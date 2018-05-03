Russian Su-30 Jet Crashes Off Syria Coast, Both Pilots Dead

A Russian Su-30SM fighter jet crashed off the Syria coast, killing two pilots on board, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed.
The plane crashed over the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday morning, shortly after it took off from the Hmeymim airbase in Syria, the ministry added. Pilots "fought to take the aircraft under control till the last minute," the Russian Defense ministry said. Both pilots died as the result of the incident.
"A Russian Su-30SM fighter plane crashed over the Mediterranean Sea at around 9:45 a.m. Moscow time [06:45 GMT] when gaining height after taking off from the Hmeymim airfield. Both pilots, which were fighting to save the plane until the last moment, died," the statement read.
fall of a #Russian plane in the sea off the port city of #Jabla in #Syria pic.twitter.com/M9b2loCTMA— MOHAMMED GHORAB (@MGhorab3) May 3, 2018
The crash may have been caused by a bird hitting the engine, the ministry said, citing preliminary data. The aircraft was not shot down.
Another picture circulated on social media of the site of the crash, off the beach of Jableh #Syria pic.twitter.com/7RaexSLxd6— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) May 3, 2018
The last similar incident occurred in March, when a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft crashed during landing at Hmeymim airfield, killing the 33 passengers and six crew members on board.
As a reminder, Russian military aircraft have been stationed in Syria as part of a deal between Moscow and Damascus. In 2017, Russian and Syrian authorities agreed to prolong their presence in the country after President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of a significant number of troops from Syria. Khmeimim Airbase near Latakia and the naval site in the port city of Tartus have been handed over to Russia for 49 years with an option of automatic extension.
Comments
Poor bastards
+1
The guys making the decisions are never the guys paying the price.
The song remains the same.
In reply to Poor bastards by Zero Point
why didn't they just eject? press the god damn button if the aircraft fails. basic stuff
Maybe they didn't eject because it wasn't a bird strike that took it down... We in the West aren't the only ones good at covering up the truth.
In reply to why didn't they just eject?… by Labworks
US/CIA Electronic/laser weapons. A test/warning.
In reply to Maybe they didn't eject… by cryingfreeman
Shoot down an SU-30 with two Russian pilots, gain nothing, AND risk World War III? Right. Some of you people need more sunlight.
More than likely they wanted to save the aircraft because Mother Russia has budget cuts and not saving a plane might be looked upon unfavorably. Just because the US values pilots more than aircraft doesn't mean other countries do.
In reply to US/CIA Electronic/laser… by BennyBoy
Bird Strike....... Hmm as believable as Mrs May and the recent poison scandal
They just said preliminary data, not a final conclusion. Stop being so snarky.
In reply to Bird Strike....... Hmm as… by Obamanism666
Eject!!
Putin won’t give anything away - He just takes notes !
It’s unlikely to happen again !
The U.S.S.Dingus carrier fleet is in the Mediterranean now, correct?
In deference to Christopher Steele' and Podesta brothers allies, I will say nothing but RIP airmen.
At least you had the satisfaction of killing your enemies and watching them flee before you ;-)
There is no ejection button, it's a lever one must pull either between your legs, or the left side of the seat depending on the aircraft. I suspect they didn't eject because they are under orders not to lose planes.