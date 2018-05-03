Reddit Co-Founder Says Ethereum Price Will Reach $15,000 This Year

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 07:58

Submitted by Aaron Wood of CoinTelegraph

Alexis Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, said that he predicts the price of Ethereum (ETH) will reach $15,000 in 2018, Fortune reports May 2.

Ohanian, who now works full-time at a venture capital (VC) firm Initialized Capital, said in an interview, “At the end of the year, Bitcoin will be at $20,000. And Ethereum will be at $15,000. Great, now people can call me out if I’m wrong.” He said that he’s bullish on ETH because “people are actually building on it.”

Should Ohanian’s prediction prove true, the ETH market cap would soar from $67 bln to nearly $2.5 trln, while Bitcoin would recover to last year’s record high price and market cap of $340 bln.

Ohanian’s firm Initialized Capital has more than $250 mln assets under management and has invested in major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Ohanian said in the interview that investing in emerging and innovative technology is a priority for the company. He added that blockchain, while promising, will require one to two years to reach its true potential:

“This year, it’s all about blockchain. Most of it is just hype and BS, just like how it was with [artificial intelligence] and [machine learning]. Most of the really vital, protocol-level, basic infrastructure around software and blockchain will need to get built in the next year or two for us to really see the Web 3.0 we’re really hoping for... These are the types of things I think will build the foundation for a very different, much better Internet.”

Ohanian sold Reddit to publishing house Conde Nast in 2006 for an undisclosed figure between $10 and $20 mln.

In April, CEO of independent financial consulting firm deVere Group Nigel Green predicted that the ETH price would reach $2,500 by the end of 2018. Green says the fourfold increase would come as a result of growing adoption of ETH as well as the use of smart contracts.

Tags
Business Finance
Consumer Publishing - NEC
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
fx NoDecaf Thu, 05/03/2018 - 08:14 Permalink

ETH will have to fight against upcoming rivals such as EOS, to not sink into irrelevance. So far ETH has basically been an ICO platform which in turn assured high demand for ether last year but likewise assures a big overhang of ether for quite some time to come.

I have yet to read a convincing business case as to why ETH should rise to thousands of $$ just because more people will use the platform and /or implement smart contracts.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Buckaroo Banzai Keyser Thu, 05/03/2018 - 09:03 Permalink

Ethereum is a piece of shit, that has been proven several times already. If "The DAO" fiasco hadn't convinced you, then CryptoKitties came along to bring the Ethereum network to a screeching halt. Cardano is going to bury it.

This clown lost all credibility when he put BitCoin and Ethereum in the same paragraph with each other. BitCoin isn't perfect, but at least it performs as advertised, and has an eight-year track record.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Buckaroo Banzai tmosley Thu, 05/03/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

When you build a house on a foundation of sand, putting a fancy new addition onto it isn't going to prevent it from collapsing at some point in the near future.

Cardano is Ethereum 2.0, as it's being built by one of the guys who built Ethereum. You are entirely correct that it isn't fully baked yet, but I'd rather invest in something that is incomplete but with a sturdy foundation than something that is fully built but fundamentally flawed and unfixable. And right now it seems like it's the front runner amongst the coins looking to take over the ETH use case.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Spaced Out fx Thu, 05/03/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

"I have yet to read a convincing business case as to why ETH should rise to thousands of $$ just because more people will use the platform and /or implement smart contracts."....

Lol, you just answered your own conundrum....."because more people will use the platform and /or implement smart contracts"!

Agreed though, EOS is a serious challenger.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
NoDecaf Michigander Thu, 05/03/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

-golf clap- good for you bro, knock yourself out.

I've done Au Ag BTC ETH TRX XRP and a few others

won some. lost some

but to think that this post Apr 15 ramp is anything than another whale pump and dump, is pretty naive if you ask me.

nah, I'm out. paying bills. living life. taking smaller bites.

BTW powerball is not all or nothing for the jackpot, at least you have a 24:1 chance of getting your 2 bucks back.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GPW Alexander De Large Thu, 05/03/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

The ignorance displayed on ZH with respect to Crypto/Blockchain is mind-boggling.  This technology is the biggest thing since the Internet.  It has made fortunes for many of those intelligent enough to recognize that fact and will continue to do so.  The naysayers should actually spend some time educating themselves on what this is all about before spouting off and displaying various degrees of stupidity. 

But that would require some actual intellectual effort.  Not going to happen.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 4
BarkingCat Nomad Trader Thu, 05/03/2018 - 08:38 Permalink

5-10% of ones investment into crypto?

Are you insane?

I bought a little of the 3 majors but I full well know that the real value of this stuff is exactly  $0.00

I bought simply because the world is full of fools and I am hoping that in the theory of the greater fool I am not at the end of line and eventually will recognize when the hysteria hits and I will sell before the entire thing reverts to its intrinsic value.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Buckaroo Banzai cheech_wizard Thu, 05/03/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

Because the US dollar is the world-standard unit of account

Your mind is capable of grasping that nuance, no?

"Money" is a property with three defining characteristics:

* Store of value

* Medium of exchange

* Unit of account

Many things can be money. Something can be "money" while embodying as few as one of those defining characteristics. Gold is a good example of such a thing. Gold is completely useless as a unit of account, and in the western world, almost completely useless as a medium of exchange. Great store of value, though. And just for that alone, we call gold "money", even though you can't go down to the store and buy anything with it.

Also, money evolves over time. At Bretton Woods, the US Dollar was gifted with a global monopoly on all three of the defining characteristics of money. Starting in the 1960s, it began to squander it's monopoly as a Store of Value. Starting about ten years ago, it began to squander its monopoly as a Medium of Exchange, as the Euro and Yuan became more prominent in global trade. The one thing the Dollar still has a monopoly on is as a global Unit of Account. It will begin to lose even that quality in the years ahead.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Son of Captain Nemo gwar5 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 08:05 Permalink

"Did he just put the crypt in cryptocurrency with a curse saying that?"

And what curse might that be?... A digital ledger that uses 2/3 of a 35 year old security protocol that has a uniform numbering sequence that tells you what place you are in "the lottery queue" that provides the necessary distraction and illusion of a store of value...

While Jerome Powell and Steve Mnuchin print at will to create new "bubble wallets" that they can create and dump at will any time they so choose to control the price....

Just like everything else in the market(s) they control!

 