, whether it's true or not.  

  1. "I did not have sex with that woman."
  2. "I did not have any confidential material on my server and I want all my emails released.
  3. "I believe in a humble foreign policy."
  4. "Read my lips, no new taxes."

Heck, most of the GOP lies about being conservative and wanting to repeal Obamacare, while all the Democrats lie (or truly  believe when their policies don't) they're for the little guy. 

stefan-coast Thu, 05/03/2018 - 12:44 Permalink

I was hoping ZH would have either a israel, hillary, obama, or comey article...after all the infighting from the bitcoin articles, its nice to see an article where all the comment section agrees...  :-)  hah

merlinfire Thu, 05/03/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

Commitment to the rule of law?  Then why, pray tell, did you admit that Hillary broke the law, under oath, and then proceeded to do nothing?  I thought you had a commitment to the rule of law?  

Figi Thu, 05/03/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

The actual name of the Deep.... is Senior Executive Service (SES). A select group of high level unelected bureaucrats operating outside of the Federal govt normal structure--hired during the Obama admin.  Thousands of them, including the top level FBI.

Tons of info at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMuYU5euwfM

  "SES:  The Vermin Among Us" by American Intelligence Media

 