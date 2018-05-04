Dollar Spikes, VIX Flash-Crashes After Payrolls Disappointment

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 09:21

Following this morning's disappointing payrolls data - if you ignore the ridiculous 3.9% unemployment rate that The Fed focuses on - the dollar index is spiking back above pre-FOMC levels.

However, it is the massive VIX flash-crash to a 10 handle is the most notable...

 

Stocks are sinking post-payrolls...

Not a fat finger!

