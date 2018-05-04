Dow, S&P Ramp Green For Week After Fed "Inflation Overshoot" Comment

A few simple words and voila... San Francisco Fed's John Williams says "comfortable overshooting 2% inflation for a while" and stocks are green for the week...
But it was another Fed head that showed his comedic side... NYFed's Bill Dudley proclaimed: "I don't think The Fed cares about financial markets per se..."
The FED has reached the point where they have to either prop up the stock market or the bond market... they can't have both now lol don't be burned by them... GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANK NOW!!!
There must be some sane bankers who absolutely despair at those morons jawboning like that. The amazing thing is the algos respond with their usual salivation and swallow it all - EVERY FUCKING TIME!
You sir are insane. The BEST place for your money is in the bank, as in bank STAWKS!! Appreciation plus dividends and shearing sheep suckas. What's not to like? BTFD.
there will be moar. moar bailouts, moar qe.
... and moar jawboning
we
must
repay
loans
with
less
valuable
dollars............must be DESTROYED!!
..and a lower standard of living for the 99%.
2% inflation? I am having a shop built and the builder is saying that steel siding is going up in May and June. The electrician would only guarantee his quote for 10 days because prices are increasing every two weeks for materials. Inflation is getting out of control.
Please have them both contact COMEX and let them know.
Don't worry, the Federal Reserve is comfortable with that.
The central planners were out in full force this week propping up their precious stock "market". It's all a fucking fraud like the Truman Show. It's time to rebel and hang these pieces of shit for posterity's sake.
If there was any shred of credibility to these "markets", the dollar should be tanking and gold soaring on the comments about letting inflation run.
It's not the credibility but the conditions why we don't get what we expect. It's all a giant manipulation, markets are irrelevant.
what have i been telling ya'll since the beginning of the year????
“Just get it back above 24,000 and hold it there this time will you!”
- Jerome Powell -
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
Pretend to be cool when it gets out of control.
They deserve their heads being handed to them on a plate.
they been talking about this since last year
The Fed is comfortable putting 80% of the population into poverty.
More bullshit spouted by the Fed in order to once again fool people that it moved the markets positively. Smart money has been selling for a while now. Don't fall for the Fed's endless bullshit and be left holding their bloated bag of shit.
There are few 'people' actually moving the market,,, it's all machines that are programmed to move this way or that way depending on what certain people say.
So yesterday we trade below 2600, today 70 odd points straight up on nothing. But the facts we are still well below the mid April highs, despite blow out earnings and the bounces off the 200 DMA have been weaker every time. It's only a matter of time before the algos have nano puke orgasm of fibre optic light that takes us straight down to Feb lows and beyond. The machines have got this!
It does seem like them reversing a 400pt loss yesterday was the Tap On the Shoulder for everyone to Buy Stawks! today
The Fed would be comfortable and actually happy with 10% inflation. They are going to keep rates in the low single digits regardless
The Fed might be comfortable overshooting 2%, but that doesn't mean bond holders will be comfortable when the 10 year overshoots 3%.
We've seen what happens when the yield curve bounces off its lows, and it ain't pretty.
http://pebblewriter.com/the-yield-curve-an-update/
“We’re comfortable (manipulating) overshooting 2% inflation for a while”
“We’re comfortable manipulating the price of gasoline higher for a while”
Funny isn’t it how the first comment by a Federal Reserve Board Member is accepted as sound, intelligent, economic judgement, and the second comment will land any Board Member of a multinational oil company in jail.
The fact that soo many people make a living regurgitating the same shit decade after decade blows my mind.