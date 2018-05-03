Support For Trump Among Black Men Doubled After Kanye West's "MAGA Meltdown"

Kanye West's outspoken support for President Trump appears to be having an impact on popular opinion, much to liberals' chagrin.

Democrats vehemently slammed West in April after he reaffirmed his support for President Trump in a series of tweets published after a one-year absence from Twitter. During his infamous "MAGA Meltdown", where he showed off his signed "MAGA" hat. Later, he published texts sent by none other than singer-songwriter John Legend wherein Legend was begging him to rethink his vocal support for the president.

But though they failed to change West's mind, it appears that his support (and the subsequent backlash, which only served to amply West's message) is having an impact.

According to a Reuters poll (a media organization that can hardly be described as "pro-Trump"), support for President Trump among black men doubled in the course of a week, the Daily Caller reports.

The president also saw a bump in support among black Americans more broadly.

A poll taken on April 22, 2018 had Trump’s approval rating among black men at 11 percent, while the same poll on April 29, 2018 pegged the approval rating at 22 percent. It should be noted that Reuters only sampled slightly under 200 black males each week and slightly under 3,000 people overall. Trump experienced a similar jump in approval among black people overall, spiking from 8.9 percent on April 22 to 16.5 percent on April 29.

Still, the number of black voters who say they have "mixed feelings" about Trump climbed following West's remarks.

On the 22nd, 1.5 percent said they had mixed feelings, while 7.1 percent said the same on the 29th.

While some liberals have called for West to be institutionalized, not everybody agrees. Indeed, another high-profile rapper, West protege Chance the Rapper, affirmed that "not all black people need to be Democrats."

Chance - real name Chancellor Bennett - is the son of a former Obama staffer. He first met President Obama and his wife Michelle Obama when he was "13 or 14".

Of course, black men who followed the West drama might've noticed that black unemployment briefly touched 6.8% in December - an all time low.

And at 48.2, black consumers are the most content with their take home pay and personal finances since early 2015, according to the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index.

Unfortunately for West - who must now be on the look out for gang assassins coming after him - not all black men have had such a positive reaction to his comments.