US Trade Deficit Plunges Most Since The Financial Crisis

What a difference a month makes: just 30 days after the US posted the biggest trade deficit since the financial crisis, when the US trade balance was some $57.6BN against the US, moments ago the BEA reported that the US trade deficit plunged by a whopping $8.7 billion, dropping to $49BN, better than then $50BN expected, and the biggest monthly drop (in dollar terms) since the financial crisis.
According to the census bureau, the deficit decreased from a revised $57.7 billion in February to $49.0 billion in March, amid a perfect trade environment as exports rose and imports declined, or as Trump would say, "his policies to boost US trade worked."
Broken down by category, the goods deficit decreased $7.5 billion in March to $69.5 billion. The services surplus increased $1.3 billion in March to $20.5 billion.
The good news: exports of goods and services increased $4.2 billion, or 2.0%, in March to $208.5 billion. Exports of goods increased $3.7 billion and exports of services increased $0.4 billion.
- The increase in exports of goods mostly reflected increases in capital goods($1.9 billion), in foods, feeds, and beverages ($1.0 billion), and in industrial supplies and materials ($0.9 billion).
- The increase in exports of services mostly reflected increases in maintenance and repair services ($0.1 billion), in travel (for all purposes including education) ($0.1 billion), and in transport ($0.1 billion).
Also good news, if only for GDP bean-counters: imports declined, decreasing by $4.6 billion, or 1.8%, in March to $257.5 billion. Imports of goods decreased $3.7 billion and imports of services decreased $0.9 billion.
- The decrease in imports of goods mostly reflected decreases in capital goods ($1.5 billion), in consumer goods ($0.9 billion), and in industrial supplies and materials ($0.7 billion).
- The decrease in imports of services mostly reflected decreasesin charges for the use of intellectual property ($0.9 billion) and in transport ($0.1 billion). Charges for the use of intellectual property for February included payments for the rights to broadcast the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Broken down by trading partner, the March figures showed surpluses with Hong Kong ($3.3BN), South and Central America ($3.1), United Kingdom ($1.2), Brazil ($0.8), and Singapore ($0.3).
Meanwhile, the countries that should be worried that they may fall in Trump's trade war sights, and recorded deficit with the US in March, included China, of course, with a $35.4 billion deficit, but also the European Union ($12.4), Mexico ($7.0), Japan ($5.9), Germany ($5.0), Italy ($2.3), France ($1.5), OPEC ($1.4), India ($1.4), Taiwan ($1.3), South Korea ($1.2), Saudi Arabia ($0.3), and Canada ($0.2).
Finally, in case Trump needs some cheering today now that Stormy Daniels is back on the front pages, show him this chart of the US deficit excluding petroleum products: after hitting a record last month, it has rebounded dramatically in March, suggesting that whatever Trump is doing to boost overall trade (we already know US petroleum exports are soaring), may be working. Expect even more upward revisions to Q1 GDP, which however may lead to cuts for Q2 GDP as net exports were likely front-loaded.
Economy improves when you remove free trade.
For centuries the ordinary person has lived with tarrifs on goods and prospered - FACT.
When you forced free trade meant those populations have to support a higher cost base in their own country whilst earning the lower wage of other countries.
Wile E Coyote mode , in mid air pause
Shit I was hoping for a SINCE LEHMAN
Outside of killing machines and ammo, what does USSA produce ???
Try to find something on Amazon that's "Made in the USA"... Good Luck
Tapped out consumer can no longer afford to consume. That is 70% of the economy. Explains also why inventories are rising (temporarily adding to GDP growth in Q!). Not good actually.
"Economy improves when you remove free trade."
;-)
And if you're a full blown delusional psychopath that keeps LOSING?... It never hurts to threaten war(s) with adversaries that refuse to give you WHAT you want WHEN you want it... That know it's a losing proposition for them that will only benefit YOU THE "LOSER" that also "strangely enough" double as your banking "lifeline" as well as possess the capability and capacity of annihilating your sorry ass as a formidable nuclear superpower!...
What a fucking idiotic comment. So having the two Koreas unite is a bad thing? Getting the NK citizens out from a evil dictator is a bad thing? Having less nuclear weapons is a bad thing? What specifically has Trump done to any other nations that amounts to extortion in the face of bad trade deals for the U.S.???
Idiot.
Its too little, too late.
The manufacturing base is already gone, except war toy manufacturers.
War is the only thing our ecomomy has left.
War wins by default, now.
War, Boeing commercial aircraft and agricultural products. And if Trump wants to get into a trade war with China, those will all fold PDQ. Great for Airbus!
I might not be American wishiney but it benefits me because my government will be forced to do the same.
Gets rid of the destructive free trade being applied to populations.
in the 50's and 60's free trade was give us your oil @$2/bbl and we give you back military weapons instead of cash, those were the good ole days b4 opec.
is that what he really said? lmfao if true
So the financial crisis is over?
More like consumer spending is over
More likely all the importers ordered extra while the tariff threats were unknown.
Now they're sitting on dead money inventory and cut back until that cleared.
More like a mix of this as well as other factors. But yeah, people are tapped.
It's tax refund time. I wonder if we will see a peak next month...
end all trade with china and the rest of the world becomes prosperous.
End the Fed and the whole world becomes prosperous. But seriously- if China does not do what they do then some other country will fill their spot- Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, etc.
This is bullish right!?
Did Americans stop shopping at shitholes like Walmart?
I'll believe it when I see a surplus anything---trade or budget. In meantime, deficits are growing much faster than feeble 2 % growth with most corporations, governments and individuals hocked up to their ears. Same with entitlements, pension funds, college loans, credit cards and destruction of existing assets, past wealth and values. Is this how we will make America Great Again ?