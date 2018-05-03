Watch Live: Cohen, Giuliani Loom Large Over White House Press Briefing

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 13:45

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is going to have her work cut out for her during Thursday's press conference.

Last night, Rudy Giuliani stunned observers by stating during an interview with Sean Hannity last night that President Trump did, in fact, know about Michael Cohen's payoff to Stormy Daniels, a porn star with whom he allegedly had an an affair (something that President Trump appeared to confirm this morning).

Then, early Thursday afternoon, NBC News reported that the FBI had wiretapped Cohen's phone and recorded at least one conversation between him and the White House, Sanders will likely be facing a fusillade of questions about the Mueller probe, whether Trump lied about the Daniels payoff and - of course - whether Cohen will turn on his boss.

curbjob Thu, 05/03/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

Our two heroes; Cohen and Giuliani ...

not to worry,  our president is in safe hands.

(even money on Gouliani invoking 911 at least once.)

Deep Snorkeler Thu, 05/03/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

The End of Trumpocracy

Trump does not live in harmony with eternal values.

His evil blood widens in the veins of America

and irrigates division and selfish pursuits.

Working class people become more obese and de-educated.

They vote against themselves.

Hugh G. Rection Thu, 05/03/2018 - 14:01 Permalink

I'm sure everything he said was planned and spoken for a reason. Saying it now, knowing that the President's recent conversation with Cohen was recorded, and who knows what else they need to get in front of?

 

This, at least, is the President's team starting to switch to offense from defense.