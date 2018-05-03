"Unaccountable" Pentagon Officials Have "Weaponized" Vetting Of Trump Appointees: WSJ

Authored by Sean Bigley, op-ed via The Wall Street Journal,
Unaccountable Pentagon officials block a security clearance for a would-be White House aide.
Nothing ends a Washington career like being branded an unacceptable national-security risk. That’s why officials adjudicating personnel-security cases must act in a mature, objective and nonpartisan fashion. But when it comes to vetting Trump appointees, they often aren’t.
Instead, security clearances are being weaponized against the White House by hostile career bureaucrats, thwarting the president’s agenda by holding up or blocking appointees.
Consider the case of Adam Lovinger. Mr. Lovinger is a highly regarded and politically conservative Defense Department official. In January 2017, the Trump administration made a “by name” request for him to serve as a senior director on the White House National Security Council.
Before departing the Pentagon that January, Mr. Lovinger raised documented concerns with his supervisor about the misuse of contractors. One outfit, run by a woman Chelsea Clinton describes as her “best friend,” was being used to perform foreign-relations activities on behalf of the U.S. Mr. Lovinger, an attorney, perceived the arrangement as violating a federal law delineating inherently governmental functions. He also took issue with millions of dollars in public funds being spent on contractor studies of questionable relevance. One taxpayer-funded study sought to determine whether Americans are a “war-like people.”
Months after Mr. Lovinger raised these issues, the Pentagon suspended his security clearance and his White House detail was canceled without warning. The reason? Specious, and constantly evolving, claims of misconduct. One of Mr. Lovinger’s alleged transgressions was that Pentagon officials had improperly marked an academic report he took aboard an airplane for reading.
The father of three, his family’s primary breadwinner, remains on administrative leave. The same official who suspended Mr. Lovinger’s security clearance is now moving to cut off his pay while the allegations are under review. Amplifying due-process concerns, the panel rendering the final decision reports to the official who suspended him. She refuses to recuse herself or her subordinates despite a conflict of interest.
Meanwhile, Pentagon officials ignored a longstanding executive order requiring they provide the accused with the government’s evidence within 30 days. This forced Mr. Lovinger to respond blindly to vague allegations, then contend with bureaucrats claiming he did not adequately rebut documents he has never seen. Pentagon officials underscored their contempt for anyone who challenges them by leaking false, defamatory information about Mr. Lovinger.
Mr. Lovinger’s lifeline is that his case, although symptomatic of a political agenda, is fundamentally one of whistle-blower reprisal. That affords him legal tools and remedies—including an inspector general investigation and potential monetary damages—that other Trump appointees, victims of similarly abusive practices, can’t access.
As an attorney who defends security-clearance holders, including Mr. Lovinger, I have had a front-row seat to behavior that only a year ago I would have dismissed as a conspiracy theory. Across the federal government, what was long an apolitical process with clearly defined standards has devolved to the point that wildly unfounded accusations are now being used to smear reputations and settle petty vendettas. And it all occurs in closed-door proceedings not appealable to the courts. Failure to stop these abuses risks undermining the integrity of the entire personnel-security system.
In Mr. Lovinger’s case, those weaponizing the security-clearance process include a senior official who remains on the job despite publicly disparaging President Trump as “unfit” to lead, a Pentagon attorney who instructed colleagues on the importance of concealing retaliatory motives behind their actions, and the Defense Department’s security adjudications chief, who persists in advancing false allegations.
They and other unelected partisans are quietly usurping presidential prerogatives through a litany of seemingly small but slowly compounding abuses of bureaucratic power. Their efforts evidence a philosophy that laws and rules are not static boundaries of societal norms, but flexible tools of the administrative state.
It is imperative that federal-agency heads and inspectors general step in to stop the power grab, lest those targeting Mr. Lovinger and others like him believe themselves immune to accountability. Failure to act decisively will mean not only the continued destruction of lives and careers, but also a precipitous dwindling of the pool of patriots willing to subject themselves to such abuses.
But nah, that Deep State doesn't exist...it's a "Deep Culture", of cancerous corruption.
Every one of these slimes should get a reserved suite at the Gray Bar Hotel.
In reply to That sounds just like jewish… by Dr. Acula
Anybody not a Communist is Right Wing.
Everybody who’s Right Wing is a security risk.
Nobody who’s a security risk should get a security clearance.
– Judas Sessions
In reply to But nah by Croesus
FINALLY....a pinch of pushback on this witch hunt. (and yes, this is all part of the deep state witch hunt)
heard a great line today, political differences have been "criminalized" by the Left/State. Destroy (legally/financially/reputationally, etc) anyone associated with trump....all while ignoring obvious crimes by their own team.
This is what's known as the deep state.
I am growing tired of all the antisemitic comments and Jewish conspiracy posts. It really denigrates this ZH site.
Right. If I was a first time visitor of ZH and read all the antisemitism in the comment section I would click off the site and never visit it again.
Therefore mission accomplished for those who are trying to keep people from reading information contrary to the mainstream.
A popular technique used by the deep state and propaganda wings is to do precisely what you describe above.
The way I remember this story, the vetting unit at the Pentagon is composed exclusively of gay men, the compromised and controllable.
We are supposed to give a fuck about another warmongering, Israel-first conservative asshole being bitch-slapped by Obama-holdovers. I don't give two shits.
Everybody awake now? Time to bus all the homeless and illegals to DC. Before they build a wall around the swamp.
I wish the drain the swamp President would start a White House office whose sole role is to investigate these situations and fire the deep state bureaucrats responsible for the security clearance decisions. They need to start getting rid of the dead wood obstacles in the various Executive branch departments in order to have the people who answer indirectly to the President work in a way that supports his agenda and personnel appointments.
The Feds have intercepted phone calls. Yah, there's that data center in Utah that stores telephone call. Oops. For all the Faux News BS about the Clintons and Barack Obama, when have the Feds intercepted their phone calls? NEVER.
Don't hold your breath waiting for all the Obama appointees to tell you about it.
Now we know who rules over us now. We are just money cow to them.
We're definitely Rome Post 180 A.D.
The last thing the government wants is to be accountable to anyone. Left right or center its all about getting paid well. FFS they only took the jobs because they found the real economy not to their liking.
Like Hogs at the feeding trough. Dining on the fruits of our labor.
My first couple months working on an AF base, and I got talked to for asking an admin to do something for me (lowly contractor) - something like try printing a document, see if the printer worked. Literally reading a magazine at her desk, too busy to print for me. Later found out she was promoted - first time I'd heard term "promoting your problems". She'd once filed a racial discrimination complaint, maybe for printing a document, and no one would challenge her on anything after that.
I hear that and wonder how you get rid of someone with power and contacts, if you can't get rid of a HS grad admin. I can't imagine that answer is you can't, you have to work on the next crop.
"security risk"
- anyone who has visited ZH or any other "fake news" site
The actual people who run the US government are "SES" Senior Executive Service. They are loyal to "SERCO" which is British based for the Crown. Their job is to promote the Crown at every level!!!