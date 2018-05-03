Morgan Stanley: "Tesla's Call Was The Most Unusual I Have Experienced In 20 Years"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 06:33

We were not the only ones who were left speechless by Thursday's Tesla Tanturm: Elon Musk's bizarre, childish, perhaps intoxicated, meltdown during Tesla's conference call, in which he interrupted analysts from Bernstein and RBC, cutting them off in the middle of the question for being "boneheaded, boring and dry" (all they wanted was information on the company's capex plans and Model 3 demand). This morning, the entire sellside appears to have joined in, to wit:

  • TESLA INVESTORS SAY ODD EARNINGS CALL ’SHOOK CONFIDENCE’: RBC
  • TESLA LIKELY TO FALL TODAY AFTER ‘TRULY BIZARRE’ CALL: JPMORGAN
  • TESLA REITERATED SELL AT GOLDMAN ON LIKELY MISSED TARGETS

But the best reaction of all came from Morgan Stanley's traditional Tesla fanboy, Adam Jonas: not even he could ignore the fast-motion carwreck (with or without an autopilot) that Musk unveiled 37 minutes into the call.

His rather shocked note on "The Importance of "Boring Questions" out this morning at 1:29am GMT...

... is below. Enjoy:

Tesla’s 1Q18 analyst conference call was arguably the most unusual call I have experienced in 20 years on the sell- side.  Many investors we spoke with post the call agree.

The first half of the Q&A was dominated by analyst questions about manufacturing, automation, cost, efficiency, and capital... a few other questions covered recent management departures and reservation momentum. We asked about the scope of collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX on data, to which Mr. Musk said “there are many areas for us to collaborate... haven’t really thought about it.” A surprising answer from someone who launched a Tesla Roadster into outer space on a SpaceX rocket.

The call made an odd turn ~37 minutes in when Elon criticized an analyst for asking a 'boring' question about capital requirements and then interrupted the following question (about Model 3 order configuration), saying "We're going to go to YouTube. Sorry. These questions are so dry. They're killing me." He proceeded to take a 23 minute series of questions from a blogger. While the consequences are unquantifiable, we believe Tesla’s CEO made a mistake in refusing to answer some of the analyst questions about the Model 3 ramp. Additionally, we found the posture out of character with the normally inviting, enlightening tone of prior conference calls over many years. While they may be 'dry' in nature, we argue such questions are extremely important for a highly levered and cash hungry company with 2025 bonds trading at 89. As we have highlighted in our previous research, even the short-term cadence of Model 3 production can significantly impact cash levels, liquidity, and financial credit worthiness. This is due to the interplay of fixed cost absorption and negative working capital. In our view, more than any other factor, the path of the Model 3 can determine whether the stock could test our $561 bull case or fall below our $175 bear case.

To be clear. Tonight’s conference call didn't go very well. Feedback we have received from investors during and following the call support this view. Irrespective of the Tesla CEO’s annoyance with the genre of questions he was receiving from the analyst community, we note that an important part of Tesla’s success has been its relationship with the capital markets in funding its ambitious plans. The analysts on the call represent the providers of capital that Tesla has throughout its history depended upon.

Well, when Tesla's access to capital markets is finally cut off in a few quarters, there is always the Teslacoin ICO...

Tags
Business Finance
Banks - NEC
Aerospace & Defense - NEC
Electrical (Alternative) Vehicles
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
you_are_cleared_hot DingleBarryObummer Thu, 05/03/2018 - 07:47 Permalink

I still think Elon Musk is bi-polar and the problems with the Model 3 are bringing this to light. His biggest mistake was making the Model 3 (the Tesla for everyone) where he should just focus on the Model S and X which cater to those that make 7-figures a year. UNFORTUNATELY, his ego/narcissism will prevent him from making this no-brainer of a decision...this WILL cause Tesla to go bankrupt and quite possible bring down (SpaceX, etc.) everything else with it.

Elon, you will be a cautionary tale for future MBAs

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
jcaz Thu, 05/03/2018 - 06:35 Permalink

Never bite the hand that feeds you, Elon... Buh-bye.

Maybe he finally understands how his margin call is going to work-  I'd be cranky too, if I found out that I'm about to piss away my billions on hookers and blow...... Well, cranky EVENTUALLY......

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
GreatUncle nmewn Thu, 05/03/2018 - 06:58 Permalink

The short way of saying it is ... if Musk does not get his economic house in order he is going to get royally fucked economically no matter what the left or right thinks.

That he seems to crack at times tells me he is struggling to hold the fantasy narrative together.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Truth_Hoits QueenDratpmurt Thu, 05/03/2018 - 07:50 Permalink

Trumptard? Get back m'fkr you 'ont know me like that.

Psssst... Hillary lost to a black guy... Then to an orange guy.... That's twice the loser. So, if trumptard means those who are happy Hillary lost... Color me trumptard.

 

Shit, color me deplorable, even.

 

ANYTHING is better than Hillary. Half the population would have voted for an actual orangutan over Hillary... so don't hate Trump and his tards for Hillary's inadequacies.

 

Every time you see/hear Trump... Every time you realize he's president, blame Hillary and her corruption. Even liberals (liberal much worse word than trumptard.. Hahahahahaha) even liberals didn't vote for her.

 

Trump is #45... And all the name calling in the world is not going to change that. 

 

what difference, at this point, does it make?

 

She came... She saw... She lost... TWICE!

 

Call Trump supporters pieces of shit... That is preferable to having that demon witch as president.

 

Trump sings: I came, I saw, ...I punched her right dead in the jaw. caught her with a left hook, caught her with a jab...caught her with an upper cut, kicked her in her ass. Sent her on her way cause I ain't for that talk, and no trips to the White House..she ain't for that walk! We split like 2 pins at the end of a lane, we'll knock out your spotlight and put end to your fame. Put a America Hating pendant at the end of her chain. Write a book, call it 'what happened' and that shit is lame.

 

 

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 0
lester1 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 06:38 Permalink

Tesla took tax breaks and are now opening a plant in China.. That's basically theft from the American government and US taxpayers! Fuck Tesla !!

 

Like Musk said.. "Don't buy our stock!"

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Last of the Mi… Thu, 05/03/2018 - 06:45 Permalink

Toldja! Until you can get some serious car people in there and find out what's happening I'd assume the whole thing is a write-off. There is just too much liability in the un perfected LIDAR system that went live years ago. Every day, every hour one of those things operate there is liability to say nothing of the battery fire issue.

Is there anyone on the planet that doesn't understand Elon is winging it on bullshit now. Perhaps a better place for him would be a Betty Ford clinic somewhere.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Clowns on Acid Thu, 05/03/2018 - 07:09 Permalink

When TSLA goes to $50...Fidelity and Baille are going to be sued for non due diligence. Musk and TSLA is going to be a crime scene when they find out hat there is only 100,000 deposits for the M3.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Downtoolong Thu, 05/03/2018 - 07:21 Permalink

Sounds like somebody on the call had the nerve to ask a question that wasn’t scripted. It’s all about controlling the dialogue, just ask Donna Brazile:

Q: Mr.  Musk, are you at all worried that delays of Tesla deliveries will drive some of your most loyal customers away for the long term?

A: Not at all Tom, and thank you for using the teleprompter. In fact, we’re launching a new program tomorrow where any holder of a Tesla order can swap it for a seat on our first commercial space flights to Mars.

Q: Oh my God, Elon, let me be the first to say that’s brilliant. Where do I sign up?