Facebook Co-Founder Wants To Slap $3 Trillion Tax On Rich To Pay For Universal Basic Income

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 22:45

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes wants to tax anyone who makes over $250,000 to the tune of nearly $3 trillion over ten years, then use the proceeds to provide universal basic income (UBI) to every working American who makes under $50,000 a year, including those providing services such as child care and elder care. 

Hughes, 34, now devotes his time to evangelizing for higher taxes on the rich, such as himself. He's proposing that the government give a guaranteed income of $500 a month to every working American earning less than $50,000 a year, at a total cost of $290 billion a year. This is a staggering number, but Hughes points out that it equals half the U.S. defense budget and would combat the inequality that he argues is destabilizing the nation. -Bloomberg

Hughes, who has a related book coming out, has made tackling income inequality his top priority by partnering with the Economic Security Project - a major recipient of his philanthropic efforts. The group is focused finding solutions to provide "unconditional cash and basic income" in the United States due to the effects of "automation, globalization, and financialization" forcing the discussion. 

The plan would essentially be an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for low-to-moderate income individuals and families.

The Economic Security Project is a network committed to advancing the debate on unconditional cash and basic income in the United States. In a time of immense wealth, no one should live in poverty, nor should the middle class be consigned to a future of permanent stagnation or anxiety. Automation, globalization, and financialization are changing the nature of work, and these shifts require us to rethink how to create economic opportunity for all. -Economic Security Project

While Hughes notes that the annual $290 billion annual price tag is half the U.S. defense budget, he contends that income inequality is destabilizing the nation - and that there is a "very practical concern that, given that consumer spending is the biggest driver of economic growth in the United States and that median household incomes haven't meaningfully budged in 40 years," a Universal Basic Income is vital to maintaining economic national security.   

"Cash is just the simplest and most efficient thing to eradicate poverty and stabilize the middle class," Hughs told Bloomberg at the Economic Security Project's New York offices at Union Square.

There are many ways to pay for a guaranteed income. However, I do think that the resources can and should come from the people who most benefited from the structure of the economy. We had tax rates at 50 percent for several decades after [World War II]. In the same period, we had record economic growth and broad-based prosperity. I’m not making the case, in the book and in general, that we just need higher taxes. It matters what our tax dollars are going to. Cash is just the simplest and most efficient thing to eradicate poverty and stabilize the middle class. -Bloomberg

You can read the rest of Bloomberg's interview with Hughes here

Comments

Dr. Engali Fri, 05/04/2018 - 22:46 Permalink

Tax their fucking wealth and not their income and then see how quickly he changes his tune. Income means nothing to the 1%. That’s their wiping their ass money. The BIG is just another buy off to pacify the proles. 

Escrava Isaura TheWholeYearInn Fri, 05/04/2018 - 23:29 Permalink

Hughes, 34, now devotes his time to evangelizing for higher taxes on the rich, such as himself. He's proposing that the government give a guaranteed income of $500 a month to EVERY WORKING AMERICAN earning less than $50,000 a year……. half the U.S. defense budget.

 

Mr. Hughes is trying to save capitalism from self-destructing, self-cannibalism.

 

It sounds reasonable to any decent ‘Christian’ society.

 

Did I say decent?

 

glenlloyd Luc X. Ifer Fri, 05/04/2018 - 23:29 Permalink

And out come the ridiculous ideas.

You can tell how much these dweebs really understand economics and value when they start spewing about how a guaranteed income would be successful.

Clearly they don't understand that prices would rise to an appropriate level to nullify the 'basic income' side of this and in some areas prices would rise even more.

The carnage that these types of blatantly idiotic ideas can wreak is something they never consider.

True Blue JohnG Fri, 05/04/2018 - 23:11 Permalink

If it happens, you will pay -either up front or in the form of higher prices for goods and services as 'inflation' eats that money before it's even spent. In the end, the poor will be just as poor or worse off as rising prices put them further under water.

This twat should stick to computers and leave the real world alone.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Dr. Engali Fri, 05/04/2018 - 23:11 Permalink

I know the local contractor that built the subdivision I live in and he doesn't pay himself an income. He has about 15 houses he still owns and didn't sell (in this particular subdivision) and each of those rents for $1600 to $2000 a month. He doesn't have to declare earned income. I am guessing he isn't the only wealthy person that uses this strategy to avoid paying income taxes.

BowLogosWow Dr. Engali Fri, 05/04/2018 - 23:27 Permalink

Even better, put caps on annual gross earnings and total personal wealth, say $500,000 and $2,500,000, and tax any overage at 100% and transparently legislate and regulate that such taxes can only be used to assist the demonstrated needy and elderly or loaned at low rates as self-liquidating debt to small businesses that will help smaller communities in a primary way to become self-sustaining. Note well that his proposal says nothing about dismantling our current Mammonist financialized world but instead adds another means to keep its all-sustaining cash flowing.

ChanceIs Dr. Engali Fri, 05/04/2018 - 23:35 Permalink

I don't begrudge Bill Gates a billion or two.  He did make contributions to society.  (He hit diminishing marginal utility  with Windows 2000 however and has been raping me ever since.)

Now Mark Zuckerburg and the whole Facebook crowd have contributed nothing.  What use is Facebook - except to Robert Mueller to better spy on us?  I would suggest that they have added negative value.

So this 34 YO precious snowflake want to tell me what to do with my money!?!?!?!

Didn't Sweden just give up its "experiment" with universal basic income???

Boy doesn't read the papers.  Maybe he reads the heavily filtered Facebook, in which case one can't blame him.  Expect of coure he designed the filter and should know of the rose colored glasses he wears.

Speaking of filters, that very brave Lauren Southern continues to expose the genocide against the white farmers in South Africa.  Where is the Kenyan to weigh in on this?

Peg C. ChanceIs Fri, 05/04/2018 - 23:50 Permalink

Finland, and it was a limited experiment, but yes.  And it hasn't ended yet.  Strongly hinted at in articles is the evidence that UBI actually increases inequality rather than decreases it.  In any case I believe removing the incentive to work, earn, be productive and have self-worth and self-respect is deadly to a society.  Utopia does not and never will exist. 

Pernicious Gol… Fri, 05/04/2018 - 22:54 Permalink

I'll sign your petition, Chris, if you let me shit in your mouth.

Then I'll found a business showing people how to lower their visible income to $49,999, and ask only 33% of the monthly. I'll even advance it to them in exchange for just a few coins.

PaulDF Fri, 05/04/2018 - 22:56 Permalink

Great!

Don’t work, don’t produce, don’t invest in yourself or your future ~ and get a check from the rat bastards who DO those things!

what could possibly go wrong!?!?

<fast forward 1 gen>

Where did all the wealth go??

DarthVaderMentor Fri, 05/04/2018 - 23:00 Permalink

LOL! The classic globalist socialist liberal elitist! He proposes a socialist utopia using other people's money.

Venezuela and Cuba should advise us how their utopias are doing.

Let the top 1% globalist socialist liberal elites pay 99% of the cost and the bottom 99% of the people pay the 1% and see what he says.

 

Utopia Planitia Fri, 05/04/2018 - 23:01 Permalink

Hey you self-glorifying leech!  If YOU want that then YOU can go pay for it!  Get all your friends together and have a ball giving your money away for something YOU believe in!  All your proposal entails is to force OTHERS to pay for a stupid idea that YOU have!  It's YOUR stupid idea YOU PAY FOR IT!

Once you DEMONSTRATE to us how wonderfully it works then maybe we will choose to pitch in.  But not before!

progs - their principal idea is to always build a cliff and then push you off while they watch.  They never volunteer to live under their own stupid ideas themselves - to DEMONSTRATE them before FORCING you to live under them.

Twee Surgeon Fri, 05/04/2018 - 23:02 Permalink

Get rid of 90% of government 'Employees" and make them compete in a competitive market would be a much faster solution to returning prosperity to the land. Get your Tick Hypodermics out of peoples asses. No taxes required, just automatic improvements from the Glue creatures departures back into the real world that real people live in. Fucking nogs.

rwmctrofholz Fri, 05/04/2018 - 23:02 Permalink

Faggot:  A bundle of stickstwigs, or small branches of trees bound together

 

Did you think I meant the other one?  Well, he is wearing a wool sportcoat.