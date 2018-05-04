Mike Pence Doctor Resigns After Ronny Jackson Debacle

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 13:27

Dr. Jennifer Pena, Vice President Mike Pence’s physician, has resigned following reports that she was among those who detailed claims of professional misconduct against President Trump's VA Secretary nomination Ronny Jackson to senators considering his nomination.

“The Vice President’s office was informed today by the White House Medical Unit of the resignation.

Physicians assigned to the Vice President report to the White House Medical Unit and thus any resignation would go entirely through the Medical Unit, not the Vice President’s office,” Pence spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said in a statement.

As we noted previously, Sen. Tester even admitted that he reviewed the FBI files and there was no derogatory information in there about Jackson but he still spread malicious rumors,” said a current Administration official.

 “Certainly we would never nominate anybody who had derogatory information. Pena has had a long-standing feud with doctor Jackson...

...she’s very jealous that he’s been consistently promoted. This isn’t about being a whistleblower – there are other procedures for that. She went up to the hill and she spoke with approximately twenty-five Democrats...

...she’s a holdover in the White House and didn’t want Jackson to be nominated.

As a reminder, Jackson - who served under three Presidents, withdrew himself from consideration for the VA role on Thursday following bombshell allegations of being intoxicated while on the clock and improperly dispensing medication - reportedly passing out Ambien, Provigil and other prescription drugs "like they were candy." 

President Trump responded to the allegations, telling reporters that Jackson was "one of the finest people that I have ever met."

While Jackson has denied the claims as "completely false and fabricated," he said he was withdrawing his name from consideration because he had become a distraction for Trump and his agenda. 

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 9
Deep Snorkeler ParkAveFlasher Fri, 05/04/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

Christo-Crazy Pence, America's Mannequin

He fights against modernism:

1. homosexual pre-thoughts must be criminalized

2. women are destined for the kitchen, motherhood and beauty training

3. atheist-anarchists must be corrected with intensive Bible studies

4. billionaires are God's chosen elite class

5. the lumpen are Satan's horde

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Jus7tme ???ö? Fri, 05/04/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

Also, if POTUS and VPOTUS have their own personal doctors at the white house, why the yearly trek to some VA hospital to be evaluated? My guess is that it is all poltical health theater and propaganda, and not about evaluting the true health of a president. How come 2018 is the first time ever that it has been widely reported known that there are personal physicians working at the White House?

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
ZENDOG Fri, 05/04/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

Was she an illegal alien? Where her papers in order?

One must ask these questions now......

And she was an Obutma holdover too.....Imagine that....

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
Number 9 Fri, 05/04/2018 - 13:35 Permalink

reddit:

Okay, so I went looking for more info on the doctor that provided false testimony against Rear Admiral Ronnie Jackson, Dr. Jennifer Pena. You need to read this right now.

https://armydocwhistleblower.blogspot.com/2010/08/department-of-defense-inspector-general.html?m=1

She's been inducted into Skull and Bones, reported for sexual harassment, and has a history of lewd and lascivious behavior, all prior to being hired by Obama. She was prescribed psychotropic medications and was involved in prescription fraud. Reading into the article, it seems that Dr. Czr (a pseudonym) was targeted, potentially because he was trying to control and contain bad and illegal behavior at Walter Reed, including malpractice, neglect, and prescription fraud. Despite evidence that people had altered his record to incriminate Czr, DoD Inspector General refused to investigate. They then tried to transfer Czr to Korea!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Aerows Philo Beddoe Fri, 05/04/2018 - 14:04 Permalink

Fondle it, but based upon the number of partners she seems to have, I would suspect if you went anywhere else, you'd need to visit a doctor for an STD.  Just sayin'.  

Fondling seems pretty safe, though.  I'm female and I'd probably let her fondle my junk, too. Just nothing else!

I'm a big ol' phobe - an STD-a-phobe.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Grandad Grumps Fri, 05/04/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

Quite possible Jackson was a good guy who could be trusted because he was not corrupt. More likely though, he was promoted because of his secret society ties and that he swore oaths to take one for the team, anytime it was required.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
SRV Fri, 05/04/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

She'll be a CNN "Analyst" by Monday... fing snowflakes

I hope the good doctor can sue the bitch for every dollar she ever makes!