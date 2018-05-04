Civil War 2.0: More Like 'French Revolution' Than Civil War I

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
The Horsefly Cometh
You can see where this Mueller thing is going: to the moment when the Golden Golem of Greatness finally swats down the political horsefly that has orbited his glittering brainpan for a whole year, and says, “There! It’s done.”
It suggests that Civil War Two will end up looking a whole lot more like the French Revolution than Civil War One...The latter unfurled as a solemn tragedy; the former as a Coen Brothers style opéra bouffe bloodbath.
Having executed the presidential swat to said orbiting horsefly, Trump will try to turn his attention to the affairs of the nation, only to find that it is insolvent and teetering on the most destructive workout of bad debt the world has ever seen. And then his enemies will really go to work. In the process, they’ll probably wreck the institutional infrastructure needed to run a republic in constitutional democracy mode.
They got a good start in politicizing the upper ranks of the FBI, a fatal miscalculation based on the certainty of a Hillary win, which would have enabled the various schemers in the J. Edgar Hoover building to just fade back into the procedural woodwork of the agency and get on with life. Instead, their shenanigans were exposed and so far one key player, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, was hung out to dry by a committee of his fellow agency execs for lying about his official conduct. Long about now, you kind of wonder: is that where it ends for him? Seems like everybody else (and his uncle) is getting indicted for lying to the FBI. How about Mr. McCabe, since that is exactly why his colleagues at the FBI fired him?
Perhaps further resolution of this murky situation awaits Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s forthcoming report, which the media seems to have forgotten about lately. An awful lot of the mischief at the FBI and its parent agency, the Department of Justice, is already on the public record, for instance the conflicting statements of Andrew McCabe and his former boss James Comey concerning who illegally leaked what to the press. On the face of it, it looks pretty bad when at least one of these Big Fish at the top of a supposedly incorruptible agency is lying. There are at least a dozen other Big Fish in there who still have some serious ‘splainin’ to do, and why not in the grand jury setting?
Nobody knows where the current Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, is in all this — and “is” may be too strong a word to describe his wraith-like tenure this past year. He seems less present than the portraits of his dead predecessors lining the hallway outside his office, considering the lively swirl of allegations all around him. Well, he did appoint yet another special counsel, an obscure US Attorney from Utah, John Huber, to evaluate several heaps of FBI dirty laundry, most particularly the strange and baffling treatment that Hillary Clinton has received in the matter of the Steele Dossier, the email server inquiry dropped by Comey, and the 2012 Uranium One incident that abracadabra’d about $150 million (from wealthy Russians!) into the Clinton Foundation coffers while she was Secretary of State. Mr. Huber is charged to follow up anything the Inspector General discovers to be a possible breach of the law.
But it’s finally back to Mr. Mueller, the zeppelin-sized horsefly circling the head of state. There was that Russia thing that set off the awful commotion in the FBI, which arose first in the charge that the newly-appointed National Security Advisor had a couple of conversations with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period. The President-elect’s furious adversaries managed to put across the story that American officials are not supposed to talk to ambassadors from foreign countries, which is about the most absurd proposition imaginable — except in a land where school kids are taught nothing about government or history. Anyway, Mr. Flynn was not even indicted for that, but rather for supposedly lying about it to a delegation of interrogators from Mueller’s office.
My guess is that Mr. Trump will sack Mr. Mueller when the IG’s report comes out and the shady machinations that brought Mueller onto the scene are revealed in full.
The #Resistance will lose its avatar and impeachment will become the sole campaign issue for November 2018.
Comments
Wrong!
The Mueller thing will be helpful to the GOP in November . Keep up the crazy, Dems!
In reply to Wrong! by QueenDratpmurt
Yeah, running on Impeaching Trump will likely prove to be political suicide for the Dems.
But don't worry, they are bound to pick up votes with the other main leg of their platform -
Voiding the 2nd Amendment and Banning Guns.
I mean, its not like there are 100+ Million Gun Owners in the Country.
Oh Wait....
In reply to The Mueller thing will be… by TBT or not TBT
They'll run on taking our guns away and impeaching Trump. It'll go over like a lead zeppelin.
In reply to Yeah, running on Impeaching… by The First Rule
More like French fries and small talk.
Revolution is hard when everyone lacks testosterone.
In reply to They'll run on taking our… by El Vaquero
Too much and everybody is too hard .
In reply to More like French fries and… by Leakanthrophy
Yep, we may lack in guillotines, but we have plenty of lampposts & rope.
In reply to Too much and everybody is… by TBT or not TBT
Plenty of 30.06's out there, too.
Wait until they tell the EBT crowd to eat cake. Cities will burn.
In reply to Yep, we may lack in… by wee-weed up
When is Hillary going to prison???!!!???!!!???!!!
In reply to Plenty of 30.06's out there,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The day could be coming when they put her in prison because it’s the only place she’s safe.
In reply to When is Hillary going to… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Waaa... poor me. Voting matters et al.
Kuntsler has it wrong again.
Don't fall for a divide.
In reply to Plenty of 30.06's out there,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The jew supremacists are furiously trying to get the internet genie back in the bottle so they can fully control and force dispense their lying propaganda once again & stop any truth from reaching the masses.
Some good reads to bring you up to factual historical speed:
" One Nation Under Israel " By: Andrew Hurley
" It's The jew's Stupid ! -Revisited " By: R. Vincent Bert
" The Aclu Vs America " By: Alan Sears & Craig Osten
" Breaking The Spell " By: Dr. Nicholas Kollerstrom
" The Bad War " By: M.S. King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YipPfQ4phM&t=7s
In reply to Waaa... poor me. Voting… by espirit
Yes, as it turns out, vice-president Gore, under Clinton, was not just sitting in his office twiddling his thumbs. He came up with the greatest idea of the last two centuries - release the Kraken (old internet) to the people and let the people decide what to do.
As far as I'm concerned, that was a move on par with the creation of the printing press.
In reply to The jew supremacists are… by MoreSun
That guy in the picture with the molotov? He is a lefty getting ready to burn...a lefty city! Oh Noes!
In reply to Plenty of 30.06's out there,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
In reply to That guy in the picture with… by SWRichmond
It's in his right hand.
In reply to That guy in the picture with… by SWRichmond
The “Civil War” was not like they teach it in school! If the Federal Beast is released again on the citizens Uncle Slam will come to steal your shit then curb stomp you just like it did in the 1860’s. All that Nobel crap you read about the Blue Bellied Devils is just that, crap! It will just be camo bellied devils this time.
In reply to That guy in the picture with… by SWRichmond
Hurry up and kill/jail/castrate/lynch these cretins already, America.
A purge is long overdue. Too much corporate white collar criminal scum has floated to the top.
In reply to The “Civil War” was not like… by ScratInTheHat
Throw the Bill of Rights out the window on both sides in a civil war. You are either all in with one or the other, anybody else is suspect and you won't like what they do to suspects. Who do you think has the most interest in your Facebook/Google data? Now picture the Fourth Amendment non-existent. You put that shit out there, they know what side you're on.
In reply to The “Civil War” was not like… by ScratInTheHat
Yes, of course that will happen if you cut off the only means of survival to millions of people.
The question I have for you is: Why would you want to see that happen? Is your culture so full of wanna-be-heroes who would rather commit national suicide than do the right thing?
Where do you get off suggesting that millions of people should be starved out of their homes and cities?
As my good friend said not long ago, EVERYTHING in the US, boils down to race.
In reply to Plenty of 30.06's out there,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hunger as always, is the great motivator ... up until that point peace will be relative.
If political disenfranchisement lead to revolution, there would be a already be a people's republic of Mississippi.
In reply to Plenty of 30.06's out there,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The problem, here, is backbone.
In reply to Yep, we may lack in… by wee-weed up
Hemp, man, hemp. It absorbs the blood much more readily.
In reply to Yep, we may lack in… by wee-weed up
Lead Zeppelin Horsefly.
In reply to They'll run on taking our… by El Vaquero
"They Hold No Quarter",
"They Ask No Quarter".
In reply to Lead Zeppelin Horsefly. by DownWithYogaPants
LOL, I didn't look at the author before I started reading and guessed it was Kuntsler half way through. Distinctive writing style.
As for Civil War II, initial logistics are not in the left's favor. Besides, a lot of them are soyboys, and a lot of the soy is grown in areas that they don't inhabit.
You hear that, soyboys? We're not just going to be shooting at you, we'll take your soy away too. No lattes for you.
In reply to The Mueller thing will be… by TBT or not TBT
I live in the corn belt and the only edible food production is confinement hog barns, some cattle in various levels of confinement, broiler chicken and broad breasted white turkey barns. GMO corn and soy with a sprinkling of wheat and oats. Tractors and combines that are wider than the 2 lane roads. It will still be dramatically better here than in the cities.
In reply to LOL, I didn't look at the… by El Vaquero
Nothing happens until very large masses of people go hungry.
Stop selling bread flour, and sell only expensive cake/pastry flour.
Then let them bake/eat cake!
p.s. Will it be televised? I need to be entertained.
In reply to Nothing happens until very… by Lost in translation
Fur some reason that cracked me up.
Let them eat donuts off my stiffy. AKA cock ring pastries. Wait. Lefties have low testosterone. They would like that and I would be disgusted. We'll put the donuts on some randy bull's cock. Then they can get face gushered with bull semen.
In reply to Stop selling bread flour,… by HRClinton
Exactly. I didn't really read the article, but is he insinuating people are going to revolt over a trump impeachment? HA! No, no they aren't. This is all a fantasy. Twitter is a fantasy, the MSM is a fantasy, most of the alternative media is a fantasy, the president having any real say in anything important is a fantasy, blowhards in comments sections are fantasizing (I don't exclude myself), and someone bridging the gap from the fantasy into reality (in the form of violence and risking life and limb) is also, a fantasy.
If nothing was done during Obama era, then nothing will ever been done, until bellies gurgle hungry and the temperature in the house dips below 45.
In reply to Nothing happens until very… by Lost in translation
I am not happy to admit it, but I agree with you 100%.
Your last sentence sums it up - no one did shit (myself included) when obunghole produced a fake b certificate and ssn. No one did shit (myself included) when he locked down every single piece of his past. Never mind all the scandals during his 2 terms. Yep, no one did shit. We got up every morning and went to work. Just like we do now, and will do even if they make a move on the Don.
In reply to Exactly. I didn't really… by DingleBarryObummer
Oh the day EBT and SNAP and HUD / Section 8 payments fail will be the week that cities burn.
In reply to Nothing happens until very… by Lost in translation
There is a fuckload of EBT in the boondocks, too. Maybe not the burning, but the looting will be bad even in the country.
In reply to Oh the day EBT and SNAP and… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
A lot more guns in the boondocks, too. People know to mind their manners. White people tend to not run around stealing what isn't theirs. They also don't tend to want to burn down the local grocery store. Even the poor ones, in my experience, are not that stupid.
Cities are a whole different group of fellas.
In reply to There is a fuckload of EBT… by dirty fingernails
Don't be fooled, assholes are everywhere. Kid of one of the area's rich famers burned down 10 barns on various farms. Finally got caught when he burned a garage. I've lived 98% of my life in various country settings. I've known entitled assholes who would do you the same as a gang banger and I've known folks I'd take a bullet for. Less people = less assholes though.
In reply to A lot more guns in the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Whether they are intelligent enough to understand it or not the progs are pushing hard for Civil War. That will get things over quickly, though they are going to be bawling for generations about what they have wrought. Well, if any of them are left...
TPTB have had second thoughts about WWIII, but civil war 2.0 would work just as well.
Heads they win, tails we lose.
In reply to Whether they are intelligent… by Utopia Planitia
They seem to be pretty scared of it nonetheless.
Remember, these elitists don't necessarily like to gamble. They would much prefer 100% odds, hence why they scheme for decades upon decades in many cases.
And they never seem to commit all their troops at once, but would rather probe the lines for as long as possible to see what our weak points are and what our reactions are.
Not a bad strategy for the elites and they certainly have the resources to play these waiting games. They will throw their gauntlets down when they believe the odds to be overwhelmingly in their favor.....much like the queen's coronation, ah, but you see, this is why they wait.....contingencies they did not plan on.
I believe any major actions by the elites to be at least half a decade away. They will stir the pot in the meantime, continue gathering intelligence and probing the lines. They still have agitators to train and infiltrate into our communities.
In reply to TPTB have had second… by Winston Churchill
If you want to be disgusted, check this site out. Communism alive and well in California. Warning: have a bucket close by, you might get nauseated. https://redguardsla.org/2018/05/02/the-masses-demand-revolution-our-task-is-to-give-that-to-them-our-fate-is-sealed-in-the-glory-of-this-condemnation/
In reply to TPTB have had second… by Winston Churchill
You are way oversimplifying the "sides" in such a war. You are seriously mistaken if you think that anyone except gov would benefit. They are itching for an excuse to "temporarily suspend" our rights as is. There is an aweful lot of property that could be scooped up for free by the ogliarchs in such an event.
In reply to Whether they are intelligent… by Utopia Planitia
when you start hearing about those transformers around the nation getting 22lr you will know to top off the preps. that was the message sent in 2010 to silly con vally. they are no longer made in the usa. that with other things i think will go down = the bonds go no bid. then its over food
In reply to Whether they are intelligent… by Utopia Planitia
I never heard a caliber on that. I wouldn't think a 22 would have enough penetration/kinetic energy
In reply to when you start hearing about… by stant
. . . put Sessions & Family on the menu at the next spirit cooking tailgater.
Why exactly is it a "crime" to lie to the Cheka?
Guilities in the streets of Washington with a long long line would be a good idea.
Instead of Civil War Two, how about American Revolution Two?
I would argue that Imperial Washington DC & the Deep State is the modern equivalent of King George II in how it rules over us. The only thing worse from then compared to now was the Quartering Act - at least we don't have foreign soldiers being forced to live in our homes.
Yes we have the right to vote, we have representation that we didn't have in 1776, but at this point voting doesn't make much difference.
I don't think the gangsters and criminals who have taken over and subverted America can be brought to justice and purged from the system without a civil war. The US government is now an occupation government controlled by well entrenched parasitic oligarchs. Trump should declare a State of Emergency, suspend basic rights temporarily and start rounding up the crooks and criminal occupying some of the highest public and private offices in the US.
Id settle for the arrest of Soros and keeping him at a hotel until he gave back the money he stole
In reply to I don't think the gangsters… by wdg
The first US civil war never actually ended. US history since that time has been a series of conflicts centered on what was never fully resolved about the US civil war. The Deep South has recently rearmed, has drawn a line in the sand regarding their unique culture and racial relations, and I expect a resumption of hostilities with the North within a decade. Notice, the North (and liberal West) is hardly armed at all at this point, and in fact is pursuing the abolition of guns at exactly the same time as all the guns in the nation are being concentrated in the South. Thus the next round of conflict regarding the rights of the states to self-determination will be "won" by the South without a shot fired. The South will then form its own economic block, the North and liberal West will go other directions, and the South will be allowed to devolve back to a being whatever de-industrialized backwater they were dreaming about the last time the subject came up.
Why anyone ever thought to arrest that fate I have no idea at all.