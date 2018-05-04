How Often Do Freelancers Get Paid Late? It Depends If You’re A Woman Or Man

Submitted by Priceonomics
It seems obvious that you should get paid for the work you do.
Unfortunately that’s not always the case for freelancers. In addition to irregular income streams and projects, freelancers have to deal with clients that don’t pay on time. This makes an already hard job even harder.
Freelancers assume late payments are a professional hazard, but just how common are they, and what factors influence whether a freelancer is paid on time?
Bonsai, which provides business management and automation tools to 100,000+ freelancers, analyzed 3 years of invoicing data to find out. The invoices covered all types of work, from digital design and development to photography and marketing. That data includes demographic info on the freelancers themselves, as well as info on their projects and payments.
Some of the findings weren’t surprising: 29% of invoices were paid late.
Other data points were more shocking: female freelancers were paid late 31% of the time, versus 24% of the time for male freelancers. We also learned that cryptocurrencies are terrible payment methods for freelancers, resulting in almost 3x more late payments than other payment options like bank transfers.
29% of freelance invoices are paid late
We started by looking at how likely a freelancer’s invoice is to be paid late. We counted an invoice as paid late as one that one paid even one day past the due date. Most freelancers give clients 2 to 4 weeks to pay an invoice once it’s sent.
We found that 29% of invoices were paid after they were due. Over 75% late invoices were paid within 14 days of the due date, and 90% were paid within a month. However, even these delays could significantly hamper a freelancer’s ability to pay for necessities like rent and groceries.
Clients pay late for many reasons. They can simply be busy, which affects all companies, from the bureaucratic slowness of large organizations to the hectic disorganization of small ones. Clients can also be bullies, who see freelancers as powerless to enforce on time payment. Freelancers can also be to blame if they don’t set and stick to a clear payment schedule.
Female freelancers get paid late more often than male freelancers.
However, certain factors influence late payments regardless of the freelancer’s abilities or client’s size.
The most unfortunate of those is the gender of the freelancer. 31% of female freelancers’ invoices were paid late, while 24% and 23% of men and studios’ invoices were paid late.
This effect persisted even when we controlled for the freelancer’s skill set or experience and client’s size.
Want to get paid on time? Avoid cryptocurrencies.
How a client pays a freelancer also significantly influences whether that invoice was paid on time. Payment via cryptocurrencies were late almost 3 times more often than those with ACH or bank transfer.
These late payment rates were the same even when we accounted for the slower processing time of ACH / bank transfer (up to 7-10 business days) versus the relatively quick transfer times of bitcoin. Unsurprisingly, cash and check are also a slow payment method, given the friction needed for the client to withdraw cash or physically write and deliver a check. Common digital payment methods, such as credit and debit card via Stripe or Paypal represented the average.
Freelancer Marketers are most likely to be paid late.
Another interesting finding is how the type of work a freelancer does influences their likelihood of being paid late. While many would expect higher earning freelancers like software developers and designers to be paid on time, they were paid late 29% and 28% of the time, while more traditional freelancers like writers and photographers enjoyed relatively fewer late payments (26% and 24% respectively).
There are several hypotheses for why freelancers or certain skills are paid on time more than others. It can do with the fact that writers and photographers have a more defined work product to turn over (a blog post or an essay), and can use that as leverage in payment. Designers and developers have also relatively higher earning than writers and photographers, so it can also be that they have more of a cash buffer and are more willing to let late payments slide. For more information, check our study on freelance rates to see how rates differ across skills, experience and locations.
Larger Invoices Get Paid Later
Lastly, the size of the invoice has a very clear and linear effect on its late payment rate. The larger the invoice, the more likely it was to get paid late. The largest invoices of over $20,000 were 3 times more likely to be paid late than an invoice of under $100.
This likely has to do with the steps and authorization necessary for clients to pay larger amounts. Interestingly, we found little relationship between payment size and payment method. Some clients will happily pay a $15,000 invoice with a credit card, while other prefer a bank transfer for even $150 invoices.
Freelancing can be a rewarding career: you get the flexibility to set you own path and control your destiny. However, these benefits come with risks, especially getting paid late. You can do things like avoid payment via cryptocurrencies or invoicing for large amounts at once, which make you 3 times more likely to get paid late than other payment methods or small invoices.
However, some things, such as your type of work or even your gender, can be harder to change but just as impactful on your payment prospects. Unfortunately for freelancers, it’s not just the work you do, but how you charge and who you are, that determines whether you get paid on time.
It SHOULDN'T matter whether one is a freelancer or not in order to get paid on time.
Morals and ethics dictate otherwise - we have forgotten the LAW That Changed the world.
In reply to And not late, latte… by Leakanthrophy
What bullshit. Want to get paid on time? Work the account. Don't sit there hoping a check shows up.
I wonder if they considered how good they were at doing their job. When someone expects to be paid for a job that I wasn't happy with, I tend to be slow in paying them. I also reckon at least 30% of people are shit at their jobs. So kinda fits.
I will say, one of the shittiest builders that I work for (his guys do quick turnaround jobs, low quality, but put real good lipstick on their pigs) is the best at paying, oftentimes THAT EVENING, and never later than the following day. It's not that they can't do quality work, it's just not their business model.
In reply to I wonder if they considered… by Sparker
Men are just more aggressive about demanding money owed to them while women can be quite passive.
This is also the entirety of the argument behind so-called "wage disparities". Men are just more likely to negotiate their worth (especially if you're truly skilled/talented/valuable) while women are usually more passive and take what they're offered.
"... while women are usually more passive and take what they're offered."
many a divorce attorney would disagree.
In reply to Men are just more aggressive… by Mazzy
I agree. Another factor involved is that it is more dangerous to screw over any type of alpha then a passive person. Alpha female types are far less common and even more rarely a physical threat. Intimidation can matter. If Hillary was in that industry and owed money her ass would get paid or they would find a horses head in their bed, one example. People get sized up, more so in some industries than others.
In reply to Men are just more aggressive… by Mazzy
I did "freelance" work for several years in the early 1990's. (independent contractor) This was for a BIG company that used to be a household name. The payroll officer at our site (who was also responsible for paying contractors) NEVER paid sooner than 9 months in arrears. Did not matter if you were female or male or a tomato. A group of us finally filed suit but we lost - and (female) payroll officer continued to pay 6+ months in arrears. I was just out of college and didn't need the money - I could live nicely on about $250/month, which I made elsewhere. Stayed because of the great job and people. The payroll officer finally got what was coming to her, and was that fun to watch! She was charged with pocketing our payments and collecting interest before paying us later. Kind of an early Wells Fargo incident...
So no, not sex nor race nor species is necessarily a factor. She just treated everybody like shit.
Why no information on what steps were taken to get payment on time or at least quickly?
I suspect that a certain portion of that 'gender gap' has to do with plain old assertiveness, persistence and/or threatening demeanor -as in "pay up or else."
Free lance sites can be quite entertaining. People go on there and ask for people to set up a profitable business for them for very little money and lots of effort. And think they can keep the profit. They do not seem to understand that if a freelancer could just set up a profitable business like that he would not be freelancing. Then there are the ones that ask for the simplest things. I think good lord if you can not figure how to do that on your own you really are hopeless. You always have to watch out for people that think you are stupid enough to work for free. Lots of sales jobs are like that, they want you to spend 40 hours trying to sell some crappy product for commission. My favorite is we are a start up and we just want to see if this works.
The article said even one day late was considered late. Do men start dunning their clients before the due date? I doubt it. I can see women taking it easier on their accounts receivables, unless they are married to the freelancer. Then they are calling three times a day on the first past due day.