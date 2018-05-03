Russian Su-30 Jet Crashes Off Syria Coast, Both Pilots Dead

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 06:01

A Russian Su-30SM fighter jet crashed off the Syria coast, killing two pilots on board, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed. 

The plane crashed over the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday morning, shortly after it took off from the Hmeymim airbase in Syria, the ministry added.  Pilots "fought to take the aircraft under control till the last minute," the Russian Defense ministry said. Both pilots died as the result of the incident.

"A Russian Su-30SM fighter plane crashed over the Mediterranean Sea at around 9:45 a.m. Moscow time [06:45 GMT] when gaining height after taking off from the Hmeymim airfield. Both pilots, which were fighting to save the plane until the last moment, died," the statement read.

The crash may have been caused by a bird hitting the engine, the ministry said, citing preliminary data. The aircraft was not shot down.

The last similar incident occurred in March, when a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft crashed during landing at Hmeymim airfield, killing the 33 passengers and six crew members on board.

As a reminder, Russian military aircraft have been stationed in Syria as part of a deal between Moscow and Damascus. In 2017, Russian and Syrian authorities agreed to prolong their presence in the country after President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of a significant number of troops from Syria. Khmeimim Airbase near Latakia and the naval site in the port city of Tartus have been handed over to Russia for 49 years with an option of automatic extension.

Tags
Disaster Accident

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Killtruck BennyBoy Thu, 05/03/2018 - 06:22 Permalink

Shoot down an SU-30 with two Russian pilots, gain nothing, AND risk World War III? Right. Some of you people need more sunlight.

More than likely they wanted to save the aircraft because Mother Russia has budget cuts and not saving a plane might be looked upon unfavorably. Just because the US values pilots more than aircraft doesn't mean other countries do. 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
nmewn Thu, 05/03/2018 - 06:20 Permalink

In deference to Christopher Steele' and Podesta brothers allies, I will say nothing but RIP airmen.

At least you had the satisfaction of killing your enemies and watching them flee before you ;-)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
msamour Thu, 05/03/2018 - 06:22 Permalink

There is no ejection button, it's a lever one must pull either between your legs, or the left side of the seat depending on the aircraft. I suspect they didn't eject because they are under orders not to lose planes.