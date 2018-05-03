Soros-Funded Group Creates App To Help Illegal Aliens Avoid Arrest, Tip Off Others

A Soros-funded "open borders" group has developed a smartphone application to assist illegal immigrants by sounding the alarm if they have been apprehended by US authorities - tipping off anyone from immigration attorneys to friends and family.
The app, Notifica (Notify), allows users to program a set of automated messages to alert a pre-selected group of individuals with the press of one button. It is available on the Google and Apple app stores.
So when an illegal immigrant is in the process of being apprehended by US authorities, they will frantically dig around in their pockets to whip out their phones and activate the app - hopefully without being mistaken for drawing a gun.
The group which developed the app, United We Dream, describes itself as the country's largest immigrant youth-led community - boasting over 400,000 members nationwide. They claim to “embrace the common struggle of all people of color and stand up against racism, colonialism, colorism, and xenophobia.” The group advocates for protections and rights for illegal immigrants - including defending against deportation, obtaining education and acquiring “justice and liberation” for undocumented LGBT “immigrants and allies," according to Judicial Watch.
United We Dream started as a project of the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), according to records obtained by Judicial Watch. Between 2008 and 2010, NILC received $206,453 in U.S. government grants, the records show. The project funded was for “immigration-related employment discrimination public education.” Headquartered in Los Angeles, NILC was established in 1979 and is dedicated to “defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income.” The organization, which also has offices in Washington D.C. and Berkeley, California claims to have played a leadership role in spearheading Barack Obama’s amnesty program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which has shielded hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from deportation. “Ultimately, NILC’s goals are centered on promoting the full integration of all immigrants into U.S. society,” according to its website. -JW
Adrian Reyna, director of Membership and Technology Strategies for United We Dream says the app was designed "precisely to have a plan of action at your" fingertips.
"My mom doesn’t have documents, so I want to make sure that we are prepared and know what to do if something happens,” said Damaris González, an organizer with United We Dream who was brought to the US illegally in 1985 when she was nine-years-old.
Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division has arrested 42% more illegal immigrants from President Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2017 to the end of Sept. 30 vs. the same period if 2016 according to Pew Research Center's analysis of ICE data.
ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations made a total of 143,470 arrests in fiscal 2017, a 30% rise from fiscal 2016. The surge began after President Donald Trump took office in late January: From his Jan. 20 inauguration to the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, ICE made 110,568 arrests, 42% more than in the same time period in 2016. -Pew
Notifica offers users information and guidance on the rights of immigrants, along with tips on how to get through different scenarios. United We Dream says they are working on a second version of the app, which will include the ability to use more languages than just Spanish and English. A Summer upgrade will include Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese - as well as the ability to determine the location of where a detained individual is being held.
