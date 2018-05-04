Dollar Spikes, VIX Flash-Crashes After Payrolls Disappointment

Following this morning's disappointing payrolls data - if you ignore the ridiculous 3.9% unemployment rate that The Fed focuses on - the dollar index is spiking back above pre-FOMC levels.
However, it is the massive VIX flash-crash to a 10 handle is the most notable...
Stocks are sinking post-payrolls...
Not a fat finger!
Let's get the VIX back down to ... what was it 8 and some change a while back.
LOL, means eventually QE4, QE5, etc again.
Much more printing and debt.
Why the hell would the dollar rally when the economy is going south and another QE money printing scheme from the Fed is coming??
What a bunch of idiots!! 🤣
Funny as hell, the US equities are becoming the Reserve Currency..........
Worthless they said..
Keep.stacking that aluminum..
https://youtu.be/R_rF4kcqLkI
PPT waking up for work.....
Vix is at 16.07 real time +.17
oh look,it just another Friday
this shit is getting OLD.
AND trump tweets the bogus unemployment number. Nice. Let it crash now.
QE4EVA. Gold should be well over $2000
CNN MSNBC and other fake news outlets should hammer Trump on these shitty job numbers and stop with the Russia/Stormy Daniels bs.
The empire of shitwipe has birthed the age of garbage.
There was a time when oil traded below 45, pass the blue cheese dressing!