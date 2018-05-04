More Than 4 Million Americans Have Lost Health Insurance Since 2016

Even before the GOP killed Obamacare's individual mandate back in December as part of their tax-reform plan, the number of Americans going without health insurance had been rising.
And now, according to a recent study, the number of uninsured US adults between the ages of 19 and 64 climbed to 15.5% in March 2018 compared with 12.7% in 2016. That's tantamount to 4 million people losing insurance, according to CBS.
The number of uninsured adults between the ages of 19 and 64 rose to 15.5 percent in March 2018, up from 12.7 percent in 2016. An estimated 4 million people lost individual coverage during that period, while the number of people with employer-sponsored coverage stayed steady.
Adults with lower incomes - about $30,000 for an individual and $61,000 for a family of four - saw a much higher increase: 25.7 percent in March 2018 compared to 20.9 percent in 2016.
Perhaps the biggest contributor to rising uninsured rates, according to the study, is the coverage gap, which leaves poor Americans in many states unable to afford health insurance. The gap first emerged in 2012, after the Supreme Court ruled that Obamacare's mandate forcing states to expand Medicaid was "unconstitutionally coercive".
The biggest increases in uninsured rates in recent years have occurred in states that did not expand Medicaid, which shouldn't come as a surprise.
Another factor may be related to the so-called coverage gap. When the ACA was passed, it mandated that all states expand their Medicaid coverage, including increasing qualifying income limits. At the same time, the ACA ruled that people whose income fell below 100 percent of the poverty level would not qualify for the ACA's government subsidies to help pay health insurance premiums. The assumption was these people would be covered by expanded Medicaid coverage, Collins explained.
That plan went haywire when the Supreme Court later ruled that states were not required to expand Medicaid coverage but could do so voluntarily. As a result, people in nonexpansion states with incomes below the ACA subsidy limits often don't qualify for Medicaid. Indeed, the survey found the steepest increases in uninsured rates occurred in states that did not expand Medicaid.
Collins predicted the rising uninsured trend is likely to continue. One reason: The repeal of the individual mandate, which required people to buy insurance or face penalties. The new tax law did away with that provision and eliminated penalties starting in 2019. Commonwealth found that 5 percent of people with insurance are planning to drop coverage once the mandate becomes obsolete. "That's not a huge number, but it is something," said Collins.
At least one former ACA antagonist is warning that the repeal of the individual mandate was a mistake. Tom Price, former secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said during a recent health-care conference in Washington that eliminating the individual mandate would almost certainly drive up premiums. Last year, the CBO forecast that 13 million people would lose coverage if the mandate was eliminated.
Of course, this trend can't continue for much longer until Obamacare experiences an all-out collapse as insurers decide that it's simply no longer worth it to offer health-care plans on the ACA's exchanges. As premiums soar, more and more people will be forced out of the market, deteriorating risk pools and forcing insurance companies to reconsider their participation.
In an interview last year, Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini warned about the impending Obamacare "death spiral", saying "it's not going to get any better; it's getting worse."
How to negotiate directly with physicians and hospitals.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-16/how-negotiate-directly-physic…
Ron Paul's former campaign manager died from complications caused by pneumonia because he couldn't afford health insurance, it has emerged. The details surrounding the 2008 death of Kent Snyder were revealed by Gawker after the Tea Party candidate indicated he did not agree with free state health care for the poor.
Mr Snyder, 49, died on June 26, 2008, with hospital costs totalling $400,000 after he became ill with viral pneumonia. The bill for his care was sent to his mother, who was unable to pay, and so a website was set up by friends to secure donations. Mr Paul's election campaign did not provide workers with medical insurance.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2037330/Ron-Pauls-campaign-mana…
"Give Me Liberty...Or Give Me Death!"
More Than 4 Million Palestinians Have Lost Their Homes Since 1948
And the Dems will blame Trump. We will get distracted and the game goes on...
I have a friend who is a multi-millionaire. He qualified for free Obamacare health insurance through Medicaid because he was able to zero out all of his income with expenses. Obamacare never ask any questions regarding the total value of your assets, just your income. This loophole allowed multi-millionaires to obtain free insurance. What a system.
Just self-insure. Save some money every month for your own health fund and if the bill is higher than your savings, use the credit card and pay it off. Has this freedom been taken away?
That should be imposed upon everyone, then. If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.
If everyone paid cash , prices would drop 60%.
That's what happens when you cut out the middle man.
more like 90%
I wish I could find a good dentist. My former one retired and the new ones are terrible. I may go to Vietnam where a crown costs $150 and a root canal is about the same. CAT scan of your entire jaw=$20 my friend said. He had some work done there and saved $$$$$$ and the teeth look very good.
No shit. The only dentists around me can't speak English and charge $800 to pull a few teeth.
Forget a root canal, you're around $5k for that now.
I pay cash and live cautiously.
When a socialist government mandates through force of law and penalty that one buy government insurance programs, fewer people are going to be uninsured. When the mandate is repealed but the heavy hand of government still requires unaffordable insurance plans, plus democrats and liar liberal republicans not doing their jobs or fulfill promises, this is what happens. But, maybe these people don't want to buy insurance.... same as before the socialist, Obama.
There will always be people who gamble and don't buy insurance then cry foul no matter what government does and the illegals will continue to get free care at the taxpayer and hospital's expense.
The author of this piece is playing fast and loose with what constitutes "losing" your coverage. I had no insurance before ObamaCare was passed -- it wasn't worth getting even though it cost less then. But it cost less than the penalty, so I got coverage and the theftists took credit as if they had done me a favor.
I still have coverage, but it has gone up dramatically in price each of the last two years. So I would almost certainly drop it after this year even if the penalty continued. The net cost of insurance will once again be more than the penalty.
There are only two ways this can end, and they depend on this year's elections. If we can get a majority of non-RINO republicans in Congress, and thus repeal all of ObamaCare (especially the coverage-for-preexisting-conditions clause which is designed to destroy the insurance industry), we can have affordable health care again. If that doesn't happen, then Trump will be out in 2020 and the next president will demand, and get, single-payer. In which case, medical progress is over and the death panels prevail.
In contrast to the 100 million Americans who have lost their health since 2016.
[God damn big pharma and the medical cartel, may they rot in hell...]
Government intervention into health insurance sucks!
To avoid Obamacare 4 years ago I got an exemption from Obamacare by joining a private pre-existing Christian PPO medical sharing program. It only costs $260/mo and covers 100% after I meet the deductible of my choice. BAM!
Gityasum, it's a nationwide program. There were 3 other pre-existing and grandfathered programs after Obamacare took effect. Czechemout.
Obamacare sucks but his is propaganda again.
Before Obama care I had a blue cross blue shield family plan that worked and that I paid for out of my own earnings without any government assistance. The democrats then said because my plan would not pay for gender reassignment surgery it was illegal. The democrats offered me a new plan under Obamacare that was three times the cost of my original plan. It also came with a massive deductible meaning I would most likely never ever use any of the benefits of their plan. it would be over 25K in bills before they would pay anything. It was three times my house payment for this plan! I had three kids and a wife, we did not want nor qualified for the welfare tax assistant program that so many Americans received to pay for this high priced policy.
I said no and we took the first steps into being self insured and responsible for our own families healthcare. Yes it was scary. But it was also empowering. Now watching our health became a priority. We knew we could not go to the hospital and financially survive any stay longer than an hour. What did we do? We started eating better, no sugar, no processed foods, no more junk food. We started exercising, walking and lifting weights. We also purchased our own blood pressure cuff, blood sugar monitor, we learned how we could order any lab tests we needed ourselves. We also found a family doctor who would bill us a cash price that was very reasonable for any doctor visits we had. Our health as vastly improved. We are better and stronger than ever.
The kids have moved out and its me and the wife now, yes we are getting older. Just for grins this year I check the rates for the two of us it was $1700 per month again with a super high deductible and it was only 80/20 coverage. No thanks you can keep this policy I will keep our money. And when we get sick that will be when and only when we will jump on obamacare.
Bullshit on the poor not getting care. They still qualify for free health care.
It is the working people who make above $50k and under $150k who can't afford insurance.
The average family plan now costs $2000+ per month, without dental.
Did they lose insurance, or did they decide they don't want to buy it? Big difference unless you're an asshole who believes you should be able to force other people to do things they don't want to do.
