Morgan Stanley: "Tesla's Call Was The Most Unusual I Have Experienced In 20 Years"

We were not the only ones who were left speechless by Thursday's Tesla Tanturm: Elon Musk's bizarre, childish, perhaps intoxicated, meltdown during Tesla's conference call, in which he interrupted analysts from Bernstein and RBC, cutting them off in the middle of the question for being "boneheaded, boring and dry" (all they wanted was information on the company's capex plans and Model 3 demand). This morning, the entire sellside appears to have joined in, to wit:
- TESLA INVESTORS SAY ODD EARNINGS CALL ’SHOOK CONFIDENCE’: RBC
- TESLA LIKELY TO FALL TODAY AFTER ‘TRULY BIZARRE’ CALL: JPMORGAN
- TESLA REITERATED SELL AT GOLDMAN ON LIKELY MISSED TARGETS
But the best reaction of all came from Morgan Stanley's traditional Tesla fanboy, Adam Jonas: not even he could ignore the fast-motion carwreck (with or without an autopilot) that Musk unveiled 37 minutes into the call.
His rather shocked note on "The Importance of "Boring Questions" out this morning at 1:29am GMT...
... is below. Enjoy:
Tesla’s 1Q18 analyst conference call was arguably the most unusual call I have experienced in 20 years on the sell- side. Many investors we spoke with post the call agree.
The first half of the Q&A was dominated by analyst questions about manufacturing, automation, cost, efficiency, and capital... a few other questions covered recent management departures and reservation momentum. We asked about the scope of collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX on data, to which Mr. Musk said “there are many areas for us to collaborate... haven’t really thought about it.” A surprising answer from someone who launched a Tesla Roadster into outer space on a SpaceX rocket.
The call made an odd turn ~37 minutes in when Elon criticized an analyst for asking a 'boring' question about capital requirements and then interrupted the following question (about Model 3 order configuration), saying "We're going to go to YouTube. Sorry. These questions are so dry. They're killing me." He proceeded to take a 23 minute series of questions from a blogger. While the consequences are unquantifiable, we believe Tesla’s CEO made a mistake in refusing to answer some of the analyst questions about the Model 3 ramp. Additionally, we found the posture out of character with the normally inviting, enlightening tone of prior conference calls over many years. While they may be 'dry' in nature, we argue such questions are extremely important for a highly levered and cash hungry company with 2025 bonds trading at 89. As we have highlighted in our previous research, even the short-term cadence of Model 3 production can significantly impact cash levels, liquidity, and financial credit worthiness. This is due to the interplay of fixed cost absorption and negative working capital. In our view, more than any other factor, the path of the Model 3 can determine whether the stock could test our $561 bull case or fall below our $175 bear case.
To be clear. Tonight’s conference call didn't go very well. Feedback we have received from investors during and following the call support this view. Irrespective of the Tesla CEO’s annoyance with the genre of questions he was receiving from the analyst community, we note that an important part of Tesla’s success has been its relationship with the capital markets in funding its ambitious plans. The analysts on the call represent the providers of capital that Tesla has throughout its history depended upon.
Well, when Tesla's access to capital markets is finally cut off in a few quarters, there is always the Teslacoin ICO...
Extreme narcissism is effective, until it isn't.
When he went to YouTube was it to that kid he promised to take a question from? I saw him get interviewed on CNBC and he was such a fanboy. His entire portfolio was 56 shares of TSLA. No other holdings because he "didn't need any other holdings".
I shorted 56 shares of TSLA on the spot.
I still think Elon Musk is bi-polar and the problems with the Model 3 are bringing this to light. His biggest mistake was making the Model 3 (the Tesla for everyone) where he should just focus on the Model S and X which cater to those that make 7-figures a year. UNFORTUNATELY, his ego/narcissism will prevent him from making this no-brainer of a decision...this WILL cause Tesla to go bankrupt and quite possible bring down (SpaceX, etc.) everything else with it.
Elon, you will be a cautionary tale for future MBAs
Never bite the hand that feeds you, Elon... Buh-bye.
Maybe he finally understands how his margin call is going to work- I'd be cranky too, if I found out that I'm about to piss away my billions on hookers and blow...... Well, cranky EVENTUALLY......
A little crazy may be still investable but when you're talking to guys who can keep you alive, a lot crazy tells them maybe they should beat feet.
Tesla took tax breaks and are now opening a plant in China.. That's basically theft from the American government and US taxpayers! Fuck Tesla !!
Like Musk said.. "Don't buy our stock!"
L&G did the same in the UK before fucking off back to the far east a few years ago.
All the taxpayer subsidies gone!
It looks like the party may be over for Tesla.
Wait till Trump tweets about Elon!
When you have tens of millions of people praising you like some god, it gets to your head. Is Tesla a driverless company?
What is going to happen to Michigan State pensions?
Praise God.
Michigan's will be cut like all the rest in the next crisis...
I see your an optimist :-) cut? More like gone, vanished, nardah ... I am the Pessimist.
I would go west but you have to check your bags at the cali border, after that it's a breeze, free pass at donner summit as i recall
Toldja! Until you can get some serious car people in there and find out what's happening I'd assume the whole thing is a write-off. There is just too much liability in the un perfected LIDAR system that went live years ago. Every day, every hour one of those things operate there is liability to say nothing of the battery fire issue.
Is there anyone on the planet that doesn't understand Elon is winging it on bullshit now. Perhaps a better place for him would be a Betty Ford clinic somewhere.
Ponzi Tesla.
And yet Herbalife lives on.
I know, right? Like Herbalife is some beacon of business success...
My guess is that someone is worried about exposing Herbalife- open that one up, and 10 others come into the light;
Clearly, Herbalife has a Pope looking out for it.
I remember watching those weird-ass infomercials in the early 80s. All these strange-haired aliens with costume-like big puffy suits.
A wild ass guess would be more of a Rabbi.
oh well, at least elon's billions came mostly from calpers.
"A genius and his debt soon will be united" :)
The market is on to Musk if 2025 bonds are trading at 89 lol. It is a shame though. For a huckster he is the best. Mars colonies? Super fast underground corridors? This guy read too much classic sci fi lol.
The moron still has a $376 price target!!!
When TSLA goes to $50...Fidelity and Baille are going to be sued for non due diligence. Musk and TSLA is going to be a crime scene when they find out hat there is only 100,000 deposits for the M3.
the dude told everyone to fuck off and sell their stock. mark it zero.
Thanks for the downvote (F)elon. Pick up your phone ...its Betty Ford calling.
Wall street reminding Musk who really determines Tesla’s stock price, and, every other company too.
They don’t even try to hide it anymore.
musk doesn't give a fuck. he got his.
Sounds like somebody on the call had the nerve to ask a question that wasn’t scripted. It’s all about controlling the dialogue, just ask Donna Brazile:
Q: Mr. Musk, are you at all worried that delays of Tesla deliveries will drive some of your most loyal customers away for the long term?
A: Not at all Tom, and thank you for using the teleprompter. In fact, we’re launching a new program tomorrow where any holder of a Tesla order can swap it for a seat on our first commercial space flights to Mars.
Q: Oh my God, Elon, let me be the first to say that’s brilliant. Where do I sign up?
Could the real Tesla please stand up!
I think we need more unusual, since what TPTB have been doing is not working well for the future of this world.
Musk should take a tip from the liberal playbook, and blame Comey and Wikileaks.
Reminiscent of the Facebook roadshow where Zuck showed up late, in a hoodie, speaking of the dump he needed to take.