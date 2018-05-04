Giuliani "Clarifies" His Recent Comments

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 14:04

Just as President Trump earlier indicated would happen, newly minuted Trump-lawyer Rudy Giuliani has issued a brief statement " intended to clarify the views I expressed over the past few days."

These are his "adjusted" views:

First:

There is no campaign violation. The payment was made to resolve a personal and false allegation in order to protect the President's family. It would have been done in any event, whether he was a candidate or not.

Second:

My references to timing were not describing my understanding of the President's knowledge, but instead, my understanding of these matters.

Third:

It is undisputed that the President's dismissal of former Director Comey — an inferior executive officer — was clearly within his  Article II power. Recent revelations about former Director Comey further confirm the wisdom of the President's decision, Article II power. Recent revelations about former Director Comey further confirm the wisdom of the President's decision, which was plainly in the best interests of our nation.

It would seem that Giuliani's "facts" are now "straight" with President Trump's.

Politics

Comments

Wild Bill Steamcock Fri, 05/04/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

"Discretion is the better part of valor."  Never ceases to amaze me how many people in this world don't know when to keep their fucking mouths shut, especially those in power and positions of authority

Dr. Engali Fri, 05/04/2018 - 14:12 Permalink

“Facts”  who needs those pesky things? We did away with the pretense of facts and rules of law with tanks in the streets Hank Paulson and the bail outs. The lies and corruption have been in our collective face ever since. 

BrigstockBoy Fri, 05/04/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

Rudy Giuliani, the 'Baghdad Bob' of the Trump Administration. Hey, Rudy, is Michael Cohen representing you in your most recent divorce? Fourth time is bound to be a charm, baby!