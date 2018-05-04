Full Faith & Credit In Counterfeit Money

Authored by MN Gordon via EconomicPrism.com,
There are nooks and corners in every city where talk is cheap and scandal is honorable. The Alley, in Downtown Los Angeles, is a magical place where shrewd entrepreneurs, shameless salesmen, and downright hucksters coexist in symbiotic disharmony. Fakes, fugazis, and knock-offs galore, pack the roll-up storefronts with sparkle and shimmer.
Several weeks ago, the LAPD seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics from 21 different Alley businesses. Apparently, some of the bogus makeup products – which were packaged to look like trendy brands MAC, NARS, Kyle Cosmetics, and more – were found to contain human and animal excrement.
“The best price is not always the best deal!” remarked Police Captain Marc Reina via Twitter. Did you hear that, General Electric shareholders?
Yet the Alley, for all its dubious bustle, offers a useful public service. It provides an efficient calibration for the greater world at large; a world that’s less upright and truthful than an honest man could ever self-prepare for. In 30-seconds or less, the Alley will impart several essential lessons:
The price you’re first quoted is the sucker’s price. To negotiate effectively, you must appear to care far less about buying than the merchant cares about selling. Don’t trust someone that says, “trust me.” And, most importantly, don’t believe what you see and read…or what you hear.
Reality Bites
For everything worthwhile, there exists a counterfeit. This modest insight extends well beyond the boundaries of flea markets and tent bazaars. It extends outward to news, money, prescription drugs, wars, public schools, Congress, corn ethanol, medical insurance, public pensions – you name it. There’s plenty of fraud, phony, and fake going on.
For example, in the year 2018, the most reputable news outlets have been reduced to mere purveyors of propaganda. The stories they spread are stories of fiction.
Investigative reporting is defunct. Veracity is for bores and troublemakers. We don’t like it. We don’t agree with it. But we can’t change it, nonetheless.
So, we embrace the deception with proper perspective. We drink from the firehose of deceit with unquenchable thirst. We smile at false prophets who sell salvation without repentance, benefits without taxes, and new programs and new deals that promise to sprinkle money around and make everyone rich.
According to the government’s statistics, the economy has never been better. By the official numbers, we’re living in the charmed days of full employment, less than 2 percent price inflation, and the second-longest growth period in the post-World War II era.
Agreeable reports like these are broadcast each month as news, without question. Yet anyone who stops to ask a question or two can quickly discern that these reports are fabrications. They’re tales of fiction, which are requisite to these fictitious times.
Ask the wage earner, the mortgage holder, the recent college graduate with six-figures in student loan debt. They’ll tell you: “Reality bites. The official economic accounts are a sham.”
Full Faith and Credit in Counterfeit Money
Is it an accident that the debasement of society has followed the debasement of money? We don’t know, for certain. But we have a hunch they’re somehow related.
What we do know is that fiction and deception helped usher in the dollar’s transformation to a phony currency. How else could the dollar have been debased from money coined of gold and silver and issued by Congress, as specified by the Constitution, to paper legal tender notes that are borrowed into existence by the Federal Reserve?
When President Nixon closed the gold window at the U.S. Treasury on August 15, 1971, he told several whoppers. He said it was to, “defend the dollar against the speculators.” He also said the action would, “suspend temporarily, the convertibility of the dollar into gold.” Furthermore, he told Americans that, “your dollar will be worth just as much tomorrow as it is today.”
Nixon’s actions came on the heels of 60-years of gradual steps to remove gold’s backing of the dollar. In effect, $1 today has the same buying power that $0.16 had when Nixon took these “temporary” actions. Over this same period, the U.S. national debt has run up from about $398 billion to over $21 trillion, and the economy has been utterly warped.
Today’s reality is the fantasyland of full faith and credit in counterfeit money. Paper legal tender notes, derived from debt without limits.
What a fictitious world it has wrought. Do you buy the lie?
Comments
The USD is 'backed' by the full faith & credit of ~
lester
Bitcoin is far from perfect, but it's a start.
In reply to full faith by TheWholeYearInn
"" he told several whoppers. ""
How fitting, Tricky Dick stopped the GOLD Backing of the Paper Fiats...
In reply to Bitcoin is far from perfect,… by ???ö?
Shitcoin is backed by what???
His name was Seth Rich
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Bitcoin is backed by the same thing that Gold and Oil is backed by... energy. It's like you fucknuts are buying gold but don't even understand that it's not the gold that is valuable. The gold is a symbol, a proof of work done on many tons of ore to produce that one gold coin of such weight and finesse... Just like 1 Bitcoin is a proof of work on all the hashpower that produced that 1 Bitcoin. 1 joule of energy is 1 joule of energy everywhere on Earth.
Sorry if I'm getting too far out for you here... back to masturbating your AR15.
In reply to Shitcoin is backed by what??… by Blythes Master
Another Tricky Dick whopper, that Amtrak would be self-sufficient not long after the government created it.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
And it is backed by?
In reply to Bitcoin is far from perfect,… by ???ö?
Cryptography and electricity
In reply to And it is backed by? by ShrNfr
Bitcoin Cash BCH is perfect.
In reply to Bitcoin is far from perfect,… by ???ö?
So, the 12 federal reserve regional banks are in fact privately owned. And the Fed itself does not respond to FOIA requests because it is not a part of the government.
So - who owns the banks, or rather - why is it that we can't find out who owns the banks that, despite the plain language of the US Constitution, print-into-existence our funny money as a loan at interest?
ink and paper, traded for labor - the greatest scam of all time, other than 'sacred book{s}' based faith/religion.
In reply to full faith by TheWholeYearInn
You had me until the last phrase.
In reply to So, the 12 federal reserve… by Jesus von Einstein
That's too bad. You got lost at the last phrase because you think a certain book [but not other books] really represents true history, and the will of an almighty being. Meanwhile, other people think their book but not yours is from an all powerful man in the sky.
But *you* are right for sure, because after all you *believe* you are right. Which proves it. Why, your belief even proves that others who have equally strong but different beliefs are wrong.
The idea that "God" wrote the Torah, Bible, Koran, whatever - is crazy nonsense on its face, yet it is taught to young children who accept it as rational and sensible as adults - even while finding it incredible that muslims, jains, animists, etc etc have different beliefs which they claim to be "knowledge."
It is the biggest scam foisted on humankind. It is complete nonsense, but because you "believe" God wrote/inspired the Bible, you think there's no need for evidence/proof, nor no need to address the faith in other books by others.
It's dumb, but part of the spell is not seeing how dumb it is.
In reply to You had me until the last… by ATM
The lender on whose asset sheet lies all the worthless collateralized debt instruments no one else would buy at any price.
In reply to full faith by TheWholeYearInn
Where can I buy high denomination Zimbobwae, Venezuelan, and old Germany and other hyper inflated paper currency's ? I would like to wallpaper a room honoring liberals.
I have quadrillions of Zimbabwean dollars if you like like to purchase some. (true)
In reply to Where can I buy high… by are we there yet
Enough to paper a room economically, and give away as party favors? How much?
In reply to I have quadrillions of… by ATM
Ironically, at the end of the Civil War, Confederate paper money had been so debased that people literally were papering their walls with it.
The ironic bit is that today those notes are worth more than their face value in Federal Reserve Notes.
Let that sink in.
In reply to Where can I buy high… by are we there yet
Somehow I have the image of if Hillary Clintons virginity long ago, if it was a currency, how much is it worth now if exchanged for Zimbabwe or Venezuelan currency. Or in fishing bait.
In reply to Ironically, at the end of… by True Blue
Full validation of "Save your Confederate dollars - The South will rise again!"
In reply to Ironically, at the end of… by True Blue
If liberals were informed and honest (neither of which are likely), they would light candles and pray for the soul of R. M. Nixon every single day, because it is he who really made possible the massive borrowing that perpetuates the welfare system. Thanks, Dick.
In reply to Where can I buy high… by are we there yet
From 71 on the stupid have been getting all the funding. Before that they only got most of it. lol
What is money? Labor stored!
Whether it is gold, bitcoin, fiat, bullets, or toilet paper their intrinsic value is always fluctuating. Choose wisely!
Thats what it was. Not any more. Now its something else.
In reply to What is money? Labor stored!… by Petey4Prez
What happens when robots seize more of that value?
In reply to What is money? Labor stored!… by Petey4Prez
CTRL+P pulease.... :)
BWahahahaa....
like you have a choice! ahahahahahahah
It was a good article, with the violations and excesses of a barter economy full of hype juxtaposing with our hyped-up market-based global economy and all of its mercantilist players, trying to get one over on the full-faith-and-credit crowd.
In reply to CTRL+P pulease.... :)… by JibjeResearch
Full faith and credit in the United States Government really means the taxpayer is on the hook for the messes Government makes.
I have no clue why that doesn't register with people every time a politician utters those words.
The taxpayers are often on the hook for the messes made by bigly corporations, too.
In reply to Full faith and credit in the… by HuskerGirl
We are on the hook since taxation!
In reply to The taxpayers are often on… by Endgame Napoleon
Only because our government puts them there. If we had politicians that couldn't be bought this wouldn't happen.
In reply to The taxpayers are often on… by Endgame Napoleon
and for anybody who believes in fairy tales: THERE'S NO WAY BACK FOR AMERICA!
The Venezuelian lifestyle will soon be there.
Not for the top 10% .... lolz ahahahahah
In reply to and for anybody who believes… by Sudden Debt
I would not feel wealthy if my currency wasn't inflated and didn't devalue every day!
Thanks to the (not) Federal (not) Reserve and my benevolent government scumbags I will always feel rich, Rich, RICH!
When really I'm broke, Broke, BROKE!
As the powerful are wont to do, Nixon said something factually true that obscured the bigger picture. He did genuinely defend the US from speculators. However, they were speculating that the US was printing a buttload of money that American gold reserves couldn't back. That was entirely accurate.
I have no faith and have no need for credit. The so-called "leaders" have betrayed the sacred Trust. In the words of Rocky the flying squirrel, "And now here's something we hope you'll really like": https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-04/short-whole-fucking-thing
The "Art of the Deal" is lyin' and stealin' to make a killin' without going to jail. Obviously, Trump didn't invent the concept. It goes as far back as Abraham (Genesis) lyin' about the covenants.
Do you buy the lie? Ans: Yes. Now STFU and BTFD
Fiat money is a myth. Fiat money is easily converted into gold or anything else. deemed to have value. The world has never had a stable currency.
http://quillian.net/blog/how-the-algos-work/
As long as government decides what is currency and manages the amount of money in circulation, creating money will replace earning money. There are ways to tamper with a metal based currency and there is no case in history where a metal based currency has not been tampered with. If folks won't rein in government we have to live with these outcomes. As it is there is no counterbalance to creating new money to fleece the population. The fact that it is fiat is completely incidental.