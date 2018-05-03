Tesla Bond, Stock Extend Losses: Has Musk Stopped Paying The Bills?

We know we shouldn't ask - because it's "not cool" - but is this chart yet another reason why Tesla's bonds are tumbling (and stock is back below $300)...
Did Elon Musk stop paying his bills?
That would certainly make the already ugly cash burn look a little better in the short term?
As Bloomberg notes, Tesla is going through money so fast that, without additional financing, there is now a genuine risk that the 15-year-old company could run out of cash in 2018. The company burns through more than $6,500 every minute.
And for now Tesla stocks and bonds are tumbling...
Stocks started their descent when Musk dismissed an analyst question...
And bonds are reeling...
As it's becoming clear Musk is running out of cash... and has a lot of debt already...
As Bloomberg notes, there’s a good reason to worry: No one has raised or spent money the way Elon Musk has. Nor has any other chief executive officer of a public company made a bankruptcy joke on Twitter at a time when so much seemed to be unraveling.
Musk did write about "firing" sub-contractors, in that "leaked" email. Justification to stiff them?
Space travel ain't happening either.
1.21 gigawatts
They need to bring Matthew Lesko onto the team.
FREE MONEY FROM THE GOVERNMENT TO PAY FOR YOUR BOONDOGGLES!
One question Tesla "investors" need answered:
Is Tesla "systemically important" and/or "vital to the National Economy"?
Musk appears to be an FOT..."Friend of Trump"...one tweet from Trump and the Tesla shorts are flamed.
Yes, I know for a FACT that Tesla is not paying its bills. My wife's company has been trying to collect a large past-due amount for work done on their car painting factory in Fremont.
Thanks, Huli
Because paying bills is NOT COOL.
Almost as uncool as asking whether you've paid them.
Not cool, Broseph, not cool.
Burning through cash faster than a SpaceX rocket.
Jobbers always like when they're not getting paid- they celebrate by not delivering any more supplies;
Next weeks' Type 3 production- 3 1/2 units.....
Mark it ‘Zero.’
smells like toilet loaf to me
I get a feeling this guy will be in handcuffs at some point
For fraud or getting caught doing a big Silicon Valley micro dose acid deal like John DeLorean?
Dead man walking......
Dead company walking.
The current situation will soon become electrifying.
Note to all Tesla fan boiz: better request a refund of your $1,000 deposit on that $35,000 Model 3, the one that will never be delivered, before the company goes tits-up.
Look for something wild to happen. Musk will end up in jail.
Getting chased down the street by reporters like Bernie Madoff
