Reddit Co-Founder Says Ethereum Price Will Reach $15,000 This Year

Submitted by Aaron Wood of CoinTelegraph
Alexis Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, said that he predicts the price of Ethereum (ETH) will reach $15,000 in 2018, Fortune reports May 2.
Ohanian, who now works full-time at a venture capital (VC) firm Initialized Capital, said in an interview, “At the end of the year, Bitcoin will be at $20,000. And Ethereum will be at $15,000. Great, now people can call me out if I’m wrong.” He said that he’s bullish on ETH because “people are actually building on it.”
Should Ohanian’s prediction prove true, the ETH market cap would soar from $67 bln to nearly $2.5 trln, while Bitcoin would recover to last year’s record high price and market cap of $340 bln.
Ohanian’s firm Initialized Capital has more than $250 mln assets under management and has invested in major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Ohanian said in the interview that investing in emerging and innovative technology is a priority for the company. He added that blockchain, while promising, will require one to two years to reach its true potential:
“This year, it’s all about blockchain. Most of it is just hype and BS, just like how it was with [artificial intelligence] and [machine learning]. Most of the really vital, protocol-level, basic infrastructure around software and blockchain will need to get built in the next year or two for us to really see the Web 3.0 we’re really hoping for... These are the types of things I think will build the foundation for a very different, much better Internet.”
Ohanian sold Reddit to publishing house Conde Nast in 2006 for an undisclosed figure between $10 and $20 mln.
In April, CEO of independent financial consulting firm deVere Group Nigel Green predicted that the ETH price would reach $2,500 by the end of 2018. Green says the fourfold increase would come as a result of growing adoption of ETH as well as the use of smart contracts.
Comments
Or, not!
Powerball is 215 million...those odds look better to me
In reply to Or, not! by Grandad Grumps
ETH will have to fight against upcoming rivals such as EOS, to not sink into irrelevance. So far ETH has basically been an ICO platform which in turn assured high demand for ether last year but likewise assures a big overhang of ether for quite some time to come.
I have yet to read a convincing business case as to why ETH should rise to thousands of $$ just because more people will use the platform and /or implement smart contracts.
In reply to Powerball is 215 million… by NoDecaf
So he makes a few million on a Reddit sale and now he's a crypto expert?!
In reply to ETH will have to fight… by fx
I don't have to wait until the end of the year, you're wrong...
In reply to So he makes a few million on… by mtl4
He forgot to say that at the same time he will be able to see his butthole without a mirror or cam.
In reply to I don't have to wait until… by Keyser
Cryptos to infinity and beyond!
And meanwhile... zerobrains can still buy the same three piece suit with their shiny 0ldecoin, like they could 5000 years ago.
(I'll go for teh lambo instead)
In reply to He forgot to say that at the… by Luc X. Ifer
Sell ETH into this bullshit.
In reply to Cryptos to infinity and… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Had your morning medication? I saw you comments under other article. I don't understand how did you get past security to get to computer in lunatic asylum.
In reply to Cryptos to infinity and… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Ethereum is a piece of shit, that has been proven several times already. If "The DAO" fiasco hadn't convinced you, then CryptoKitties came along to bring the Ethereum network to a screeching halt. Cardano is going to bury it.
This clown lost all credibility when he put BitCoin and Ethereum in the same paragraph with each other. BitCoin isn't perfect, but at least it performs as advertised, and has an eight-year track record.
In reply to I don't have to wait until… by Keyser
I don't think it is particularly wise to claim that this or that project that doesn't really exist yet is going to beat out existing ones.
Also, sharding is coming to the ETH network. This will increase its ability to handle such things to an arbitrary degree, as I understand it.
In reply to Ethereum is a piece of shit,… by Buckaroo Banzai
When you build a house on a foundation of sand, putting a fancy new addition onto it isn't going to prevent it from collapsing at some point in the near future.
Cardano is Ethereum 2.0, as it's being built by one of the guys who built Ethereum. You are entirely correct that it isn't fully baked yet, but I'd rather invest in something that is incomplete but with a sturdy foundation than something that is fully built but fundamentally flawed and unfixable. And right now it seems like it's the front runner amongst the coins looking to take over the ETH use case.
In reply to I don't think it is… by tmosley
'I don't think '....the only intelligent and accurate words tmouthly has ever spoken.
In reply to I don't think it is… by tmosley
The DAO fiasco was entirely The DAO's own making....unless you are referring to the fork afterwards?
In reply to Ethereum is a piece of shit,… by Buckaroo Banzai
Yep, changing the rules of the game because a player sucked just goes to show that Vitalik has neither consistency nor integrity. Irreversible my ass, ETH is a centralized PoS (no, not proof of stake - a piece of shit!).
In reply to The DAO fiasco was entirely… by Spaced Out
"I have yet to read a convincing business case as to why ETH should rise to thousands of $$ just because more people will use the platform and /or implement smart contracts."....
Lol, you just answered your own conundrum....."because more people will use the platform and /or implement smart contracts"!
Agreed though, EOS is a serious challenger.
In reply to ETH will have to fight… by fx
NEM is going to eat EOS and ETH for breakfast and shit them out by dinner.
In reply to ETH will have to fight… by fx
Great thing about crypto is that any predicted price is just as possible as any other predicted price. $15000 is as likely as $1500 is as likely as $0
In reply to Powerball is 215 million… by NoDecaf
and yet John McAfee's testicle dinner looks like a pretty sure thing
In reply to Great thing about crypto is… by sebmurray
Pretty sure his nuts are safe, it's his dick that's in peril.
In reply to and yet John McAfee's… by Sanity Bear
"Powerball is 215 million...those odds look better to me"
Oh really? What a fucking moron...er...fucking old bug you are. So if ETH hits 5k or 15k Im still a Y-U-U-U-G-E winner. Powerball is all or none.
Hard to lose when you have the astute foresight to buy ETH at 12 , 20, and 40 dollars.
In reply to Powerball is 215 million… by NoDecaf
-golf clap- good for you bro, knock yourself out.
I've done Au Ag BTC ETH TRX XRP and a few others
won some. lost some
but to think that this post Apr 15 ramp is anything than another whale pump and dump, is pretty naive if you ask me.
nah, I'm out. paying bills. living life. taking smaller bites.
BTW powerball is not all or nothing for the jackpot, at least you have a 24:1 chance of getting your 2 bucks back.
In reply to "Powerball is 215 million… by Michigander
I'm with you - sold another $10k worth the other day. Overall think I'm still around $150k, which is pretty good for a few thousand investment several years ago.
Quit my shit soul killing consultant job thanks to my cryptobux.
In reply to -golf clap- good for you bro… by NoDecaf
All of these crypots are ponzi schemes. Many of you idiots "hodling" will learn the hard way when you're wiped out.
Vote me down if I hurt your feelings.
In reply to Or, not! by Grandad Grumps
"Vote me down if I hurt your feelings."
I'm voting you down becase what you said is both inane, and wrong.
In reply to All of these crypots are… by lester1
and repetitive.
In reply to "Vote me down if I hurt your… by GassedUpOldMan
...and obviously true.
In reply to and repetitive. by FreeShitter
Yeah, not quite understanding how crypto is not a Ponzi scheme.
That is an enormous cloud of cognitive dissonance for one to understand that the Fed is a scam but not be able to grasp that crypto is a Ponzi scheme.
Praise God.
In reply to ...and obviously true. by brushhog
"Yeah, not quite understanding how crypto is not a Ponzi scheme."
Well, the one smart thing you said was that you admitted you don't understand. Your ignorance of how cryptocurrencies work is only matched by your ignorance of what a ponzi scheme actually is.
In reply to Yeah, not quite… by Alexander De Large
The ignorance displayed on ZH with respect to Crypto/Blockchain is mind-boggling. This technology is the biggest thing since the Internet. It has made fortunes for many of those intelligent enough to recognize that fact and will continue to do so. The naysayers should actually spend some time educating themselves on what this is all about before spouting off and displaying various degrees of stupidity.
But that would require some actual intellectual effort. Not going to happen.
In reply to Yeah, not quite… by Alexander De Large
Sounds like the rumblings of a no coin loser. And that's exactly what you'll be if you don't put a small fraction, maybe 5-10% of your book, into crypto. Lose it all, no worries. Win, and it will be a very big win. Still wanna be a no coin loser?
In reply to All of these crypots are… by lester1
5-10% of ones investment into crypto?
Are you insane?
I bought a little of the 3 majors but I full well know that the real value of this stuff is exactly $0.00
I bought simply because the world is full of fools and I am hoping that in the theory of the greater fool I am not at the end of line and eventually will recognize when the hysteria hits and I will sell before the entire thing reverts to its intrinsic value.
In reply to Sounds like the rumblings of… by Nomad Trader
If after playing poker for 20 minutes you can't figure out who the bag-holder is, it's you.
If you bought any asset looking for the greater fool, guess what, it's you.
In reply to 5-10% of ones investment… by BarkingCat
Old but gold.
In reply to If after playing poker for… by ShorTed
I’d say more like 1-2%, but yeah, agree, why not get some exposure to something that could make you money.
In reply to Sounds like the rumblings of… by Nomad Trader
The man with the salty tears...
In reply to All of these crypots are… by lester1
Kind of funny how fast these nocoinzers pile into any semblance of a crypto article to share their prophetic wisdom... "ponzi scheme" "going to zero".
Wow, totally convincing...
In reply to All of these crypots are… by lester1
So you're saying that any upvote you receive is simply because our feelings don't care about your bullshit?
Upvoted you. No, it's not because people agree, it's because you're a douche.
In reply to All of these crypots are… by lester1
Still butt-hurt and bitter that you missed out, eh Lester?
You had your chance, son. You blew it. Stay poor. Down-vote me if you are crying.
In reply to All of these crypots are… by lester1
Yet another crypto-currency cartoon, that should tell you something kids.
Ethereum - as in "Ether".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmXGVDnPU9o
In reply to Yet another crypto-currency… by ebworthen
Next up. Bullshitium.
In reply to Yet another crypto-currency… by ebworthen
dude sold his company for a bowl of nachos
BTC will breakout today from it's symmetrical triangle... targeting $10,750
10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1...
In reply to dude sold his company for a… by dark pools of soros
I just killed a chicken and it's entrails are telling me no more than $10,749.
Standard Disclaimer: If bitcoin is a stand-alone currency, why do you keep telling us it's worth in U.S. fiat?
In reply to BTC will breakout today from… by Yellow_Snow
Because the US dollar is the world-standard unit of account
Your mind is capable of grasping that nuance, no?
"Money" is a property with three defining characteristics:
* Store of value
* Medium of exchange
* Unit of account
Many things can be money. Something can be "money" while embodying as few as one of those defining characteristics. Gold is a good example of such a thing. Gold is completely useless as a unit of account, and in the western world, almost completely useless as a medium of exchange. Great store of value, though. And just for that alone, we call gold "money", even though you can't go down to the store and buy anything with it.
Also, money evolves over time. At Bretton Woods, the US Dollar was gifted with a global monopoly on all three of the defining characteristics of money. Starting in the 1960s, it began to squander it's monopoly as a Store of Value. Starting about ten years ago, it began to squander its monopoly as a Medium of Exchange, as the Euro and Yuan became more prominent in global trade. The one thing the Dollar still has a monopoly on is as a global Unit of Account. It will begin to lose even that quality in the years ahead.
In reply to I just killed a chicken and… by cheech_wizard
BTC will reach $100,000... And Guld will drop to $600... while silver goes to $1.00...
God I love this game! /s
Did he just put the crypt in cryptocurrency with a curse saying that?
"Did he just put the crypt in cryptocurrency with a curse saying that?"
And what curse might that be?... A digital ledger that uses 2/3 of a 35 year old security protocol that has a uniform numbering sequence that tells you what place you are in "the lottery queue" that provides the necessary distraction and illusion of a store of value...
While Jerome Powell and Steve Mnuchin print at will to create new "bubble wallets" that they can create and dump at will any time they so choose to control the price....
Just like everything else in the market(s) they control!
In reply to Did he just put the crypt in… by gwar5
ETH is slow and people are moving away from it to other chains that are fast.
Zilliqa is the new ETH.