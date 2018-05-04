Judge Mulls Dismissal Of Manafort Charges, "Sharply Questioned" Mueller Overreach

Like most motions to dismiss, Paul Manafort's was initially viewed as a long-shot bid to win the political operative his freedom and get out from under the thumb of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
But after today's hearing on a motion to dismiss filed by Manafort's lawyers, it's looking increasingly likely that Manafort could escape his charges - and be free of his ankle bracelets - because in a surprising rebuke of Mueller's "overreach", Eastern District of Virginia Judge T.S. Ellis, a Reagan appointee, said Mueller shouldn't have "unfettered power" to prosecute over charges that have nothing to do with collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.
Ellis said he's concerned Mueller is only pursuing charges against Manafort (and presumably other individuals) to pressure them into turning on Trump. The Judge added that the charges brought against Manafort didn't appear to stem from Mueller's collusion probe. Instead, they appeared to be the work of an older investigation into Manafort that was eventually dropped.
"I don’t see how this indictment has anything to do with anything the special prosecutor is authorized to investigate," Ellis said at a hearing in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, concerning a motion by Manafort to dismiss the case.
It got better: Ellis also slammed prosecutors saying it appeared they were using the indictment of Manafort to pressure him to cooperate against Trump. Manafort, 69, has pleaded not guilty and disputes Mueller’s assertion that he violated U.S. laws when he worked for a decade as a political consultant for pro-Russian groups in Ukraine.
"You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort’s bank fraud," Ellis said. "You really care about what information he might give you about Mr. Trump and what might lead to his impeachment or prosecution."
According to Bloomberg, Ellis is overseeing one of two indictments against Manafort. Manafort is also charged in Washington with money laundering and failing to register as a foreign agent of Ukraine.
Manafort's lawyers had asked the judge in the Virginia case to dismiss an indictment filed against him in what was their third effort to beat back criminal charges by attacking Mueller’s authority. The judge also questioned why Manafort’s case there could not be handled by the U.S. attorney’s office in Virginia, rather than the special counsel’s office, as it is not Russia-related. A question many others have asked, as well.
Ellis has given prosecutors two weeks to show what evidence they have that Manafort was complicit in colluding with the Russians. If they can't come up with any, he may, presumably, dismiss the case. Ellis also asked the special counsel’s office to share privately with him a copy of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein’s August 2017 memo elaborating on the scope of Mueller’s Russia probe. He said the current version he has been heavily redacted.
At that point, should nothing change materially, Manafort may be a free man; needless to say, a dismissal would set precedent and be nothing short of groundbreaking by potentially making it much harder for Mueller to turn other witnesses against the president.
Uh-oh precedence if this gets dismissed.... The Judge may single handedly end the cat and mouse games by the special council and would make it much harder for Muller to turn any other parties to his side (because all charges are unrelated to Russia so far)....— Rob Lee (@WRRob) May 4, 2018
We imagine the prospect of Manafort effectively walking free will prompt some more glee from President Trump on Twitter, touting Ellis' skepticism as validation of his view.
And Gen Flynn? The nullification of this case can't be far behind. Both cases are in essence inconsequential lawfare, save for the politically motivated goal.
General Flynn, Paul Manafort, collaterally damaged victims of the pro-Clinton coup to unseat the duly elected President of the US.
The (so called) Justice Dept can either straighten up and fly right or resign NOW. Otherwise face the consequences of ignoring the Constitution and Bill of Rights. WWG1WGA "...all enemies, foreign and domestic"
“The first principle of all propaganda and disinformation involves the manipulation of public opinion by the creation of a lie that is crafted to be sufficiently credible so that a persistent campaign of repeating the lie can change public opinion, even if the narrative is totally untrue, concocted without any basis in fact, evidence or reality.”
Killing the Deep State, Dr. Jerome Corsi, Ph.D.
Are horse-face Robert Mueller and horse-face John Kerry related?
Doesn't this throw out the window a big part of how federal prosecutors operate in general.
Is two weeks enough time for Cankles to spirit cook up a scheme to make this judge Arkancide herself?
Free Michael Flynn
Everyone should read "Licensed to Lie" by Powell..
It was eye opening about how the DOJ has been weaponized over the past 2 decades.
Why not get the family members of Mueller and his henchmen involved in this issue?
Wonder how they feel about living with Traitors to our country. Maybe the press should start to interview them...the wife and kiddies?
I wonder how many libtard heads exploded when heard these news.
Never be enough...
They may need further assistance...
The article does refer to Judge T. S. Ellis as a male, but near the top it also says he's a virgin.
Same fucking faggot parents.
Finally some feel good news in this shit show.
Well, until the deep state plants err.... “finds” kiddie porn on Judge Ellis’s computer that is.
how much more money has that fuckface muller cost us tax payers?
all in the act of covering up the actual crimes of the arch criminal hillary Clinton.
Arch criminal Hillary Clinton. It has a nice ring to it. She needs a super villain name though. Suggestions?
How about: Super Fucking Lying Bitch Hillary? That’s all I could think of.
cunt....... yikes, did i say that? I Usually throw that description around like a manhole cover, which is not often. In fact, I'm more likely to use it describing men like Mitch McConnell. Oh well, it reallt was the first thing that came to my mind.
"The Purple Blamer"
You're not allowed to ask that question if you support Trump & his deplorable cabinet -- $$$$$$$ down the drain on ridiculous bullshit, travel, security, soundproof booths, dozens of layers who also had to hire lawyers. Then there's the 2 1/2 year Benghazi investigation that cost $8M and resulted in a no charges or prosecutions. So sit down, STFU and let this this thing play out. If your guy didn't do anything wrong he has nothing to worry about, right?
If we were treated as Trump and his AG would prefer, we would have had been separated from our property by now and wearing an orange jump suit while waiting to be proven innocent.
I wanted to up vote but it stands right now at 69 so...
Best. Comment. Ever!!!!!
how many do you employ in the Human Resources Dept.. I wouldn't want to be fired after you have no use for
me.
DNC Russian Collusion Political Game... and... it's... GONE...
I'd LOVE to see Muller get bitchslapped on this and the Flynn case. Bring it on!
bitchslapped is too kind for this sob, he should be pistol-whipped
Water boarded, then hung upsode down naked, then attack dogs on his corrupt retarded ass
Scaphism... Look it up.
That's incredibly fucked up. I like it.
I'm partial to woolding myself.
raped immediately and jailed. then let whatever happens to him happen. His ass will be looking like a 55 gallon drum in about 3 days. Let some real criminals invite him to the world he banished his wrongfully accused to.
General Flynn is a nazi who should be sent to prison and raped and murdered by niggers because he didn't support Israel enough. If you don't support Israel and do 100% of what the poor and oppressed victims of history demand then you don't have a place in the US (JewUS) government.
^^^ Just another reminder of what a toxic shithole ZH has become.
A different judge is already dealing with Flynn's case. He has demanded the Brady filings to see if the FBI (which they did), changed the forms and failed to deliver evidence to Flynn's team before interviews.
Holy shit, a judge that actually respects the law?
And a FEMALE judge no less!
right? it's actually surprising when something resembling blind justice is practiced....
It hasn't been practiced yet. There is still time for deepstaters to threaten the judge.
Why anyone would ever trust a government to do anything other than lie, pillage, murder and loot is completely beyond my comprehension.
In reply to right? it's actually… by onewayticket2
In reply to It hasn't been practiced yet… by SWRichmond
what is this roll-play mentioned here?
role play No hyphen
Try and pay attention to details, Steve.
I think he was playing with words.......maybe not
Thank you judge Amy Berman Jackson! you are the first and hopefully not the last to have some common sense in this case.
overreach or reacharound to other swamp dwellers?
May the hunter become the hunted...