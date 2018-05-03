US Factory Orders Rebound In March But Core Shipments Plunge

Do you want the good news... or the bad news?
Good news is that US factory orders rose 1.6% MoM in March and were revised up toi a 1.6% MoM rise in February, bouncing back from an ugly January. This implies an 8/1% YoY rise in factory orders...
Bad news is that the final revisions to durable goods data for March show core shipments crashing most since May 2016...
So you decide - glass half full, glass half empty, or glass smashed on the floor's reality of a collapsing China credit impulse?
Comments
So how did the trade deficit go down?
Are you saying the Chinese don't need us as much as we thought? Interesting.
We need moar bombs, but we're at production capacity...
Does anyone really pay any attention to these numbers? If so, why, just for it to get revised.
Look at the last chart and what Trump inherited. There has been one down month in capital goods shipments(March) since Trump took office. Seventeen were down and seventeen up from 2015-2017....Amazing what can be done with statistical data for those who are clueless..
As the US main products are weapons and terror the MIC must have replaced all the Tomahawks.
Now waiting for next attack.
For us, orders are up, but profit is down.