Gonzaga Warns Against Cinco de Mayo Partying By "Non-Mexican Indviduals"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 15:50

Authored by Ben McDonald via Campus Reform,

orried that “non-Mexican individuals” might partake of Cinco de Mayo festivities, Gonzaga University is telling students, “Don’t you dare put on that ‘sombrero.’”

In an email to the student body Wednesday, VP of Student Development Judi Biggs Garbuio notes that Cinco de Mayo is “a relatively minor holiday” in Mexico, but “has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage” in the United States.

“Unfortunately, the celebrations have become less about the appreciation of Mexican heritage, and instead has become more about drinking and partying especially by non-Mexican individuals,” she continued. “Because of this, there are many instances when Cinco de Mayo becomes a holiday that is full of cultural appropriation.

“At some college campuses, including our own,” she warned, “students create ‘theme’ parties or dress in costumes that are insensitive and offensive to the Mexican-American and more broadly the Latinx culture.”

Biggs Garbuio concluded by suggesting that students go to the Facebook page of the the Unity Multicultural Education Center (UMEC), which includes a graphic and link to a website listing “6 Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Without Appropriating The Mexican Culture.” 

The website gives tips which include, “It's a good thing to ask yourself if what you're wearing may be offensive to the culture you're celebrating. And if you have to ask, you should probably refrain,” as well as, “especially don't say things like ‘drinko’ or ‘eato’ or decide to bust out ‘andale’ or ‘hola.’”

The graphic on the UMEC Facebook provided additional advice for “alternative ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo,” starting with “don’t you dare put on that ‘sombrero.’”

Instead, it suggests that students “learn about the history of Cinco de Mayo and how it became a part of US popular culture.” While they are doing that, it adds, they should try to “acknowledge the stereotypes you have internalized and discover why they are problematic.”

It then recommends that students “support AUTHENTIC Mexican businesses,” but immediately clarifies that “CHIPOTLE DOESN’T COUNT,” apparently because it does not employ “actual Mexican people.”

“Try a family-owned restaurant run by actual Mexican people (They have better food anyway. We promise.),” the flyer says. “Maybe even enjoy some authentic Mexican music.”

It then goes on to list various other forms of cultural appropriation that students should avoid along with sombreros.

“No serapes. No fake mustache. Avoid every party store. No ‘Cinco de Drinko.’ No disrespectful use of Spanish. No homogenizing Latinx communities,” it dictates. “Oh, and hold your friends accountable when they do any (or all) of these.”

Interestingly, the flyer concludes by urging students to “donate to organizations working for immigrant rights.”

“If you celebrate this holiday while disrespecting the people whom it belongs to, shame on you,” it states. “Any day is a good day to start recognizing the equality of all people, no matter where they’ve come from.”

Campus Reform reached out to Biggs Garbuio for comment regarding her email but she did not respond.

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TheWholeYearInn August Fri, 05/04/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

You're actually CORRECT about that.

 

Most people think we live in a 3 dimensional world (but that's incorrect)

 

Instead ~ you have to think of it like FILM.

 

& whereby, FILM itself is only 2 dimensional, in that it projects images onto a screen... The way that is accomplished is basically by way of 'stop action' (usually 30 frames per second of stop action), which, when run through a projector, reveal the illusion of motion.

 

If you bump the same concept up to 3 dimensional space, it would be like the same TIME variable being applied to 3-D space (& whereby TIME itself is relative because it doesn't necessarily exist, but appears to exist in the 30 fps 'stop action' motion (&/or if you were just fanning through some flip cards).

 

& whereby ~ the parallel universe axiom comes into play, because, somewhere, as you say:

 

it's always 1910, and everybody is white

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
ted41776 Fri, 05/04/2018 - 15:52 Permalink

"immigrant" rights? does that include rights of legal immigrants that are shit on by illegals? or just illegals? and is it just illegals or ones from shithole countries only? so much ambiguity

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
chrsn Fri, 05/04/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

Support authentic Mexican people by dining at a Chinese restaurant.

 

Have never given a shit about Cinco, as hard as the culture has been trying to get me to.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
VWAndy Fri, 05/04/2018 - 15:58 Permalink

 First off Mexican is not a race. Second thing is pretty much all the Mexicans around my town will be getting really drunk. They do it every year. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
bowie28 Fri, 05/04/2018 - 15:58 Permalink

It's long past time to remove ALL taxpayer funding from these colleges. 

And I find myself spending more and more time deprogramming my kids from the indoctrination they are getting in the public school.  Every year is worse.  Most of their teachers are brainwashed morons.  It's so discouraging.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
ZIRPY Fri, 05/04/2018 - 15:59 Permalink

The Spanish language is based on masculine and feminine words,  but white European liberals push their LatinX gender neutral ethos on a predominately non-white language.

But its ok when liberals do it.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
CheapBastard Fri, 05/04/2018 - 16:01 Permalink

STOP donating to your (mentally deranged, liberal, far left) college. If you want to contribute, go out and pick some worthy patriot kid and donate to him/her personally.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
brown_hornet Fri, 05/04/2018 - 16:01 Permalink

Our favorite waiter, at our favorite Mexican restaurant, OK its a corporation,but he is full blooded Mexican, gave me a sombrero to wear last Cinco de Mayo. I guess he's not worried about cultural appropriation. Oh, by the way, IMITATION IS THE SINCEREST FORM OF FLATTERY.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Conax Fri, 05/04/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

"appropriating their culture"

We don't want your lousy, corrupt, lazy ass, beat the women culture you retards.  We want a yuge wall to keep you and your 'culture' the fuck out.

Suck it, puto.

Damn, they never stop. Always with the irritation.