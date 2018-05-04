Green Berets Are Now On The Ground Assisting The Saudi War On Yemen In "A Marked Escalation"

Once again a creeping, years' long shadow war is expanding from indirect proxy intervention to direct engagement, complete with US "boots on the ground" where no American ground forces were previously thought to exist.
And it's not Syria, or Libya, or central Africa where the now familiar pattern played out before, but in the Arabian peninsula where the Pentagon has long claimed to merely coordinate intelligence, refuel jets, and provide logistical support to the Saudis which have been bombing Yemen since March of 2015.
On Thursday The New York Times revealed for the first time that US special forces have been on the ground supporting Saudi coalition forces since late last year:
But late last year, a team of about a dozen Green Berets arrived on Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen, in a continuing escalation of America’s secret wars.
With virtually no public discussion or debate, the Army commandos are helping locate and destroy caches of ballistic missiles and launch sites that Houthi rebels in Yemen are using to attack Riyadh and other Saudi cities.
Details of the Green Beret operation, which has not been previously disclosed, were provided to The New York Times by United States officials and European diplomats.
According to the report, the elite Army operators were sent to assist the Saudis starting in December, weeks after ballistic missiles fired by Yemeni Houthi rebels came close to directly hitting Riyadh's international airport, though the Saudis claimed to have intercepted it - a claim which was subsequently cast into doubt by weapons experts.
At that point, a worried Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly renewed calls for the the United States to send ground troops in order to bolster Saudi-led operations aimed at rooting out the source of the sophisticated Yemeni missile attacks, which have occurred on multiple occasions over the past year of fighting.
Like all administrations going back to 2001, the White House is relying on the the 9/11-era Authorization For Use of Military Force (AUMF) to give legal justification for its actions in the Arabian peninsula. But this time the target is not primarily al-Qaeda, ISIS, or Sunni Islamist militants, but Iran — which the Trump administration has repeatedly accused of supplying Yemen's Shia Houthis with its ballistic missile arsenal.
So it's not just a "Saudi" war. "US Army Special Forces Secretly Help Saudis Combat Threat From Yemen Rebels." https://t.co/LpbeNRdE2q— Tim Shorrock (@TimothyS) May 3, 2018
To underscore the US perception that it is fundamentally in a struggle against Iranian influence in Yemen, the Times quotes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who stated during a visit to Riyadh on Sunday, “Iran destabilizes this entire region.” Pompeo further charged Iran with supporting “militias and terrorist groups" — specifically that it is “an arms dealer to the Houthi rebels in Yemen.”
However, even the usually national security state-friendly New York Times isn't fully buying the "it's necessary to counter Iran" narrative spun by the Pentagon, instead calling the Green Beret presence "a marked escalation of Western assistance to target Houthi fighters who are deep in Yemen."
The NYT further notes that, “There is no evidence that the Houthis directly threaten the United States; they are an unsophisticated militant group with no operations outside Yemen and have not been classified by the American government as a terrorist group.”
* * *
So if we are once again on the slow and creeping path of American "boots on the ground" in yet another Middle East proxy war, how did we get here?
To quickly review, Saudi airstrikes on already impoverished Yemen, which have killed and maimed tens of thousands of civilians (thousands among those are children according to the UN) and displaced hundreds of thousands, have been enabled by both US intelligence and military hardware. Cholera has recently exploded amidst the appalling war-time conditions, and civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and schools have been bombed by the Saudis.
After Shia Houthi rebels overran Yemen’s north in 2014, embattled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi vowed to “extract Yemen from the claws of Iran” something which he's repeatedly affirmed, having been given international backing from allies in the West, and a major bombing campaign began on March 2015 under the name "Operation Decisive Storm" (in a cheap mirroring of prior US wars in Iraq, the first of which was "Desert Storm").
NYT: “There is no evidence that the Houthis directly threaten the United States; they are an unsophisticated militant group with no operations outside Yemen and have not been classified by the American government as a terrorist group.” https://t.co/Z09iFRNjYV— Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) May 3, 2018
Saudi Arabia and its backers fear what they perceive as growing Iranian influence in the region, something considered by some analysts to be grossly exaggerated, and seek to defend at all costs Yemeni forces loyal to UN-recognized President Hadi - who since 2017 appears to be in some sort of house arrest situation in Riyadh. According to Al Jazeera Saudi Arabia's King Salman has denied Hadi's repeat requests to return to Yemen in order to rally forces loyal to him.
The pro-Saudi coalition goes far beyond US involvement but also includes Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Egypt, Sudan, and Britain; and the Saudi initiated war has also received behind the scenes political support from Israel, something recently confirmed by Israeli officials.
Concerning the supposed Iran threat in Yemen, an emergency session of the Arab League held in response to the November 4th Houthi missile attack on Riyadh doubled down on its shared commitment to wage war against Iranian interests after it blamed Tehran for the supplying and advising the attack, which Iran for its part denies playing a role in.
The attack clearly rattled not just the Gulf allies, but the US itself (concerned chiefly over what it perceived as "Iran's reach"), which is apparently what led to the relatively quick deployment of the special forces to the Saudi border with Yemen.
* * *
But for all the international powers involved in the anti-Houthi military alliance, the coalition may be dysfunctional and in shambles, at least according one major Middle East Eye investigation published in late 2017.
The report predicted that the Saudi military campaign is likely to end in total failure as "more than two years into a disastrous war, the coalition of ground forces assembled by the Saudis is showing signs of crumbling" and as the Saudis have become increasingly reliant on foreign mercenaries for its ground forces, such as a huge contingent of Sudanese mercenaries and UAE officers.
It is entirely possible and probable that should the coalition suffer continued setbacks, or should at any point Houthis gain in strength and territory, the US would bolster its role by ramping up its current special forces contingent. As recent history has born out — most especially in Syria for example — a tiny "footprint" easily slides into small forward operating bases, and then on to thousands of conventional forces, without so much as a peep from Congress.
On that note, however, the New York Times reports the following congressional exception:
Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia and a member of the Armed Services Committee, on Thursday called the Green Berets mission a “purposeful blurring of lines between train and equip missions and combat.” He cited the report in The Times and called for a new congressional vote on the authorization for the use of military force — a war powers legislation used by three successive presidents in conflict zones around the world.
And concerning just what the Green Berets have been and will be doing along the Yemeni-Saudi border, the Times continues:
A half-dozen officials — from the United States military, the Trump administration, and European and Arab nations — said the American commandos are training Saudi ground troops to secure their [Saudis] border. They also are working closely with American intelligence analysts in Najran, a city in southern Saudi Arabia that has been repeatedly attacked with rockets, to help locate Houthi missile sites within Yemen.
Along the porous border, the Americans are working with surveillance planes that can gather electronic signals to track the Houthi weapons and their launch sites, according to the officials, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the mission publicly.
In spite of the usual promises to the contrary, we expect to hear of direct US commando and pro-Iranian Houthi clashes any day now.
And likely, the currently reported number of about "a dozen" US special forces on the ground is perhaps much higher, as Wednesday's NYT report itself suggests: On April 17, Robert S. Karem, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the United States had about 50 military personnel in Saudi Arabia, “largely helping on the ballistic missile threat.”
As we've pointed out the obvious many times before, whether it's the Middle East, Africa, or Eastern Europe, the familiar pattern of American military expansion goes something like this...
First we are promised that US troops are merely in a country for limited "training" missions with "partner" forces; next we are told of "counter-terror" operations which require an increased "footprint"; after which we are assured once again that there are "no boots on the ground" but a "minimal" increase of train and assist missions; finally, US soldiers begin to come home in body bags at which point the 9/11 era AUMF is cynically invoked and Congress passively looks the other way.
And now it appears the cycle will repeat itself in already war-torn Yemen.
When do we say enough of this shit?
We said that already back in the 60s sorry to say.
Empires gonna empire.
In reply to When do we say enough of… by StackShinyStuff
Beware deep state war criminals in Washington D.C. You are not immune from prosecution. You will be tried, convicted, and sentenced in the American courts by the American people for your war crimes.
In reply to We said that already back in… by Chris2
REVEALED: Donald Trump vows to 'reopen 9/11 probe'
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/561076/donald-trump-9-11-i…
In reply to Beware American war… by ???ö?
"Trump vows to 'reopen 9/11"
Yeah, right! That's why he brought in his buddy Rudy again who was complicit in the whole thing. It will never happen. That article you link to is from 2016! And the Daily Star as the source is right up there with the National Enquirer.
In reply to the White House is relying… by DingleBarryObummer
Support our illegal-wars fighting, money-grabbing, exceptionality-deluded troops.
NOT.
Fucking scumbags helping rich princes to slaughter civilians.
Real heroes would quit in disgust.
At least Smedley Butler eventually had balls.
These green berets - a dime a dozen mercenaries with no brains or a sense of morality.
In reply to "Trump vows to 'reopen 9/11"… by Took Red Pill
Some days you eat the bear; some days the bear eats you...
But it is better to wear him as a coat, than to become his bloat
It's all perspective in the eyes of those who see what they want to see...
In reply to Support our illegal-wars… by halcyon
helpless women and children are "terrorists"??
In reply to Some days you eat the bear;… by El Oregonian
put silver wings, upon his chest...
These are men... AMERICA'S BEST!
(so when are they gonna authorize MAN BUNS to complete the cycle)?
In reply to helpless women and children… by Ahmeexnal
Another swamp that Trump is draining....NOT!
In reply to put silver wings, upon his… by TheWholeYearInn
Can the Green Beret's come back to the US and guard the border?
Although slaughtering men women and children and committing war crimes is their thing.
Before down voting do some research.
In reply to put silver wings, upon his… by TheWholeYearInn
Yemen is perfect for a banker war. Americans do not care about it, no one wants to vacation there, they are dumb, brown, illiterate, dangerous to outsiders and each other, and do not make any product that the average American likes. Plus, none of their Islamic warlords is a real military threat. So we might actually win.
In reply to Support our illegal-wars… by halcyon
So, he's clearly over-achieving for the Peace Prize.
In reply to "Trump vows to 'reopen 9/11"… by Took Red Pill
A few more 'bat phone' conference calls with Commissioner Gordon & Netanyahu, and that'll put him over the top...
Because there's NOTHING that the pedophile, closet homos, gropers, & ass grabbers on the Nobel Prize committee hate worse than muslim clerics...
In reply to So, he's clearly over… by dirty fingernails
I bet Trump knows nothing about it.
There was no need to even divert his attention from another whore pussy (nowadays it is called draining the swamp).
In reply to "Trump vows to 'reopen 9/11"… by Took Red Pill
Donald Trump says bombs were used on 9/11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt-ldMj9y9w&t=5s
In reply to "Trump vows to 'reopen 9/11"… by Took Red Pill
Yemen is a hideous crime against morality, perpetrated by a greedy elite for their own disgusting purposes.
It is, however, nearly the only such crime left on EARTH.
We are already in a period of unprecedented global peace. The only hot wars left on the planet are Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.
Heck, the Mexican drug war is now the biggest on the planet after those three.
Syria can get wound down. There is a political solution for Afghanistan supported by regional powers.
YEMEN COULD BE THE LAST WAR ON EARTH.
The Saudis need to be shamed out of this butchery. Or just told 'NO-STOP' by the USA.
Let's do it!
By the way those Green Berets had to have been ordered in by the blood-soaked Democratic administration and their Deep State lapdogs, before the Inauguration. Just like the 'extra supplies' for the Syrian 'moderate opposition'. A series of last-ditch goodbye presents from Mama Clinton, Bad Daddy McCain and the rest of the ghoul squad.
In reply to the White House is relying… by DingleBarryObummer
“You will kill ten of us, we will kill one of you, but in the end, you will tire of it first.”
― Hồ Chí Minh
In reply to We said that already back in… by Chris2
Man, I've really been aichin' to get into it with Yemen after what they did to us at Pearl Harbor.
In reply to “You will kill ten of us, we… by Rainman
not only that...look what they did in the holocaust and 9/11...
In reply to Man, I've really been aichin… by Ignatius
Does anybody that fights for the US empire of globalized racketeering actually believe in fighting for these greedy scumbags? If its just to bring home a paycheck, with the way they have privatized warefare, its a pretty pathetic livelihood.
Modern day Rome will pay for its crimes, if not at an international court, by social collapse. Eventually a whole lot of morally depraved, gung-ho, mentally sick and physically disabled veterans will come home to roost and bring back all their psychological problems back to the US of A, creating a multiplier effect on society. The shit you sow in other people's countries, will come back and bite you. War fatigue is coming, especially when the wars have no moral or intellectual standing other than brazen racketeering and thuggery.
Watch this video
US Soldier tosses his badge and apologizes for his war crimes in Iraq
In reply to not only that...look what… by BullyBearish
Got to keep the Saudis happy. Got to. The fiat petro dollar is that important apparently.
In reply to Does anybody that fights for… by Brazen Heist
I know. We've got to get them Hutus' especially after what they did to our allies the Tutsis', right after Pearl Habor of course.
In reply to Man, I've really been aichin… by Ignatius
Ho Chi Minh supported the West in the first AND Second World Wars.
All the Vietnamese people wanted was independence. By not helping them, they were forced to look for help elsewhere.
Ditto Cuba, Philippines, Guatemala, Panama and just about anywhere else that springs to mind.
Each time, the US accumulated more people who bore a grudge and never once learnt the lesson.
When will they start to learn?
In reply to “You will kill ten of us, we… by Rainman
I knew a guy on our college board of directors who ran OSS/CIA Asian ops and recommended Ho for asylum in the US, back in the late 40s or so. Some State Department flunky threw the application in the trash, as State supported French imperial rebuilding while the nascent CIA supported national self-determination.
And that, my friends, is how the Vietnam War almost didn't happen. Fuckers.
In reply to Ho Chi Minh supported the… by BuboTB48
Ho Chi Minh also asked Truman in the late 40's to support Vietnam independence. Truman told him to piss off.
In reply to Ho Chi Minh supported the… by BuboTB48
Facts like that are well hidden, like this 1968 Movie: The Year of the Pig.
In reply to Ho Chi Minh supported the… by BuboTB48
It's no more Yankee business to grant other nations freedom than it is to deny freedom.
In reply to Ho Chi Minh supported the… by BuboTB48
In China during WW2 if the radio announced 100 Chinese died and 10 Japanese soldiers, numbers are for illustration but a good example, the Chinese man on the street would go around smiling saying "pretty soon no more Japanese."
In reply to “You will kill ten of us, we… by Rainman
Green Berets? More like: Traitors!
May 4 1970 Kent State Ohio how about an anniversary!
https://d.tube/#!/v/arizonaterritory/i7s90kxt
In reply to We said that already back in… by Chris2
"Green Berets on the ground..."
This only makes it official SF units have "been on the ground" laser painting targets for as long as Yemeni folk have been getting married. This just makes it official.
(Saudi's can't hit a sand dune with a Howitzer).
In reply to We said that already back in… by Chris2
I was pretty sure I voted against it, but once again I was bamboozled.
In reply to When do we say enough of… by StackShinyStuff
Then join the rest of the dispossessed at the polls next election.
Gaddafi*/Assad 2020
* Yeah, he's dead, and that'll be an improvement. The secret sauce for a better America.
In reply to I was pretty sure I voted… by Banana Republican
when the idiots voluntarily become Israel's cannon fodder, and people will take money to kill other people..
this shit is going to go on forever.. until it doesn't.
In reply to When do we say enough of… by StackShinyStuff
They are fighting for freedumb and democrasee!
In reply to when the idiots voluntarily… by Number 9
When we have sucessfully freed the shit out of them of course.....
In reply to When do we say enough of… by StackShinyStuff
sadly never it seems.
In reply to When do we say enough of… by StackShinyStuff
Who's the commander in chief?
Lockheed Martin
In reply to Who's the commander in chief? by exlcus
satanyahoo...
In reply to Lockheed Martin by Chris2
The CEOs of the defense contractors, not the American people.
In reply to Lockheed Martin by Chris2
I love to fight Houthis! They're the ones that messed up Luke and ran off when Obi Wan showed up -- right?
no.. the Houthis are the bastards that refuse to pay the whiskey tax.
send in the soldiers
In reply to I love to fight Houthis! … by Gadocat
Oh okay -- gotcha. Well I don't have to think about those Houthis and the DU rounds being called in, or the WP rounds, or the CBUs, or the Hellfires. I sleep great knowing Houthis will rue the day they thought about screwing with the US.
In reply to no.. the Houthis are the… by Number 9
Today is,,,,,Star Wars Day,,,,,,after all.
In reply to I love to fight Houthis! … by Gadocat
WTF!!!!!!!!!!
BAILING OUT THE 9/11 CAMELFUCKERS ?????????????
Sounds like Vietnam.
They're fighting George Soros, the Yemeni are just peon beards for Soros, somebody needs to put a bullet in his fat head and the state needs to confiscate all his assets, where is Soros right now?
America needs a track Soros website to provide 24/7/365 Telemetry.
The guy is a enemy menace
Soros is the coward of the century. Every day he's fucking hiding in his Rockefeller Tower office or Connecticut home, with his limo ride in between. He's pays everybody else to put their shit on the line, but is never at the front himself. Pure chicken-shit DNA of a genuine coward.
In reply to They're fighting George… by SmittyinLA
The first step in any war should be shoot the people who sign the checks
In reply to Soros is the coward of the… by ???ö?