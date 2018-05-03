From The Skripals To Douma, The Globalist Pravda Network Reveals Its True Face

Authored by Rob Slane via TheBlogMire.com,
People living in the Soviet Union had a wonderful phrase to describe the two biggest circulation state-controlled newspapers, Pravda (meaning “truth”) and Izvestia (meaning “news”) - there’s no truth in Pravda and no news in Izvestia, was the oft-repeated expression. It is unfortunate that the mainstream media in the Western nations these days don’t have similar sorts of names, since it deprives us of an endless source of amusement in coming up with similarly apposite phrases about them.
It is, however, increasingly clear that on the great issues of the day, you are about as likely to find the truth in them as you would have done in Pravda, although I expect their sports and gardening sections are still relatively reliable. As for the important political and geopolitical issues of the day, I tend to imagine that on the walls next to the desks in the offices of many of these papers and broadcasters are the following instructions:
Rules for Reporting on Global Affairs
Repeat Government line unquestioningly.
If Government line is questioned, accuse those doing the questioning of being Bots, Kremlin-trolls and useful idiots.
If the persistent questioning won’t go away and the Government line is seen to be contradictory and full of holes, bury the issue completely and start posing deep questions, such as “What will Meghan wear?” or “Is there a gender pay gap in midwifery?” or “How much sugar is really bad for you?”
The Skripal and Douma episodes have demonstrated this perhaps more than any others.
First the Government line has been dutifully parroted by the media in a relentless propaganda campaign — no questions asked.
Then there have been attempts to silence or ridicule those who didn’t bow to the parrots and who were asking legitimate questions — including the appalling treatment meted out to distinguished military men.
And finally, both issues now appear to have been “disappeared” down the Memory Hole, apparently to be forgotten forever and ever.
This last point is so obvious in the Skripal case that it has caused some to speculate that the British Government has slapped a D-Notice on the case (this is a formal notice to the media to limit their coverage of the story on grounds of “national security”). I can hardly help thinking of that without giving a horse laugh. A D-Notice to stop the media reporting on the case on the grounds of national security? What’s funny about it is that all the media has done since day one of the case is to endlessly repeat the Government line on absolutely everything, even when that line became so utterly ludicrous that believing it required one to hold a number of contradictory and irreconcilable thoughts in one’s head at the same time.
In other words, if there is indeed a D-Notice on the issue, which seems very likely given the fact that there is now almost zero coverage of the case in the British media, it can have nothing to do with national security, per se, since from the get-go it was clear that the media had no interest in investigating any of the claims made by Government. The Government line was perfectly safe from being questioned by those who are apparently not able to report on it now, and so one can only conclude that it is because the Government line is so obviously full of holes that reporting on it needed to be stopped, lest increasing numbers of rational people recognised it to be somewhat barking.
It’s a shame really. I began to look forward to seeing what each day’s new dose of cock and bull would bring forth. They were poisoned at the restaurant. No the car. No the cemetery. The flowers. No, it was in the luggage. No, the bench. No, it was porridge. No, no, no! It was on the door handle, and it was liquid, which although tending to be runny, remained there for three weeks, even in all that rain and snow, in highly pure form, and you know the amazing thing is that people without protection stood just feet away from it, and they are fine. Whoda thunk it? But it is military-grade nerve agent “of a type developed by Russia” nonetheless. Seriously guv.
Oh and they’re in a coma. Sergei and Yulia, that is. Likely to die they are. A judge will probably have to take the decision to switch off their life support. Oh hang on, Yulia’s on the phone. Yes of course she is. She’s fine. Sorry we forgot to mention that before when we were talking about the life support machine. And Sergei’s okay too. Yes we can confirm that. Sorry we didn’t mention that before either. But he’s unable to talk. So you won’t hear from him. Or her. He’s in the hospital, though. Probably. Don’t know where she is. Not to be disturbed though.
Oh and there’s the policeman at the bench. Sorry, we meant the house. The house and the bench. Which one? How on earth should we know? Both probably. At the same time. But he can’t talk either.
What is particularly funny is that according to Mark Sedwell, the UK’s National Security Advisor, certain classified information – such as the apparent door handle delivery method – was released in order to “counter Russian disinformation”. Ah so it was Russian disinformation that took us from the restaurant to the car to the cemetery to the flowers to the luggage to the bench via the porridge and finally (finally???) to the door handle (I say “finally???” only because nobody has yet suggested the cat as the conduit for the poison)? So it was Russian disinformation that tried to sell us the idea of a slow-working, lethal yet non-lethal, military-grade nerve agent that enables its victims to go to restaurants, make them hallucinate and then be as right as rain a few weeks later? So it was Russian disinformation that told us that after studying hours of CCTV footage, British intelligence had a suspect in the case – the dashingly handsome, astonishingly intelligent, and diabolically ruthless former KGB agent, codenamed “Gordon” or was it “Cecil” or “Squiffy” or something, with a penchant for martial arts and (who can doubt) fast cars and loose women – only for Mark Sedwell to tell MPs a week later that there is no suspect, there never has been a suspect, and the investigation has been hampered by lack of CCTV footage?
Russian disinformation? Alas no. It was the UK media wot did it. They managed to put about more disinformation, stuff and nonsense, and cock and bull in a month or so than 10,000 “trolls” working 16 hour shifts in a basement in St. Petersburg could have done in a decade. And so you can see why the Government might want to slap a D-Notice on it, can’t you? Except that it should obviously be a C-Notice, the C standing for Comedy.
As for Douma, the media excelled itself there as well. There we have three Governments, apparently dropping bombs on chemical weapons depots in response to an unproven chemical weapons attack, and not one journalist in the mainstream media thought to say, “Hang on a minute! You dropped bombs on what you thought was a chemical weapons depot? Isn’t that … em … a tad on the dangerous side? Toxic fumes and people in the surrounding area becoming contaminated and all that?”
And when nobody became contaminated, not one mainstream media journalist thought to ask, “Hang on a minute! Isn’t the fact that there was no release of toxic substances into the atmosphere when you bombed it sort of like evidence that … em … how can we put it … there weren’t any toxic substances there?”
And when one of the little boys and the doctors in the “chemical attack” video that the Western Governments used as a pretext to bomb a sovereign country and spook us into wondering whether WWIII was about to start — when they turned up alive and well in The Hague to testify that there was no chemical attack, did even one mainstream media journalist think to themselves, “Maybe it would be good to hear what they have to say, since they were there?” Alas no. Some moved onto number 2 in the Rules for Reporting on Global Affairs, denouncing with barely concealed fury the testimony of the very people who had appeared in the original video that had once seemed so persuasive to them, whilst others moved onto number 3, and started talking about what Kim Kardashian has been up to lately.
It is clear that there is a deep sickness at the heart of the media. The whole point of its existence is to investigate incidents, to go where the facts lead it, and to serve ordinary people by attempting to report and reveal what is true. And above all that, it is to act as a check on the overweening state, so that it does not feel that it has carte blanche to do whatsoever it wishes.
But the handling of these two major cases has shown perhaps more than ever before that it has no intention of doing these things. It will not investigate, it has no intention of revealing inconvenient facts, and it cares little for the truth. And above all, instead of acting as a break on the state and on Government recklessness, its chief concern now appears to be doing the bidding of a very powerful group of Globalists, defending and advancing their diabolical agenda, regardless of what is and what isn’t true.
What should we call such a media that seems to have little or no regard for the truth, and which collectively serves the interests of the Global elite? Mainstream? Globalist Pravda Network seems to me to be a more accurate description.
The truth is out there you just have to search for it.
Delusional
Presidents (Macri (Argentina) & Putin signed a 30-point collaboration agreement in different areas, including the need to resume the negotiations with the United Kingdom for the Malvinas Islands. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
FNN
Fake News Network
GPI
Global Propaganda Indoctrination
STM
Stop Thinking Muthafuckers!
That sickness is alive and well here too. Sorry Trumptards Truth hurts.
you mean like how they refuse to report - among many many of her obvious quite serious mental/psychological issues - how they refuse to report on hillery's obvious alcoholism? you mean like that?
In reply to That sickness is alive and… by QueenDratpmurt
Hillary who? Didn't she lose some kind of election?
In reply to you mean like how they… by vato poco
why are you obsessed with a loser? Isn't Hillary dead? Ah the black and white life of the American Trumptard, dumb and staying that way.
In reply to you mean like how they… by vato poco
You’re proving his point. Trumpards (like the former hopium-addicts) believe they can change the script by changing the actors acting it out. The “deep-state” (unelected/unaccountable power pulling the strings/making the script) has been around for centuries – and for much longer than the Trumpards who seem to have just noticed (but have noticed nothing at all). All part of the script – misdirecting attention from and obfuscating the real deep state (i.e. making the serfs think it’s the “servants” of the ownership class/the deep state – the alphabet soup for instance or the government institutions, or the MSM, the Russians etc. etc.). Don’t look behind the curtain – keep focusing on the actors in front of it…TPTB are smiling and nodding approvingly of your well-indoctrinated mind.
In reply to you mean like how they… by vato poco
If we are to believe, the Russians used 100g of nerve agent to poison the Skripals. Wouldn't this be enough to wipe out most of the South East of England if true?
Novichok in Russian means either 'Beginner' or 'Amateur', which is exactly how this entire affair was handled. This 'poisoning' ploy was put together in a very short timeframe, thus all the holes in the story. Skripal played along, but perhaps there was no choice given.
In reply to If we are to believe, the… by Proaurum
Skripal affair: Real reason is capture of 200 SAS soldiers in Ghouta "SAS soldiers often disguise themselves as women"
According to Chinese information, British and American forces have been destroyed on a large scale in the Ghouta region, with the 22nd regiment of the British special forces, the SAS, in tatters.
Americans did not expect the pilots of the Russian SU-34 or SU-27SMZ to execute 30 sorties per day and meticulously wipe out all British and US military instructors. This convinced tens of thousands of rebels to end their struggle.
On March 17, 2018, some 200 US special-forces operators were killed, according to Chinese intelligence. The situation in East Ghouta was different from Aleppo in that Aleppo “was like a pudding stuffed with raisins” while in Ghouta a large group of British instructors were also caught trying to escape the Russian encirclement “dressed as women”.
Satanovskiy noted that the British SAS soldiers often disguised themselves as women in Afghanistan too. Some 200 were caught by Russian military police trying to flee Ghouta. The British government opened diplomatic channels to Moscow right away in order to reach an agreement and at the same time launched the Skripal affair when the US effort to save them failed.
http://freewestmedia.com/2018/04/11/skripal-affair-real-reason-is-captu…
The British are great in Drag, Carry On Moovees etc etc. The SAS, The British Government, The BBC, sounds about right, all filled with cross-dressers & paedos.
In reply to Skripal affair: Real reason… by BorraChoom
https://www.rt.com/news/425783-zeman-czech-republic-produced-novichok/
This article is supposed to be exposing the lies of the MSM. However it neglects the most important aspect of it. The fact that 90-100% of them is owned or controlled by Jews. Nothing is going to change until we start discussing what we are not allowed to discuss.
What beats me is that the same gutter-press are begging us for online donations. They're in essence asking us to sponsor State Propaganda or propaganda on behalf of the State.
That's adding insult to injury. I mean if some freelance writer is trying to get at the truth, that's a different matter.
It's just not englis cricket!
It would be nice if the media just reported the objective truth. If the truth is unpalatable to the public, maybe the politicians and deep state should take a cold hard look at what they are doing,their motivation, and if what they are doing is morally and / or criminally right or wrong. Seems there is nobody with honesty and integrity in a position of power in the UK or the rest of Europe.