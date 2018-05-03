Soros-Funded Group Creates App To Help Illegal Aliens Avoid Arrest, Tip Off Others

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 19:10

A Soros-funded "open borders" group has developed a smartphone application to assist illegal immigrants by sounding the alarm if they have been apprehended by US authorities - tipping off anyone from immigration attorneys to friends and family.

The app, Notifica (Notify), allows users to program a set of automated messages to alert a pre-selected group of individuals with the press of one button. It is available on the Google and Apple app stores. 

So when an illegal immigrant is in the process of being apprehended by US authorities, they will frantically dig around in their pockets to whip out their phones and activate the app - hopefully without being mistaken for drawing a gun.

The group which developed the app, United We Dream, describes itself as the country's largest immigrant youth-led community - boasting over 400,000 members nationwide. They claim to “embrace the common struggle of all people of color and stand up against racism, colonialism, colorism, and xenophobia.” The group advocates for protections and rights for illegal immigrants - including defending against deportation, obtaining education and acquiring “justice and liberation” for undocumented LGBT “immigrants and allies," according to Judicial Watch

United We Dream started as a project of the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), according to records obtained by Judicial Watch. Between 2008 and 2010, NILC received $206,453 in U.S. government grants, the records show. The project funded was for “immigration-related employment discrimination public education.” Headquartered in Los Angeles, NILC was established in 1979 and is dedicated to “defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income.” The organization, which also has offices in Washington D.C. and Berkeley, California claims to have played a leadership role in spearheading Barack Obama’s amnesty program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which has shielded hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from deportation. “Ultimately, NILC’s goals are centered on promoting the full integration of all immigrants into U.S. society,” according to its website. -JW

Adrian Reyna, director of Membership and Technology Strategies for United We Dream says the app was designed "precisely to have a plan of action at your" fingertips.

"My mom doesn’t have documents, so I want to make sure that we are prepared and know what to do if something happens,” said Damaris González, an organizer with United We Dream who was brought to the US illegally in 1985 when she was nine-years-old.

Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division has arrested 42% more illegal immigrants from President Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2017 to the end of Sept. 30 vs. the same period if 2016 according to Pew Research Center's analysis of ICE data. 

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations made a total of 143,470 arrests in fiscal 2017, a 30% rise from fiscal 2016. The surge began after President Donald Trump took office in late January: From his Jan. 20 inauguration to the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, ICE made 110,568 arrests, 42% more than in the same time period in 2016. -Pew

Notifica offers users information and guidance on the rights of immigrants, along with tips on how to get through different scenarios. United We Dream says they are working on a second version of the app, which will include the ability to use more languages than just Spanish and English. A Summer upgrade will include Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese - as well as the ability to determine the location of where a detained individual is being held.

 

lincolnsteffens Buckaroo Banzai Thu, 05/03/2018 - 19:52

Knowing of criminal activity ( entering illegally ) and then conspiring with others to interfere with law enforcement in carrying out their duties I would assume is Aiding and Abetting a criminal to escape capture.

One could make a case for helping someone escape capture if the reason for the arrest violates the Constitution. Foreigners don't have a right to enter any sovereign Nation though with out first asking for permission.

This is potentially setting up an explosive situation. If there was a crackdown on anyone helping an illegal alien evade capture it would be politically dangerous but legal and effective in discouraging the kind of caravan of foreigners marching to our borders recently.

xcct Thu, 05/03/2018 - 19:21

How is it that Soros is not arrested for a list of crimes as long as your arm, including conspiracy to obstruct justice?

 

 

GreatUncle Thu, 05/03/2018 - 19:25

If anybody noticed anything in the last decade Soros has had to come out of retirement because his whole planned agenda became under threat. He is guilty by having to step once more into the limelight to get his tasks done.

Real shit does happen even to this guy.

His goal is the NWO single globalist world where we are all fucking poor.

He can no longer hide ...

RumpleShitzkin Thu, 05/03/2018 - 19:26

My God.

aiding and abetting an invasion. How is this not a full justification to snatch this nazijew fuck and ship him to a deep black torture site in Hungary? For keeps.

GeezerGeek RumpleShitzkin Thu, 05/03/2018 - 20:21

It seems to me that any smartphone containing this app is illegal and subject to confiscation. Does it run on an iPhone? Android phones? Hold Goolag responsible if Android phones support the app. Hold Apple responsible if their phones support the app. Hell, arrest everyone who sells smartphones whether or not they support the app. Indeed, confiscate them all.

OK, don't mind me. I'm just pissed because some bitch walked into me - while I was standing still - and spilled her coffee on me. While looking at her phone, of course. It fell on the ground when I moved my arm back, then I accidentally stepped on it. [At my age it's easy to claim I lost my balance.] Last I saw she was off to one of those crying closets.

RagnarRedux Thu, 05/03/2018 - 19:26

US: Record Number Of Jewish Groups Endorse Illegal Immigrant Amnesty (2013)

"The fact that Jewish groups are in favor of amnesty for illegal immigrants is about as newsworthy as a report that the sun rose in the east today. But the wording of a letter organized by the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and sent by over 100 Jewish organizations to President Obama and Congress bears mentioning."

https://davidduke.com/jewish-groups-endorse-immigration-amnesty/

https://davidduke.com/record-number-of-jewish-groups-push-for-u-s-immig…

https://davidduke.com/the-jewish-lobby-and-immigration-reform-a-tale-of…

All Major US Jewish Groups Demand Israel Stick To Plan To Deport Its 40,000 Illegal Africans To White Countries

"All major US American Jewish organizations—under the aegis of the Anti-Defamation League, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, J Street, the National Council of Jewish Women, the New Israel Fund, the Rabbinical Assembly, and the Union for Reform Judaism—have jointly demanded that Israel stick to the United Nations’ plan to deport African invaders in Israel to white nations, rather than send them back to Africa."

http://newobserveronline.com/us-jews-demand-israel-to-stick-to-plan-to-…

Germany: The World Jewish Congress And Official German Jewry Welcome The Nonwhite Invasion

"The World Jewish Congress and the Central Council of Jews in Germany have issued a formal statement welcoming the nonwhite invasion of Germany, calling it the “right thing” and an “evolution towards an open society.”

At the same time, of course, both Jewish organizations back Israel, which has a Jews-only immigration policy and which checks potential immigrants to see if they have Jewish DNA."

http://newobserveronline.com/world-jewish-congress-and-official-german-…

http://marchofthetitans.com/2013/08/11/israel-starts-using-dna-tests-to…

http://marchofthetitans.com/2013/08/11/race-or-religion-jewish-genes-id…

kahuna1 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 19:59

How is this mfer allowed to facilitate the breaking of federal laws that in turn affect the lives of everyday Americans.

When are we going to stop this b.s.?

kahuna1 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 20:00

How is this mfer allowed to facilitate the breaking of federal laws that in turn affect the lives of everyday Americans.

When are we going to stop this b.s.?

HyeM Thu, 05/03/2018 - 20:21

i still say the blame belongs 100% on governments around the world because they have not prosecuted shitty Soros, shut him and his organization down...you can only imagine the skeletons in his closet, the shady business/political dealings that can and should be exposed.

The retarded governments dont shut him down, so this shit bag becomes more and more bolder and in-your face with each passing year.

 

Shut Soros down (he's not even anywhere near as rich as the Rothschilds) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

1stepcloser Thu, 05/03/2018 - 20:44

Why Can't Trump Execute him (Black Ops Style) for being a terrorist?  I know I would...  Target that mother fuckers phone signal and drop multiple JDAM bombs on his estate.   Take the entire Soros family out. 

Barry executed American Citizens this way... Let the Deep state have a taste of its own medicine.  