Authored by James Rickards via The Daily Reckoning,
Following the Panic of 1907, John Pierpont Morgan was called to testify before Congress in 1912 on the subject of Wall Street manipulations and what was then called the “money trust” or banking monopoly of J. P. Morgan & Co.
In the course of his testimony, Morgan made one of the most profound and lasting remarks in the history of finance. In reply to questions from the congressional committee staff attorney, Samuel Untermyer, the following dialogue ensued as recorded in the Congressional Record:
Untermyer:I want to ask you a few questions bearing on the subject that you have touched upon this morning, as to the control of money. The control of credit involves a control of money, does it not?
Morgan:A control of credit? No.
Untermyer:But the basis of banking is credit, is it not?
Morgan:Not always. That is an evidence of banking, but it is not the money itself. Money is gold, and nothing else.
Morgan’s observation that “Money is gold, and nothing else,” was right in two respects. The first and most obvious is that gold is a form of money. The second and more subtle point, revealed in the phrase, “and nothing else,” was that other instruments purporting to be money were really forms of credit unless they were redeemable into physical gold.
My readers know that I am a big proponent of gold. We should all be mindful of Morgan’s admonition, and not lose sight of the way in which real wealth is preserved through manias, panics and crashes.
Today I’ll provide an overview on why I recommend gold in every portfolio, and why gold may be the best performing asset class in the years ahead.
Specifically, my intermediate term forecast is that gold will reach $10,000 per ounce in the course of the current bull market that began in December 2015. I recommend that investors keep 10% of their investable assets in physical gold (with room left in the portfolio for “paper gold” in the form of ETFs and mining stocks).
Here’s the analysis:
We begin with the 10% allocation. The first step is to determine “investable assets.” This is not the same as net worth. You should exclude your home equity, business equity and any other illiquid or intangible assets that constitute your livelihood. Do not take portfolio market risk with your livelihood or the roof over your head. Once you’ve removed those assets, whatever is left are your “investable assets.” You should allocate 10% of that amount to physical gold.
This gold should not be kept in a bank safe deposit box or bank vault. There is a high correlation between the time you’ll want your gold the most and the time banks will be closed by government order. Keep your gold in safe, non-bank storage.
The next part of the analysis concerns my $10,000 per ounce forecast for the dollar price of gold. This is straightforward.
Excessive Federal Reserve money printing from 2008–2015 combined with projected U.S. government deficits over $1 trillion per year for the foreseeable future, and a U.S. debt-to-deficit ratio of 105% rising to over 110% in a few years, leave the U.S. dollar extremely vulnerable to a collapse of confidence on the part of foreign investors and U.S. citizens alike.
That collapse of confidence will not happen in a vacuum. It will coincide with a more general loss of confidence in all major central banks and reserve currencies. This loss of confidence will be exacerbated by malicious efforts on the part of Russia, China, Turkey, Iran and others to abandon dollars entirely and to bypass the U.S. dollar payments system.
The evolution of oil pricing from dollars to IMFs special drawing rights, SDRs, will be the last nail in the dollar’s coffin. All of these trends are well underway now, but could climax quickly into a general loss of confidence in the dollar.
At that point, either the U.S. acting on its own or a global conference resembling a new Bretton Woods will turn to gold to restore confidence. Once that route is chosen, the critical factor is to set a non-deflationary price for gold that restores confidence, but does not lead to a new depression.
Here’s the math on how to compute a non-deflationary price of gold using the latest available data:
The U.S., China, Japan and the Eurozone (countries using the euro), have a combined M1 money supply of $24 trillion. Those same countries have approximately 33,000 tons of official gold.
Historically, a successful gold standard requires 40% gold backing to maintain confidence. That was the experience of the United States from 1913 to 1965 when the 40% backing was removed.
Taking 40% of $24 trillion means that $9.6 trillion of gold is required.
Taking the available 33,000 tons of gold and dividing that into $9.6 trillion gives an implied gold price of just over $9,000 per ounce. Considering that global M1 money supply continues to grow faster than the quantity of official gold, this implied price will rise over time, so $10,000 per ounce seems like a reasonable estimate.
I believe this kind of monetary reset is just a matter of time. It could happen through a planned process such as a new Bretton Woods, or a chaotic process in response to lost confidence, heightened money velocity, and runaway inflation.
The portfolio recommendation is to put 10% of investable assets into physical gold as a diversifying asset allocation and as portfolio insurance. The following example demonstrates that insurance aspect.
For purposes of simplification, we’ll assume the overall portfolio contains 10% gold, 30% cash, and 60% equities. Obviously those percentages can vary and the equity portion can include private equity and other alternative investments.
Here’s how the 10% allocation to gold works to preserve wealth:
If gold declines 20%, unlikely in my view, the impact on your overall portfolio is a 2% decline (20% x 10%). That’s not highly damaging and will be made up as equity assets outperform.
Conversely, it gold goes to $10,000 per ounce, that’s a 650% gain from current levels, highly likely in my view. That price spike gives you a 65% gain on your overall portfolio (650% x 10%).
There is a conditional correlation between a state where gold goes up 650% and where stocks, bonds and other assets are declining. For this purpose, we’ll assume a scenario similar to the worst of the Great Depression from 1929 – 1932 where stocks fell 85%.
An 85% decline in stocks making up 60% of your portfolio produces an overall portfolio loss of just over 50%.
In this scenario, the gains on the gold (650% separately and 65% on your total portfolio) will more than preserve your wealth against an 85% decline in stocks comprising 60% of your portfolio (85% separately and 50% on your total portfolio). The 30% cash allocation holds constant.
So, if 60% of your portfolio drops 85% (about equal to the stock market drop in the Great Depression), and 10% of your portfolio goes up 650% (gold’s performance in a monetary reset) you lose 50% of your portfolio of stocks, but you make 65% on your portfolio on gold.
Your total wealth is preserved and even increased slightly. Total portfolio performance in this scenario is a gain of 15%. That’s the insurance aspect at work.
In summary:
1. Gold has asymmetric performance characteristics. It has limited downside (20%) but substantial upside (650%).
2. The gains on gold are likely to come at a time when stocks are crashing. That’s an example of conditional correlation.
3. In the scenario where gold rises 650% and stocks fall 85%, the gain on gold (10% allocation) exceeds the loss on stocks (60% allocation), so the overall portfolio is enhanced.
Investors without an allocation to gold will be wiped out. Those with a 10% allocation will have survived the storm with their wealth intact. That’s why I recommend gold.
Bitcoin is real money.
Rickards. Flogging his one-note tune.
Nonetheless, I like Gold. And Golden Triangles... of attractive women.
You've got to make a deposit, to get a return. ;-)
In reply to Bitcoin is real money. by Bitchface-KILLAH
Better stated: "Gold is real Money".
What most people don't understand is the difference between currency (fiat paper dollars/bitcoin, etc...) and money (gold/silver). REAL money - by definition - carries the value of the trade within itself. It is not based on any kind of human trust system. Rather, it is a (usually) rare or intrinsically precious commodity which cannot be created out of thin air. It has tangible worth. Paper and electronic bytes do not. The latter work as currency so long as people have faith and trust in their tradable value. The wise know that this fragile state of affairs does not last (as do gold and silver).
In reply to Rickards. by HRClinton
Gold was the best money for many, many years, but it was NEVER the "only" money.
In reply to Better stated: "Gold is real… by J S Bach
Well, there is a difference between money & currency/cash/bitshit/credit/stawks. They will all get you the tangible things you desire at "a given time" but there is only one true money for the ages.
Credit can and does seize/freeze/be withdrawn, stawks always crash, bitshit is encumbered, cash & currency relies on the projection of force by the state.
Gold stands on its own, always.
There is always seashells...lol.
////
And no that ain't my downie, as if you cared ;-)
In reply to Gold was the best money for… by tmosley
For those crybabies out there crying about the falling gold prices...
Quit bitch'in and be thankful for it being sold at "on sale" prices.
LOAD UP!!! These cheap prices aren't going to last forever!
In reply to Well, there is a difference… by nmewn
Gold is the only financial asset that is not someone else's liability. Yeah, I know. Silver too.
In reply to For those crybabies out… by El Oregonian
Complete, ignorant, utter jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiner scribbling. Total non-sense of a babbling senior citizen too feeble and weak of mind to understand money.
You just keep playing with your pet rocks, hoping that some day they wont be monkey hammered into oblivion, while us smart people keep making a killing with real money.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to Gold is the only financial… by laser
Rickards: a shill if I ever did see one.
".... This loss of confidence will be exacerbated by malicious efforts on the part of Russia, China, Turkey, Iran and others to abandon dollars..."
Malicious efforts, yeah.
In reply to Complete, ignorant, utter,… by Coinista
I had (paper) gold for many years, waiting for the moon-shot that was always just around the corner.
(sigh...)
In reply to Rickards: a shill if I ever… by Arnold Layne
If most of your wealth is tied up in gold, you are definitely old school. And that's fine. But PMs in the recent financial environment are looking like a very under-performing asset.
Stacking to wait for that once in a blue moon rally is like waiting for that long overdue stock market crash. The opportunity costs are just too damn high. In the meantime you could have made millions trading other assets.
In reply to For those crybabies out… by El Oregonian
'Petrocks' on sale !!! Steep discounts
Only $1325/oz !!! Regular price $10,000/oz
In reply to For those crybabies out… by El Oregonian
"This loss of confidence will be exacerbated by malicious efforts on the part of Russia, China, Turkey, Iran and others to abandon dollars entirely and to bypass the U.S. dollar payments system."
With an arrogant statement like that, it can be said that the only kind of international business competition the US engages in is one backed by military force and war to enforce purchases of fuel by foreign nations in US dollars and to secure world oil reserves, in order to give some meaning and substance to the US dollar. Clearly, there is no longer enough "yellow gold" in the world to back the dollar or any world reserve currency, but there certainly is enough "black gold" out there to give the dollar some credible substance and to sustain its value. Its value is pegged on the demand for it and the demand for it is pegged on the actual control of oil & gas reserves and production.
It is now supposedly "malicious" for any nation to want to own and control their own oil resources, and to trade it how they please. Whether you are a multi-national Bush-Obama globalist or a patriotic Trump nationalist, it does not matter. The US is still controlled by the multinational corporate and Western international oligarchs and banks, who do not really care what currency oil or gas will be traded in, because as long as they are able to control the actual fuel resources, they will control the leading reserve currency. They want control not only of Iran for its oil reserves but also control of Russia's vast reserves. Syria, Russia and Iran have told them to screw off and like Iraq and Libya they have been targeted for destruction.
The American & Western multinational way is the way of monopolies. It is the way of strife and extremes. The people will be kept fighting over "globalism" vrs. "patriotism", or over "left" vrs. "right", but never will an effective opposition be allowed to arise to oppose the plundering of the Western establishment. Trump was elected with promises to extract the US from such conduct, which was the foreign policy of the Democrat and Republican administrations before him. Once elected, Trump's supporters quickly discovered that regardless of the globalist-patriot divide, there would be no weakening of the wars and aggression against Russia, Iran, Syria or any other nation asserting sovereignty over their resources. Trump's way is that an American patriot can assert sovereignty over anything that America wants, but cannot recognize or support the sovereignty rights of another nation. Except for the aberration of a little patriotism in the homeland, Trump's foreign policy perfectly coincides with the ruthless plundering of the Western establishment and their sham globalism - which is global hegemony over the resources and finances of the world.
In reply to Well, there is a difference… by nmewn
You are correct. What he should have said is gold is the only money that is both recognized as money and is not subject to the overissuance of both currency and credit in a society. Since all societies overissue both, people expose themselves to the risk that asset prices collapse with a credit collapse, and to a reduction of the purchasing power of the currency to compensate for the credit collapse. But that's too long, so I accept JP Morgan's shorthand for the masses.
In reply to Gold was the best money for… by tmosley
You're right. There is lots of F'u in the ass 'money'.
In reply to Gold was the best money for… by tmosley
Ever seen a sign that says will work for food? Yes Gold is not the only money. Land has intrinsic value as well. It holds minerals, water and can grow food. And they can't print land.
In reply to Gold was the best money for… by tmosley
Amen J S Bach, AMEN.
Author says: "...will be exacerbated by malicious efforts on the part of Russia, China, Turkey, Iran and others to abandon dollars entirely and to bypass the U.S. dollar payments system."
Malicious? More like sane! The Dollar has one foot and three toes in the grave as the reserve currency as did the British Pound Sterling post WWII.
Gold and Silver are tangible while fiat - and yes crypto currencies - are paper and ether.
In reply to Better stated: "Gold is real… by J S Bach
Sorry buddy, but your libertarian waxing aside, in the REAL world...
Money is WHATEVER PEOPLE BELIEVE IT TO BE. It's has ALWAYS been about FAITH.
I have full faith in AU and BTC. Especially since the latter has made me filthy rich. Go ahead, "Argue with success". Go ahead and diss BTC, if you fear it, hate it, or missed out. Diss it! I promise I will be entertained.
In reply to Better stated: "Gold is real… by J S Bach
Enjoy wallowing in your avarice and braggadocio, Hillary. You are obviously giddily above the rest of us in your infinite financial wisdom.
In reply to Sorry buddy, but your… by HRClinton
I'm not crazy about his/her choice of usename, but I do believe if *I* had taken a flyer on something that made me 500X, 1000X, 10000X returns ....
I reckon I'd be doing some crowing too.
up to my neck in tits & ass & coke. throwing hundreds at the proles that they might "buy themselves some luck!"
in the end, BTC *will* collapse like Dutch tulips, and gold *will* go parabolic. but sharp guys have been predicting the end since at least the carter years, and they ain't been right yet. good on ya, Hilary
In reply to Enjoy wallowing in your… by J S Bach
In reply to Better stated: "Gold is real… by J S Bach
"It (gold) has tangible worth."
Gold's real intrinsic value is a small fraction of its cash price. The rest is nothing more than a speculation-driven premium, driven by a fear-mongering created greater fool theory.
"...it is a (usually) rare... commodity..."
Gold is not rare. Almost every ounce of gold that's been mined is still readily available and every day, there are more ounces of gold added to the ever-growing existing quantity.
In reply to Better stated: "Gold is real… by J S Bach
Women are a poor return on investment although you can hold it.
I'll stick with my gold as I can buy what I want when you want and don't have to think with the small head.
In reply to Rickards. by HRClinton
A woman is extremely hard to find and a great investment partner.
If your talking about most of the females of today then you are correct.
In reply to Women are a poor return on… by Beowulf55
Rickards likes to project himself as an "insider", yet he hasn't been right on very much of anything so far in the process of selling a lot of books. On the surface, the Central Banks will fight tooth and nail to maintain the suppression of Gold until the bitter end. However, at that point he may have a point. The Central Banks actions have been compensating for the lack of discipline by politicians and the only thing that would restore such discipline is a new Gold standard. If/when the STHF, the Central Banks might throw in the towel in an effort both to divert the blame from themselves (where it rightly belongs) AND in recognition within a systemic crisis that a Gold standard is the only way back to any type of fiscal discipline.
In reply to A woman is extremely hard to… by rejected
Exactly. He was so bullish on the Euro too (Book=Death of Money). Maggie Thatcher and a whole slew of others warned that the lack of consolidation of member state debts would cause the ultimate death of the Euro.
Rickards will be wrong on the Euro as with so many other calls.
I can’t see gold getting through $2000 myself. Look at platinum. Platinum has real industrial uses and is a Precious Metal yet trades below gold.
In January I saw him at a Precious Metals conference so I guess he is just a shill for his book of business.
In reply to Rickards. by HRClinton
Hmmm, HRC. More lies. It's unlikely that Huma's "triangle" would be Golden???
I will, however, concede that you did restrict your comment to "attractive" women!!
In reply to Rickards. by HRClinton
New Gold Math? Like it ZHers
Here’s the math on how to compute a non-deflationary price of gold using the latest available data:
In reply to Bitcoin is real money. by Bitchface-KILLAH
That means the "minerals" in your little pond would be worth @ 8 times more.
In reply to New Gold Math? Like it ZHers… by alexcojones
No, but I will trade GBTC to make real money!
In reply to Bitcoin is real money. by Bitchface-KILLAH
>>>Bitcoin is real money.
Exactly!
Bitcoin cannot go to zero. Bitcoin is a store of value.
In reply to Bitcoin is real money. by Bitchface-KILLAH
Bitcoin is money and nothing else.
In reply to Bitcoin is real money. by Bitchface-KILLAH
You are a stupid douche bag. I mean that was so fuckin stupid I logged in just to reply.
In reply to Bitcoin is real money. by Bitchface-KILLAH
Study magic and slight of hand. It's the only way you'll claim your gold with a government agent standing next to you in the safe deposit vault.
What is a safe deposit vault? ;-)
In reply to Study magic and slight of… by moonmac
that's a scarier question than it seems.
if/when the day comes that USG wants to seize/freeze all the gold, what'll you bet there's a series of "close your doors and deny all access to safe-deposit boxes til we tell you" emails already written and cued up by the regulators. waiting only for someone to push 'send'.
what, then, IS a safe-deposit vault?
In reply to What is a safe deposit vault… by nmewn
It's happened before, sorta.
The author also alludes to (or says, can't remember) the issue of "trust". The trust of a "safety deposit box" is that the bank will grant access to or ever give up the contents of that box to...anyone but the owner of the box.
We know that is not the case when .gov is involved. The bank will comply or lose it's charter to be "a bank" and have everything seized and its doors closed.
Giving rise to the phrase "If you don't hold it, you don't own it." ;-)
In reply to that's a scarier question… by vato poco
In scuba gear ?
In reply to Study magic and slight of… by moonmac
lol...I also have an unhackable password and an invisible key! ;-)
In reply to In scuba gear ? by Winston Churchill
Why would you put your gold where they can take it??????
In reply to Study magic and slight of… by moonmac
I keep my gold and silver where I live. I have kept a 100 oz. bar of RCM silver bullion on my desk, for years. (I flip it over so the ugly side is up). When people ask me what it is, I tell them it's lead and I intend to throw it at anyone that breaks into my house. Not one single person has picked up that bar of silver and flipped it over and told me I was a liar. Still waiting. Most people don't know what real stuff looks like when it is in their face. You can hide it in plain sight. Most people won't have a fucking clue.
In reply to Study magic and slight of… by moonmac
Amen. I buy the Mrs. 22k Indian gold jewelry. Most people think it's worthless costume jewelry. Only Indians have ever noticed it.
In reply to I keep my gold and silver… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Fuck this guy. The USA made this happen, don't blame others. CNN troll.
No the USA did not do this.
BIS>Central Banks>Commercial Banks>Investment Banks>Mortgage Lenders>Credit Issuers>Credit Cards ...
Do you see a pattern?
Not Sovereign nations, banks cause ALL FINANCIAL CHAOS.
In reply to Fuck this guy. The USA made… by blindfaith
Really? Rickards has been successful in more than one field. He is a very smart guy. I read his book, 'The Road to Ruin" in 2016. Great book. Worth taking the time to read.
In reply to Fuck this guy. The USA made… by blindfaith
Soooo, this nudnink thinks that anybody that does this; This loss of confidence will be exacerbated by malicious efforts on the part of Russia, China, Turkey, Iran and others to abandon dollars entirely and to bypass the U.S. dollar payments system.
malicious efforts....lmao. So it’s all their fault?
Can you imagine what would happen to the price of gold if every American investor had a 10% allocation?
Lowest common denominator of any currency is the calorie. Cryptos and fiat inflate, gold and silver are a store of value against inflation but in the end are all for purchasing survival.
OT: And Justify for the win! Amazing run in the mud! Congrats!
Stunning athleticism: https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/horses/triple/derby/2018/05/05/ke…
Hahahahaha ...
"exacerbated by malicious efforts on the part of Russia, China, Turkey, Iran and others to abandon dollars"
More like GTFO before it collapses.
They are so evil ain't they not wanting to partake?