Facebook Co-Founder Wants To Slap $3 Trillion Tax On Rich To Pay For Universal Basic Income

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes wants to tax anyone who makes over $250,000 to the tune of nearly $3 trillion over ten years, then use the proceeds to provide universal basic income (UBI) to every working American who makes under $50,000 a year, including those providing services such as child care and elder care.
Hughes, 34, now devotes his time to evangelizing for higher taxes on the rich, such as himself. He's proposing that the government give a guaranteed income of $500 a month to every working American earning less than $50,000 a year, at a total cost of $290 billion a year. This is a staggering number, but Hughes points out that it equals half the U.S. defense budget and would combat the inequality that he argues is destabilizing the nation. -Bloomberg
Hughes, who has a related book coming out, has made tackling income inequality his top priority by partnering with the Economic Security Project - a major recipient of his philanthropic efforts. The group is focused finding solutions to provide "unconditional cash and basic income" in the United States due to the effects of "automation, globalization, and financialization" forcing the discussion.
The plan would essentially be an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for low-to-moderate income individuals and families.
The Economic Security Project is a network committed to advancing the debate on unconditional cash and basic income in the United States. In a time of immense wealth, no one should live in poverty, nor should the middle class be consigned to a future of permanent stagnation or anxiety. Automation, globalization, and financialization are changing the nature of work, and these shifts require us to rethink how to create economic opportunity for all. -Economic Security Project
While Hughes notes that the annual $290 billion annual price tag is half the U.S. defense budget, he contends that income inequality is destabilizing the nation - and that there is a "very practical concern that, given that consumer spending is the biggest driver of economic growth in the United States and that median household incomes haven't meaningfully budged in 40 years," a Universal Basic Income is vital to maintaining economic national security.
"Cash is just the simplest and most efficient thing to eradicate poverty and stabilize the middle class," Hughs told Bloomberg at the Economic Security Project's New York offices at Union Square.
There are many ways to pay for a guaranteed income. However, I do think that the resources can and should come from the people who most benefited from the structure of the economy. We had tax rates at 50 percent for several decades after [World War II]. In the same period, we had record economic growth and broad-based prosperity. I’m not making the case, in the book and in general, that we just need higher taxes. It matters what our tax dollars are going to. Cash is just the simplest and most efficient thing to eradicate poverty and stabilize the middle class. -Bloomberg
You can read the rest of Bloomberg's interview with Hughes here.
Comments
Tax their fucking wealth and not their income and then see how quickly he changes his tune. Income means nothing to the 1%. That’s their wiping their ass money. The BIG is just another buy off to pacify the proles.
Probably a Harvard Economics grad.
In reply to Tax their fucking wealth and… by Dr. Engali
... who is clearly BANANAS!
In reply to Probably a Harvard Economics… by J S Bach
Even ghetto skanks know more economics than this soyboy.
They know how to sell their sole ass(et) and turn from rags to riches:
X Factor reject and former prostitute turned millionaire Chloe Khan nude photos leaked
https://celebrity-leaks.net/chloe-khan-nude-photos-leaked/
In reply to ... who is clearly BANANAS! by bananas
A better idea would be a 3 trillion dollar tax on soy.
In reply to good luck by Leakanthrophy
Owen.... is that you?
😀
In reply to A better idea would be a 3… by tmosley
Hey, young Socialist - I think Bernie has already beat you to the punch!
In reply to Owen.... is that you? 😀 by The_Dude
The idiot does not comprehend that middle class is an emergent phenomenon due to proper circumstances and not a designed, produced as planned phenomenon. Look at the former Soviet bloc where it ended up with their trial to design and produce a equally distributed class of wealth - total bankruptcy and generalized poverty.
In reply to Hey, young Socialist - I… by wee-weed up
one too many 'Apple-tini's'...
It's a CAUTIONARY TALE ladies & gents
In reply to Q by Luc X. Ifer
Hughes, 34, now devotes his time to evangelizing for higher taxes on the rich, such as himself. He's proposing that the government give a guaranteed income of $500 a month to EVERY WORKING AMERICAN earning less than $50,000 a year……. half the U.S. defense budget.
Mr. Hughes is trying to save capitalism from self-destructing, self-cannibalism.
It sounds reasonable to any decent ‘Christian’ society.
Did I say decent?
In reply to one too many 'Apple-tini's'… by TheWholeYearInn
He's proposing that the government give a guaranteed income of $500 a month to EVERY WORKING AMERICAN earning less than $50,000 a year
Well that's fine ~ Then everybody can quit their jobs, & begin to produce nothing (just like him)
In reply to Hughes, 34, now devotes his… by Escrava Isaura
And out come the ridiculous ideas.
You can tell how much these dweebs really understand economics and value when they start spewing about how a guaranteed income would be successful.
Clearly they don't understand that prices would rise to an appropriate level to nullify the 'basic income' side of this and in some areas prices would rise even more.
The carnage that these types of blatantly idiotic ideas can wreak is something they never consider.
In reply to Q by Luc X. Ifer
Q
In reply to Owen.... is that you? 😀 by The_Dude
How does a former prostitute get their photos "leaked".
In reply to good luck by Leakanthrophy
And a cunt
In reply to ... who is clearly BANANAS! by bananas
Well.
Good luck with that shit, I'm not paying jack fucking shit.
I suggest you write that down, wad that paper up, and shove it in your preferred orifice. (Along with the Oxford comma, no less)
Fuck you, and GOOD DAY.
In reply to Probably a Harvard Economics… by J S Bach
If it happens, you will pay -either up front or in the form of higher prices for goods and services as 'inflation' eats that money before it's even spent. In the end, the poor will be just as poor or worse off as rising prices put them further under water.
This twat should stick to computers and leave the real world alone.
In reply to Well. Good luck with that… by JohnG
I know. Prices to the moon!
In reply to If it happens, you will pay … by True Blue
That Oxford comma inclusion was below the belt.
Threatening to sodomise people with grammar preferences is nasty, barbaric and unnecessary.
In reply to Well. Good luck with that… by JohnG
He looks like a clueless cuck. UI is a piss poor idea as most of you know.
We cannot let this get traction. Venezuela here we come, if so.
In reply to Probably a Harvard Economics… by J S Bach
Lets cut the hysterics on both sides of this stupid idea and realize that we, as a nation if not a globalized culture, are headed for Shit Town and it isn't up for debate. All we get to choose is what flavor of shit we are going to be force fed.
In reply to He looks like a clueless… by Bigly
We’re 10 times the size of V and we’re gonna experience what they’re going through (eventually) 10 times worse. We’ll be at 30 T in “public” (reported that is) debt before Trump leaves office and we can’t even pay off the 21.5 T we owe now!
In reply to He looks like a clueless… by Bigly
William F. Buckley, Jr. quipped something like:
'I would rather have the country run by 100 names picked randomly out of the phone book than the Harvard faculty.'
Query: Does anybody on this board know what a phone book is? Or used to be.
In reply to Probably a Harvard Economics… by J S Bach
Yes.
In reply to William F. Buckley, Jr… by ChanceIs
What is rich? What is a high capacity magazine?
In reply to Tax their fucking wealth and… by Dr. Engali
It wouldn't matter anyways. The rich would get their money back because the stupid middle class would buy things they don't need which in turn would make them poor and then the rich would be rich again. Simple rule of capitalism.
Always blaming the rich because the middle class and poor are too stupid to NOT buy things they don't need.
In reply to Tax their fucking wealth and… by Dr. Engali
I blame the rich because they bought the system and turned it into an income stream for them extracting every penny they can. Fuck greed and fuck greedy people. I'm not pushing socialism or communism, but being moral enough to say "I don't need more"
In reply to It wouldn't matter anyways… by privateparts501
Yes, there will be individuals who might just buy cocaine and hookers, but most families would pay down debt, buy food, and pay rent with their (gasp!) WHOPPING $500 a month.
If the rich don’t want to be taxed, cut the insane defense budget in half and use the savings to pay for UBI.
In the end, the dollar is garbage anyway.
In reply to It wouldn't matter anyways… by privateparts501
I know the local contractor that built the subdivision I live in and he doesn't pay himself an income. He has about 15 houses he still owns and didn't sell (in this particular subdivision) and each of those rents for $1600 to $2000 a month. He doesn't have to declare earned income. I am guessing he isn't the only wealthy person that uses this strategy to avoid paying income taxes.
In reply to Tax their fucking wealth and… by Dr. Engali
Yep, Uncle Warren gets paid $100k annually from his day job, while Chris' Harvard roommate earns $1. Makes it clear as day why the 0.001% rally around increasing taxes on W-2 income, but not wealth or even the preferential rates on investment income / capital gains for that matter (ask Warren how much he loves the 80% corporate DRD deduction).
In reply to Tax their fucking wealth and… by Dr. Engali
Even better, put caps on annual gross earnings and total personal wealth, say $500,000 and $2,500,000, and tax any overage at 100% and transparently legislate and regulate that such taxes can only be used to assist the demonstrated needy and elderly or loaned at low rates as self-liquidating debt to small businesses that will help smaller communities in a primary way to become self-sustaining. Note well that his proposal says nothing about dismantling our current Mammonist financialized world but instead adds another means to keep its all-sustaining cash flowing.
In reply to Tax their fucking wealth and… by Dr. Engali
I don't begrudge Bill Gates a billion or two. He did make contributions to society. (He hit diminishing marginal utility with Windows 2000 however and has been raping me ever since.)
Now Mark Zuckerburg and the whole Facebook crowd have contributed nothing. What use is Facebook - except to Robert Mueller to better spy on us? I would suggest that they have added negative value.
So this 34 YO precious snowflake want to tell me what to do with my money!?!?!?!
Didn't Sweden just give up its "experiment" with universal basic income???
Boy doesn't read the papers. Maybe he reads the heavily filtered Facebook, in which case one can't blame him. Expect of coure he designed the filter and should know of the rose colored glasses he wears.
Speaking of filters, that very brave Lauren Southern continues to expose the genocide against the white farmers in South Africa. Where is the Kenyan to weigh in on this?
In reply to Tax their fucking wealth and… by Dr. Engali
Finland, and it was a limited experiment, but yes. And it hasn't ended yet. Strongly hinted at in articles is the evidence that UBI actually increases inequality rather than decreases it. In any case I believe removing the incentive to work, earn, be productive and have self-worth and self-respect is deadly to a society. Utopia does not and never will exist.
In reply to I don't begrudge Bill Gates… by ChanceIs
Tell that moronic twit to move to Cuba where he can experience basic universal income personally.
In reply to Tax their fucking wealth and… by Dr. Engali
Utopia utopia unicorn skittleshit. This guy is either a raging moron or one insidious muthafucka.
no one should have anything except me.
now fvkoff b/4 i spit on you..
I'd like to slap a claymore on his ass! How did these people ever get rich?
Lunacy
I'll sign your petition, Chris, if you let me shit in your mouth.
Then I'll found a business showing people how to lower their visible income to $49,999, and ask only 33% of the monthly. I'll even advance it to them in exchange for just a few coins.
Great!
Don’t work, don’t produce, don’t invest in yourself or your future ~ and get a check from the rat bastards who DO those things!
what could possibly go wrong!?!?
<fast forward 1 gen>
Where did all the wealth go??
Exactly. Just look at the lousy 2nd and useless 3rd generation offspring of great men of the Industrial Age. The descendants of the tech giants will most likely be as pathetic.
In reply to Great! Don’t work, don’t… by PaulDF
i want this mf to forfeit all his assets.
LOL! The classic globalist socialist liberal elitist! He proposes a socialist utopia using other people's money.
Venezuela and Cuba should advise us how their utopias are doing.
Let the top 1% globalist socialist liberal elites pay 99% of the cost and the bottom 99% of the people pay the 1% and see what he says.
"$500 free money a month will address the wealth gap."
How does one person get so retarded?
The boy is clueless...
just as those that spent the worthless hours on FB, gossiping, bragging and pretending to be what they’re not.
It’s beyond absurd.
In reply to "$500 free money a month… by exi1ed0ne
The upside is the Fed would get their 20000% inflation target. I might have the decimal place wrong.
In reply to "$500 free money a month… by exi1ed0ne
Hey you self-glorifying leech! If YOU want that then YOU can go pay for it! Get all your friends together and have a ball giving your money away for something YOU believe in! All your proposal entails is to force OTHERS to pay for a stupid idea that YOU have! It's YOUR stupid idea YOU PAY FOR IT!
Once you DEMONSTRATE to us how wonderfully it works then maybe we will choose to pitch in. But not before!
progs - their principal idea is to always build a cliff and then push you off while they watch. They never volunteer to live under their own stupid ideas themselves - to DEMONSTRATE them before FORCING you to live under them.
Can I slap the smug off of his face? Please!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNkpIDBtC2c
Get rid of 90% of government 'Employees" and make them compete in a competitive market would be a much faster solution to returning prosperity to the land. Get your Tick Hypodermics out of peoples asses. No taxes required, just automatic improvements from the Glue creatures departures back into the real world that real people live in. Fucking nogs.
Faggot: A bundle of sticks, twigs, or small branches of trees bound together
Did you think I meant the other one? Well, he is wearing a wool sportcoat.