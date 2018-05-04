Mike Pence Doctor Resigns After Ronny Jackson Debacle

Dr. Jennifer Pena, Vice President Mike Pence’s physician, has resigned following reports that she was among those who detailed claims of professional misconduct against President Trump's VA Secretary nomination Ronny Jackson to senators considering his nomination.

“The Vice President’s office was informed today by the White House Medical Unit of the resignation. Physicians assigned to the Vice President report to the White House Medical Unit and thus any resignation would go entirely through the Medical Unit, not the Vice President’s office,” Pence spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said in a statement.

As we noted previously, Sen. Tester even admitted that he reviewed the FBI files and there was no derogatory information in there about Jackson but he still spread malicious rumors,” said a current Administration official.

“Certainly we would never nominate anybody who had derogatory information. Pena has had a long-standing feud with doctor Jackson... ...she’s very jealous that he’s been consistently promoted. This isn’t about being a whistleblower – there are other procedures for that. She went up to the hill and she spoke with approximately twenty-five Democrats... ...she’s a holdover in the White House and didn’t want Jackson to be nominated.”

As a reminder, Jackson - who served under three Presidents, withdrew himself from consideration for the VA role on Thursday following bombshell allegations of being intoxicated while on the clock and improperly dispensing medication - reportedly passing out Ambien, Provigil and other prescription drugs "like they were candy."

President Trump responded to the allegations, telling reporters that Jackson was "one of the finest people that I have ever met."

While Jackson has denied the claims as "completely false and fabricated," he said he was withdrawing his name from consideration because he had become a distraction for Trump and his agenda.