Dramatic Drone Footage Shows Fountains Of Lava From Mount Kilaeua Eruption

Hawaii's Mount Kilauea volcano has erupted, sending ash miles into the sky and spewing fountains of lava in a residential area which has been captured on stunning drone footage. The eruption of Mount Kilauea caused a mass evacuation in the residential area of Leilani estates, with the the drone showing lava oozing through a local forest.

Shortly after the event, Hawaii's Governor David Ige activated the military reservists from the national guard to aid desperate residents to evacuate the area.

He tweeted: “I am in contact with Mayor Harry Kim and Hawai‘i County, and the state is actively supporting the county’s emergency response efforts. I have also activated the Hawai‘i National Guard to support county emergency response teams with evacuations and security."

Meanwhile, a fourth eruption from a new fissure in Kilauea's east rift zone opened Friday morning as authorities continued to urge Leilani Estates residents to get out while they still can.  The situation in the Puna subdivision continues to get more dire, and Hawaii County Civil Defense authorities have issued this ominous warning to households that choose not to heed mandatory orders to leave: "First responders may not be able to come to the aid of residents who refuse to evacuate."

The new breakout comes after three eruptions earlier in the day, which sent lava cutting through forest and roads in Leilani Estates and significantly damaged at least two homes. Residents described the eruption as sounding like a "freight train."

At least a dozen small earthquakes rattled the region since midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Resident Ikaika Marzo said he could feel several quakes shake the area in the early morning hours and saw the second eruption around 1:30 a.m.. It lasted for about two hours, he said.

The two new eruptions happened less than a day after the volcano's first eruption created a fissure in the community, spewing lava into the air as high as utility poles, covering roads and nearing several homes.

HVO said the first eruption that started in late afternoon Thursday ended about 6:30 p.m., after creating a fissure that sent lava soaring as high as 125 feet into the air. About 10:30 p.m., geologists confirmed the fissure (whose length was not immediately clear) was no longer erupting.

* * *

A volcanic crater vent - known as Puu Oo - collapsed earlier this week, sending lava down the mountain's slopes towards populated areas.

Quoted by Express, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Janet Babb said residents in the area should remain vigilant because "lava could break to the surface, and it could do so fairly quickly" adding that "It's a situation worth monitoring very closely."

The good news, so far, is that “the seismicity on the lower east rift zone had declined and the tilt had slowed down so that indicates that the intrusion has stalled or paused." Still, "what we don’t know is if this intrusive event is over or if it’s just taking a pause and it may pick back up.”

Meanwhile, the USGS put out a statement which read: “A collapse of the Pu’u’ ‘O’o crater floor Monday afternoon on Kilauea Volcano’s East Rift Zone has prompted an increase in seismicity and deformation along a large section of the rift neon, with seismicity currently occurring as far east as Hwy 130."

Scientists have said an outbreak of lava could occur and may reach the surface in the area east of Pu’u’ ‘O’o, although they could not say exactly where or when the outbreak would happen.

Resident Ikaika Marzo told Hawaii News Now that he saw "fountains" of lava as high as 125 feet (38 m). Other residents also told the news network that they smelled burning brush and heard tree branches snapping.

“An outbreak of lava in a new location is one possible outcome. At this time it is not possible to say with certainty if or where such an outbreak may occur, but the area downright (east) of Pu’u’ ‘O’o is the most likely location, as this is where seismicity and deformation have been concentrated overnight."

According to photos on social media, a plume of red ash rose from the volcano's Pu'u 'O'o vent high into the sky over the island. The Puna Geothermal plant was shutting down, according to local media, while Hawaii Electric Light said crews were disconnecting power in the areas impacted by the active lava flow.

Of course, the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano is hardly a surprise: it has been erupting nearly continuously for more than three decades. Lava flows from the volcano, one of five on the island, have covered 48 square miles (125 sq km), according to the US Geological Survey.

PacOps TheWholeYearInn Fri, 05/04/2018 - 18:01 Permalink

I cannot resist.

We sailed thru the Sunda Straight back in the early 70's. Bathometer on approach indicated about 60 ft. depth to the ocean floor. Then dropped to over 300 ft. as we got closer.

Krakatoa is in the Straight - between Java & Sumatra.

The new cinder cone was only 15 or so ft. high above the surface then. It's several hundred feet now and was recently erupting.

Why do people insist on living near volcanos or in flood plains?

Boxed Merlot Fri, 05/04/2018 - 18:18 Permalink

Wow, how much energy do you think the earth wasted in heating up dirt and rock into a molten state? And did you check out all that pollution the deity released into "our" atmosphere? Someone's got to pay.

Hey, I think I might know a judicial district in N.Y that could file a suit. With all the resources of the entire Cosmos at His disposal, I think the payout could be "HUUUUGE"

(All this aside, the drone stuff is pretty cool)

jmo.

Ms No Fri, 05/04/2018 - 18:25 Permalink

That's cool. 

Check out Yellowstone uplift recently near Norris Geyser field.  Apparently what happened there not long ago was that the north end started rising then lava busted into a fault zone headed north and the bulge subsided (reason why Lincoln is quaking?).  Now it's growing near Norris Geyser area north of the lake and the lake is sinking again (Can see here at 3:36)..  Here is a diagram of uplift areas there.  The bone shaped area is where the two resurgent domes are located.  North is where the pressure seems to be going lately.  Yellowstone started flooding toward the south end of the lake a while back as a result of this as well.

Rhyolite volcanoes are affected by our current increase in cosmic rays due to the lowest solar activity in 200 years/grand solar minimum commencing (Hawaii volcanoes should not be affected by this exact mechanism but could be affected by a similar related one).  The upper chamber of Yellowstone is rhyolitic.  They also recently discovered (via cosmic ray increase things being seen everywhere that weren't visible before beneath the surface of the earth) that the origin of the beast is under Baja California.  It should be real damn interesting to see what happens here.  Nobody has a clue.

Check out these satellite issues along our magnetic anomaly over south America.  Video only two minutes long. Yep, nothing to see here and right on schedule (some claim this is unrelated to solar forcing and we just have two unrelated events converging, doubt it).   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOI0gqWhsOY 

http://trib.com/news/state-and-regional/study-shows-depth-of-yellowstone-magma-plume/article_0dca9a0f-70d7-5eca-aa6c-253de243a455.html

https://spaceweatherarchive.com/2017/12/11/atmospheric-radiation-is-increasing/

This isn't just any solar minimum either. 

"The results of this study showed very strong correlation between solar activity and the largest seismic and volcanic events, within the continental US and globally. The correlation for volcanic activity was bigger than (> 80%) and for the largest earthquakes was (100% of the top 7 most powerful) versus solar activity lows. Additionally, the research concluded the existence of a strong correlation between global volcanic activity among the largest of classes of eruptions and solar activity lows. With the 80.6% occurrence of large scale global volcanic eruptions taking place (> VEI 5) during solar activity lows and with 87.5% occurring for the very largest (> VEI 6) eruptions during major solar minimums." 

https://watchers.news/2015/06/09/cosmic-solar-radiation-as-the-cause-of-earthquakes-and-volcanic-eruptions/

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/earths-magnetic-field-is-weakening-10-times-faster/

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/saskatchewan-has-coldest-spring-in-a-century-1.1309068

Ms No cougar_w Fri, 05/04/2018 - 19:02 Permalink

Correlation isn't causation but that never stopped global warmists, despite the fact that C02 FOLLOWS temperature increase, rather than vice versa.  Which correlation, the cosmic rays and the volcanoes?

"It is well known that the cosmic-ray flux is negatively correlated with solar magnetic activity, as the strong magnetic field in the solar wind repels charged particles such as galactic cosmic rays that originate from outside of the solar system. The strong negative correlation observed between the timing of silica-rich eruptions and solar activity can be explained by variations in cosmic-ray flux arising from solar modulation. Because silica-rich magma has relatively high surface tension (~ 0.1 Nm−1), the homogeneous nucleation rate is so low that such magma exists in a highly supersaturated state without considerable exsolution, even when located relatively close to the surface, within the penetration range of cosmic-ray muons (1–10 GeV). These muons can contribute to nucleation in supersaturated magma, as documented by many authors studying a bubble chamber, via ionization loss. This radiation-induced nucleation can lead to the pre-eruptive exsolution of H2O in the silica-rich magma."

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1342937X10001966

Future_Cannibal Ms No Fri, 05/04/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

That is cool. It is good to see other people interested in space weather and its effects on the earth. There is one more factor if it isn't mentioned in your links. Our solar system is going to be moving out of a gas and dust cloud left behind from a supernova. This will be allowing more cosmic rays in too once we fully exit the cloud over the next decades-centuries.

That makes it 3 different protective shields that will be dropping over time. interesting stuff