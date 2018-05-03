Pentagon Accelerates Testing Of New B61 Nuclear Gravity Bomb

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 07:45

President Donald Trump's promises to rebuild the American nuclear arsenal are starting to bear fruit, and according to a US Air Force general update from May 1, the US has already conducted more than two dozen tests of its new B61-12 guided nuclear gravity bomb.

As Military.com reports, plans to spend over $1 trillion to modernize the US "nuclear triad" - nuclear bombers and missiles launched from land-based silos and submarines - have been fast-tracked thanks to the new Nuclear Posture Review, as well as increased military spending authorized during the Trump administration.

Bomber

As discussed before, the new gravity nuke has been in development for years, but Trump's orders have sped up testing to the point where most of the air force's mainstay military planes have been approved to carry it. And it's widely expected that the B-2 Spirit and the futuristic B-21 Raider will be approved to carry the B61 as well. In addition to testing the B61-12, the NPR also calls for modernizing the air-launched cruise missile and intercontinental ballistic missile components of the nuclear triad.

As it stands, the US nuclear triad consists of the submarine-launched ballistic missiles, strategic bombers, which carry both gravity bombs and cruise missiles, along with land-based ICBMs. But the B61 possess an advanced capability that its cousins don't: Underground penetration. This allows it to strike fortified command and control centers, while its explosive yield is estimated at 50 kilotons.

"We've already conducted 26 engineering, development and guided flight tests," of the B61-121 gravity bomb Lieutenant General Jack Weinstein told the Air Force Association breakfast on Tuesday. "The program's doing extremely well," he said. - Sputnik.

Weinstein explained that the bombs are capable of being carried by the B-52 Stratofortress and B-2 Spirit, which can launch both conventional or nuclear payloads, and also legacy fighters such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-15E Strike Eagle.

"When I say 'dual-capable aircraft,' I need to be really specific," he said. "Dual-capable aircraft is called the B-52 and B-2 - it does conventional and nuclear. It also means F-16s and Strike Eagles, and other aircraft our NATO partners fly."

During tests back in 2015, the F-35 flew with the B61-12 to measure its vibration in the aircraft's weapons bay. Both of the fourth-generation fighters will be able to deploy the B61-12 bomb. The B61-12 also conducted its third and final developmental test flight aboard an F-15E in 2015.

RT points out that the US could deploy its new B61 bombs to NATO bases in Europe - something Russia says would be tantamount to a violation of the nuclear nonproliferation treaty.

The US isn't the only superpower revamping its nuclear arsenal: earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin shocked the world by unveiling during his annual state of the union address a new nuclear ICBM capable of evading US anti-ballistic missile defenses.

One hopes that the US Military Industrial Complex will be foiled in its attempts to put these two weapons in head-to-head combat, even if it means lower profits for shareholders.

Brazen Heist Thu, 05/03/2018 - 07:48

Of course Jack (((Weinstein))) is all about defending against Russia inching closer to those encroaching NATO bases around her.

And people want to nominate Trump for Nobel peace prize? LoL. They should explain how exactly a thaw with NK outweighs the deepening NATO clusterfucks in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Ukraine? Most of these hotspots are being militarized even further.

Oh I forgot. Lots of stoopid people!

Bravo Two Zero Thu, 05/03/2018 - 07:53

"One hopes that the US Military Industrial Complex will be foiled in its attempts to put these two weapons in head-to-head combat, even if it means lower profits for shareholders. "

Annihilation versus "lower profits? Hmmm, tough choice, lemme think about this one......

 

DingleBarryObummer Thu, 05/03/2018 - 07:56

Please drop one on my head so I never have to read another Trump tweet again.

  1. Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 55m55 minutes ago

    ...despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction.

    12,209 replies 4,021 retweets 15,880 likes

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 1h1 hour ago

    ...very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,......

    5,910 replies 4,122 retweets 15,810 likes

     

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 1h1 hour ago

     

    Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are.....

you_are_cleared_hot Thu, 05/03/2018 - 07:57

OK...OK...before you kids start having your collective periods about the MIC and MOAR WAR, just understand that the Nuclear Triad has been neglected since the mid 1980s. Maintenance and tech refreshes on missiles have been deferred for so long that it is now coming to the point where it is prohibitively expensive to operate the nuclear arsenal - think of 1990s soviet union. EVERY president since Reagan has kicked this can down the road. Trump is making the very difficult (and responsible) choice to put us all thru this ass pain.

 OK, now fire away on your comments.

Joiningupthedots Thu, 05/03/2018 - 08:03

Gravity/barrel bombs.

You have to get near the target first and thats why Russia has the S-400 and soon the S-500, so you cannot!

America can revamp all it wants but it can't stop SARMAT.This was stated to the senate by General Hyten recently.

Rebuild your cities and transport infrastructure if you want to MAGA.

Putting bigger wheels on your gas guzzling trucks is definitely not not the answer.

ItsAllBollocks Thu, 05/03/2018 - 08:04

So is it for Iran, Russia, China, North Korea or some other nation Israel wants your warmongering, Nobel Peace Prize nominee president who promised de-escallation to destroy?

louie1 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 08:07

Just let off the old bombs in their silos. That will destroy the world too. And save a trillion.

Or maybe Thorium G? All fucking idiots.