US Factory Orders Rebound In March But Core Shipments Plunge

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 10:14

Do you want the good news... or the bad news?

Good news is that US factory orders rose 1.6% MoM in March and were revised up toi a 1.6% MoM rise in February, bouncing back from an ugly January. This implies an 8/1% YoY rise in factory orders...

 

 

Bad news is that the final revisions to durable goods data for March show core shipments crashing most since May 2016...

 

So you decide - glass half full, glass half empty, or glass smashed on the floor's reality of a collapsing China credit impulse?

Comments

MuffDiver69 Thu, 05/03/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Look at the last chart and what Trump inherited. There has been one down month in capital goods shipments(March) since Trump took office. Seventeen were down and seventeen up from 2015-2017....Amazing what can be done with statistical data for those who are clueless..