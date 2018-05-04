Dow, S&P Ramp Green For Week After Fed "Inflation Overshoot" Comment

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 14:50

A few simple words and voila... San Francisco Fed's John Williams says "comfortable overshooting 2% inflation for a while" and stocks are green for the week...

 

 

But it was another Fed head that showed his comedic side... NYFed's Bill Dudley proclaimed: "I don't think The Fed cares about financial markets per se..."

brian91145 Fri, 05/04/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

The FED has reached the point where they have to either prop up the stock market or the bond market... they can't have both now lol don't be burned by them... GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANK NOW!!!

jim942 Fri, 05/04/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

2% inflation? I am having a shop built and the builder is saying that steel siding is going up in May and June. The electrician would only guarantee his quote for 10 days because prices are increasing every two weeks for materials. Inflation is getting out of control.

Fiat Burner Fri, 05/04/2018 - 14:56 Permalink

The central planners were out in full force this week propping up their precious stock "market".  It's all a fucking fraud like the Truman Show.  It's time to rebel and hang these pieces of shit for posterity's sake.

Kaiser Sousa Fri, 05/04/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

what have i been telling ya'll since the beginning of the year????

“Just get it back above 24,000 and hold it there this time will you!”

- Jerome Powell -

DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.

Zandig Slaytanic Fri, 05/04/2018 - 15:08 Permalink

More bullshit spouted by the Fed in order to once again fool people that it moved the markets positively. Smart money has been selling for a while now. Don't fall for the Fed's endless bullshit and be left holding their bloated bag of shit.

Rise Of The Machines Fri, 05/04/2018 - 15:12 Permalink

So yesterday we trade below 2600, today 70 odd points straight up on nothing. But the facts we are still well below the mid April highs, despite blow out earnings and the bounces off the 200 DMA have been weaker every time. It's only a matter of time before the algos have nano puke orgasm of fibre optic light that takes us straight down to Feb lows and beyond. The machines have got this!

khakuda Fri, 05/04/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

The Fed would be comfortable and actually happy with 10% inflation. They are going to keep rates in the low single digits regardless 

Downtoolong Fri, 05/04/2018 - 15:29 Permalink

 “We’re comfortable (manipulating) overshooting 2% inflation for a while”

“We’re comfortable manipulating the price of gasoline higher for a while”

Funny isn’t it how the first comment by a Federal Reserve Board Member is accepted as sound, intelligent, economic judgement, and the second comment will land any Board Member of a multinational oil company in jail. 