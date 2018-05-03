US Factory Orders Rebound In March But Core Shipments Plunge

Do you want the good news... or the bad news?

Good news is that US factory orders rose 1.6% MoM in March and were revised up toi a 1.6% MoM rise in February, bouncing back from an ugly January. This implies an 8/1% YoY rise in factory orders...

Bad news is that the final revisions to durable goods data for March show core shipments crashing most since May 2016...

So you decide - glass half full, glass half empty, or glass smashed on the floor's reality of a collapsing China credit impulse?