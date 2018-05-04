Gartman Stopped Out Of 10Y Treasury Short

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 09:48

Two days ago we reported that less than two weeks after getting stopped out on his WTI short, days after he was also stopped out on his Nasdaq short, "world-renowned commodity guru" Dennis Gartman decided he had had enough of boring, boneheaded assets, and decided to short the 10Y treasury.

NEW RECOMMENDATION: The bond market has rallied ever-so-slightly in the course of the past several days, taking it from being aggressively over-sold back to neutrality and in protracted bear markets neutrality is about all that one can ask.

We need to remember that the bond market is now two years into a bear market and that the supposed line-in-the-sand at 3% will prove ephemeral as the ten year trades to 4% and perhaps 5% over the course of the next two or three years.

We are sellers of the ten year here, willingly risking the yield to drop to 2.92 from 2.98 presently, and when the yield moves upward through 3.02 again we shall add to short positions.

As we write, the ten-year note future is trading 119 11/3nds.

What happened next was predictable: the 10Y proceeded to spike higher...

... and then it went higher, and higher, and higher, until this morning's disappointing NFP print, which prompted some to - incorrectly - conclude that the Fed may be getting cold feet about hiking more.

Whatever the reason, however, moments after the NFP was announced the 10Y yield plunged, sliding from above 2.93% to below 2.91% in the span of milliseconds.

More importantly, recall from Gartman:

We are sellers of the ten year here, willingly risking the yield to drop to 2.92 from 2.98 presently, and when the yield moves upward through 3.02 again we shall add to short positions.

Well, he risked, again... and lost, again.

And just like that, Gartman was just stopped out for the 3rd time in 2 weeks. And now, 10Y yields can go ahead and soar.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
gmak Fri, 05/04/2018 - 09:51 Permalink

I"m starting to believe that these trades aren't happening - that it's just verbal fantasy that he throws out there because of air time on BSNBC.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 4
hardmedicine Fri, 05/04/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

I MISS THE DAYS WHEN ZEROHEDGE ONLY POSTED A FEW WELL-THOUGHT OUT ARTICLES AND YOU COULD HAVE A GOOD DISCUSSION OVER THAT.  NOW IT IS A DELUGE AND I LOSE THE THOUGHT TRAIN.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Jim in MN Fri, 05/04/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

OT but hmmmm.....let's make some 'Novichek' just to test its spectral analysis.....looks pretty easy to do

 

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-russia-skripal-czech/czechs-…

 

May 4, 2018 / 9:19 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Czechs tested Novichok-like substance for chemical warfare protection: government

Reuters Staff

The Czech Defense Ministry said that it had carried out “microsynthesis” of several micrograms at a time of potential chemical warfare agents, including Novichok and sarin gas. This did not amount to production as understood under international treaty and could not have leaked, it said.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Dilluminati Fri, 05/04/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

If anyone is investing with this guy they should question this Dinosaurs abilities to understand modern markets.

I'd call him a cunt but either he is telegraphing contrarian small positions attempting to shill the market or he simply doesn't understand how M1, M2, M3 and the velocity of money behaves in modern markets.

3% is sticky.. 

I'd call him a cunt but I think a Dinosaur is more accurate..