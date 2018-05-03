Support For Trump Among Black Men Doubled After Kanye West's "MAGA Meltdown"

Kanye West's outspoken support for President Trump appears to be having an impact on popular opinion, much to liberals' chagrin.
Democrats vehemently slammed West in April after he reaffirmed his support for President Trump in a series of tweets published after a one-year absence from Twitter. During his infamous "MAGA Meltdown", where he showed off his signed "MAGA" hat. Later, he published texts sent by none other than singer-songwriter John Legend wherein Legend was begging him to rethink his vocal support for the president.
But though they failed to change West's mind, it appears that his support (and the subsequent backlash, which only served to amply West's message) is having an impact.
According to a Reuters poll (a media organization that can hardly be described as "pro-Trump"), support for President Trump among black men doubled in the course of a week, the Daily Caller reports.
The president also saw a bump in support among black Americans more broadly.
A poll taken on April 22, 2018 had Trump’s approval rating among black men at 11 percent, while the same poll on April 29, 2018 pegged the approval rating at 22 percent. It should be noted that Reuters only sampled slightly under 200 black males each week and slightly under 3,000 people overall.
Trump experienced a similar jump in approval among black people overall, spiking from 8.9 percent on April 22 to 16.5 percent on April 29.
Still, the number of black voters who say they have "mixed feelings" about Trump climbed following West's remarks.
On the 22nd, 1.5 percent said they had mixed feelings, while 7.1 percent said the same on the 29th.
While some liberals have called for West to be institutionalized, not everybody agrees. Indeed, another high-profile rapper, West protege Chance the Rapper, affirmed that "not all black people need to be Democrats."
Chance - real name Chancellor Bennett - is the son of a former Obama staffer. He first met President Obama and his wife Michelle Obama when he was "13 or 14".
Of course, black men who followed the West drama might've noticed that black unemployment briefly touched 6.8% in December - an all time low.
And at 48.2, black consumers are the most content with their take home pay and personal finances since early 2015, according to the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index.
Unfortunately for West - who must now be on the look out for gang assassins coming after him - not all black men have had such a positive reaction to his comments.
Dem Party of Slavery. Most blacks are smart enough to know handouts and bullshit aren't cutting it, manufacturing is the only vehicle to improve black lives in bulk. Free Cheetos ain't working.
If the Democraps lose the Black vote, they're done.
So it doubled its two black men now.
1x2=2
Were hauling ass now
blue pill dipped in red paint
It is ok to be black, who's life matter.
Who is care? (other than racist liberal)
“According to a Reuters poll (a media organization that can hardly be described as "pro-Trump"), support for President Trump among black men doubled in the course of a week,”
The Hillwhores and libs in general must be loosing their minds right about now. Just imagine if DT gets a Nobel Prize.
All the social media discrimination against conservatives and normal humans is the left desperate to swing narratives for the mid-terms; it’s the only chance they have considering their platform is dead on arrival.
The leftists are already shrieking. Can their wailing and gnashing of teeth get any louder? We'll be deaf and they will have no teeth!
Its all good. Happy days.
That's why Dems want the Allah Snack Bar death cult and the Hispanic votes. Blacks are waking up.
"If the Democraps lose the Black vote, they're done."
If they lose 10% it'll be MAGA for the next 20 years and beyond.
From article: "Unfortunately for West - who must now be on the look out for gang assassins coming after him"
That will make life even harder for Dems as the 2A will the number 1 priority for everyone.
Yes of course, the support of the black male rap community is a ringing endorsement.
The level of mental yoga amongst those that kneel at the alter of orange is astonishing
Soooo if the democraps lose the Black vote,Please tell how that would change ANYTHING,in regards to how ANYTHING would improve in this Country!!!!!LOL!
kayne just lost 8 million zombie fans from the left, buts thats no problem because he just replaced it with 8 million zombie fans from the right.
Kanye better watch his back.
Independent thinking is strictly prohibited.
Arkancide risk level = ELEVATED
Kanye is expecting a big payoff from the Trump family in 2020.....oh ya!
"and the subsequent backlash"
er, blacklash.
Woke!
LBJ is rolling over in hell
CIA fingerprints everywhere....god damn it they're fucking everywhere
The CIA figured out they had to control pop music many decades ago. You don't get to where Kanye is unless you are an asset. Did you think he made it where he is because of talent and good looks?! No, the entertainment industry is a cult and you have to do god forsaken things to gain entry into the upper echelon of the cult. Also, a lot of them are probably "Jason Bourne'ed." All jacked up in the dome.
I watched the TMZ interview. Kanye could barely talk and his pressured speech and animated gestures are indicative of someone that is manic which indicates he is bipolar. He was jacked up on something during that interview! It was wild. He also went around hugging, asking for hugs, talking about love. No normal adult male acts that way in public, let alone on TV.
I don't want to know what he had to do to get to where he is at. Marrying a porn star that showed everything to the world, prior to being married to him, has to be degrading. Kanye didn't just get sloppy seconds, he got sloppy 100s. You have to have really low self esteem to be happily married to that.
So the CIA is turning? Wait for it.
Israel doesn't discriminate, they'll take their cannon fodder in all colors!
You would be a prime candidate except for the unacceptably low IQ.
Is it allowed? Independent thought amongst the Black population...
The Crackers are getting pretty bad as well, the city ones.
Good, they will be better off! That away, Kanye!
if a picture is worth a thousand words
https://media.giphy.com/media/4JCkl8G5bCz8A/giphy.gif
The Cripps and Blood be competing for who puts a cap in his ass first.
Yeah, then he becomes a martyr for the right. Again, the left is screwed.
When more blacks self-identify as "independents", that will be the end game for dim dems.
Kayne West convinces black males to think a bit for themselves, not Justice Clarence Thomas, not buying it.
Liposuction don't care about black people
"This is Jack's disillusionment." 😉
Its the corruption kiddies. This left right thing is just a way to keep stringing everyone along.
If there's $$$ to be made getting in the middle of it, the moneychanger will be there, hence the photo...
Show me a Black athlete/entertainer where there isn't a --- with his fingers in their business.
Other than that, it's all good.
Something tells me Zero Hedge has a lot more black readers than most the posters would think. No one else hates western finance more considering everything. I think they are torn about what exactly is going on here with Kanye, the coverage, the media reaction.
End of the fucking day the Chicago Black community got ripped to pieces despite Obama.
I'd just leave it with this considering what is happening in the world....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkvScx3Po8I
if the fbi can illegally wiretap and illegally investigate trump on bogus felonious conspired evidence they can do the same to you.
Bad News for the Progressives! Da Brothers be jumping the plantation!
owebomba didn't make any jobs. all he did for blacks is put them in ever more debt. that makes him the friend of the bankers and billionaires, not the masses.
Meh...I'll really be impressed with West's 'independent thinking' when he disavows the Uniparty entirely. Rhyming with a drum machine does not an artist make.
Kanye will soon be getting the Bill Cosby treatment.
It don't matter dems or repubs,Satanic 33rd degree Freemasons run this earth-age,Voting is an exercise in futility!!!LOL!
The 60's equal rights bill were from Republicans; LBJ was forced to sign the bills.
Then LBJ 'went with the tide' too far and instituted Medicaid and other minority, poor entitlements that were way too generous and those programs are crippling the country today.