Gartman Stopped Out Of 10Y Treasury Short

Two days ago we reported that less than two weeks after getting stopped out on his WTI short, days after he was also stopped out on his Nasdaq short, "world-renowned commodity guru" Dennis Gartman decided he had had enough of boring, boneheaded assets, and decided to short the 10Y treasury.
NEW RECOMMENDATION: The bond market has rallied ever-so-slightly in the course of the past several days, taking it from being aggressively over-sold back to neutrality and in protracted bear markets neutrality is about all that one can ask.
We need to remember that the bond market is now two years into a bear market and that the supposed line-in-the-sand at 3% will prove ephemeral as the ten year trades to 4% and perhaps 5% over the course of the next two or three years.
We are sellers of the ten year here, willingly risking the yield to drop to 2.92 from 2.98 presently, and when the yield moves upward through 3.02 again we shall add to short positions.
As we write, the ten-year note future is trading 119 11/3nds.
What happened next was predictable: the 10Y proceeded to spike higher...
... and then it went higher, and higher, and higher, until this morning's disappointing NFP print, which prompted some to - incorrectly - conclude that the Fed may be getting cold feet about hiking more.
Whatever the reason, however, moments after the NFP was announced the 10Y yield plunged, sliding from above 2.93% to below 2.91% in the span of milliseconds.
More importantly, recall from Gartman:
We are sellers of the ten year here, willingly risking the yield to drop to 2.92 from 2.98 presently, and when the yield moves upward through 3.02 again we shall add to short positions.
Well, he risked, again... and lost, again.
And just like that, Gartman was just stopped out for the 3rd time in 2 weeks. And now, 10Y yields can go ahead and soar.
I"m starting to believe that these trades aren't happening - that it's just verbal fantasy that he throws out there because of air time on BSNBC.
It's almost as if the market makers are messing with him. They are reading his articles and driving the price in the opposite direction. This guy loses money faster than I do in the market, which is quite an impressive feat.
Garty's virtual portfolio keeps going to zero, he keeps having to re-up and get more virtual cash in it.
He’s good
How could his trades be real? Nobody has an infinite money to burn... unless wait. He isn't running the fed open market operations is he?
That was a pretty tight stop.
Very foolish to expect "them" not to run it.
The Gartman indicator works great!...
I MISS THE DAYS WHEN ZEROHEDGE ONLY POSTED A FEW WELL-THOUGHT OUT ARTICLES AND YOU COULD HAVE A GOOD DISCUSSION OVER THAT. NOW IT IS A DELUGE AND I LOSE THE THOUGHT TRAIN.
A lot of people likely making big $$$ shorting Gartman... In that sense he could be considered important
You should check out the after market wrap later on, that one really brings out the Kooks.
Ten year @5%.. Oil @100+... Junk Bonds are still junk, Trump wins reelection! STOP IT! LMFAO!
Tyler, please post a Gartman PROFIT sometime; if there is such a thing.
WHO CARES WHAT THIS DOLT DOES?
The firm of "Gartman & Stolper" invite you to their tax loss seminar and how they can help you achieve your goal of paying no taxes on any trading gains ... seating limited, so hurry Sheeple ... call 1-800-EAT SHIT and get in for free!
Open an account with Gartman, see what happens to your money.
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnd its gone
If anyone is investing with this guy they should question this Dinosaurs abilities to understand modern markets.
I'd call him a cunt but either he is telegraphing contrarian small positions attempting to shill the market or he simply doesn't understand how M1, M2, M3 and the velocity of money behaves in modern markets.
3% is sticky..
I'd call him a cunt but I think a Dinosaur is more accurate..
One day, Gartman will stump classic physicists around the world, by losing money on a trade even before he puts it on.
Why does this guy still have a job? What the heck service is this dude providing to his employer?