Giuliani "Clarifies" His Recent Comments

Just as President Trump earlier indicated would happen, newly minuted Trump-lawyer Rudy Giuliani has issued a brief statement " intended to clarify the views I expressed over the past few days."
These are his "adjusted" views:
First:
There is no campaign violation. The payment was made to resolve a personal and false allegation in order to protect the President's family. It would have been done in any event, whether he was a candidate or not.
Second:
My references to timing were not describing my understanding of the President's knowledge, but instead, my understanding of these matters.
Third:
It is undisputed that the President's dismissal of former Director Comey — an inferior executive officer — was clearly within his Article II power. Recent revelations about former Director Comey further confirm the wisdom of the President's decision, Article II power. Recent revelations about former Director Comey further confirm the wisdom of the President's decision, which was plainly in the best interests of our nation.
It would seem that Giuliani's "facts" are now "straight" with President Trump's.
Comments
You either climb up on the bus, or get thrown under.
Mueller's investigation is tainted with fruit of the poisonous tree and the entirety of seized evidence will be unceremoniously thrown out under the 4th Amendment by a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court.
In reply to You either climb up on the… by Banana Republican
depends on what the definition of "is," is.
In reply to Mueller's investigation is… by ???ö?
Rudy got his Trump Club membership card, this morning, evidently.
"Discretion is the better part of valor." Never ceases to amaze me how many people in this world don't know when to keep their fucking mouths shut, especially those in power and positions of authority
How dumb are you? Rudy was just playing a little hardball.
In reply to "Discretion is the better… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Playing hardball? He stepped on his own dick. If we wants to be a hardass, then he shouldn't spout shit off if he, or someone else, has to walk it back later.
In reply to How dumb are you? Rudy was… by ParkAveFlasher
attention whores are addicted to the attention braciole
In reply to "Discretion is the better… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Mafia Don wins again. Rudy reminds me of late night lawyers who advertise on TV.
Ha!
“Facts” who needs those pesky things? We did away with the pretense of facts and rules of law with tanks in the streets Hank Paulson and the bail outs. The lies and corruption have been in our collective face ever since.
Rudy Giuliani, the 'Baghdad Bob' of the Trump Administration. Hey, Rudy, is Michael Cohen representing you in your most recent divorce? Fourth time is bound to be a charm, baby!
Rudy's alimony payments must be getting yuuuuuge !!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5588975/Former-New-York-City-Mayor-Rudy-Giuliani-divorce-gets-ugly-sides-demand-money-info.html
Just more of the 'bait and switch' M.O. that is the hallmark of The Donald. Actually, it's probably intended to be more like 'rope a dope'.
Exactly. And you are the dope.
In reply to Just more of the 'bait and… by spieslikeus
On the Stormy-Cohen-Trump matter, at this point I think anything they say is just going to get them deeper into the quicksand.
as long as we are not talking about the bankster inflationary wealth transfer, it's a win for them. puppets are a dime a dozen.
In reply to On the Stormy-Cohen-Trump… by Give Me Some Truth
serial liars and cheaters attract each other.