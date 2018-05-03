S&P, Dow Test Critical Support; Goldman Dumps To 7-Month Lows

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 09:43

Well, this is not what the asset-gatherers and commission-rakers said would happen...

The Dow hit its 200DMA...

 

The S&P is testing its 200DMA...

 

And Small Caps broke their 50- and 100-DMAs...

 

And Goldman Sachs is not helping..

 

As the global synchronous growth story collapses...

 

Comments

brian91145 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

franzpick Thu, 05/03/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

Top formations, in order of strength, XCI, SOX, RUT, NDX, DJIA and SPX, are on or within 1-2-3% of breaking 6 month support at their Nov breakouts, the Feb lows, the March 22 collapse, the 25 days days of nothing in April, and now their 200 day MAs: the more lines like this are hit the weaker they become, and hiding in plain sight are indices ready to confirm the bear market by dropping another 4-5% to lower lows, at DJIA/SPX for example, at 22,750 and 2500 +/-, with the collapse probably starting now or soon. Been posting this for several weeks and here it is, coming into focus for all to see.

BandGap Thu, 05/03/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

It has been barely keeping it's nose above the 200 day moving average for months, always with the stick save from the blue to help.

You go down twice before you drown on the third. 

Along with the recent news and goings on, this adds to the chaotic crescendo. 

 